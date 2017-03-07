March 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #47

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Epic Truth!
Judge Napolitano
We are in heady times…..
Jim Hines destroyed!
New Travel Ban
Bill Frelick,
Human Rights Watch
(Refugee Advocate)
John Delaney
(MD Congress Critter)
Plan to fund Trump’s
$1T Infrastructure
Jim Hines debuted the new narrative. Did anybody else notice? At the end he said “it’s a fact that Russia interfered with the election on Trump’s behalf”. Now, how do we prove that’s not true? We can’t, so why doesn’t our side start telling them they need to show some evidence. I haven’t seen any yet, just the old BS that everybody agrees they did.
Lou Dobbs Full Show
1)Napolitano
Epic Truth
2)Michael Mukasey
(fmr US AG)
3)Betsy McCaughey
(Repeal/Replace
4)William Binney
(NSA Whistleblower)
Jay Sekuulow & William Binney/Hannity
Folks the following was from Lou Dobbs show tonight. Starts at 22:25 on repeal and replace
1) It is dismantling Obamacare taxes and mandates
2) Expanding Health Savings Accounts (HSA)
3) Providing tax credit to people who don’t receive insurance through work (tax credits up to $14,000 a year)
He had on Betsy McCaughey from the Post who is an expert on Obamacare. She actually states that she is pleasantly surprised because she sees the 2 sides coming together through what has been proposed. She says this bill replaces the employer mandate and the individual mandate and the associated penalties which brings relief to 200 million Americans. She says that there will have to be a repeal bill. I think we all need to wait for it all to roll out before we react. This is a great first start.
I truly think that Paul Ryan has been neutered by this Russian and wiretapping debate that is going on. Our President has told him and Mitch that he knows everything and won’t hesitate for a single minute to use it on them especially since they are part of the 8 members that are briefed on all Intelligence.
There will be a repeal as Betsy says. This will all be done in different layers. Ryan on Bret Beir’s show the other night said they have to take care of everything that only requires a simple majority. They will roll out the big stuff as soon as they corner the Democrats into a position that they have to go along with the final pieces. Our President would never stake his first Big legislation on something that would upset most Americans.
Rand Paul has his agenda as well. Please keep that in mind when listening to him criticize this piece of legislation. He is looking out for the pharmaceutical folks.
President Trump a Nobel Prize winner? Who knew? The press doesn’t seem to want to report it:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/president-trump-nominated-nobel-peace-prize-us-media-ignores/
Evidence of Wiretapping Trump Tower and Trump by Obama Administration,
said Rush Limbaugh
News Direct 10:30 Minute Video Mar-5-2017:
