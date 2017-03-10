Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 10th 2017 – 1:30pm Live Stream

Posted on March 10, 2017 by

White House press secretary Sean Spicer delivers the press briefing for March 10th 2017.

Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream #1Alternate Live Stream #2

94 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 10th 2017 – 1:30pm Live Stream

  1. BP_1 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Happy Friday, Sean!!
    Unleash the Spice Beast!!

  2. dakkie says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    The Irresistible Rise of Donald Trump and the Real Reason the Media Won’t Cover It
    http://investmentwatchblog.com/the-irresistible-rise-of-donald-trump-and-the-real-reason-the-media-wont-cover-it/

  3. redlegleader68 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Since it’s “One Question Friday” let’s start a drinking game – who will first ask about Russia??

  4. freddiel says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Upside down flag pin on lapel!

  5. Tommy Tunes says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Why is President Trump keeping FBI James Comey ?

  6. fedback says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    It’s one question friday

  7. Bull Durham says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Jonathan Karl has one question all the time.
    He should be asked to leave and come back when he’s told to ask a different question.

    Dunce needs to be shamed. All of them need to be treated the way POTUS treats them. With disdain and ridicule. Politely.

    • Tazz2293 says:
      March 10, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      March 10, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      Why are they even called upon in the first place? And where are the members of the press that represent we the people? Instead it is a sparing ground between the host and the alligators. SEAWORLD? …and we the people are simply spectators. I guess it is true that the elite, the politicians, the media, anyone who has a mic, view the people as the knuckle scraping uneducated barbarians who are only important at election time.

      Meanwhile, we are banished back to whence we came, to getting our news and information from tweets and blogs, vanquished once again to the UNDERGROUND, where we have to guess and theorize what the news is from the slop we’re being fed at these SHOWS.

      The more truth we uncover the more it is pushed back down to youtube videos to take its place with conspiracy theories of lizards and ufos.

      • Wavetheshales says:
        March 10, 2017 at 2:54 pm

        Trump, Spicer, et. al. are letting the Urinalists (YSM) make utter fools of themselves on national TV. Giving them enough rope to hang themselves, writ large.

        Here in Germany, it’s amazing how many people look at the media as a bunch of paid, worthless shills, not worthy of the respect normally afforded to those with a “diplom” (more or less a Masters’ Degree level).

        I walked in this afternoon to my wife and son just cracking up laughing at the comments on Die Welt (online media), where the libtards and “fake news-ers” were being skewered. Something about the fellow from Kosovo “having issues”. Indeed. Seems he (and his brother) should never have been here in the first place.

        And we all know that now.

        Only Merkel &co. don’t.

  8. duchess01 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    I have a question: What is it about ‘not going to discuss an ongoing process’ don’t they understand?

    They keep asking Sean to ‘speculate’ – he is not going to ‘guess’ what is going to happen – he is not going to answer questions that should be directed to cabinet members – numbnuts – all of them!

  9. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    The purpose of press briefings are to provide truth and information for the purpose of LEARNING. To do this there must be real journalists asking questions. A group effort between the press and the president’s spokesman working together for truth sake. That is NOT what is going on here. These briefings are nothing more than a showdown between antagonistic and propagandists who are not interested in providing information necessary for we the people. There aren’t even any real reporters and journalists. These press briefings are for the MSM and the media who do NOT have our best interest in mind.

    I’d rather get news from Wikileaks, it’s not much but at least it is news and lets us know at least some of what is going on.

    Make no mistake about it, that’s all these press briefings are is a daily show. Whether or not that is intentional remains to be seen.

    • duchess01 says:
      March 10, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      Rolling my eyes – over and over the same nonsense – Sean has more patience with them than I do – stuck on stupid – over and over about Flynn – boring!

    • filia.aurea says:
      March 10, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      You are so correct. The “press” briefings are a joke, wasted time for “knuckle scraping uneducated barbarians”. I think back to the input Sundance provided, and hope the W.H. re-evaluates the daily farce – which will undoubtedly be re-run with a podium moving skit on SNL.

  10. wyntre says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Spicer needs to STOP engaging with the presstitutes coordinated attack on Flynn.

    Shut it DOWN!

    This is absurd. He’s coming across as very defensive right now.

