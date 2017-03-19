March 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #59

  1. fleporeblog says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Wow! Are we so lucky to have TRex as our SOS! What incredible answers to the one reporter that’s got to fly with him.

    EM: I gotcha. I gotcha. I can keep going.

    Unknown: Oh no, you’re all set.

    EM: But I would like to talk further about all of your plans —

    RT: And I told RC I’m happy to talk a little bit more on the flight home with you, as well. Look, I hope people in the media are, I don’t know how to explain it any better part of it is just the way my personal style is, but also, I’ve been very successful diplomatically for over 25 years. Done some really tough deals around the world with some really difficult governments and I’ve been successful because I was always able to respect their integrity and respect the fact that they have a population they have to take care of and the less I said about what we were trying to do in public, the easier it was for them to manage the outcome, and in the end we could be successful.

    RT: And I know that you’ve asked me a lot of questions here that I didn’t answer, and I’m not answering them because we have some very, very complex strategic issues to make our way through with important countries around the world, and we’re not going to get through them by just messaging through the media. We get through them in face-to-face meetings behind closed doors.

    RT: The other is, I guess, what I’m told is that there’s this long tradition that the Secretary spends time on the plane with the press. I don’t know that I’ll do a lot of that. I’m just not … that’s not the way I tend to work. That’s not the way I tend to spend my time. I spend my time working on this airplane. The entire time we’re in the air, I’m working. Because there is a lot of work to do in the early stages.

    This is professionalism at its finest!

  2. rsmith1776 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:33 am

    New European Humor:

    In a Parisian school, attendance taken: -Al Hasoon Mustafa! – Here!, – Al Jaffar Yusuf! – Here!, Al Habib Nadir! – Here !, Al Ain Ben Oit! …

    Silence.

    Al Ain Ben Oit!

    Still silence.

    A shy boy: ”Teacher, perhaps you meant me. My name is ALAIN BENOIT!”

  3. PBR Street Gang says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Not a good week for Madcow! I wouldn’t want Larry Klayman serving me with papers, just sayin…

  4. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Read the New Yorker article on KellyAnne. I could only get thru about a third (really long). Pretty much a hit piece after the first 4 paragraphs. Doesn’t take her at all serious, considering she is probably the most powerful women in the Trump administration.

  5. moodswings4 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:57 am

    The picture of Rachel Maddow being served is fake news. The picture was from 2011. Here is the article https://tdillingham.com/2017/03/rachael-maddow-served-papers.html

  6. wheatietoo says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Found this on Twitter…thought I would share.


    .
    Bwaahahahaaa.

    • Martin says:
      March 19, 2017 at 1:12 am

      Gross

    • mot2grls says:
      March 19, 2017 at 1:35 am

      Looks like Geraldo. He was funny on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show. Drawing a comparison between his Al Capone moment and her tax disaster. Funny. She got owned.

      • wheatietoo says:
        March 19, 2017 at 1:45 am

        Yeah, it’s a mashup of Geraldo/Maddow.

        I think Geraldo is delighted that this happened…because Maddow has eclipsed his Capone-Vault disaster.

        What Maddow did is worse, way worse.
        Geraldo was doing his vault search in the interest of ‘exploration’.
        But Maddow was doing her piece out of vindictiveness, to scorch a President.

    • Southern Son says:
      March 19, 2017 at 1:52 am

      I despise Whoraldo!
      Juan Banana and Bickle too!!

      • deanbrh says:
        March 19, 2017 at 3:14 am

        I wanted to write FOX about those 3 you mentioned, because each is repulsive, predictable and oh so annoying, but then it occurred to me they do exactly fit the progressive stereotype, so why would we want it any other way? I just don’t agree with the Fair and Balanced thing, because the Conservatives deserve at least one of the mainstream media clean and untarnished by idiocy.

  7. Albertus Magnus says:
    March 19, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Why Trump people even bother to give interviews with unfriendlies. I just don’t get.

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 1:30 am

    • psadie says:
      March 19, 2017 at 2:38 am

      Agree Allen has a point for those folks who undermined PTrump are still there and looks like they aren’t going away. The President has to move on firing these folks and if he doesn’t want to fill the positions fine but get rid of them for you can’t trust them.

  12. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 19, 2017 at 2:44 am

    Another hoaxer at the whitehouse. This one claimed to have a car bomb. Is somebody probing security to see what the reactions are, or are there always this many nut jobs? I think it’s probably the latter, but I still can’t help but wonder.

  13. 3x1 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 3:15 am

    So while we’re waiting for the Secretary of Agriculture to get approved (thanks Congress!) the Department of Agriculture just injured an Idaho boy and killed his dog with an unmarked cyanide bomb.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4326084/Idaho-boy-injured-family-dog-killed-government-cyanide-bomb.html

    They are used for coyote control (instead of offering a bounty, because that would be cheaper and safer) and are *supposed* to be well-marked to prevent this sort of thing. Not sure what language they use to discourage dogs…

    Time for more bureaucrats to be FIRED.

    Local coverage: http://idahostatejournal.com/outdoors/xtreme_idaho/horrific-incident-family-speaks-out-after-pet-dog-killed-by/article_93f3d07e-6ecb-5035-8d39-f27c791eb4b5.html

    References: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M44_(cyanide_device)

