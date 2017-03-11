Reminder – Daylight Saving Time Begins Tonight…

Posted on March 11, 2017 by

Don’t Forget – Set your clocks forward one hour tonight.  Or at 2:00am tomorrow.

41 Responses to Reminder – Daylight Saving Time Begins Tonight…

  1. Rex Brocki says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Here we go, on another quest to see how many billions we can flush down the commode due to biorhythm upset for working people!

  2. Pam says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Already done but I wanted to forget about it as long as I could. LOL I have trouble sleeping sometimes anyway and this doesn’t help. I will say I’m looking forward to the extra hours of daylight though.

  3. Rebel Mope says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    This is one of the three things that always confuse me. Stalactites and stalagmites, Spring back and Fall forward, and women.

    • Rex Brocki says:
      March 11, 2017 at 10:35 pm

      Mope, the mnemonic for Stalactites and Stalagmites is easy: Stalactites STICK TIGHT to the ceiling of caves, whereas Stalagmites LAG lazily on the floor.
      Daylight savings time is easy too: just remember that it’s GOVERNMENT PROPAGANDA, designed to be as inconvenient as possible.
      But as for understanding women, sorry… even MY WIFE doesn’t understand women… and she IS one! (LOL)

    • darththulhu says:
      March 11, 2017 at 10:47 pm

      For the “tites” and “mites”, I just go with the alphabet. “T” is the 20th letter, “M” the 13th. “T” is higher than “M”, so “tites” are higher than “mites”.

    • missmarple2 says:
      March 11, 2017 at 10:52 pm

      I had a rather colorful geology professor who taught me how to remember: when the tights go down, the mites go up.

      Slinking away now.

    • TexasRanchQueen says:
      March 11, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      Rebel Mope, Stalactites hold TIGHT, Stalagmites, MIGHT reach the ceiling (what is what I was told by Guide in Carlsbad Cavern.) You Spring FORWARD, and Fall BACK. Women (of which I am one), anything goes!

      • TexasRanchQueen says:
        March 11, 2017 at 11:52 pm

        We are all getting old, it’s Saturday night and we are home on our computers!

        • joshua says:
          March 12, 2017 at 12:00 am

          so are the young folks…they are skyping, gaming, emailing, watching videos, and watching porn instead of dating on Sat night…and ordering delivery pizza to the abode….all on their computers without anyone there with them.

  4. Binkser1 says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Boo!!! I hate losing my hour!!! =)

  5. justfactsplz says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I did it before dinner. Microwave, check. Oven, check. Coffee pot, check. Alarm clock, check. Watches, check. Regular clock, check. Being a night owl I hate daylight savings time. I never feel like I have enough night.

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 11, 2017 at 10:31 pm

      It’s a shame that the CIA couldn’t do something useful like reset those for us.

      Liked by 6 people

    • Rex Brocki says:
      March 11, 2017 at 10:38 pm

      My friend justfacts, move up here to Canada, and I–a fellow night owl–can assure you that you’ll have PLENTY of night… at least six months out of the year!
      I will say the summers can get pretty rough, though.(LOL)

      Liked by 2 people

    • Fe says:
      March 12, 2017 at 12:12 am

      I’m a night owl too, but I will admit I love the longer daylight when driving home from work. When we fall back later, I’ll be chasing the sun home again before it’s dark. On the flip side it’ll be dark when I head to work and that gets a boo from me. Maybe it’s time we stop this and Make Time Great Again! 😎😉

      Liked by 1 person

  6. patrickhenrycensored says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    I’m from the government…..
    And I’m here to help you,…….lose sleep.

  7. wheatietoo says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    I hate Daylight Savings Time.
    It doesn’t ‘save’ a damn thing!

    I wish they would just leave it alone.
    It is just another govt intrusion into our lives.

  8. Sedanka says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    One less hour of work for President Trump. And he can fit a lot into an hour.

  9. the right phoenix says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Trying to find a bright side to look at … Maybe we can consider setting the clocks ahead to be something like jet lag without having to go through the TSA.

  10. muffyroberts says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Yes, spring ahead; love it.

    Thanks for the reminder anyway.

  11. Sentient says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Thanks for the heads up, SD!

    Liked by 1 person

  12. darththulhu says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    This is one of the many reasons I love Arizona. We don’t have this ridiculous thing, and keep shooting down every effort to impose it.

    Sorry for the rest of you, though. Weird, random, and completely standardized.

  13. CheshireCat says:
    March 11, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    But is daylight savings time shariah compliant? Maybe we could ask the Muslim Brother’s gal Anne.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. RedBallExpress says:
    March 11, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Daylight saving time is generally blamed on farmers. I farm. What difference does a clock make on a farm? You try to work with the daylight. I can assure you ALL farmers hate the time switch.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. free73735 says:
    March 11, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    I seem to be “clocked out” so to speak. Did I do/ something that was a no-no?

    Like

  17. free73735 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Living in WA State, I am happy to “spring ahead.” I would like to remain there and never “fall back.” However, having lived in other states it would be questionable. The atomic clocks reset themselves and as my collection of them grow I won’t have to mess with that part.
    Our great State Legislatures, attempted to pass a bill keeping Wa on standard time. Was in the news earlier this week it “failed in committee.” Any wonder this State has “issues,” when this is a major priority for them..?

    Like

