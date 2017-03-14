March 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #54

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

47 Responses to March 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #54

  1. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I think sed moonbat/zombie, aka Shree, mentioned below deserves a big “REEEEEEEEE Award”
    Hat tip Mike for providing this frog video from 3/10/17 “Epic Troll Conquest Thread”

    Reference:
    @TheLastRefuge2 responded to PJW on their twitter feed:￼
    TheLastRefuge‏ @TheLastRefuge2￼
    Same moonbat who blocked Betsy Devos from visiting DC school.
     ￼Paul Joseph Watson‏ @PrisonPlanet
    Sean Spicer encounters a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome in the flesh. He handled this zombie admirably.

  2. Reality Wins says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:19 am

    What? Would this work?
    Ted Cruz finds a way to bury Obamacare once and for all
    An obscure provision in the 1974 Budget Acts would break a Democratic filibuster

    http://us.blastingnews.com/news/2017/03/ted-cruz-finds-a-way-to-bury-obamacare-once-and-for-all-001544437.html

  3. Sentient says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Of the president’s advisors, I only trust Bannon. And Steven Miller. And Sessions.

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:21 am

    1)CBO Report/Healthcare
    -Ed Rollins
    -Michael Goodwin
    2)Betsy McCaughey
    3)Commentary
    4)Cabinet Meeting
    5)Newt
    6)Steve Hilton on
    -Budget & Brexit
    7)Wrapup w/
    -Byron York

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:22 am

    The Russians…ugh

    • filia.aurea says:
      March 14, 2017 at 12:37 am

      Brilliant. This man speaks for tens of millions of Americans. Time for the truth to be spoken loud and clear.

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      March 14, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Kudos to Steve King for not caving and apologizing. He was right. The only thing I disagree with is the notion that we need to have more people. Why? Aren’t we always hearing about overpopulation destroying the earth and exhausting our limited resources. Why, when we are finally getting our population boom under control, are we being brainwashed to believe that we must enable third world cultures to overpopulate the planet and spread their twisted ideologies?
      I think our population would naturally ebb and flow without immigration. If every couple has two kids, that will maintain the population. Some will have more and some will have less. In times of plenty, people will tend to have more children. In leaner times, they will have less. Importing massive numbers of third worlders just creates chaos and scarcity of resources, which will result in responsible thinking people having fewer kids. Of course, the third worlders don’t have those concerns and will keep pumping kids out in the hope that they will eventually achieve a majority, political power and supremacy.

      • Deb says:
        March 14, 2017 at 1:19 am

        The “Population Bomb” hoax was just that, a hoax. It was replaced by global warming hysteria as a means to control the population.

        The problem isn’t too many people, the problem is how you use the resources you have. You can look at the demographic mess China is in for a glimpse of our future if we don’t start having a few more children instead of simply importing more labor.

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Dawn Laguens,
    Planned Parnthd EVP

  9. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Obama did not simply bring this country to the verge of collapse, he brought all of western civilization to the brink of collapse.

    • Ken Lawson says:
      March 14, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Obama was the tool used by the globalist leadership like Soros. He happened to be the guy who was their puppet at the time things got to such a bad point, but he certainly was not the guy who brought western civilization to the brink of collapse. That’s been a process that’s been building for decades, or actually for generations. Obama was bad, but he was not the source of all the problems. It goes much deeper than him.

      • Joe Knuckles says:
        March 14, 2017 at 12:59 am

        Agreed, but he took us from 50 feet way from the cliff to the edge of the cliff. Hillary would have led us off the cliff. That’s why the left is fighting so hard now, they were so close they could taste the victory, then threw 3 straight incompletions to the same receiver from the 7 yard line and lost. Now they are going to lose their front line players to retirement and some will be jailed due to off the field incidents and it will be another generation before they get back to their Super Bowl.
        Apologies for the mixed metaphors. I inexplicably had a flashback to the last time my former favorite team was in the Super Bowl.

  10. CDuran says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:28 am

    This guy fancies himself as presidential material. Hopefully PDT will put him in hjs place since the people of Wisconsin could not and where fooled once again.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/13/exclusive-audio-emerges-of-when-paul-ryan-abandoned-donald-trump-i-am-not-going-to-defend-donald-trump-not-now-not-in-the-future/

    • asawasa says:
      March 14, 2017 at 12:55 am

      oh i think he has already been put on notice based on this portion from the article:

      “…Trump won all 306 of his electoral votes on his own, without Ryan, including the 10 he won in Ryan’s home state of Wisconsin. As soon as Trump won without Ryan’s help, Ryan aligned himself with then President-elect Trump and now President Trump—acting like he never abandoned him on the campaign trail and never disinvited the president from a rally in his district.”

      if Ryan forgets himself, Anyone can simply point out the fact that Trump dominated the field last time without ever having any political record to show for it. if Trump keeps up his policies of doing what he says at the speed he is doing them, it would be foolish for any politician to oppose him in the next election.

