The Last Great Race – Iditarod Day #1

Posted on March 7, 2017 by

You can follow the updates at the Official Iditarod Website HERE – The Iditarod Trail Facebook Page is HERE

The race began approximately 12 hours ago. ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Mushers pumped their fists and high-fived fans Monday as they set out one-by-one on the world’s most famous sled dog race, a nearly 1,000-mile trek through the grueling Alaska wilderness.

The grandson of a co-founder of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race was the first competitor on the trail in Fairbanks, in the heart of the state. Ryan Redington, 33, of Wasilla led the other 70 mushers out of the chute nearly a half-century after his grandfather, Joe Redington Sr., helped stage the first race in 1973.

The contest has a staggered start so fans, including 2,600 schoolchildren, can cheer on the competitors, who leave every two minutes. […] The competitive start is normally held a day later in Willow, about 50 miles north of Anchorage. But that start would have taken mushers over the Dalzell Gorge, where a lack of snow has left alders exposed on the trail and open water in places that normally would be frozen this time of year.

Winter conditions were not a concern in Fairbanks, where the temperature was minus 35 degrees Monday morning. The start was delayed a day to give mushers time to drive their dogs 360 miles north to the city of about 100,000.

Eighty-four mushers signed up for the race, and 13 scratched, so 71 sled teams took off. (more)

Race Updates Here

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Heros, Treehouse Campfire, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to The Last Great Race – Iditarod Day #1

  1. susiepuma says:
    March 7, 2017 at 4:54 am

    Wish the 2000 mile snowmobile race got as much coverage as the sled dog race…..oh well, someday maybe

    Like

    Reply
  2. Harry Lime says:
    March 7, 2017 at 5:00 am

    I’m glad they give those beautiful dogs little winter booties to wear on their paws. Magnificent creatures.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s