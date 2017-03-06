Sean Spicer White House Press Gaggle Briefing – Monday March 6th (Audio Only)…

Posted on March 6, 2017 by

In lieu of an on-camera press briefing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held a press gaggle today to brief reporters and answer questions.  The “press gaggles” are less formal and are not generally accompanied with broadcast video.

A full audio of the briefing is below which includes several minutes of recorded ‘hot mic’ conversations between various media reporters prior to Press Secretary Spicer beginning. Sean Spicer enters the briefing at 05:05 of the audio below:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Sean Spicer. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Gaggle Briefing – Monday March 6th (Audio Only)…

  1. rashamon says:
    March 6, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Trump was NEVAH going to win. Well, he did . Deal with it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Howie says:
    March 6, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Where is D-Man?

    Like

    Reply
  3. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 6, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    LOL – Sarah, you aren’t on camera. You don’t need to jump in.
    That is Sean Spicer to a news company employee in the above recording. Yep, no doubt that these employees of various news companies, making their money by being sensational, try to make themselves look good, be part of the news, try to shape the narrative and are putting on a show in these press conferences. This is one of the reasons that each news employee needs to be identified when they are called on to ask a question.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. filia.aurea says:
    March 6, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    The W.H. press pool should be replaced by the top 20 high school English students in D.C. Supplement with some non-fake news reporters.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Keln says:
    March 6, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Press Pool full of piranhas.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Chris Sims says:
    March 6, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    These are not reporters. These are operatives.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • churchmouse says:
      March 6, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      Just as important — perhaps more significant — is the BBC’s article excerpted in the Gateway Pundit article. Emphases mine below:

      Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Barack Obama in 2009 failed to achieve what the committee hoped it would, its ex-secretary has said.

      ‘Geir Lundestad told the AP news agency that the committee hoped the award would strengthen Mr Obama.

      Indeed. Many Obama opponents at the time thought that was the case.

      Instead, the decision was met with criticism in the US. Many argued he had not had any impact worthy of the award.

      Precisely.

      ‘Mr Lundestad, writing in his memoir, Secretary of Peace, said even Mr Obama himself had been surprised.

      ‘“No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama,” Mr Lundestad writes.

      Just so. He hadn’t even done anything yet:

      ‘“Even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake,” he says. “In that sense the committee didn’t achieve what it had hoped for”.’

      Thank you, Mr Lundestad! Unfortunately, it’s too late now. The prize cannot be rescinded.

      Like

      Reply
  8. rashamon says:
    March 6, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Speak to him:
    President Donald J. Trump 
    The White House 
    1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW 
    Washington, DC 20500

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Pat Frees says:
      March 6, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      President Trump, very proud of you keep up the good work. I continue to pray for you and your family as well as Vice-President Pence and his family for your safety! AGAIN, CONTINUE WHAT YOU ARE DOING!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  9. albrevin says:
    March 6, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Anybody see this? Drudge just linked it.

    Grassleys comments t bottom, very strong.

    FBI charged with being politically corrupted. What say Comey?

    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/322553-grassley-probes-fbis-ties-to-british-spy-who-investigated-trump

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. KBR says:
    March 6, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Funny, not one reporter asked about the 🐍Pelosi investigation, which I must assume is currently ongoing. After all the POTUS demanded it. 🐍Schumer investigation too.

    Anybody heard any news on that? 😎

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. rashamon says:
    March 6, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Let’s face it. How many of us would not love around table with Putin, Farage and Trump? Fun?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. SteveInTx says:
    March 6, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Transcript of the Gaggle, cuz my connection sux:

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/03/06/press-gaggle-press-secretary-sean-spicer

    All the briefings are there.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. big bad mike says:
    March 6, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    I am ashamed of myself for laughing so hard at the Trump Derangement Creatures. Today, I watched Intellectual Froglegs on this site – saw a Zombie girl totally melting down on Info Wars and watched a street person – take a steel pipe and destroy our Trump Sign during our Lunch Break in broad daylight. He was obviously on methamphetamine. Just another day in the neighborhood.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Mike diamond says:
    March 6, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    It really is the twilight zone! Obama got away with everything! The bad Iran deal,Benghazi,Obama kissied up to every body in the middle east except for Israel,the one nation he should of respected,yet he turned his back on them our best friends. What did chuck schummer do,where was the out rage from the Democrats???? If they bugged Loretta lynch,Valery jaret,huma abiden,just wonder what they would of found!!! None of president trumps people need to step down they just need to press forward with make america great again!!!!!!! Spicer is doing a great job,the press act like a pack of wild dogs!what a shame!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. anthohmy says:
    March 6, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    This is turning out to be one of those mystery theatre dinners that just goes on and on and on. I suppose given his hospitality background, one might expect as much from President Trump and friends.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s