  11. Aqua says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:33 am

    So impressed that President Trump is trying to reverse decades of stupid politician spending. Not sure why liberals think “experience in wasting our money” = qualified for office.

    • Ken Lawson says:
      March 14, 2017 at 12:45 am

      It’s not just liberals, it’s the GOPe, too. They’re all part of the UniParty and they think they are the elite class and they know better than the citizens do. Yet they are simply doing the bidding of their masters, the globalists. Don’t think for a minute that this is just about Democrats. This goes much deeper and is far more sinister.

  12. PhillyGirl says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:40 am

    LOL, a shallow conversation! But she says “anytime”!

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      March 14, 2017 at 12:46 am

      Yep, she’s off to sell some baby body parts and do God knows what else.

    • A.D. Everard says:
      March 14, 2017 at 1:13 am

      Yep, she’s willing to do it again and keep it up for eternity. Hearing about a fetus, five and a half weeks old with a heartbeat… and… that damn [expletive self-deleted]…[female dog] doesn’t care! I listened to her and all I could think was that she’s not human. She’s sold her soul. I was going to write she doesn’t know, but she knows. She knows. She is just so cold.

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:42 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:43 am

  15. ALEX says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:45 am

    I have been reading some interesting turnabout from some writers who were adamantly against the initial Ryan plan. It still needs major modification, but they are seeing the outline of what could work in the plan.

    You basically use Obamacare against itself. If you take for granted we won’t get sixty votes to write a completely new bill anytime soon and Obamacare is imploding.

    Basically create a free market plan parallel to the exisiting Obamacare exchanges. It gives political cover so that no one can lose their current plan, but the new market takes all but the dead enders( Medicaid only) people.

    Betsy Mccaughey mentioned you could sweeten(bribe) the deal to states and they will gladly remove the high risk pool. The new free market can be left to function without the dead weight. Eventually Obamacare crumbles into what it really was….expanded Medicaid.

  16. citizen817 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Kellyanne Conway on
    Fox and Friends 3/13

  17. ALEX says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:52 am

    President Trump just keeps fighting for us. ….MAGA

  19. NJF says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Oh yea.

  20. citizen817 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Monica Crowley & Gerald Rivera on self serving Republicans
    (2 in particular)

  21. Millwright says:
    March 14, 2017 at 1:03 am

    It seems ( as Trump supporters ) our current situation has considerable parallel to the “Battle Britain” ( no not the one where young men from throughout the empire and the U.S. battled a German air fleet daily ) but the “battle” Winston Churchill fought daily with his own military and civilian establishments . Getting them to abandon traditional methods, plans and procedures in order to expedite novel and creative ways to stop the hemorrhaging of critical resources being inflicted upon GB’s lifeline – shipping – occupied much of his time . Even as Britain’s fungible resources levels – foods, fuels and materials – were being reckoned in days Winnie had to mollify some “military establishments” by continuing bombing attacks on the continent when aircraft for offshore anti-submarine patrol/interdiction were sorely needed . Seems much the same with our GOP RiNOS and most of the “Bureaucracy” comprising the “deep state” operative arm.

  22. M33 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Does anyone know who Trump named Postmaster General yet?

    USPS is one area in serious need of streamlining.

  23. citizen817 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Democrats vow government shutdown over Trump border wall

    Excerpt:
    “If Republicans insist on inserting poison pill riders such as defunding Planned Parenthood, building a border wall, or starting a deportation force, they will be shutting down the government and delivering a severe blow to our economy,” the Democrats argued in their letter.

    Excerpt:
    Mr. Trump has also signed an executive order calling for 5,000 more Border Patrol agents and 10,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to be hired — and Democrats said money for the ICE agents would likewise spark a shutdown showdown.

    http://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/mar/13/dems-vow-govt-shutdown-over-trump-border-wall/

  24. coveyouthband says:
    March 14, 2017 at 1:14 am

    I am an almost daily customer with USPS and contrary to popular meme they are very good, the staff is helpful even though they are under staffed, I send packages all over the world and in 10 years I think maybe 3-4 have been an issue, gone missing etc. Over all I rate them excellent. I have seen the public in the P.O act very uncivil to the employees, demanding, rude. Just my 2cents….

  25. citizen817 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 1:18 am

