Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 10th 2017 – 1:30pm Live Stream

White House press secretary Sean Spicer delivers the press briefing for March 10th 2017.
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
Advertisements
White House press secretary Sean Spicer delivers the press briefing for March 10th 2017.
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
Happy Friday, Sean!!
Unleash the Spice Beast!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Irresistible Rise of Donald Trump and the Real Reason the Media Won’t Cover It
http://investmentwatchblog.com/the-irresistible-rise-of-donald-trump-and-the-real-reason-the-media-wont-cover-it/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since it’s “One Question Friday” let’s start a drinking game – who will first ask about Russia??
LikeLiked by 4 people
(Hic!) I was playing, “repeats a question” and was (hic!) schnockered after the first eight (hic!) minutes.
;o)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Worse, now you see two (or more) of each 🙂
LikeLike
Upside down flag pin on lapel!
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN: White House in chaos.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LMAO! It’s amazing. These press idiots are taking STANDARD ADVICE as a conspiracy, when there are real democrat scandals and conspiracies all around them, unnoticed.
UNREAL.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes you notice this also?!?
LikeLike
No, the pin is on correctly. I think the jurinalist is upside down. Sean should have stopped and had the jurinalist… ahem… re-positioned. Then you’d see that the flag pin is OK.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is President Trump keeping FBI James Comey ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can only fire him for cause (or ask him to resign, which Comey wouldn’t do).
LikeLike
It’s one question friday
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sean should change that to ‘One Question – One Topic’ – Flynn Fiasco went on too long!
LikeLike
Jonathan Karl has one question all the time.
He should be asked to leave and come back when he’s told to ask a different question.
Dunce needs to be shamed. All of them need to be treated the way POTUS treats them. With disdain and ridicule. Politely.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are they even called upon in the first place? And where are the members of the press that represent we the people? Instead it is a sparing ground between the host and the alligators. SEAWORLD? …and we the people are simply spectators. I guess it is true that the elite, the politicians, the media, anyone who has a mic, view the people as the knuckle scraping uneducated barbarians who are only important at election time.
Meanwhile, we are banished back to whence we came, to getting our news and information from tweets and blogs, vanquished once again to the UNDERGROUND, where we have to guess and theorize what the news is from the slop we’re being fed at these SHOWS.
The more truth we uncover the more it is pushed back down to youtube videos to take its place with conspiracy theories of lizards and ufos.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump, Spicer, et. al. are letting the Urinalists (YSM) make utter fools of themselves on national TV. Giving them enough rope to hang themselves, writ large.
Here in Germany, it’s amazing how many people look at the media as a bunch of paid, worthless shills, not worthy of the respect normally afforded to those with a “diplom” (more or less a Masters’ Degree level).
I walked in this afternoon to my wife and son just cracking up laughing at the comments on Die Welt (online media), where the libtards and “fake news-ers” were being skewered. Something about the fellow from Kosovo “having issues”. Indeed. Seems he (and his brother) should never have been here in the first place.
And we all know that now.
Only Merkel &co. don’t.
LikeLike
I have a question: What is it about ‘not going to discuss an ongoing process’ don’t they understand?
They keep asking Sean to ‘speculate’ – he is not going to ‘guess’ what is going to happen – he is not going to answer questions that should be directed to cabinet members – numbnuts – all of them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They have the intellectual capacity of a goldfish.
LikeLiked by 8 people
They’re like people fishing for trout in a septic tank. “ONE MORE CAST…”
LOL. Our press are idiots. Unreal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The very definition of pack animals … notice how they “think” they have a gotcha on Sean; they don’t.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like dogs barking at a plane flying low.
LikeLiked by 4 people
a plane they can’t get on!😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Numbnuts!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 oh i love Treepers and CTH…Last night it was “boy howdy” and monkeys throwing poo and “Thwack thwack… oh!!!!!{shhhhhhh}” , now we got numbnuts!!! 😂😎😂 Just brilliant stuff, cannot get enuf!💗💖💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad to see you are enjoying yourself, Grace – good to have you here, too! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless ya duchess01! ….and I haven’t even joined in yet on redlegleaders drinking game… yet😉
Must be the awesome Black Rifle Coffee high i got goin on, both Gunship “fire away Sean” and Caffeine&Hate “hate the swamp media!”😊
LikeLike
The purpose of press briefings are to provide truth and information for the purpose of LEARNING. To do this there must be real journalists asking questions. A group effort between the press and the president’s spokesman working together for truth sake. That is NOT what is going on here. These briefings are nothing more than a showdown between antagonistic and propagandists who are not interested in providing information necessary for we the people. There aren’t even any real reporters and journalists. These press briefings are for the MSM and the media who do NOT have our best interest in mind.
I’d rather get news from Wikileaks, it’s not much but at least it is news and lets us know at least some of what is going on.
Make no mistake about it, that’s all these press briefings are is a daily show. Whether or not that is intentional remains to be seen.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Rolling my eyes – over and over the same nonsense – Sean has more patience with them than I do – stuck on stupid – over and over about Flynn – boring!
LikeLiked by 6 people
You are so correct. The “press” briefings are a joke, wasted time for “knuckle scraping uneducated barbarians”. I think back to the input Sundance provided, and hope the W.H. re-evaluates the daily farce – which will undoubtedly be re-run with a podium moving skit on SNL.
LikeLike
Spicer needs to STOP engaging with the presstitutes coordinated attack on Flynn.
Shut it DOWN!
This is absurd. He’s coming across as very defensive right now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sean should know, buy now, that the talking points are circulated amongst the presstitutes and he needs to break the momentum by choosing questions from OTHER outlets in between responding to the coordinated attacks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for saying what needs to be said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another journalist spiced
A coordinated attack against Flynn
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biggest Trump conspiracy of all. Let the stupid, oppositional and un-American press appear stupid, oppositional and un-American. Sean picking fairly from the crowd (not friends or smart ones) lets the world see it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is an interesting interpretationt but if Spicer intends to implement that plan he needs to maintain control of himself and the room.
He’s letting them bully him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I really see him making progress, though. He’s very patient. He gets more quality questions every week.
However, I think you’re right – more visible “un-returnable strikes” on the “bad press” would be nice. He needs to hit them with Skyped-in “real press” more often. That makes their blood boil with nowhere to go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just alternate the source of the questions:
Good-Bad-good-bad.
Years of classroom management with hundreds of feral youths quickly taught one that the only way to survive was to seize and maintain control.
The press gaggle is worse than a cafeteria full of middle school students. Spicer already knows that. He needs to buck up, show no mercy and take no prisoners.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would be a great article on Breitbart, actually, or a post here. “A Teacher’s Advice to Press Secretaries”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Being able to control a room takes skill and a gift and wisdom. Spicer doesn’t have that skill nor that gift. He is what is called a PUSH-OVER. Push-overs never change. Saps and lops. He has lost the narrative since he started this job. He is the wrong person for the job — unless it is Trump’s objective to carry on this love affair with the swamp media for purposes I know nothing about. But if that is so, then when do we the people get news? Spicer jaw-jacks too much, is defensive, catering and bleeding heart-esque, polite when he’s being pantsed and lets the current carry him. So what if he grabs onto driftwood every once in a while? A zinger comeback or two? He’s still being carried in their current. His press breifings should be called It’s Howdy Doody Time.
When you’re defensive, you’ve already lost the deal. — Donald Trump
LikeLike
He comes across as a willing participant.
LikeLike
“Don’t make me move this podium!” Sean Spicer – 03/10/2017 – President Trump should be ‘slapped’ for tweeting so soon about the job report?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought this was One-Question Friday?
Back to the Flynn issue with a reporterette citing Elijah Cummings inquiry about Flynn back in October.
Spicer needs to just say question asked and answered.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The good press is making him more congenial in general, but the bad press needs more bad treatment. In my Machiavellian opinion. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
One question friday is one question per reporter
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly! No follow-ups!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sean is killing it on that last point about small businesses. Trump really spotted one of Obama’s biggest “socialism enablers” right there.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Who is this Crimea questioner? Using Marxist techniques.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fracas among WH reporters
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/gateway-pundit-reporter-accosted-harassed-screamed-white-house-press-room-nazi-white-supremacist/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who’s surprised?
LikeLike
Sean is getting excited again for no reason as the question about why congress shouldn’t get the same health care plan as the rest of the country.
That reporter is on Sean’s side and he’s not getting it. He needs some time off.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sean needs to impose his ONE QUESTION rule!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
NEXT! GET HER OUT! ANSWERED! Is that so hard?
