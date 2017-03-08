Wednesday March 8th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

25 Responses to Wednesday March 8th – Open Thread

  5. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:22 am

    A lady called into Savage today in tears because her college student son had told her he was transgender. She went on to say he had always been a happy, normal kid but became depressed after he went away to college. She tried to get him to come home for therapy, but he went to the college counselor instead, who immediately sent him to planned parenthood, who immediately put him on female hormones. Now the mother says her son is completely lost. She says it’s like he joined a cult.
    Apparently, Planned Parenthood is so committed to preventing births that they are just as happy to chemically neuter young men as they are to kill babies.

  7. Gil says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Cat-servative….

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:00 am

  9. Garrison Hall says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:10 am

    In the late 70’s Pepe Romero recorded Giuliani guitar concertos with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. Each of the performances are absolutely exquisite, certainly among the best ever recorded. Not only was Pepe’ in fine fettle on these recordings, but has playing “La Wonderful” a very special Miguel Rodriguez guitar that is generally regarded as one of the very best classical guitars ever made. These recordings were made under the Phillips label and I think they are still available.

  11. mazziflol says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Rest In Peace Bodza
    7 Mar 2017

  12. Lucille says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:17 am

    2016 It’s Amazing Out There Photo Contest Finalists
    https://weather.com/photos/places/news/2016-photo-contest-finalists

    Sample: “The Magic of Christmas Morn”: A full Moon on Christmas has not happened since 1977 and will not happen again until 2034. What a magical morning to get up to watch Moonset over beautiful Baker City, Oregon. (Submitted by Lori Rowland)

  14. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 3:15 am

  16. nwtex says:
    March 8, 2017 at 3:22 am

    Weird link I guess. Trying something different…. hopefully it will turn out so you all can enjoy some pancakes…

