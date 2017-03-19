March 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #59

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Wow! Are we so lucky to have TRex as our SOS! What incredible answers to the one reporter that’s got to fly with him.
RT: And I told RC I’m happy to talk a little bit more on the flight home with you, as well. Look, I hope people in the media are, I don’t know how to explain it any better part of it is just the way my personal style is, but also, I’ve been very successful diplomatically for over 25 years. Done some really tough deals around the world with some really difficult governments and I’ve been successful because I was always able to respect their integrity and respect the fact that they have a population they have to take care of and the less I said about what we were trying to do in public, the easier it was for them to manage the outcome, and in the end we could be successful.
RT: And I know that you’ve asked me a lot of questions here that I didn’t answer, and I’m not answering them because we have some very, very complex strategic issues to make our way through with important countries around the world, and we’re not going to get through them by just messaging through the media. We get through them in face-to-face meetings behind closed doors.
RT: The other is, I guess, what I’m told is that there’s this long tradition that the Secretary spends time on the plane with the press. I don’t know that I’ll do a lot of that. I’m just not … that’s not the way I tend to work. That’s not the way I tend to spend my time. I spend my time working on this airplane. The entire time we’re in the air, I’m working. Because there is a lot of work to do in the early stages.
This is professionalism at its finest!
Excellent answers that testify to his get the job done work ethic. I am amazed and gratified by this man. We are lucky to have him as SOS.
I noted his answers about spending his time working on the plane as opposed to schmoozing with the press. Great Job TREX!
I love how Secretary Tillerson handled this interview. He is so professional, unlike his predecessor. The media will just have to get over it. This was a great pick by President Trump. He brings a lot to the table.
New European Humor:
In a Parisian school, attendance taken: -Al Hasoon Mustafa! – Here!, – Al Jaffar Yusuf! – Here!, Al Habib Nadir! – Here !, Al Ain Ben Oit! …
Al Ain Ben Oit!
A shy boy: ”Teacher, perhaps you meant me. My name is ALAIN BENOIT!”
Not a good week for Madcow! I wouldn’t want Larry Klayman serving me with papers, just sayin…
What was the reason? Thanks.
Mr. Klayman represents Bradlee Dean who says Madcow accused him of supporting executing homosexuals. $50,000,000 suit.
Sorry, that Dean lawsuit was 6 years ago, so this is a new one. Don’t know yet what its about…
Waitaminit. Did something new happen here? I didn’t even know that case was still active.
That photo in that tweet must be from a long time ago.
Sorry Blade, I fell for some #fakenews going around interweb.
Don’t sweat it. If it causes that witch more pain, then its all good.
I was just wondering if something flew in under the radar. Klayman does good work despite the bias against him. If he has another suit against her then I would expect he is even better prepared than last time and will prevail. The more lawsuits the better. Especially when the target is MSNBC which cannot possibly have much room for loss leaders.
Now what I want to see is Putin and the Russian ministry of justice ( or whatever its called ) bring lawsuits against all the talking heads and politicians making charges of “murder” and “genocide”, I mean flood the system with suits against each of them and their parent corps for billions. They have the capital to do this. I really want to see the evidence they are relying on to make unsubstantiated charges like that.
Its the only relatively easy way to disinfect the Enemedia virus.
And then, Extradite
Yeah, I agree Blade. I read today in response to our Congress investigating RT, the Russians are going to investigate CNN et al, just like you were saying.
That pic is from 2011
WorldNetDaily Publishes Photo Of Rachel Maddow Being Served Bradlee Dean Lawsuit
by Tommy Christopher | 4:42 pm, August 11th, 2011
http://www.mediaite.com/online/worldnetdaily-publishes-photo-of-rachel-maddow-being-served-bradlee-dean-lawsuit/
Read the New Yorker article on KellyAnne. I could only get thru about a third (really long). Pretty much a hit piece after the first 4 paragraphs. Doesn’t take her at all serious, considering she is probably the most powerful women in the Trump administration.
The New Yorker USED to be somewhat witty and not *always* political.
It became an unreadable latrine, including authors who used to show some resemblance of class. Now I wouldn’t hire them to wash toilets. Long-winded rants, continuous, strident, hysterical libels aggressing the President and anybody associated with his administration.
They are literally disgusting.
It had a fine tradition once long ago—literary and at times very informative –like some well researched pieces (on historical NYC, for instance). The cartoons were wry and witty, too.
The libtards ruin everything it seems.
sorry it was the New York Mag.
No problem, NY Mag is in the same league of stridency of corruption. (-;
Same here. POS hit piece. Unreadable. Called her Blueberry in a childish way to make fun. Awful IMO.
The picture of Rachel Maddow being served is fake news. The picture was from 2011. Here is the article https://tdillingham.com/2017/03/rachael-maddow-served-papers.html
Found this on Twitter…thought I would share.
Bwaahahahaaa.
Looks like Geraldo. He was funny on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show. Drawing a comparison between his Al Capone moment and her tax disaster. Funny. She got owned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, it’s a mashup of Geraldo/Maddow.
I think Geraldo is delighted that this happened…because Maddow has eclipsed his Capone-Vault disaster.
What Maddow did is worse, way worse.
Geraldo was doing his vault search in the interest of ‘exploration’.
But Maddow was doing her piece out of vindictiveness, to scorch a President.
I despise Whoraldo!
Juan Banana and Bickle too!!
I wanted to write FOX about those 3 you mentioned, because each is repulsive, predictable and oh so annoying, but then it occurred to me they do exactly fit the progressive stereotype, so why would we want it any other way? I just don’t agree with the Fair and Balanced thing, because the Conservatives deserve at least one of the mainstream media clean and untarnished by idiocy.
LikeLike
Why Trump people even bother to give interviews with unfriendlies. I just don’t get.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jess Watters is delightfully mischievous. Always has a smile and a twinkle in his eye. You can tell PDJT likes him a lot (and vice versa).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to reluctantly agree with Allen West.
http://www.allenbwest.com/allen/see-something-alarming-happening-trump-administration
Agree Allen has a point for those folks who undermined PTrump are still there and looks like they aren’t going away. The President has to move on firing these folks and if he doesn’t want to fill the positions fine but get rid of them for you can’t trust them.
Another hoaxer at the whitehouse. This one claimed to have a car bomb. Is somebody probing security to see what the reactions are, or are there always this many nut jobs? I think it’s probably the latter, but I still can’t help but wonder.
So while we’re waiting for the Secretary of Agriculture to get approved (thanks Congress!) the Department of Agriculture just injured an Idaho boy and killed his dog with an unmarked cyanide bomb.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4326084/Idaho-boy-injured-family-dog-killed-government-cyanide-bomb.html
They are used for coyote control (instead of offering a bounty, because that would be cheaper and safer) and are *supposed* to be well-marked to prevent this sort of thing. Not sure what language they use to discourage dogs…
Time for more bureaucrats to be FIRED.
Local coverage: http://idahostatejournal.com/outdoors/xtreme_idaho/horrific-incident-family-speaks-out-after-pet-dog-killed-by/article_93f3d07e-6ecb-5035-8d39-f27c791eb4b5.html
References: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M44_(cyanide_device)
