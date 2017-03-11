Reminder – Daylight Saving Time Begins Tonight…

Don’t Forget – Set your clocks forward one hour tonight. Or at 2:00am tomorrow.
Here we go, on another quest to see how many billions we can flush down the commode due to biorhythm upset for working people!
Already done but I wanted to forget about it as long as I could. LOL I have trouble sleeping sometimes anyway and this doesn’t help. I will say I’m looking forward to the extra hours of daylight though.
Eh…what “extra hours of daylight”?
Heheh.
It’s still the same number of ‘hours of daylight’, they just have been assigned an artificial time stamp on them.
True 😉
What good would it do most people to have it get light at 4 AM in the summer)? That’s what we’d have without daylight savings time.
This is one of the three things that always confuse me. Stalactites and stalagmites, Spring back and Fall forward, and women.
Mope, the mnemonic for Stalactites and Stalagmites is easy: Stalactites STICK TIGHT to the ceiling of caves, whereas Stalagmites LAG lazily on the floor.
Daylight savings time is easy too: just remember that it’s GOVERNMENT PROPAGANDA, designed to be as inconvenient as possible.
But as for understanding women, sorry… even MY WIFE doesn’t understand women… and she IS one! (LOL)
or, just C for ceiling and G for ground (the center letter)
For the “tites” and “mites”, I just go with the alphabet. “T” is the 20th letter, “M” the 13th. “T” is higher than “M”, so “tites” are higher than “mites”.
I had a rather colorful geology professor who taught me how to remember: when the tights go down, the mites go up.
Slinking away now.
Rebel Mope, Stalactites hold TIGHT, Stalagmites, MIGHT reach the ceiling (what is what I was told by Guide in Carlsbad Cavern.) You Spring FORWARD, and Fall BACK. Women (of which I am one), anything goes!
We are all getting old, it’s Saturday night and we are home on our computers!
so are the young folks…they are skyping, gaming, emailing, watching videos, and watching porn instead of dating on Sat night…and ordering delivery pizza to the abode….all on their computers without anyone there with them.
Boo!!! I hate losing my hour!!! =)
This too is not in the Constitution. These people make be sick!
I did it before dinner. Microwave, check. Oven, check. Coffee pot, check. Alarm clock, check. Watches, check. Regular clock, check. Being a night owl I hate daylight savings time. I never feel like I have enough night.
It’s a shame that the CIA couldn’t do something useful like reset those for us.
I talked to the things but they didn’t answer me so I didn’t have to aim my S&W 38 at them.
My friend justfacts, move up here to Canada, and I–a fellow night owl–can assure you that you’ll have PLENTY of night… at least six months out of the year!
I will say the summers can get pretty rough, though.(LOL)
I’m a night owl too, but I will admit I love the longer daylight when driving home from work. When we fall back later, I’ll be chasing the sun home again before it’s dark. On the flip side it’ll be dark when I head to work and that gets a boo from me. Maybe it’s time we stop this and Make Time Great Again! 😎😉
I guess both times have their pros and cons. Adjust I must, adjust I will.
I’m from the government…..
And I’m here to help you,…….lose sleep.
I hate Daylight Savings Time.
It doesn’t ‘save’ a damn thing!
I wish they would just leave it alone.
It is just another govt intrusion into our lives.
If it wasn’t for that extra hour in the evening, then the summer would not be so hot.
It is that extra hour of sunlight that is warming the atmosphere….
Hahahaa.
Arizona is calling for you. (they don’t do the clock switcher thing down there)
One less hour of work for President Trump. And he can fit a lot into an hour.
Trying to find a bright side to look at … Maybe we can consider setting the clocks ahead to be something like jet lag without having to go through the TSA.
Yes, spring ahead; love it.
Thanks for the reminder anyway.
Thanks for the heads up, SD!
This is one of the many reasons I love Arizona. We don’t have this ridiculous thing, and keep shooting down every effort to impose it.
Sorry for the rest of you, though. Weird, random, and completely standardized.
We didn’t have it until Mitch Daniels instituted it about 10 years ago. He was a great governor, but every fall and spring I want to go up to Purdue (where he is now the president) and slap him silly.
I agree, one of the great things about Arizona! We may have McCain/Flake – but we do not have to touch our clocks! LOL
I would change my clock if it would get rid of McCain, if I lived there.
ME TOO — like every hour if needed
But is daylight savings time shariah compliant? Maybe we could ask the Muslim Brother’s gal Anne.
Daylight saving time is generally blamed on farmers. I farm. What difference does a clock make on a farm? You try to work with the daylight. I can assure you ALL farmers hate the time switch.
the chickens do not have a clock….rooster hits the vocal when HE says it is time.
I seem to be “clocked out” so to speak. Did I do/ something that was a no-no?
Living in WA State, I am happy to “spring ahead.” I would like to remain there and never “fall back.” However, having lived in other states it would be questionable. The atomic clocks reset themselves and as my collection of them grow I won’t have to mess with that part.
Our great State Legislatures, attempted to pass a bill keeping Wa on standard time. Was in the news earlier this week it “failed in committee.” Any wonder this State has “issues,” when this is a major priority for them..?
Treehouse Poet Laureate
