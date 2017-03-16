Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 16th 2017

Posted on March 16, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a press briefing from the Brady room on March 16th 2017. Start time approximately 2:00pm:

Live Stream LinkWhite House Live Stream

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 16th 2017

  1. Pam says:
    March 16, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Here is RSBN’s feed. Steve Lookner is on while we wait.

    Like

    Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      March 16, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      the news employees are doing comments back to their media companies and yet again they are harping on Russia, hacking, etc. Is there Any other news story they are following? Why do they rate this one as the most important?

      Like

      Reply
      • Katherine McCoun says:
        March 16, 2017 at 2:56 pm

        The same talking head is now saying what “I would like to see”. What? Is that a personal interview of the “journalist” happening or is he supposed to be reporting the facts?

        Like

        Reply
  2. Pam says:
    March 16, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Before I forget, thanks Sudance. 😀

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. miketrivi says:
    March 16, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Sean Spicer forced babysit an irrelevant group of Romper Room reporters.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Buck Weaver (@BuckWeaver27) says:
    March 16, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Whose feed is that first link? I keep hearing President Trump’s voice while waiting for the briefing to start. So far I’ve heard “Sit Down” “Ay-yi-yi” “Wrong” “China!”. It’s kind of amusing.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    March 16, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    The cameras are now on in the briefing room. Just waiting for it to start.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Bob Thoms says:
    March 16, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    I hope Sean address the violence that is escalating against the Trump Movement. The left is feeling very empowered because the leaks, the bullying, the runaway court decisions, the public beatings, the destruction of property is going unanswered and un prosecuted.

    The violence against the Trump movement is escalating. We need to hear that the Trump Team knows it has has every intention of stopping it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. dbethd says:
    March 16, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Kick out the MSM!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    March 16, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    March 16, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s