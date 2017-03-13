Monday March 13th – Open Thread

Posted on March 13, 2017

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Lutes are by their nature rather quiet instruments. Over time luthiers experimented with different designs which involved longer sympathetic bass string intended to enhance the sound and volume of the basic instrument. The archlute played here was not quite as long as a theorbo but attempted to achieve a similar, larger sound than a lute.

  4. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Kudos to Sundance for another honorable mention by the good brainiacs over at AmericanThinker. 🙂 This time regarding the debunking of the “Trump is always golfing” myth being pushed by the purveyors of Fake News.

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/03/trumphating_medias_stupidest_trick_yet.html

  5. Lucille says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:54 am

    100-1 years ago….

    Oil painting entitled ‘The Munitions Girls’ – 1918 – Kilnhurst Steelworks, England. Artist: Alexander Stanhope Forbes (1857-1947).

  6. Plain Jane says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Thought this was quite humorous. I play Words With Friends. For the heck of it, I formed the word “progs.” I didn’t know if it would be accepted, but tried anyway. It is a real word, but not the abbreviation of progressives that we think of normally. The definition given for the word, by the game is: 1. to search or prowl about, as for plunder or food, forage. That strikes me as accurately funny.

  8. Gil says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:23 am

    I always liked this……happy cow!

  12. Gil says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:01 am

    A few quotes for the week.

  13. Alex Stewart says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:15 am

    Sounds like there may be more to this ‘new’ Mike Brown video.

  14. 70scarrestoguy says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:20 am

    It all started with Jack Tripper & Al Bundy stereotypes.

  16. 70scarrestoguy says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:53 am

    Geez I thought Spring was here early this year & we’d avoid mud season as there’s only a couple inches of snow remaining on the ground. No such luck, that damn groundhog caused us another foot of snow by weeks end.

    Detailed Forecast
    Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
    Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -3. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
    Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
    Tuesday: Snow, mainly after 7am. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 26. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches possible.
    Tuesday Night: Snow, mainly before 1am. Low around 19. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
    Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
    Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
    Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
    Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
    Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
    Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
    Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
    Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
    Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

    Did somebody recently mention that it’s nearly 90-degrees in Southern California?

