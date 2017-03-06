Sean Spicer White House Press Gaggle Briefing – Monday March 6th (Audio Only)…

In lieu of an on-camera press briefing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held a press gaggle today to brief reporters and answer questions. The “press gaggles” are less formal and are not generally accompanied with broadcast video.

A full audio of the briefing is below which includes several minutes of recorded ‘hot mic’ conversations between various media reporters prior to Press Secretary Spicer beginning. Sean Spicer enters the briefing at 05:05 of the audio below:

