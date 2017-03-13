March 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #53

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 15 people
The NeverTrumper purist conservatives don’t want to hear it, but President Trump is doing more to cut back the federal government’s role in the American people’s lives than any president in our lifetime. They don’t want to give Trump credit because he’s not a “conservative” like them. Sorry, but for eight years these conservatives, such as the members of the Freedom Caucus, did a lot of talking but did nothing to stop Obama and the growth of the federal government. In many ways they’re just as inept as the RINOS, and just as responsible for the mess we’re in today. It certainly isn’t President Trump’s fault!
LikeLiked by 20 people
They did nothing but gave lip service. And the propandists in the Fake News Cabal covered up for P44, SoS Clinton, Holder, Lynch, etc etc
LikeLiked by 13 people
….And that, in nutshell, is problem. The “Freedom Caucus” are pretenders. They need to be exposed. This needs to go far and wide. Getting it to Dobbs would be a good start. We need him back on side again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If they have their own way, they’ll blather themselves right back into the all-talk-no-action political wilderness, but I don’t think President Trump will let them get away with it.
LikeLike
The comments are hysterical. End of the world! Trumpocalypse! (mine)
Chop the Fed in half, 75% would be outstanding.
LikeLike
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No DJT tweets in over 24 hours. Keep them guessing. Yeah buddy. 🙂
LikeLiked by 11 people
It’s boring when Trump45 doesn’t tweet. Nothing compares to some good Trump45 tweets 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
Live Presidential pressers are the best. He never fails to destroy the dolts asking the questions. Spins their empty heads right off their shoulders.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Very Fake News will morph into you are Swamp Propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s been a boring weekend overall. The best the media could come up with was fake outrage over Attorney General Sessions doing what other Attorney Generals before him have done and clearing the way for Trump administration appointees.
I think the media is getting tired of LOSING!
I sure as heck ain’t getting tired of WINNING!
LikeLiked by 4 people
McCain has thrown a gauntlet down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can recommend one for this week:
“I want to wish Geert Wilders the best of luck in his upcoming election. WE MUST DEFEAT RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM!” – @realdonaldtrump
Oh the chorus of hypocritical splodey heads would be glorious! Just think of the lectures from Obama about “meddling” in foreign elections, the accusatory remarks from “stunned and appalled” EU leaders about the “interference” in their affairs, and CNN breathlessly explaining how “unprecedented” it is to have a President “comment” about a foreign election and the constitutional crisis it now represents… oh please let it be so! #PopcornReady 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Trump Dog
LikeLiked by 15 people
It’s hard to imagine what possessed SNL to make such a great skit.
The only thing I can think of is their ratings were taking a seriously big hit?
Whatever, it’s a hoot.
LikeLiked by 6 people
*Love* the ending! Won’t give it away for those who haven’t watched yet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Saw this earlier…I wonder how this slipped through the NBC censors.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Scott Adams may have the explanation. If we assume that comedy is edgy by looking at things from the viewpoint of about a year ahead, then it’s basically where Scott expects liberals to be in early 2018.
“Trump is doing a good job, but I still don’t like him.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
That was funny and surprising, considering it was SNL. The bit with the gun-toting libtard (!) threatening to shoot the (smart) dog was a bit over the top. Or is that just me?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So cute, precious little pug!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Showing more of their hypocrisy. Liberal going to shoot dog (where’s PETA) with gun she carries (eekkk, gun rights!) I thought it was perfect. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed – a bit OTT. But maybe not bad, either. It says something.
LikeLike
http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/massive-head-wound-harry/n10140
LikeLike
New video from Paul Joseph Watson.
Talks about how humorless feministas are.
–Language Warning–
LikeLiked by 9 people
“It’s called science, bitches!”
OMG, this guy is so hilarious! I think I need to engrave that somewhere!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I posted this Friday night. Could not stop laughing. Poor Dad with very serious interview, but hilarious ‘walk ons’…the nanny is the best.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/10/friday-march-10th-open-thread/comment-page-2/#comment-3691357
Now, we hope for a Trump style outcome in South Korea.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know! Too funny, wasn’t it?
But that was his wife, I think, who came in and got the children…poor thing, she looked mortified.
But the kids were adorable.
No reason for them to be embarrassed about that, at all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry, did not think that was the wife but South Korean nanny. The interviewer or Fox called her the wife…oops. Not sure! Cute and very athletic to grab one mobile infant, one fast toddler and get the door!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This week should be pretty interesting and important (as regards world news) because of the Dutch election.
I tried to find a “decent” English language Dutch news site, and this is the “best” I’ve found so far.
As you can imagine, it ain’t easy finding non-propaganda sites, especially ones that allow comments.
