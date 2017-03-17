President Trump and VP Mike Pence Meet With Republican Study Committee on Healthcare…

The White House has been in 24/7 negotiations with Republican leadership and committee members in the House of Representatives over the healthcare bill. Those negotiations continued throughout the night with members and key staff.
Modifications to the Price/Ryan Healthcare bill have been made with the input from multiple concerned House Republicans. Earlier today they held a brief presser in the oval office to discuss their support. Previous opposition now supporting the modified bill.
Negotiating like a Boss.
It’s a joy to behold.
You took the words right out of my mouth 🙂
Thank you for sharing them with me! 🙂
No! thank YOU!
I see what you mean…. 🙂
They’re all getting schooled by our President. “Impressive” is an understatement.
It is time to stand up to the FAKE NEWS. Please share with friends
If anyone can make chicken salad, out of Obama’s chicken sh*t, it is DJT.
If all these people are so smart and are the darlings of the GOPe why didn’t they run for President? After my President does all the heavy lifting they come out of the woodwork telling him how to be successful after years of defeatism.
I am so glad to have someone represent me for a change.
I am glad they made modifications but I did not hear what exactly what all the modifications are I like the state block grant let the states run their own that is good what is going on with the 30% charge the Insurance companies can charge if you lapse on your policy that one I really like gone.
The Ryan bill says that insurance companies must charge a 30% premium increase for people who allow their coverage to lapse. Change one word from “must” to “may” and what do you think of it?
I was clear in my post I want that changed .
I don’t mind that the President is walking the American people through the process, and pointing out the MSM (mostly soros media) and all their lies and omissions. I think he is holding some REAL good cards in the surveillance controversy. I’d Love to see the Kenyan doing a long stretch at San Luis Obispo.
Excellent point, Mike.
This reminds me President Trump using the Trump Tower meetings to instruct the public on the process of assembling a Cabinet.
President Trump is inspiring the government transparency that was nonexistent under Obama.
“This reminds me President Trump using the Trump Tower meetings to instruct the public on the process of assembling a Cabinet.”
It is how you build trust, credibility, and display integrity. First you say what you are going to do, then do what you say while along the way to give those in doubt reassurance about the changes.
Each day is fascinating. President Trump is no politician. He is a change agent in the business sense.
Is there a link to where I can read the bill or its revisions as I have read this bill punishes those seniors who are not on medicare yet ( higher costs) and still gives illegals tax credits. I would like to educate myself…so any links would be helpful thank you!
my eyes feels strange and weird…I’ve never seen leadership like this before.
President Trump is a phenomenal negotiator. Hope everyone has on their listening ears.
So what are the changes that are now in the bill that weren’t before? The video doesn’t really say.
something about tying Medicaid to work programs.
Right. Where are we supposed to go to FIND this thing to be able to READ it? President trump, I adore you and want to back you here, but will you PLEASE not suck up to these politicians and especially don’t ask us to THANK them or ryan. No way. No way. We do not want government trying to run our lives. YOU KNOW THIS, MAN! You KNOW THIS! YOu will never lose us, but you also will NEVER sell us on these jerk politicians. This is exactly why we voted for YOU!
Well, the Principled ™ were rallying today. They still demand a “full repeal.” I really want them to explain how they expect it to pass in in the Senate. Just more grandstanding from the likes of Lyin’ Ted and Rand Paul.
Rand will cut a deal he’s just having too much fun throwing rallies and being in front of cameras. can’t even hate on him for that.
Maybe his attention whoring is “just having fun,” I don’t know. What I do know, though, is BB is being overrun with trolls inspired by this “rally.”
With Trump, you will be won over or run over. Looks like these guys are catching on.
” …. Modifications to the Price/Ryan Healthcare bill …”
Any bill that has “Ryan” attached to it is highly suspect in my view. This “fixing” of ObamaCare seems to miss the point. We need to get government out of the insurance business and out of the healthcare business as much as we can. It will take a while, and I hope this process leads to a first step in that direction, but it is hard to be optimistic.
By the way, we do not have health care in this country — we have sick care. The AMA and big pharma is against any sort of preventive medicine. (but we do keep costs up nicely for them don’t we?)
WE KNEW …. didn’t we. We knew he would do this, like the amazingly successful boss he’s been for 40 years. Who else can build and run 510 successful businesses? Only this genius … So proud of our guy!
