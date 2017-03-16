Secretary Rex Tillerson Statement and Press Conference In Japan with Minister Fumio Kashida….

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Japan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Fumio Kishida, at the Ikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan. The visit included a joint press conference. The first video below is edited down to present Secretary Tillerson’s statement as well as his answers to a few questions.
With all the challenges facing Asia: North Korea missile tests, China expansion into the S-China Sea etc., the ugly American press corps never fails to deliver the reality of their self-absorption. [04:35] The extremely predictable journalists within the State Department Correspondents Association (SDCA) ask Tillerson about State Department budget cuts; that’s what they are worried about.
Here’s an extended version of the presser:
Just a quick question: does anybody know if the press was able to make their connecting flights? –It would pain my heart to know that the press didn’t get there in time for T-Rex’s speech…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Of course the presstitutes are worried about budget cuts. The cuts affect their masters…..the Communist Globalists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually it would have been better if the plane they were on went to the wrong country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
North Korea comes to mind ….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s hoping they flew ‘Malaysian airlines’…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ouch!
LikeLike
Actually it would have been better if the plane they were on went to North Korea.
LikeLike
When T- Rex is giving a speech they should bang a gong before the speech and then get it on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Marc Bolan and T.Rex memories from my youth…thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m just thankful that the Clinton Global Initiative can step in to handle any problems caused by State Department belt tightening.
If Bill and Hillary were to each give a few speeches per week, at the rates they were charging the past few years, any and all starving women and children would be fed, educated, and given a smart phone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
i really like this guy. such a professional
LikeLiked by 2 people
i really like this guy. such a professional
LikeLike
Yup. With the cuts, perhaps their favorite ‘sources say’ will get the axe.
Most of all, I find it embarrassing that they are bringing something that’s only of interest in the U.S. Should have been only questions about what the meeting meant for Japan/USA interests and areas of cooperation.
I thought Trump Derangement Syndrome was inversely proportional to the distance between the President and the press corpse, but I guess I’m wrong on that point.
LikeLike
I agree, H.R. But I don’t think we can expect the “extremely predictable journalists” to know what is appropriate behavior. It’s beyond their scope.
LikeLike
well part of the budget cuts are not paying for a bunch of snot nosed journalist to travel free around the world.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As not to be a big stone in the creek impeding water flow, from what I understand, the news agencies like MSNBC, ABC, CBS, CNN ect, those companies pay for the seats for their reporters whether it be commercial flights or Air Force 1. But, the taxpayers pay for luxuries, such as sushi, caviar, champagne ect. while on these flights like we saw with Hillary Clinton’s travel parties.
I’ve looked up various websites which gives the cost for each news organization per each journalist. I haven’t found a more recent one since Obama’s term so I didn’t post any references.
LikeLike
Well, I really don’t think they are mentally equipped to come up with serious questions on the fly. It would take a number of them to sit around and figure out what was really being sai.
at this press conference. So no, I would t be surprised if their questions had been figured out before this started, and could care less about a twenty year old treaty between these two strong nations.
Slightly OT: Did anyone notice all of the chatter going on when T-Rex was answering questions? It may have been them trying to come up with a worthy question among them. I couldn’t hear what language was being spoken, it was just endless chatter. I thought it to be rude though.
LikeLike
T-Rex exudes Confidence and Determination in the face GlobalCommieProg resistance.
He doesn’t need to brush it aside, he just steps over it, as if it doesn’t exist.
This is the kind of Leadership that America has been needing for my whole life.
No more #mcworsethancarter.
istolethat
LikeLike