If anyone finds better ones, let us know?
http://www.dutchnews.nl
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very hopeful but cant imagine the Dutch powers that be letting Wilders gain power .They seem to prefer self destruction.
In Britain it looks like it could also be a historic week when Mrs May will finally go ahead and trigger Article 50 to start the road to EU withdrawal at last.One more hurdle in Parliament .
If she does this before the Dutch elections it may give Dutch dissenters a bit more of a push.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Vault7 stuff got me thinking….. has anyone confirmed that Assange is still in the embassy and that the original people are still in control of the twitter account?
Something feels off. Call it my 6th sense, but something isn’t adding up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel like someone is trying to discredit the CIA for something they did. Like release a ton of emails from a bunch of commies infiltrating our government…. the CIA was created to hunt down commies.
LikeLike
Why are people always speculating about the motive?
The leak reveals that the CIA has intentionally made US software insecure, that they can hack your car, that they created cyber weapons and lost control of them. They are now, apparently, available to anyone who is able to pay up. At a miminum, it, once again, proves that the US intelligence community can’t keep secrets secret.
The CIA was created to hunt down commies? And? The UN was created to promote peace and freedom, now it promotes child rape and hate on Israel. The EU was enthusiastically supported by the US government in order to dismantle communist rule in Eastern Europe, now it is the closest thing to a communist regime the West has ever seen.
And I am pretty sure that a number of people in the CIA are opposed to Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Do you not consider what you are doing speculation? Serious question.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The CIA today is far cry from what it should be. It has been infiltrated with commies. The CIA needs to be purged big time. There are White Hats there but there are also the evil Black Hats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“It has been infiltrated with commies.”
Along with Mormans, Muslims, Jesuits and Dominionists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, all of the above.
LikeLike
These white hats of whom some speak… Methinks they are as rare as genuinely good germans mixed up in the Nazi regime in WW2.
The evidence to me indicates there are no white hats. There are gray hats with different levels of commitment to self interest, certain things they are reluctant to do and so on, and there are definitely black hats.
The whole white hats theory just makes me think people who trust in it have watched too many movies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe there are White Hats that are retired working from outside the agency and from other agencies. I agree there might not be very may of them and their task is daunting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you’re right. If not, the best we’ll get is “light gray” hats like L. Fletcher Prouty in his day exposing real facts but only to serve his own faction’s interests. I think he lightened to White Hat once he got so old that it didn’t much matter what they did to him, and he and his confreres were old school so there was no question of them going after his kids etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Infiltrated by Islamists as well
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, they are all over government thanks to Obama.
LikeLike
Trying to discredit the CIA? Heaven forbid that the murderers, drug runners, terrorist supporters get blamed for their crimes. Faking Russian hacks and promulgating wars, generating Russophobia? You find that gives you a feeling of something not adding up?
Me thinks you are a dolt, a troll, a doltish troll.
Like people who would write “hunting down commies” in the 21st century.
Herb Philbrick would be proud of your “concern”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why are you people so hostile to opposing viewpoints or people asking questions? Seriously, everywhere I go it is the same thing, someone comes in, asks a question that runs counter to the trend and right away I’m a bad person out to take the piss out of people. I am not. None of this is truly adding up. Wheres assange at?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…everywhere I go…” That should tell you something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BD has a blind spot; Very primitive but goes like this: Russia good; anyone opposing is a troll or CIA stooge. QED. Can’t help himself. Like a tick.
LikeLike
Serious question. Who has been pushing the CIA is bad meme for the last 40 years? The same people you no longer trust to get news from. Yet I’m the dolt. FFS.
LikeLike
“Who has been pushing the CIA is bad meme for the last 40 years? The same people you no longer trust to get news from.”
No, the Fake News people have been run by the CIA since at least Operation Mockingbird.
LikeLiked by 5 people
John Galt ~
And Operation Northwoods.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You imply dichotomies where none exist. I don’t like or trust CIA, or their lapdog media, or Cuban emigres, or Central American drug connections, or the Bush family, or the Clintons, or the “Obama” project.
They all lost all right to any fair treatment or respect as of 11-22-63. And what they did in the years since.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IOW, all we ( Americans) need do is demand the CIA revert to their original mandate !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
I look forward to the “Donald Trump as John Wick” film where he relentlessly shoots all these people in the skull.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMGosh! Guns! Death! NOOOO! That is a terrible image.The message could have been presented without the death factor. Who does this ….it is sick!!
Donald Trump needs positive energy going out not this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go look up “John Wick” and “John Wick, Chapter Two”
The guns are pointed at President Trump whether we’d like them to be or not. The delight of a John Wick staging for our President is that the character at the center of that thicket of guns pretty much annihilates everyone trying to kill him.
LikeLike
No. I’m not going to look up anything. I hope Donald trump or any of his family do not come across that! That dark image is gruesome. Who knows who’s eyes are going to see it. The thought of the Trump haters getting their kicks and encouragement from that image turns my stomach. I wouldn’t do something like that to the very worst human being on earth.
LikeLike
Seek a safe space.
LikeLike
Nwtex has been around here for a long time and has a good point. Don’t recognize you, though.
LikeLike
Amazing how readily the PLEs resort to gun violence ( or the displayed thereof ) while decrying even vague or innocent references by their opposition ala their hysteria over Ms. Palin’s comment about “targeting” …. !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump,
Thank you for fighting for our Republic.
Please promptly release and publish every list of American citizen “terrorists” that our domestic enemies, elected and non-elected, have assembled as part of their ongoing efforts to enslave our citizens and overthrow our nation.
By doing this, you will gain tremendous, active support for your efforts to “drain the swamp”.
Please publicly televise new swearing-in ceremonies of all elected federal office holders, federal judges, all members of security agencies, Cabinet Secretaries, and Washington, D.C., bureaucrats.
We the people need to watch our “public servants” re-commit their allegiance to our Constitution while they touch The Holy Bible.
No paper barriers or other gimmicks allowed.
Thank you for your efforts and your commitment to your voters.
May you focus on rapidly arresting and prosecuting traitors, starting top-down, instead of bottom up.
May I suggest two approaches that will empower our efforts to MAGA ?
1. Racketeering charges, using RICO, against every traitor involved in the co-ordinated, group efforts to steal the 2016 elections and their continuing attempts to overthrow the results of November 8, 2016. There is ample public evidence presented by the vocal leaders of these attempted coups to jail them, NOW.
2. Arrest and file accessory-to-murder charges against every official, elected, appointed, or hired, who has enabled illegal invaders to enter our country, stay here, and abuse our welfare systems while they rape, murder, and steal money, property, and jobs from our citizens.
Thank you, again.
We fervently pray, daily, for your continuing wisdom, health, discernment, and protection.
cMarch 12, 2017, 1:11am
LikeLiked by 8 people
Have you tried emailing that to him. I highly doubt he’ll find it buried in a CTH thread.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact
LikeLike
SomebodyNobody ~
Thanks for the White House link.
🙂
LikeLike
Thank you, SomebodyNobody, for your suggestion.
I received an automated “Thank you” from The Office of Presidential Correspondence.
Will someone intercept my message to our President and make sure that I am on the traitors’ hit lists ?
I don’t know.
I do know that every citizen on these hit lists needs to know about it and needs to know who added him or her to any list.
Then our voices will grow.
I posted here because I want to share these remedies with so many here who obviously love our nation and care about their families and American citizens.
I believe that some deceivers in President Trump’s inner circle are working against him.
May he invite and form a band of “ordinary” citizen advisors who are extra-ordinary in their commitment and loyalty to our Constitution and our founding principles.
Do you have contact information for Stephen Miller ?
Thank you
March 13, 2017, 1:58am
LikeLike
This is a Geert Wilders campaign ad…with English subtitles.
“Make the Netherlands Ours Again” <—His slogan.
Heh.
It has a familiar ring to it, dontcha think?
Notes on issues referenced in the ad:
00:35 Vrijheid = Freedom
00:38 Onafhankelijkheid = Independence
00:42 Toekomst = Future
00:52 left to right
Alexander Pechtold (Dutch liberal, centrist politician)
Mark Rutte, Dutch prime minister (centre right)
Angela Merkel, German chancellor
01:23 Zwarte Piet, traditional Dutch Christmas figure, criticised by liberals https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zwarte_…
02:00 as a campaign promise in 2012 Rutte promised a 1,000 euro payment (a tax cut) to every working Dutch person
02:05 the Dutch referendum on the EU-Ukraine deal, Rutte campaigned for a yes vote, the Dutch voted no. The Dutch parliament later approved a modified EU-Ukraine deal. Wilders opposed both the original and the modified deal
02:07 in 2012 Rutte promised to give no more bailout money to Greece, more money was given in 2015
LikeLiked by 3 people
wheatietoo ~
I have also read that the Dutch also want to stop massive islamic immigration into their country. I think that the islamic extremists have worn-out their welcome in many countries — except ours of course, according to the politicians in America.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes.
But the media there is liberal, just like here, and is lying to the people about it.
Geert Wilders talks about this in a video that I found.
I will post it below.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great ad!
Although the point was not addressed directly, just watching their maps, it became completely obvious that the globalist plans have no basis in any kind of sound management for the planet. Rather than stabilize populations, they seem to be intent on leveraging population problems to create instability, warfare, and chaos. If I didn’t know better, I’d think they were out screw up the planet so badly, that anything would be justified as a next step. Not a very smart plan, if so.
