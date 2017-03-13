March 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #53

Posted on March 13, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

100 Responses to March 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #53

  1. Martin says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:24 am

    • p'odwats says:
      March 13, 2017 at 12:41 am

      The NeverTrumper purist conservatives don’t want to hear it, but President Trump is doing more to cut back the federal government’s role in the American people’s lives than any president in our lifetime. They don’t want to give Trump credit because he’s not a “conservative” like them. Sorry, but for eight years these conservatives, such as the members of the Freedom Caucus, did a lot of talking but did nothing to stop Obama and the growth of the federal government. In many ways they’re just as inept as the RINOS, and just as responsible for the mess we’re in today. It certainly isn’t President Trump’s fault!

      • Fe says:
        March 13, 2017 at 12:49 am

        They did nothing but gave lip service. And the propandists in the Fake News Cabal covered up for P44, SoS Clinton, Holder, Lynch, etc etc

      • Remington...... says:
        March 13, 2017 at 1:24 am

        ….And that, in nutshell, is problem. The “Freedom Caucus” are pretenders. They need to be exposed. This needs to go far and wide. Getting it to Dobbs would be a good start. We need him back on side again.

        • KitKat says:
          March 13, 2017 at 2:35 am

          If they have their own way, they’ll blather themselves right back into the all-talk-no-action political wilderness, but I don’t think President Trump will let them get away with it.

    • Athena the Warrior says:
      March 13, 2017 at 2:41 am

      The comments are hysterical. End of the world! Trumpocalypse! (mine)

      Chop the Fed in half, 75% would be outstanding.

  2. Sedanka says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:24 am

    MAGA!

  3. Rickster says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:26 am

    No DJT tweets in over 24 hours. Keep them guessing. Yeah buddy. 🙂

    • woohoowee says:
      March 13, 2017 at 12:51 am

      It’s boring when Trump45 doesn’t tweet. Nothing compares to some good Trump45 tweets 🙂

    • illinoiswarrior says:
      March 13, 2017 at 1:28 am

      I can recommend one for this week:

      “I want to wish Geert Wilders the best of luck in his upcoming election. WE MUST DEFEAT RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM!” – @realdonaldtrump

      Oh the chorus of hypocritical splodey heads would be glorious! Just think of the lectures from Obama about “meddling” in foreign elections, the accusatory remarks from “stunned and appalled” EU leaders about the “interference” in their affairs, and CNN breathlessly explaining how “unprecedented” it is to have a President “comment” about a foreign election and the constitutional crisis it now represents… oh please let it be so! #PopcornReady 😀 😀 😀

  5. wheatietoo says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:29 am

    New video from Paul Joseph Watson.

    Talks about how humorless feministas are.

    –Language Warning–

  6. sunnydaze says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:30 am

    This week should be pretty interesting and important (as regards world news) because of the Dutch election.

    I tried to find a “decent” English language Dutch news site, and this is the “best” I’ve found so far.

    As you can imagine, it ain’t easy finding non-propaganda sites, especially ones that allow comments.

    If anyone finds better ones, let us know?

    http://www.dutchnews.nl

    • DebbieUK says:
      March 13, 2017 at 2:29 am

      Very hopeful but cant imagine the Dutch powers that be letting Wilders gain power .They seem to prefer self destruction.
      In Britain it looks like it could also be a historic week when Mrs May will finally go ahead and trigger Article 50 to start the road to EU withdrawal at last.One more hurdle in Parliament .
      If she does this before the Dutch elections it may give Dutch dissenters a bit more of a push.

  7. SomebodyNobody says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:42 am

    The Vault7 stuff got me thinking….. has anyone confirmed that Assange is still in the embassy and that the original people are still in control of the twitter account?

    Something feels off. Call it my 6th sense, but something isn’t adding up.

    • SomebodyNobody says:
      March 13, 2017 at 12:43 am

      I feel like someone is trying to discredit the CIA for something they did. Like release a ton of emails from a bunch of commies infiltrating our government…. the CIA was created to hunt down commies.

      Like

      • Sa_Bi says:
        March 13, 2017 at 12:56 am

        Why are people always speculating about the motive?

        The leak reveals that the CIA has intentionally made US software insecure, that they can hack your car, that they created cyber weapons and lost control of them. They are now, apparently, available to anyone who is able to pay up. At a miminum, it, once again, proves that the US intelligence community can’t keep secrets secret.

        The CIA was created to hunt down commies? And? The UN was created to promote peace and freedom, now it promotes child rape and hate on Israel. The EU was enthusiastically supported by the US government in order to dismantle communist rule in Eastern Europe, now it is the closest thing to a communist regime the West has ever seen.

        And I am pretty sure that a number of people in the CIA are opposed to Trump.

        Liked by 6 people

      • justfactsplz says:
        March 13, 2017 at 1:02 am

        The CIA today is far cry from what it should be. It has been infiltrated with commies. The CIA needs to be purged big time. There are White Hats there but there are also the evil Black Hats.

        Liked by 3 people

          March 13, 2017 at 1:28 am

          “It has been infiltrated with commies.”

          Along with Mormans, Muslims, Jesuits and Dominionists.

          Liked by 1 person

        • flyingtigercomics says:
          March 13, 2017 at 2:06 am

          These white hats of whom some speak… Methinks they are as rare as genuinely good germans mixed up in the Nazi regime in WW2.

          The evidence to me indicates there are no white hats. There are gray hats with different levels of commitment to self interest, certain things they are reluctant to do and so on, and there are definitely black hats.

          The whole white hats theory just makes me think people who trust in it have watched too many movies.

          • justfactsplz says:
            March 13, 2017 at 2:09 am

            I believe there are White Hats that are retired working from outside the agency and from other agencies. I agree there might not be very may of them and their task is daunting.

            Liked by 1 person

              March 13, 2017 at 2:15 am

              I hope you’re right. If not, the best we’ll get is “light gray” hats like L. Fletcher Prouty in his day exposing real facts but only to serve his own faction’s interests. I think he lightened to White Hat once he got so old that it didn’t much matter what they did to him, and he and his confreres were old school so there was no question of them going after his kids etc.

              Liked by 1 person

          March 13, 2017 at 2:20 am

          Infiltrated by Islamists as well

          Liked by 1 person

        March 13, 2017 at 1:08 am

        Trying to discredit the CIA? Heaven forbid that the murderers, drug runners, terrorist supporters get blamed for their crimes. Faking Russian hacks and promulgating wars, generating Russophobia? You find that gives you a feeling of something not adding up?

        Me thinks you are a dolt, a troll, a doltish troll.

        Like people who would write “hunting down commies” in the 21st century.
        Herb Philbrick would be proud of your “concern”.

        • SomebodyNobody says:
          March 13, 2017 at 1:10 am

          Why are you people so hostile to opposing viewpoints or people asking questions? Seriously, everywhere I go it is the same thing, someone comes in, asks a question that runs counter to the trend and right away I’m a bad person out to take the piss out of people. I am not. None of this is truly adding up. Wheres assange at?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • SomebodyNobody says:
          March 13, 2017 at 1:13 am

          Serious question. Who has been pushing the CIA is bad meme for the last 40 years? The same people you no longer trust to get news from. Yet I’m the dolt. FFS.

          Like

          • John Galt says:
            March 13, 2017 at 1:24 am

            “Who has been pushing the CIA is bad meme for the last 40 years? The same people you no longer trust to get news from.”

            No, the Fake News people have been run by the CIA since at least Operation Mockingbird.

            Liked by 5 people

            March 13, 2017 at 2:09 am

            You imply dichotomies where none exist. I don’t like or trust CIA, or their lapdog media, or Cuban emigres, or Central American drug connections, or the Bush family, or the Clintons, or the “Obama” project.

            They all lost all right to any fair treatment or respect as of 11-22-63. And what they did in the years since.

    • Millwright says:
      March 13, 2017 at 2:43 am

      IOW, all we ( Americans) need do is demand the CIA revert to their original mandate !

      Like

      March 13, 2017 at 2:12 am

      I look forward to the “Donald Trump as John Wick” film where he relentlessly shoots all these people in the skull.

      Liked by 1 person

      March 13, 2017 at 2:20 am

      OMGosh! Guns! Death! NOOOO! That is a terrible image.The message could have been presented without the death factor. Who does this ….it is sick!!
      Donald Trump needs positive energy going out not this.

      Liked by 1 person

        March 13, 2017 at 2:23 am

        Go look up “John Wick” and “John Wick, Chapter Two”

        The guns are pointed at President Trump whether we’d like them to be or not. The delight of a John Wick staging for our President is that the character at the center of that thicket of guns pretty much annihilates everyone trying to kill him.

        Like

          March 13, 2017 at 2:42 am

          No. I’m not going to look up anything. I hope Donald trump or any of his family do not come across that! That dark image is gruesome. Who knows who’s eyes are going to see it. The thought of the Trump haters getting their kicks and encouragement from that image turns my stomach. I wouldn’t do something like that to the very worst human being on earth.

          Like

      March 13, 2017 at 2:47 am

      Amazing how readily the PLEs resort to gun violence ( or the displayed thereof ) while decrying even vague or innocent references by their opposition ala their hysteria over Ms. Palin’s comment about “targeting” …. !!

      Liked by 1 person

    March 13, 2017 at 1:13 am

    President Trump,

    Thank you for fighting for our Republic.

    Please promptly release and publish every list of American citizen “terrorists” that our domestic enemies, elected and non-elected, have assembled as part of their ongoing efforts to enslave our citizens and overthrow our nation.

    By doing this, you will gain tremendous, active support for your efforts to “drain the swamp”.

    Please publicly televise new swearing-in ceremonies of all elected federal office holders, federal judges, all members of security agencies, Cabinet Secretaries, and Washington, D.C., bureaucrats.

    We the people need to watch our “public servants” re-commit their allegiance to our Constitution while they touch The Holy Bible.

    No paper barriers or other gimmicks allowed.

    Thank you for your efforts and your commitment to your voters.

    May you focus on rapidly arresting and prosecuting traitors, starting top-down, instead of bottom up.

    May I suggest two approaches that will empower our efforts to MAGA ?

    1. Racketeering charges, using RICO, against every traitor involved in the co-ordinated, group efforts to steal the 2016 elections and their continuing attempts to overthrow the results of November 8, 2016. There is ample public evidence presented by the vocal leaders of these attempted coups to jail them, NOW.

    2. Arrest and file accessory-to-murder charges against every official, elected, appointed, or hired, who has enabled illegal invaders to enter our country, stay here, and abuse our welfare systems while they rape, murder, and steal money, property, and jobs from our citizens.

    Thank you, again.

    We fervently pray, daily, for your continuing wisdom, health, discernment, and protection.

    cMarch 12, 2017, 1:11am

    • SomebodyNobody says:
      March 13, 2017 at 1:15 am

      Have you tried emailing that to him. I highly doubt he’ll find it buried in a CTH thread.

      https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact

      Like

        March 13, 2017 at 1:45 am

        SomebodyNobody ~
        Thanks for the White House link.
        🙂

        Like

        March 13, 2017 at 2:00 am

        Thank you, SomebodyNobody, for your suggestion.

        I received an automated “Thank you” from The Office of Presidential Correspondence.

        Will someone intercept my message to our President and make sure that I am on the traitors’ hit lists ?

        I don’t know.

        I do know that every citizen on these hit lists needs to know about it and needs to know who added him or her to any list.

        Then our voices will grow.

        I posted here because I want to share these remedies with so many here who obviously love our nation and care about their families and American citizens.

        I believe that some deceivers in President Trump’s inner circle are working against him.

        May he invite and form a band of “ordinary” citizen advisors who are extra-ordinary in their commitment and loyalty to our Constitution and our founding principles.

        Do you have contact information for Stephen Miller ?

        Thank you

        March 13, 2017, 1:58am

        Reply
    March 13, 2017 at 1:13 am

    This is a Geert Wilders campaign ad…with English subtitles.

    “Make the Netherlands Ours Again” <—His slogan.
    Heh.
    It has a familiar ring to it, dontcha think?

    Notes on issues referenced in the ad:
    00:35 Vrijheid = Freedom
    00:38 Onafhankelijkheid = Independence
    00:42 Toekomst = Future
    00:52 left to right
    Alexander Pechtold (Dutch liberal, centrist politician)
    Mark Rutte, Dutch prime minister (centre right)
    Angela Merkel, German chancellor
    01:23 Zwarte Piet, traditional Dutch Christmas figure, criticised by liberals https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zwarte_
    02:00 as a campaign promise in 2012 Rutte promised a 1,000 euro payment (a tax cut) to every working Dutch person
    02:05 the Dutch referendum on the EU-Ukraine deal, Rutte campaigned for a yes vote, the Dutch voted no. The Dutch parliament later approved a modified EU-Ukraine deal. Wilders opposed both the original and the modified deal
    02:07 in 2012 Rutte promised to give no more bailout money to Greece, more money was given in 2015

    Liked by 3 people

      March 13, 2017 at 1:33 am

      wheatietoo ~
      I have also read that the Dutch also want to stop massive islamic immigration into their country. I think that the islamic extremists have worn-out their welcome in many countries — except ours of course, according to the politicians in America.

      Reply
        March 13, 2017 at 1:36 am

        Yes.
        But the media there is liberal, just like here, and is lying to the people about it.

        Geert Wilders talks about this in a video that I found.
        I will post it below.

        Liked by 4 people

      March 13, 2017 at 1:49 am

      Great ad!

      Although the point was not addressed directly, just watching their maps, it became completely obvious that the globalist plans have no basis in any kind of sound management for the planet. Rather than stabilize populations, they seem to be intent on leveraging population problems to create instability, warfare, and chaos. If I didn’t know better, I’d think they were out screw up the planet so badly, that anything would be justified as a next step. Not a very smart plan, if so.

      In reality, I think it’s just the fact that the UN was never set up to properly deal with anything. They tried to slap global governance – which is itself not in evidence as a valid solution – on a structure that was never truly meant to take it, and which in any event was never tested to do so.

      The UN predates many things, including self-organizing principles and realities, which change everything. Even the EU, set up later, is already deprecated. THAT is a real shocker – but also a learning point. The world seems to want to change itself, and is using both old information that the global power-holders thought was safe to ignore, and new information which nobody even realized was on the table. And the existing power structures are reacting badly (though increasingly less so, thankfully) to the emerging changes.

      Wonderful time to be alive. Some days it seems like walking on a ledge over a volcano’s cauldron, but other days – wow – what a view.

      Liked by 3 people

    March 13, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Don’t know if this article has been previously posted … it has become difficult to catch up and keep up with all the politics these days.

    March 6, 2017
    FBI To Pay Spy For Trump Intel:
    By Denise Simon
    “Author of unsubstantiated dossier was also researching Trump for Clinton campaign associates when FBI sought to hire him.” …
    http://founderscode.com/fbi-pay-former-spy-trump-intel/

    Liked by 4 people

    March 13, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Liked by 6 people

    March 13, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Geert Wilders talks to Ezra Levant with RebelMedia (Canada).

    This was a couple of weeks ago.
    Wilders talks about his positions on things…his chances to win, etc.
    This was before the recent muslim riots.

    Liked by 4 people

    March 13, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Jebra is much dumber than I thought!

    Liked by 6 people

    March 13, 2017 at 1:56 am

    The problem is that Muslims are deliberately having more kids than their families can afford or their countries can sustain for the expressed purpose of repopulating Christian countries with Muslims. It’s called the hijrah. Screw them all. Let them starve to death in the hell hole countries they have already made for themselves. It’s nature’s way.

    Liked by 1 person

    March 13, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Liked by 1 person

    March 13, 2017 at 2:07 am

    Yesterday CNN played a clip from an interview they did with an illegal immigrant who said she is starting a movement against TRUMP.

    She is young, looked to be in her mid twenties and said she came here illegally (to New Orleans) eight years ago, and America IS HER COUNTRY because she helped “rebuild” it, and she doesn’t plan on going back to Honduras where she came from.

    How RIDICULOUS is that?!?!

    She said she is now a mom who is hard working, pays taxes, and is not a criminal. She is calling for all “undocumented” people to stand up and resist President Trump.

    The CNN reporter presented this Hit Piece as a sob story (no surprise there).

    I was sitting on the edge of my seat waiting for the reporter to ask the only question I had.

    HOW DO YOU PAY TAXES IF YOU ARE UNDOCUMENTED??

    There is only one possible way to do this, and that is to use a fraudulent Social Security Number, which is a CRIME in and of itself.

    The reporter never did ask that question, and ended the interview giving the impression that President Trump is a monster.

    This illegal immigrant OOZED ARROGANCE but CNN called her COURAGEOUS.

    I hope ICE has already knocked down her door to haul her away.

    Liked by 3 people

    March 13, 2017 at 2:11 am

    Liked by 2 people

      March 13, 2017 at 2:19 am

      I’d love to see Dinesh do a big expose on Bharara covering all the high profile Democrats he let skate and all the shakedowns and political prosecutions he took part in. Somebody tweet him the idea, in case he’s not already on it.

      Like

      March 13, 2017 at 2:41 am

      Sleeping at a halfway house for 8 months = prison?

      “Souza looked as if he were heading for a start-up rollout event instead of a community confinement center a few minutes away, where he is serving an eight-month sentence during nighttime hours.

      The rest of his evening would look something like this: He would check in to the confinement center at 7:57 P.M., three minutes before his 8 P.M. curfew. Certain that the Obama administration is waiting for him to slip up, he wouldn’t risk being late, which is why he eats near the facility and not at his home, 20 miles away in La Jolla, where he is free to spend the day (though he may not leave the confines of San Diego County).”

      http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2015/04/dinesh-dsouza-video-life-after-conviction

      Like

