Sunday Talks “Healthcare” – Rep. Jim Jordan vs Rep. Steve Scalise…

Posted on March 12, 2017 by

Representative Jim Jordan lays out a forceful case to destroy the RyanCare healthcare proposal.  Jordan makes a lot of good points; however, the unnerving aspect is Jordan’s response to the long-term ramifications of blowing up the Senate process:  “I don’t care” if we lose elections and end up with single-payer healthcare.

Jim Jordan is scheduled to meet again with President Trump this coming Tuesday.

Earlier on Fox Business News, House Majority Whip, Representative Steve Scalise, defended the current three-step proposal and extended the conversation into the budget ramifications and the Trump tax reform proposal.

…”Complicated business folks,… Complicated business.”…

