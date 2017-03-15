Thousands of President Trump Supporters Arrive for Nashville Tennessee Trump Rally…

It’s 37 degrees in Nashville, but that doesn’t stop thousands of deplorables from showing up for a Trump rally tonight.
President Donald Trump is holding the Nashville, Tennessee rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The venue doors opened at 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST and the event starts at 6:30pm CST / 7:30 EST. We will have a separate live stream link.
Some of these people apparently had been there since 5am this morning. That’s dedication for you!
SWEET!
#MAGA
NAFTA is a disast’ah MAGA(h)!!!
Awesome Patriots!!
Deplorable.
Deplorable(s)… lots of them! 😉
Simply, GLORIOUSLY, deplorable!
I heard fox news say about 9,000….sigh
I figured it was higher….alot higher than 9,000.
Good to see that Nashville supports President Trump. He’s working for this nation, after eight years of BHO trying to bury it.
MAGA
Article has lots of pics
We got here shortly before 3 and the line was so long we knew it was useless. Supporting POTUS by holding signs, counter protesting and chanting louder than the protesters. Wanted to go in but point is to show support so I guess still successfull
Give em’ hell Katherine!!! Thank you for being an Ultimate Deplorable! 🙂
Get ’em, girl!
Katherine good on ya for trying!! Awesome ur staying to show support!! MAGA hoot and holler for all of us!
Thank you Katherine McCoun… #MAGA!
God Bless you and yours. You have been and remain a STALWART Trumpian.
I remember reading your postings after working the phones during the campaign last year.
All the best to you.
MEGA MAGA
Thanks Katherine – you have millions behind you holding you up!!!
#MAGA
I got here at 1:30. Hoping to get in soon. The line behind us built very fast. Sorry you didn’t make it.
LOL!
Kassy Dillon
No Contest. Tucker looks like a deer in the headlights. President Trump HAS the stare down pat.
Yes, and just watch this stuff go for REAL money if it is sold on ebay someday.
But I bet that the owners would rather KEEP these items.
FYI signed 1$ bill by trump goes for 1000$ on eBay
I think it’s great that he paid homage to ‘Old Hickory’, Andrew Jackson.
I’ve visited The Hermitage, years ago…what struck me was the clothing that was on display — how small his wife’s dresses were.
She was tiny!
Maybe it’s just me, but Pres Trump looks younger today.
Most presidents visibly age during their time in office…but not DJT.
Perhaps he is moving too fast for the ‘age fairy’ to catch him! Hah.
God bless you Deplorable Nashvillians every one!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That Nashville crowd is absolutely awesome!
And RSBN is doing better with their pre-rally interviews.
I just got in the Coliseum here. The wind chill is much worse than actual temperature of 37. We’ve been here since 11:30. Great crowd.
FANTASTIC! So happy for you! Full report after please 😉 Enjoy have fun and scream and holler for all of us!! MAGA!!
You are an AWESOME Patriot in this weather and wind!!
God bless you. We are with you in spirit.
Albrevin, even N FL is close to freezing today. Kudos to you guys standing in line there in Nashville. BRRRRRRRR….!
Wow that’s awesome! Try to stay warm! 🙂
How many will the auditorium hold at peak capacity?
Listed capacity for seating is 9,700. I couldn’t find out if they were additional numbers if they let in Standing Room in addition.
https://goo.gl/photos/bCwfeLVc641xXNLA9
“Of, by, and for the PEOPLE!”
Amen, brother, Amen. She’s coming back and she’s coming back strong!
And as our President tells us “stronger than ever before”!
Thanks, Pam, for all the videos you post for us.
Pres Trump seems to be thriving and enjoying himself here, doesn’t he.
I love it.
He’s working so hard for us.
Thank you, President Trump!
yw 🙂
Line buddies.
https://goo.gl/photos/FtkMMDudTf5pZBhv9
When we were watching (and attending) Donald’s rallies nite after nite last year we got spoiled.
Now when we see one we appreciate it that much more. And I don’t mind saying it makes this ol’ political junkie MISTY EYED!
Ditto
Listed capacity for seating is 9,700 listed several places.
It will be interesting how many additional will be let in as Standing Room. Pretty standard that those standing will leave the highest seats empty to be close to Pres. Trump.
Vendor said CNN button most popular.
https://goo.gl/photos/uo86AhLsrdqD6rLF9
We have the Gatlin brothers singing the NA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always loved the Gatlin Brothers.
RSBN moderator says that they can’t play the Gatlin brothers music because of copyright issues.
