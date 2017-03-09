March 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #49

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
1)John Bolton
-Marines to Syria
2)Jim Jordan
-his full Repeal vs Ryan plan
3)Dobbs Commentary
4)Dave Bratt
-Plan dead on arrival
5)Andrew McCarthy
-Wikileaks Investigation launched
6)Huckabee
LikeLike
LikeLike
1)Julie Alvin
(Editor Bustle.com)
-A Day Without Women
2)Jorge Ramos
3)Paul Ryan
-Defending Bill
4)Shelby Steele
-Exhaustion of
American Liberalism
LikeLike
Newt Gingrich/Hannity
LikeLike
Exclusive — Sen. Rand Paul on Paul Ryan’s Obamacare Lite:
Speaker ‘Trying to Pull the Wool Over the Eyes of the President’
In the interview, Paul accused Ryan of misleading President Donald Trump on the process and the level of support in the House for the bill that House GOP leadership—at Ryan’s direction—put forward this week.
The House Freedom Caucus was publicly against this strategy before Ryan even rolled it out. The group of more than 40 House conservatives remains steadfastly opposed to Ryan’s plan on this front, showing no signs of breaking as they signaled before it was introduced, and now many Republican offices outside the House Freedom Caucus privately tell Breitbart News that as many as 70 or more House Republicans are opposed to Ryan’s plan.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/08/exclusive-sen-rand-paul-paul-ryans-obamacare-lite-speaker-trying-pull-wool-eyes-president/
LikeLike
At the White House Press Conference in D.C., Dr. Tom Price, the secretary of Health and Human Services, tried to assure Republicans that the Obamacare repeal is still “a work in progress.”
“You start at a starting point, people engage and they get involved in the process, sometimes to a greater degree. […] We’ll work through it. This is an important process to be had.”
Republicans still eagerly wait for the conservative replacement that Trump touted on the campaign trail. President Trump assured Republicans on Twitter that the much anticipated changed will come in “phase 2 & 3”, he added that future changes will bring down and restabilize healthcare in America.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/obamacare-replacement-introduced-slammed-likely-unconstitutional-obamacare-lite-video/
LikeLike
Defense Minister to VP Pence: “We Expect to See US Embassy in Jerusalem Soon”
Following the meeting, Liberman said, “We have true friends in the White House.
“The Americans, led by Donald Trump, are Israel’s true partners in dealing with the various challenges facing us, among them the Iran issue.”
Read more at https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/84765/defense-minister-vp-pence-expect-see-us-embassy-jerusalem-soon/#R4dYGUbeaX3AR0r6.99
LikeLike
Confirmation Obama Court Order & Wiretapping Trump Tower
Fox News Hannity Video 13:29 Minutes Length Mar-8-2017:
FISA President Donald Trump. Barack Hussein Obama.
LikeLike
LikeLike