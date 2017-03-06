Sean Spicer White House Press Gaggle Briefing – Monday March 6th (Audio Only)…

In lieu of an on-camera press briefing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held a press gaggle today to brief reporters and answer questions. The “press gaggles” are less formal and are not generally accompanied with broadcast video.
A full audio of the briefing is below which includes several minutes of recorded ‘hot mic’ conversations between various media reporters prior to Press Secretary Spicer beginning. Sean Spicer enters the briefing at 05:05 of the audio below:
Trump was NEVAH going to win. Well, he did . Deal with it.
Where is D-Man?
LOL – Sarah, you aren’t on camera. You don’t need to jump in.
That is Sean Spicer to a news company employee in the above recording. Yep, no doubt that these employees of various news companies, making their money by being sensational, try to make themselves look good, be part of the news, try to shape the narrative and are putting on a show in these press conferences. This is one of the reasons that each news employee needs to be identified when they are called on to ask a question.
A gotcha. Good catch, Katherine.
The W.H. press pool should be replaced by the top 20 high school English students in D.C. Supplement with some non-fake news reporters.
Great idea!
Press Pool full of piranhas.
Press Pool Piranhas.
I like it.
That would even be a good name for a band. Heh.
Good call on the band name.
These are not reporters. These are operatives.
Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. MSM not reporting. http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/president-trump-nominated-nobel-peace-prize-us-media-ignores/
Just as important — perhaps more significant — is the BBC’s article excerpted in the Gateway Pundit article. Emphases mine below:
‘Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Barack Obama in 2009 failed to achieve what the committee hoped it would, its ex-secretary has said.
‘Geir Lundestad told the AP news agency that the committee hoped the award would strengthen Mr Obama.
Indeed. Many Obama opponents at the time thought that was the case.
‘Instead, the decision was met with criticism in the US. Many argued he had not had any impact worthy of the award.
Precisely.
‘Mr Lundestad, writing in his memoir, Secretary of Peace, said even Mr Obama himself had been surprised.
‘“No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama,” Mr Lundestad writes.
Just so. He hadn’t even done anything yet:
‘“Even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake,” he says. “In that sense the committee didn’t achieve what it had hoped for”.’
Thank you, Mr Lundestad! Unfortunately, it’s too late now. The prize cannot be rescinded.
Speak to him:
President Donald J. Trump
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20500
President Trump, very proud of you keep up the good work. I continue to pray for you and your family as well as Vice-President Pence and his family for your safety! AGAIN, CONTINUE WHAT YOU ARE DOING!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anybody see this? Drudge just linked it.
Grassleys comments t bottom, very strong.
FBI charged with being politically corrupted. What say Comey?
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/322553-grassley-probes-fbis-ties-to-british-spy-who-investigated-trump
Comey seems to be, more than any other official, at the fulcrum point of the contention between the Left and Right in accusations and counter-accusations. Certainly Trump is well aware of what Comey is up to. My concern is not so much any investigations the Left has initiated or threatened against Trump – my concern is for Comey and the FBI to proceed on the really serious dirt they have on Obama and Hillary. The reason is because Obama and/or his minions are waging a guerilla war against the Trump administration.
http://www.grassley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/judiciary/upload/2017-03-06%20CEG%20to%20FBI%20%28Arrangement%20to%20Pay%20Steele%29.pdf
Excellent.
Funny, not one reporter asked about the 🐍Pelosi investigation, which I must assume is currently ongoing. After all the POTUS demanded it. 🐍Schumer investigation too.
Anybody heard any news on that? 😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are scrambling to ‘Trump’ up some evidence for the investigations ;o)
Let’s face it. How many of us would not love around table with Putin, Farage and Trump? Fun?
LikeLiked by 5 people
A “round” table. You get me,
Let’s invite Marine Le Pen too. The round table needs a hot girl.
And I would add Geert Wilders.
Transcript of the Gaggle, cuz my connection sux:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/03/06/press-gaggle-press-secretary-sean-spicer
All the briefings are there.
Thank you! I had no idea they put these out. I love to watch live but when I am not able I would much prefer to read them.
Yes, it is much easier to read than watch, especially if the liberals are speaking.
I am ashamed of myself for laughing so hard at the Trump Derangement Creatures. Today, I watched Intellectual Froglegs on this site – saw a Zombie girl totally melting down on Info Wars and watched a street person – take a steel pipe and destroy our Trump Sign during our Lunch Break in broad daylight. He was obviously on methamphetamine. Just another day in the neighborhood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That zombie girl was unbelievable. I am still in shock.
It really is the twilight zone! Obama got away with everything! The bad Iran deal,Benghazi,Obama kissied up to every body in the middle east except for Israel,the one nation he should of respected,yet he turned his back on them our best friends. What did chuck schummer do,where was the out rage from the Democrats???? If they bugged Loretta lynch,Valery jaret,huma abiden,just wonder what they would of found!!! None of president trumps people need to step down they just need to press forward with make america great again!!!!!!! Spicer is doing a great job,the press act like a pack of wild dogs!what a shame!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is turning out to be one of those mystery theatre dinners that just goes on and on and on. I suppose given his hospitality background, one might expect as much from President Trump and friends.
