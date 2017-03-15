Thousands of President Trump Supporters Arrive for Nashville Tennessee Trump Rally…

It’s 37 degrees in Nashville, but that doesn’t stop thousands of deplorables from showing up for a Trump rally tonight.

President Donald Trump is holding the Nashville, Tennessee rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The venue doors opened at 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST and the event starts at 6:30pm CST / 7:30 EST. We will have a separate live stream link.

#DonaldTrump – Live updates: President Donald Trump arrives in Nashville – The Tennessean https://t.co/u7zfC8KgFd – – – #trump — Donald Trump News (@trumpnews247) March 15, 2017

Time-lapse: Thousands filing into Nashville Municipal Auditorium a couple of hours ahead of President Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/NsqfHQa2Wm — Jacob Rascon (@Jacobnbc) March 15, 2017

The line outside Trump's rally in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/OkNEg3aybB via @alivitali — ARnews 1936 (@ARnews1936) March 15, 2017

