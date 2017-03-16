Thursday March 16th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

19 Responses to Thursday March 16th – Open Thread

  2. debmonson says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:17 am

    AMEN thank you for always putting this up soooooooooo needed this at this point🌻💛🌻

  5. HarryJ says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I am disappointed by the activist judges. This really bad that they are not ruling based on law but their own opinion.

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 16, 2017 at 12:31 am

      Oh I think you’re being too kind, Harry.

      They are violating their oath to uphold the Law…and protect the People.
      They don’t care who they hurt.
      They only seek to force their own agenda upon the rest of us.

      These liberal judges are worse than just “activist”…they are subversive,
      They subvert the Law.
      They are abusing their judicial power by usurping the role of our legislators, and are rewriting the Law from their benches.

      At the very least, these judges should be impeached.
      They deserve to be prosecuted and deported for their crimes.

    • usnveteran says:
      March 16, 2017 at 12:44 am

      HarryJ ~
      The American Bar Association allows this criminality – their ‘silence’ is their ‘consent’.

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:23 am

    HERO of the Day!

    McDonald’s worker jumps out drive-through window to aid stricken cop.

    “It is what a hero does, if I would’ve need to die to save that woman, I would’ve done it,” the cashier said.

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:28 am

    3:59 with the truth. A good ‘un from the late Guy Clark . . .

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:29 am

  9. usnveteran says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Bald Eagles Keep Dying From Lead Poisoning And No One Is Talking About It:
    By Sarah V. Schweig
    “When a bald eagle was brought to a wildlife rehabilitation center late last month, he was paralyzed and couldn’t hold his head up. … It took several treatments to get the lead level down. It took six months for an eagle to fly normally again.” …
    https://www.thedodo.com/bald-eagle-ammunition-refuges-2306402071.html

    Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation And Education Center:
    http://www.bluemountainwildlife.org/

  10. Lucille says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Happy Cursday…don’t you just love happy endings! God bless these warriors for animals….

    Hope For Paws – Official Rescue Channel

  11. DeplorableBeforeItWasCool says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Where are our agitators and community organizers?

    I think we have a major problem and I’m curious for some feedback. The Left has more organizations and agitators than I could even begin to count, let alone name. Often times, their efforts don’t work or even backfire. The Coffee Party response to the Tea Party is an example of the former and the riots at Berkley are an example of the latter. But they, the people that hate us, are organized and planning, always planning.

    On a thousand fronts every day, they are pushing and pushing. They don’t have to win every time (and don’t), the constant pressure has led to changes and victories that surprise even them. Look at Gay Marriage. In 2004, Bill Clinton begged John Kerry to support a constitutional amendment making traditional marriage the law of the land, and look where we are now. 6 years ago, who heard of Transgenders? Now, accommodating even the idea of them steers our national dialogue and debate.

    Thank God we won with Trump. However, if we don’t do something to capitalize on the win I’m afraid it won’t last. For so long, we’ve basically played defense. We’ve tried to hold the line against disastrous changes, but arguing for the status quo has only brought us losses. There needs to be a way for us to attack, to put them on the defensive. How many times has one of our leaders had to stop a debate or any effort to explain how we’re not Racist/Sexist/Homophobes? That reflexive defensive position has killed us.

    We’re behind in the game even when they don’t march. They own the schools and universities. Every day their message is forcefed to the next generation and has been for 40 years. I won’t even bother listing the damage from the MSM.

    My question to you is, how do we go on offense? How do we set the agenda? Our vote for Trump isn’t enough.

  13. flyingtigercomics says:
    March 16, 2017 at 1:30 am

    When not ventilating about Trump or working in oil, I add to the stories here:

    https://thezombienomicon.com/zombienomicon.html

    Write your own choose your own adventures. 🙂 There’s every type of story there, even old time radio play scripts, public domain sci fi novels turned into choose your own adventure. Enjoy!

