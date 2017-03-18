March 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #58

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
OK, folks, so here’s how that liberalism thing works.
You break all the treaties, agreements and laws, you destroy a continent and contribute to open warfare on it, you mock and disarm your people and put them into prison when they criticize you, censor the internet – and then you’re the Leader of the Free World.
Peak fake news? If they only had waited until April Fool’s Day.
Dismembered self-destroying country is the last, best hope of suicidal liberals and globalists… What could go wrong…
Great historical map! Love it.
A new scheme surfaces. Free World….
thanks again, Howie…my favorite: cannot help but laugh…a lot…my dog gives me the cocked-head look.
Good lord, she truly is ugly as sin, akin to her sister Hildabeast, no soul shows.
They would make a great couple.
Hildabeast envies her. Hildabeast wanted so much what she has
She’s a communist. So are they all.
A friend of 36 years cut off contact over my support of Trump. Whatever.
I cannot telepathically judge people, but I don’t think that was a real friend.
Excellent! Saves you the headaches, and any guilt for initiating it yourself!
Good thang.
sorry, sentient.
Don’t know why it is so impossible for these people to just NOT talk about politics.
And thanks, Lying Media, for making all this BS possible.
We’re your friends Sent. I would be happy to hang out with you anytime.
Sorry to hear this Sentient, you’re right at home here in the Treehouse ❤
Lost a 36 year friend today over the the same.
I replied with no holds barred to this:
“I have been VERY quiet on the political front but this is unbelievable!!!!!!
Cost of security for Trump Tower so Mrs. Trump doesn’t have to live in the White House: $183 million/year
Budget for National Endowment Arts/Humanities: $148 million/year”
C’est la vie
Friends are like Fish.
When they’re too small, “Catch N Release”.
That’s “Liberal Friends”.
Sentient, I know you through your posts, and you belong in our branches. Yeah, it suck, and hurts, especially with such a long time friend.
But, you are Red Pilled, aware and understand what has been and continues to go on. That is already a lot of stress. You don’t need the blue pill libtards to “black-cloud” you more. Please look at it as a good thing, freedom, and opportunity to spend more time with people that are worthy of your time.
I have loss a couple of very long time friends by being politically vocal since Our President Mr. Donald Trump announced. But at the same time, a few other very old but not as close friends became much closer friends.
Good riddence. Be Happy. Drink Mai-Tai. 🙂
Contact them. Recall and remind him old good times. Then shame him. He will come around.
I love your attitude, Howie! Always the optimist. 🙂
me. too, Sentient…42 yrs…quite remarkable.
Think you’d know someone after all those years…
Some forms of brittleness do not seem to reveal themselves except under a personal duress…
Got an email Nov10th re TRUMP being the libtard inventory of imagined traits, and I responded that it woud be ok…he wasn’t at all like that, I’d watched all his rallies, etc., and I made the mistake of saying she had just been listening to the wrong people.
I became, I guess, one of these people.
Strange, I had thought we had a sort of mutual respect/admiration or one another…ha on me. sigh.
These people are so fragile it’s ridiculous.
I’m sure you’re right that it was your pointing out (RIGHTFULLY SO) that s/he’d been listening to the “wrong people” that made them pissy.
Such fragile egos it’s unbelievable.
I’ve said the first two things (“It’ll be OK”, “I watched the Rallies, Debates” ) and people were OK with that (well, *most* of ’em anyway, the more “reasonable” ones), but I bet they would’ve been insulted if I’d said they were listening to the wrong people.
Piper: They think they are TOO SMART to listen to the “wrong” people. Big Insult! …..sigh……total losers.
My daughter and I had strained relations during the primaries … she bought the self-righteous and oh-so-not-eligible-Cubanadian koolaid. But she’s seen the light, and oil industry husband has, too. But it probably had more to do with plain old rebellion against my opinion than anything else. It’s our dance of dysfunction.
I told my grandson that my life would not have been worth living if I hadn’t done all I could to pass on a republic. Said with great joy and with a warning that he had to work now to keep it. He’s sixteen.
Thank God for President Trump and his sacrifice for us.
Thank you President Trump for being you! I couldn’t ask for anything more.
Robin Bronk
CEO, Creative Coalition
Yep, saw that mess of a segment, more like Robin Donk – doh!
I consider myself an artist and I don’t buy this nonsense! It’s just more people who want free money. They always act like it’s such a small part of the budget and oh so essential to the public good. When and where does it ever end? Just an endless stream of lazy people looking for handouts!
Kaitlan Collins
WH Correspondent Daily Caller
Reihan Salan
Exec Editor,
National Review
Wow, thanks I am going to have nightmares!
