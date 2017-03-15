Tuesday March 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A little more humor for the night
My sensors are detecting a vast incoming wave of Fake Russia News. As such, I made this video response to Vox.com’s timeline of the Russia scandal, which debunks some of their more spurious claims. Feel free to share it around and inoculate yourselves and others. Enjoy.
Thanks, Sentinel. Good/enjoyable refutation of Vox’s inadequate vid “facts.” A bit of overlap of your narration at the end with the Clapper interview. Any way to clean that up?
Heads up Treepers…i finally read about all of Black Rifle Coffee’s blends and discovered if u buy this particular blend BRCC donates a bag to our deployrd troops!! MAGA!
Funker 530 – Combat Fuel – Black Rifle Coffee Company
FUNKER 530 – COMBAT FUEL
Regular price
$ 12.99
Funker530 and Black Rifle Coffee Company have teamed up to give the warfighters of the world the caffeine they need to complete their missions. This Colombian dark roast coffee was developed specifically for the folks that have been defending our nation’s freedom. For every bag you purchase Funker530 and Black Rifle Coffee Company will donate one bag of coffee to the deployed men and women that protect our freedom. *All profits will be dedicated to this caffeinated mission.
Man Saves Scraps for Decades to Raise $400K for Children’s Home
Johnny Jennings has been saving every penny and scrap of paper so he can help abused and abandoned children – and since he started his endeavor in 1985, he’s raised over $400,000.
The 86-year-old earns money by collecting paper, cardboard, and cans for recycling. Over the course of the last 32 years, Jennings has saved 79,000 trees by reselling 9 million pounds of paper. He has also collected $20,000 in pennies, which is equal to about 24 miles of the copper coins.
Every dollar that the senior collects, he donates to the Georgia Baptist Home for Children near Ringgold, Georgia. The facility cares for hundreds of children that have been rescued from abusive houses or trafficking rings within the state.
Jennings became devoted to the home after he visited the establishment as an 18-year-old. Touched by its sweet, young residents, he decided to try and dedicate the rest of his life to making sure they would have the financial assistance necessary to prosper.
Even though Jennings has suffered two strokes in the last month, he has never failed to make his paper runs around town and deliver the materials to the Chattanooga Recycle Center.
“He is the last of a dying breed,” says Shay Drennan-Love, an acquaintance of Jennings. “Our generation and the ones to follow could learn a lot from Mr. Jennings.”
http://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/man-saves-scraps-decades-raise-400k-childrens-home/?utm_campaign=newsletters&utm_medium=weekly_mailout&utm_source=15-03-2017
Friedrich (Fritz) Raupp (1871-1949)
“Anlandender Fischer Mit Seinem Fang” (Landed Fisherman With His Catch)
I need prayer cover immediately. Please. No details. Just I need prayer right now.
Thanks.
On it! Be well.
You got it, Keln. May the Lord pour His light on and around you, and cocoon you in His Grace.