LikeLiked by 4 people
AMEN. Time to get Chuck Norris on these press perps. 👿
LikeLiked by 3 people
Speaking of Chuck, today is his 77th birthday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow – I would have never known. That’s awesome! 😀
LikeLike
It’s Howdy Doody Time with Sean Spicer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poor little things – so very concerned that they can’t fly for free on USAF aircraft, but rather must go commercial. Bwahahaha …
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
I loved that part!! Sean sez Secretary Tillerson is trying to reduce tax paters costs by using a smaller plane! Ha!! …in essence the presstitutes want tax payers to pay for their flights! Our wonderful leaders are saying no way go on your own dime!😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 7 people
payers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sean should have said that Tillerson is worried about climate change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LIKE!!! and dont u love that Trump45’s EPA head sed yesterday CO2 emissions had nothing to do with climate change! Best election ever!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again, this shows how Obama abused taxpayer money to buy nice press treatment with favors. Ultimate favor to Clintonopoulos – his “congrats for promotion” flight on AF1.
SCUMBAG SOCIALIST OBAMA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glad Spicer finally mentioned the cost savings… The US media wants a free junket. Screw em. Let them get there on their own. Not like there aren’t English speaking reporters in China, RoK, and Japan to ask the (boring) Q’s for the MSM… Actually, the Q’s might be BETTER if they weren’t US based MSM nudnicks.
LikeLike
reporters can be in the luggage compartment
LikeLiked by 6 people
Too good. Let them “fly tire” with the stowaways!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Xtra weight more fuel, higher tax payer costs, no way😉😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not to mention the crap they will end up reporting…let them pay their on way…
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is what im always screaming in my head too! Press always want transparency so as to report and to be included, but they dont report they lie…they can make up stuff in mommies basement for free AND save their employers…their employers not we taxpayes…money.
You just cannot make this stuff up….but the press do!!😎👀🤓
LikeLike
Well that was fun to watch…..
A reporter who was given a prestigious assignment shows up to work dressed as a slob (no tie, unbuttoned shirt, 5 o’clock shadow at noon) and he has the audacity to question President Trump’s “judgment” in appointing General Flynn to a cabinet position.
Still Shaking My Head!
LikeLiked by 6 people
April STFU!!!!!!!!!!
“When does previous president spillover end and the new president take over?”
From the mouth of a presstitute whose mouth was firmly attached to the POS’s posterior for 8 years.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That was April? No wonder so nasty and deceptive. She may be the first to get “jorged” out the door.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fugly April “I’m-black-and-you-owe-me-Ryan” from the Maxine Waters School of Racism for fun and profit.
Idiot bytch snarks “Are you going to watch SNL after your comment about moving the podium?”
I would punch that puggish nose into her skull if given the chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought that was her voice! Wow. She really is like Maniaxine Woowooters. Only meaner!
LikeLike
Spicer missed the perfect opportunity to say, “I see that after eight long years you’ve finally moved beyond ‘it’s Bush’s fault’.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bingo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good One, woohoo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We should all TWEET Spicer.
ONE QUESTION FRIDAY!
You said it!
ONE QUESTION FRIDAY!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sean – you are in ‘deep tapioca’ with Treepers today!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LMAO!
Deep soup here. I wanted to yell without spraying my screen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is obvious is that several members of the press cannot count to one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, I will bet some of them know it’s two or more. These are people who cut in line and cheat on their taxes without even questioning “whether” before they do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Roberts had at least four questions, one series came AFTER he was called upon and he was the first called upon to ask a question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the reporters on the right needs to self-sacrifice as a double-dip tattler. “HEY, THAT’S TWO!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d use my one question to ask why John gets special treatment…lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! Hilarious! Great one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need a press plant to ask Spicer if Trump is violating Federal overtime laws.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love it! Just to see the mean glances and muttered curses from April “Showers”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t watch it, too frustrating, but reading this thread it appears that the 1 question rule isn’t being enforced.
I have seen them tell him that they have 2 questions,….my response would be ‘pick the best one and I’ll get back to you,’….next.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another great response! Sure hope somebody tweets this thread at Spicer’s office with “READ THE COMMENTS” in all caps.
LikeLike
Utter nightmare of a presser.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LMAO! I was in the mood for a fight, and it did not disappoint. 😉
LikeLike