Yes, the GOP is trying to restart the good cop bad cop scheme. They hate being the majority once they get the loot split.
Lee Zeldin on
Senator Gillibrand
James Howard Kunstlet, author
“The Long Emergency:
James Rosen in the “Friend Zone”
Ann Coulter
Sheriff David Clarke
Gerald Rivera
“Immigration”
The Congress can strip these Social Justice Warriors of the jurisdiction. We elected them to do a job. The refuse to work. Get em out! The root of the problem is the crooked congress that lets them get away with it.
Congress can ELIMINATE all federal courts save the USSCt. And it can limit the USSCt jurisdictions. How does that grab you darlin’…how does that mess your mind?
That is it exactly Howie! Congress is the root of the problem and it’s the fault of the voters for keeping them in office. Time for voters to step up and rid us of those in Congress who won’t do their jobs (which is about 90% of them – and I’m not joking!).
Someone model that war for me.
How many Koreans die in the South?
How many Americans die fighting the war?
What is the impact of the destruction of large portions of the South Korean economy?
How long will the war take?
At what point will China and Russia enter the war to save the North Korean people from total panic and fleeing into China and Russia?
Will Japan launch its military?
Or might we instead get to a diplomatic procedure that truncates a strike to decapitate the regime, but allows the North Korean nation to exist?
If the US can knock off a whole country (North Korea is a nation by international law), then
why wouldn’t a lot of other countries be okay with knocking off some of their neighbors?
Like Turkey taking Cyprus. or Lithuania taking a piece of Belarus?
In this war model, what is the right action plan?
Kill Kim and leave? That would mean a relatively small force.
If the US intends a war, when all it needs do is shoot all his missiles down, how is the war justified?
And if we don’t trust him with nukes, why has it been ten years or more in the making?
Certainly, he was defenseless against us more at the beginning of his testing than now.
And will we use nukes? Are we at that stage of planning that nukes are the key?
We save lives by blasting some giant holes in North Korean?
But, his nuclear program is all in tunnels and caves in mountains. So how many nukes will it take to crush the mountains?
Will we need ten nuclear bombs? Or will we need 100?
How does this war proceed?
I’m all for killing the fat guy. But the war part is what has me very concerned.
It seems to me that we should be talking to him instead of sending indirect threats.
Have we no proposal other than a major nuclear war in such a massive strike that his military cannot harm hundreds of thousands of South Koreans, our friends, relatives and allies?
And who assures us that we can sneak that attack and stop his military from leveling Seoul and the nearby other South Korean cities, densely populated.
You don’t suppose that we can mount that attack and his military won’t know it’s coming, do you?
The US pattern of staging such an attack would be very clear. Even if all we used were submarine based missiles, we would have so many hundreds of thousands of military nearby, all monitored by China and Russia electronics and satellites. You think they will just allow it? That’s not their pattern. They have stopped our wars before and deeply regret the one that they got fooled by, Libya.
It’s not that they don’t want Kim out. They do. But they certainly don’t want a war on their border. Especially a nuclear war with the radiation falling all over major cities with tens of millions and hundreds of millions possibly affected.
Run this through your mind. Work it out on paper.
If we are going to back him down, he will lose power, lose face with his military. Koreans don’t back down. Look at Mrs. Park. They had to haul her out of the Blue House.She wouldn’t leave. Koreans fight to the death. That’s why we don’t have a Treaty. We have A Truce from 1953.
If we intend to attack, we are going to have to fool China and Russia. It won’t happen.
If we attack, there will be a war no one can predict the ending.
But we will have started it and it will be the biggest horror ever.
Maybe 25-50 million dead. There is 25 million in the North and about 49 million in the South. A substantial nuclear war would lead to deaths over the years that would double or triple the deaths of conflict. There are no clean nuclear weapons.
Best case could be only a few million die.
And if this is a bluff, he will smoke it out and never quit his weapons programs.
What should we do?
I think we should work with China and Russia on a shoot down of every missile he launches. Use all three nation’s satellites and overflights to spot the pre-launch preparations of ballistic missiles. Use missile defense systems. And blow up everything he has to test his nukes. Do it as a preventive.
This will cost him his military support and they will get rid of him.
No war. just preventive anti-missile strikes. Get it sanctioned by the UNSC.
So, he sees he can’t test. He must negotiate.
Might work.
Also, disconnect him from the Internet. Take out all his microwave communications.
Disable the parts of his grid connected to military.
Keep him isolated inside his own bunkers. He’ll go nuts and someone will shoot him to save themselves.
Russia has the technology to shut him down without EMP. (Electro-magnetic pulse, generally from nuke explosion).
