March 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #52

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

25 Responses to March 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #52

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Opening Statement

    Sean Spicer Interview

  2. coveyouthband says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Hip Hip Hurray! We have a REAL President! Woo Hoo!!!!

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:24 am

    PJ Watson on Vault 7, Cnn, and other stuff

  6. Sa_Bi says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:25 am

  7. conservalicious says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Joe Biden has heart to heart with Obama… http://i.imgur.com/ijoAVkL.jpg

  8. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Does anybody know if Preet Bharara was involved in any DOJ shakedowns? Or if he was stalling or blocking the prosecution of any key Democrat politicians or operatives? Somebody need to do some good investigative journalism here.

  9. sunnydaze says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:41 am

    A young woman goes to an anti-Trump ACLU meeting, gives a short talk where she politely suggests people should “think for themselves” and they call the cops on her. Hope this link works:

    https://mobile.twitter.com/GingerMcQueen/status/840691993252659200

  10. Nettles18 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Reporter, Benny Johnson, who brought us the story of Trump dining in his hotel a few weeks ago, has posted another interesting article.

    Benny got invited to a dinner at the Afghan Ambassador’s, (Dr. Hamdullah Mohib), residence in which the Ambassador invited about a dozen Gold Star wives who lost their husbands in the fight for Afghanistan. During dessert, the Ambassador took questions from his guest and one guest asked him his impressions of President Trump as opposed to President Obama. This was Dr. Mohib’s answer:

    “I’ve personally met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago and the president has had two phone conversations with President Ghani [The president of Afghanistan]. One call was after he won the election and one after [Trump] became president. Before the calls, we were advised to keep conversations short because, we were told, Trump will not be interested in the details of the call and does not have a long attention span, so it would be pointless to have a long call.

    However, we were pleasantly surprised at how much time President Trump spent asking very informed questions. The first time the presidents spoke, the questions Trump asked impressed us. “How can you win in this fight [against terrorism]?” he asked. “What do you need to become financially independent?” and “How can American business invest in Afghanistan? How can we develop businesses and mining in your country?”

    Trump would listen intently after each question, often asking follow-ups. Trump’s second call with our president was even longer than the first. Asking these types of questions for our country is something the Obama administration never did. The Obama administration was the most academic administration we have ever had to deal with but the Trump administration has been the most thoughtful and intelligent.

    Trump continually asked “How can you win? What does Afghanistan need to win?” in reference to our fight with terrorism. Trump wants to win. Sincerely. All the Obama administration wanted to do was not lose.

    The Obama administration was hesitant with us. The enemy could sense that. When the Obama administration announced its plans to pull troops out of the region, they announced the exact date they would do it. All our enemies had to do was wait [Obama] out. They knew the date they had to hang on until — which gave them the will to fight. They used that time to recruit and build up resources.

    To bring real reform, we must be able to defeat enemies outside our country and inside. We must overthrow the Afghan warlords who are profiteering off the war. Every time we tried to remove one of them from power, [Secretary John] Kerry would say “no” because it would potentially make it unstable and require more troops be brought in. The entire Obama administration was too cautious, but Kerry was the most cautious. Perhaps the Obama administration was fatigued by the time we assumed power. [President Ghani assumed power in September of 2014.] But Trump is very different from Obama in this way.

    This is good, for the future of Afghanistan.”

    The Gold Star wives nodded their approval and one of the wives commented that it was an insult to her husband’s legacy with the way Obama’s administration conducted the war there.

    Interesting article and I hope you take the time to read it when you can, in full, to convey how much the Afghan government is very appreciative to the people of the United States who made sacrifices for the country. May 2017/2018 see the end of war and a collective effort world wide to help the region rebuild in a win/win work agreement.

    http://ijr.com/2017/03/822619-i-had-dinner-with-the-afghanistan-ambassador-what-he-said-about-the-differences-between-trump-obama-is-stunning/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social

  11. nimrodman says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Valid question:

    “If one guy with a backpack and Omar Gonzales with a bad knee could get near the residence of the White House, can you tell me with a straight face that a forty-man tactical assault team with heavy weapons wouldn’t take that place down?”

    EXCLUSIVE: Former Secret Service Agent Warns Trump ‘Not Secure’ in the White House
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/11/exclusive-former-secret-service-agent-warns-trump-not-secure-in-the-white-house/

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:45 am

  13. Millwright says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Just a quick reprise of some hints on our military posture in the Far East. I see rumors of our positioning B-52’s in Japan and/or South Korea. Makes me wonder why we would position strategic assets under the footprint of North Korea’s missiles . Is this a red cape maneuver to tantalize the North Korean bull ? Are we also sending a message to China ? IAC, how does this compare with the recent reports of “force readiness ” issues ?

  14. bertdilbert says:
    March 12, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Just saw this on twitter and started laughing. Sorry if it has been posted before. Caution, may trigger some…

