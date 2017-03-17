Friday March 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy St.Patricks Day ☘
An amusing (non-Irish) snippet from twitter:
Good one!
Fantasyland is to the east of Dinotopia
HAPPY SAINT PATRICK’S DAY!
St. Patrick: Born about 387 in Scotland. Patron of: Ireland, Nigeria, Montserrat, New York, Boston, Engineers, against snakes. Patrick was of Romano-British origin, & was from a Christian family. At 16 he “knew not the true God” perhaps meaning he gave little heed to religion. About 402 Patrick & others were kidnapped to be slaves in Ireland which was the most remote part of the known world. He wrote he prayed unceasingly & his “faith grew & my spirit was stirred up”. Years later he heard a voice telling him to go back home. He ran away & was able to get back to his family.
Patrick was then educated, ordained, & in 432 sent to Ireland. The prior Bishop sent was killed. He set out to gain the support of the pagan King Laeghaire at Tara. Patrick had trials of skill & strength & won victory over the pagans. The old Irish law code states, “and when they saw Laeghaire with his Druids overcome by the great signs & miracles wrought in the presence of the men of Erin, they bowed down in obedience to God & Patrick.” King Laeghaire didn’t become Christian, but tolerated Patrick’s preaching. Others converted & gave an estate to him for a church. Patrick’s apostolate then was favored by many chieftains, though it endured hardships & great risk. The Druids opposed him, & some continued in Christian Ireland. Patrick was imprisoned many times, but always escaped. He wrote “Daily I expect either a violent death, or robbery & a return to slavery, or some other calamity. I have cast myself into the hands of Almighty God, for He rules everything.”. Patrick also writes of his intense love of God: “It was not any grace in me, but God who conquereth in me, & He resisted them all, so that I came to the heathen of Ireland to preach the Gospel & to bear insults from unbelievers, to hear the reproach of my going abroad & to endure many persecutions even unto bonds, the while that I was surrendering my liberty as a man of free condition for the profit of others. & if I should be found worthy, I am ready to give even my life for His name’s sake unfalteringly & gladly, & there (in Ireland) I desire to spend it until I die, if our Lord should grant it to me.” In Ireland about 461 he died & is buried there. His driving snakes from Ireland has no factual foundation. Using a shamrock as a symbol to explain the Trinity is from a later date. (condensed from EWTNcom)
Saint Patrick’s Breastplate: Christ be with me, Christ before me, Christ behind me, Christ be in me, Christ beneath me, Christ above me, Christ on my right, Christ on my left, Christ when I lie down, Christ when I sit down, Christ when I arise,
Christ to win me, Christ to comfort & restore me. Christ in quiet, Christ in danger,
Christ in the hearts of all who love & think of me, Christ in the mouth of everyone who speaks of me, Christ in every eye that sees me, Christ in every ear that hears me.
I bind unto myself the Name, The strong Name of the Trinity; By invocation of the same.
The Three in One, & One in Three, Of Whom all nature hath creation, Eternal Father, Spirit, Word: Praise to the Lord of my salvation.
St. Patrick Prayer: God our Father, you sent Saint Patrick to preach Your glory to the people of Ireland. By the help of his prayers, may all Christians proclaim Your love to all men. Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives & reigns with You & the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever & ever. Amen.
Have a good one! And a guiness if you imbibe!
Happy Anniversary to my trophy wife…
I don’t know what you did to her, but she didn’t start off ugly.
Have noted that myself…
It’s tough being First Lady for Four Terms…
The picture of married bliss.
Great dress–I want it (Eleanor can keep the train).
Also, love the Irish chapeau.
RAWR!!!!
Happy St. Pat’s to you Deplorables! 🙂
The Irish know A LOT about being called deplorable!
Whether real or imagined, this is for all of us who have a little Irish romance in us . . .
this is just SUCH an outstanding CD! Thanks for posting this.
I bought it first in LP, and nearly wore it out.
I LOVE this version! Thanks for posting!
Here is a link to an article called “Celtic Christian Spirituality” that was written in 2001. An Orthodox Christian monk is the author. The article’s content is about more than just Saint Patrick and the glory of being Irish. It is a challenging, but rewarding read.
http://www.orthodoxinfo.com/general/celtic.aspx
