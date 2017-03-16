Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 16th 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a press briefing from the Brady room on March 16th 2017. Start time approximately 2:00pm:
Live Stream Link – White House Live Stream
Here is RSBN’s feed. Steve Lookner is on while we wait.
the news employees are doing comments back to their media companies and yet again they are harping on Russia, hacking, etc. Is there Any other news story they are following? Why do they rate this one as the most important?
The same talking head is now saying what “I would like to see”. What? Is that a personal interview of the “journalist” happening or is he supposed to be reporting the facts?
Before I forget, thanks Sudance. 😀
Sean Spicer forced babysit an irrelevant group of Romper Room reporters.
Whose feed is that first link? I keep hearing President Trump’s voice while waiting for the briefing to start. So far I’ve heard “Sit Down” “Ay-yi-yi” “Wrong” “China!”. It’s kind of amusing.
Whoever is doing it is hilarious. Somebody just did a stand-up with a HUGE bunch of anti-Trump crap and Trump’s voice was saying “WRONG” and “GET HIM OUT OF HERE” over it 😀 😀 😀
The cameras are now on in the briefing room. Just waiting for it to start.
I hope Sean address the violence that is escalating against the Trump Movement. The left is feeling very empowered because the leaks, the bullying, the runaway court decisions, the public beatings, the destruction of property is going unanswered and un prosecuted.
The violence against the Trump movement is escalating. We need to hear that the Trump Team knows it has has every intention of stopping it.
Kick out the MSM!