A fellow treeper by the name of Kathy shared this with me yesterday.
http://www.truthdig.com/report/item/trumps_wiretapping_charge_could_contain_some_explosive_truth_20170314
Two snippets from this LONG article: “If [GCHQ Director] Hannigan had turned this [Flynn] transcript over through official channels, it would have been subjected to mandatory minimization under U.S. law and, as such, could not have been the basis of the [acting AG Sally] Yates intervention on Jan. 26. This eliminates the FBI, the Department of Justice and the NSA as viable conduits for any Flynn-related intelligence sourced to GCHQ. If, however, Hannigan provided the Flynn transcript to the CIA using back channels, then John Brennan, CIA director under Obama, emerges as the leading culprit behind the leak — breathing life into Nunes’ assertion that the Flynn leak could only have come from the *highest levels* of the Obama administration.” … “Hannigan’s resignation occurred a mere three days prior to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s visit to the White House on Jan. 26 — the same day Yates briefed White House counsel on the Flynn transcript. A simple *connect the dots* exercise would have May cleaning house before any meeting with Trump in which the fact of such an explosive relationship would have most likely been raised.”
http://www.larouchepub.com/pr/2017/170309_mi6_tap_trump.html
Two snippets from this SHORT press release: “Colin Powell’s former Chief of Staff Col. Lawrence Wilkerson (ret.), said that Britain’s MI6 secret spy agency or their GCHQ bugging center may have been responsible for wiretapping Donald Trump.” … “Comey’s right, he wasn’t wire-tapping anybody, it was John Brennan, at the CIA.”
I really think Kathy’s articles may be on to something. The one person that seems to have fallen off the face of the earth is John Brennan, former head of the CIA. We haven’t heard a word from him for over a month. I actually would not be shocked if he is found dead. Whether he kills himself or someone took care of him would be anybody’s guess.
CrowdStrike
Brennan is in Mecca on a prayer rug.
CIA Director Casey “died” when the Reagan CIA was in deep legal trouble. A very sudden terminal cancer took him right before he would have been in the spotlight and criminally charged. The explanation was it couldn’t be suicide because he was a “good Catholic”.
Oh yeah. That one still makes me laugh.
I thought there was some sort of comment to come today???
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-17/doj-delivers-trump-wiretap-documents-congress-statement-due-shortly
Although now that I read it again it says “may” comment shortly.
Comey, Brennan, Adm. Rogers, James Clapper, and Sally Yates have been “invited” to testify before Congress on Monday!
Citizen, you are so good with that. Do you think you can find the Hannity /Sara A. Carter segment from tonight? I have a feeling that might be top news in the next few days. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, Scott, waiting for the dam to break.
I doubt anything will come from the hearing. It will be more of a cover up than an expose’. Kind of like the famous Police Briefings on tv after an incident where they stand around and say they can’t say anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sean has the hots for this one. She has been on his radio/TV shows almost everyday this week.
LikeLike
Wow. Thank you Citizen. I had to watch that twice. So much more info than the little clip I saw earlier. (I dropped cable last year.)
Forgotten Interview Reveals How Russia Really Views Obama’s Legacy
An overlooked interview of Maria Zakharova with Russia’s 1 TV Channel, Russia’s Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, on a national Russian TV show has brought insight into the frustration Russia encountered in dealing with the Obama administration over the years. Zakharova suggested President Barack Obama will go down in history as one of America’s evilest presidents.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-17/forgotten-interview-reveals-how-russia-really-views-obamas-legacy
Obama will go down as just one of America’s evilest presidents? I think he’ll got down as THE evilest.
Remember when the Russians warned us about the Sarnov (?) brothers , the ones who bombed the Boston Marathon, and we ignored their good advice? That’s always bugged me.
The Left is truly unhinged about Russia, for some reason.
Is it because they are more anti-Globalist? Or about oil?
I don’t know, but it’s truly bizarre.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the president is now using his own splitter strategy. The democrats and republicans are now locked in mortal combat over how much loot to cut, what programs to abolish, how big tax cuts will be, all kine good stuff. He carries a Big Pen.
Yes, he will have to veto. The Congress will cut nothing.
The president goes hunting with the Uniparty Leaders.
Great piece on Trump’s economic nationalism:
Virgil: Donald Trump, Rosie the Riveter, and the Revival of American Economic Nationalism
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/17/virgil-donald-trump-rosie-riveter-revival-american-economic-nationalism/
No video from tonight…best I couldn’t do
Best I COULD do, WordPress!
The end will not come soon enough for this Snake…
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-17/stronger-together-george-soros-urges-americans-fight-back-against-trump-hate
