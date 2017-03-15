Thousands of President Trump Supporters Arrive for Nashville Tennessee Trump Rally…

Posted on March 15, 2017 by

It’s 37 degrees in Nashville, but that doesn’t stop thousands of deplorables from showing up for a Trump rally tonight.

President Donald Trump is holding the Nashville, Tennessee rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The venue doors opened at 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST and the event starts at 6:30pm CST / 7:30 EST. We will have a separate live stream link.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

57 Responses to Thousands of President Trump Supporters Arrive for Nashville Tennessee Trump Rally…

  1. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Some of these people apparently had been there since 5am this morning. That’s dedication for you!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    NAFTA is a disast’ah MAGA(h)!!!
    Awesome Patriots!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Bull Durham says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Deplorable.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. DaveB says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Good to see that Nashville supports President Trump. He’s working for this nation, after eight years of BHO trying to bury it.

    MAGA

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Article has lots of pics

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    We got here shortly before 3 and the line was so long we knew it was useless. Supporting POTUS by holding signs, counter protesting and chanting louder than the protesters. Wanted to go in but point is to show support so I guess still successfull

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    LOL!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 15, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      I think it’s great that he paid homage to ‘Old Hickory’, Andrew Jackson.

      I’ve visited The Hermitage, years ago…what struck me was the clothing that was on display — how small his wife’s dresses were.
      She was tiny!

      Maybe it’s just me, but Pres Trump looks younger today.
      Most presidents visibly age during their time in office…but not DJT.
      Perhaps he is moving too fast for the ‘age fairy’ to catch him! Hah.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Paul Killinger says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    God bless you Deplorable Nashvillians every one!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. sunnydaze says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    That Nashville crowd is absolutely awesome!

    And RSBN is doing better with their pre-rally interviews.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. albrevin says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    I just got in the Coliseum here. The wind chill is much worse than actual temperature of 37. We’ve been here since 11:30. Great crowd.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Peter says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    How many will the auditorium hold at peak capacity?

    Like

    Reply
    • MfM says:
      March 15, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      Listed capacity for seating is 9,700. I couldn’t find out if they were additional numbers if they let in Standing Room in addition.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Paul Killinger says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    “Of, by, and for the PEOPLE!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Paul Killinger says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    When we were watching (and attending) Donald’s rallies nite after nite last year we got spoiled.

    Now when we see one we appreciate it that much more. And I don’t mind saying it makes this ol’ political junkie MISTY EYED!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. cheekymeeky says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. MfM says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Listed capacity for seating is 9,700 listed several places.

    It will be interesting how many additional will be let in as Standing Room. Pretty standard that those standing will leave the highest seats empty to be close to Pres. Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Curry Worsham says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Vendor said CNN button most popular.
    https://goo.gl/photos/uo86AhLsrdqD6rLF9

    Like

    Reply
  30. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    We have the Gatlin brothers singing the NA.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    RSBN moderator says that they can’t play the Gatlin brothers music because of copyright issues.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s