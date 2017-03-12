March 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #52

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Opening Statement
Sean Spicer Interview
Hip Hip Hurray! We have a REAL President! Woo Hoo!!!!
PJ Watson on Vault 7, Cnn, and other stuff
Ha ha ha! Can anyone really be this stupid??
Joe Biden has heart to heart with Obama… http://i.imgur.com/ijoAVkL.jpg
Does anybody know if Preet Bharara was involved in any DOJ shakedowns? Or if he was stalling or blocking the prosecution of any key Democrat politicians or operatives? Somebody need to do some good investigative journalism here.
Well, he didn’t go after Hill or Hill/Bill with the foundation.
There you go. Maybe he needs to answer to why he didn’t.
He enjoys living.
Moot point, maybe Sessions will.
He has been dragging his feet on NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s investigation and on Anthony Weiner…Weiner by the way was a protege of Chuck Schumer (CES).
Preet delivered what I thought was a cruel and unusual sentence for Dinesh Disouzas campaign finance violation. I thought the sentence was completely unjust and politically motivated.
A young woman goes to an anti-Trump ACLU meeting, gives a short talk where she politely suggests people should “think for themselves” and they call the cops on her. Hope this link works:
https://mobile.twitter.com/GingerMcQueen/status/840691993252659200
Reporter, Benny Johnson, who brought us the story of Trump dining in his hotel a few weeks ago, has posted another interesting article.
Benny got invited to a dinner at the Afghan Ambassador’s, (Dr. Hamdullah Mohib), residence in which the Ambassador invited about a dozen Gold Star wives who lost their husbands in the fight for Afghanistan. During dessert, the Ambassador took questions from his guest and one guest asked him his impressions of President Trump as opposed to President Obama. This was Dr. Mohib’s answer:
The Gold Star wives nodded their approval and one of the wives commented that it was an insult to her husband’s legacy with the way Obama’s administration conducted the war there.
Interesting article and I hope you take the time to read it when you can, in full, to convey how much the Afghan government is very appreciative to the people of the United States who made sacrifices for the country. May 2017/2018 see the end of war and a collective effort world wide to help the region rebuild in a win/win work agreement.
http://ijr.com/2017/03/822619-i-had-dinner-with-the-afghanistan-ambassador-what-he-said-about-the-differences-between-trump-obama-is-stunning/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
Now if we could just remove the CIA from the poppy fields…
Valid question:
“If one guy with a backpack and Omar Gonzales with a bad knee could get near the residence of the White House, can you tell me with a straight face that a forty-man tactical assault team with heavy weapons wouldn’t take that place down?”
EXCLUSIVE: Former Secret Service Agent Warns Trump ‘Not Secure’ in the White House
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/11/exclusive-former-secret-service-agent-warns-trump-not-secure-in-the-white-house/
I agree – that is very worrying. But what helps me sleep at night is that President Trump has millions of Americans praying for his safety.
It’s ridiculous. There were several fence jumpers when Obama was there too.
Perhaps the fence should be electrified — maybe a shocking idea but it would be effective!
Just a quick reprise of some hints on our military posture in the Far East. I see rumors of our positioning B-52’s in Japan and/or South Korea. Makes me wonder why we would position strategic assets under the footprint of North Korea’s missiles . Is this a red cape maneuver to tantalize the North Korean bull ? Are we also sending a message to China ? IAC, how does this compare with the recent reports of “force readiness ” issues ?
Just saw this on twitter and started laughing. Sorry if it has been posted before. Caution, may trigger some…