  11. fedback says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Another journalist spiced
    A coordinated attack against Flynn

  12. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Biggest Trump conspiracy of all. Let the stupid, oppositional and un-American press appear stupid, oppositional and un-American. Sean picking fairly from the crowd (not friends or smart ones) lets the world see it.

    • wyntre says:
      March 10, 2017 at 2:23 pm

      That is an interesting interpretationt but if Spicer intends to implement that plan he needs to maintain control of himself and the room.

      He’s letting them bully him.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        March 10, 2017 at 2:30 pm

        I really see him making progress, though. He’s very patient. He gets more quality questions every week.

        However, I think you’re right – more visible “un-returnable strikes” on the “bad press” would be nice. He needs to hit them with Skyped-in “real press” more often. That makes their blood boil with nowhere to go.

        • wyntre says:
          March 10, 2017 at 2:38 pm

          Just alternate the source of the questions:

          Good-Bad-good-bad.

          Years of classroom management with hundreds of feral youths quickly taught one that the only way to survive was to seize and maintain control.

          The press gaggle is worse than a cafeteria full of middle school students. Spicer already knows that. He needs to buck up, show no mercy and take no prisoners.

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            March 10, 2017 at 2:46 pm

            That would be a great article on Breitbart, actually, or a post here. “A Teacher’s Advice to Press Secretaries”.

          • MoniQueMoniCat says:
            March 10, 2017 at 2:50 pm

            Being able to control a room takes skill and a gift and wisdom. Spicer doesn’t have that skill nor that gift. He is what is called a PUSH-OVER. Push-overs never change. Saps and lops. He has lost the narrative since he started this job. He is the wrong person for the job — unless it is Trump’s objective to carry on this love affair with the swamp media for purposes I know nothing about. But if that is so, then when do we the people get news? Spicer jaw-jacks too much, is defensive, catering and bleeding heart-esque, polite when he’s being pantsed and lets the current carry him. So what if he grabs onto driftwood every once in a while? A zinger comeback or two? He’s still being carried in their current. His press breifings should be called It’s Howdy Doody Time.

            When you’re defensive, you’ve already lost the deal. — Donald Trump

      • filia.aurea says:
        March 10, 2017 at 3:00 pm

        He comes across as a willing participant.

  13. duchess01 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    “Don’t make me move this podium!” Sean Spicer – 03/10/2017 – President Trump should be ‘slapped’ for tweeting so soon about the job report?

  14. wyntre says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I thought this was One-Question Friday?

    Back to the Flynn issue with a reporterette citing Elijah Cummings inquiry about Flynn back in October.

    Spicer needs to just say question asked and answered.

  15. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Sean is killing it on that last point about small businesses. Trump really spotted one of Obama’s biggest “socialism enablers” right there.

  16. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Who is this Crimea questioner? Using Marxist techniques.

  18. wyntre says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Sean is getting excited again for no reason as the question about why congress shouldn’t get the same health care plan as the rest of the country.

    That reporter is on Sean’s side and he’s not getting it. He needs some time off.

  19. redlegleader68 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Poor little things – so very concerned that they can’t fly for free on USAF aircraft, but rather must go commercial. Bwahahaha …

  20. fedback says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    reporters can be in the luggage compartment

  21. Honest Abbey says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Well that was fun to watch…..
    A reporter who was given a prestigious assignment shows up to work dressed as a slob (no tie, unbuttoned shirt, 5 o’clock shadow at noon) and he has the audacity to question President Trump’s “judgment” in appointing General Flynn to a cabinet position.

    Still Shaking My Head!

  22. wyntre says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    April STFU!!!!!!!!!!

    “When does previous president spillover end and the new president take over?”

    From the mouth of a presstitute whose mouth was firmly attached to the POS’s posterior for 8 years.

  23. wyntre says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    We should all TWEET Spicer.

    ONE QUESTION FRIDAY!

    You said it!

    ONE QUESTION FRIDAY!

  24. 4beagles says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    John Roberts had at least four questions, one series came AFTER he was called upon and he was the first called upon to ask a question.

  25. bertdilbert says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    We need a press plant to ask Spicer if Trump is violating Federal overtime laws.

  26. AFVet says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    I didn’t watch it, too frustrating, but reading this thread it appears that the 1 question rule isn’t being enforced.
    I have seen them tell him that they have 2 questions,….my response would be ‘pick the best one and I’ll get back to you,’….next.

  27. Michael says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Utter nightmare of a presser.