In reality, I think it’s just the fact that the UN was never set up to properly deal with anything. They tried to slap global governance – which is itself not in evidence as a valid solution – on a structure that was never truly meant to take it, and which in any event was never tested to do so.
The UN predates many things, including self-organizing principles and realities, which change everything. Even the EU, set up later, is already deprecated. THAT is a real shocker – but also a learning point. The world seems to want to change itself, and is using both old information that the global power-holders thought was safe to ignore, and new information which nobody even realized was on the table. And the existing power structures are reacting badly (though increasingly less so, thankfully) to the emerging changes.
Wonderful time to be alive. Some days it seems like walking on a ledge over a volcano’s cauldron, but other days – wow – what a view.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t know if this article has been previously posted … it has become difficult to catch up and keep up with all the politics these days.
March 6, 2017
FBI To Pay Spy For Trump Intel:
By Denise Simon
“Author of unsubstantiated dossier was also researching Trump for Clinton campaign associates when FBI sought to hire him.” …
http://founderscode.com/fbi-pay-former-spy-trump-intel/
LikeLiked by 4 people
If this is true…then it gives Pres Trump the ammunition to fire Comey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And John McCain could be recalled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Old news squid.
LikeLike
PBR ~ Ok – kinda thought so, just catching up & cleaning out my emails … Thx.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it!!!
LikeLike
Geert Wilders talks to Ezra Levant with RebelMedia (Canada).
This was a couple of weeks ago.
Wilders talks about his positions on things…his chances to win, etc.
This was before the recent muslim riots.
LikeLiked by 4 people
wheatietoo ~
Thanks for posting the video, I can’t watch all of it now (slipped a disc in my back, can’t sit up too long) but really want to check it out.
🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a lot of back problem. I know it is very painful. Take care and I said a prayer for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
justfactzplz ~ Thanks for the prayers. It has taken over a year for the VA to help me with a new wheelchair, they finally said they would at least help me with new ‘tires’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is so disgusting. I really hope President Trump cleans out the corrupt VA so all of our vets receive the proper care without the huge hassles and wait times.
LikeLike
Jebra is much dumber than I thought!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Act of love again, Jeb? What is wrong with him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is definitely off the rails. Pretty pathetic.
LikeLike
Rapist immigrants — the most fertile kind.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stinkbugs and red ground squirrels are pretty fertile, too. Want some of ours, Jebula?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do we care what Jeb said in 2013, I wonder? Everyone already knows Muslims reproduce like rabbits. More importantly, everyone knows Low Energy Jeb is done forever.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
boy you ain’t kiddin’ get that bat sign up there pronto 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
The problem is that Muslims are deliberately having more kids than their families can afford or their countries can sustain for the expressed purpose of repopulating Christian countries with Muslims. It’s called the hijrah. Screw them all. Let them starve to death in the hell hole countries they have already made for themselves. It’s nature’s way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No job, but Mohammed is fertile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yesterday CNN played a clip from an interview they did with an illegal immigrant who said she is starting a movement against TRUMP.
She is young, looked to be in her mid twenties and said she came here illegally (to New Orleans) eight years ago, and America IS HER COUNTRY because she helped “rebuild” it, and she doesn’t plan on going back to Honduras where she came from.
How RIDICULOUS is that?!?!
She said she is now a mom who is hard working, pays taxes, and is not a criminal. She is calling for all “undocumented” people to stand up and resist President Trump.
The CNN reporter presented this Hit Piece as a sob story (no surprise there).
I was sitting on the edge of my seat waiting for the reporter to ask the only question I had.
HOW DO YOU PAY TAXES IF YOU ARE UNDOCUMENTED??
There is only one possible way to do this, and that is to use a fraudulent Social Security Number, which is a CRIME in and of itself.
The reporter never did ask that question, and ended the interview giving the impression that President Trump is a monster.
This illegal immigrant OOZED ARROGANCE but CNN called her COURAGEOUS.
I hope ICE has already knocked down her door to haul her away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d love to see Dinesh do a big expose on Bharara covering all the high profile Democrats he let skate and all the shakedowns and political prosecutions he took part in. Somebody tweet him the idea, in case he’s not already on it.
LikeLike
Sleeping at a halfway house for 8 months = prison?
“Souza looked as if he were heading for a start-up rollout event instead of a community confinement center a few minutes away, where he is serving an eight-month sentence during nighttime hours.
The rest of his evening would look something like this: He would check in to the confinement center at 7:57 P.M., three minutes before his 8 P.M. curfew. Certain that the Obama administration is waiting for him to slip up, he wouldn’t risk being late, which is why he eats near the facility and not at his home, 20 miles away in La Jolla, where he is free to spend the day (though he may not leave the confines of San Diego County).”
http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2015/04/dinesh-dsouza-video-life-after-conviction
LikeLike
LikeLike