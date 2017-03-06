March 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #46

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Great article over at American Thinker
with a link back to home sweet home 🙂 TheLastRefuge.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/03/trump_a_master_tactician_serves_filet_after_the_russian_souffl_collapses.html
God provides:
The worst thing you’ll see in a battle is the desperate look of your general. – Jacob Merukh
Trump said he’ll be ‘proven right’ on Obama wiretaps, according to Newsmax CEO
I spoke with the President twice yesterday about the wiretap story. I haven’t seen him this pissed off in a long time. When I mentioned Obama “denials” about the wiretaps, he shot back: “This will be investigated, it will all come out. I will be proven right.”
The big news Saturday after Trump’s disclosure was the fact that neither Obama nor any Obama administration officials actually denied that Trump’s offices were ever wire tapped.
Instead the press focused on the rather narrow denial that Obama himself never ordered such a wiretap.
http://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/776977/31
Proven right is great. IF proven right, then I want to hear Obama will be arrested. Just to have the truth exposed is not enough. If exposing the truth about a crime was enough then all murderers and criminals would have to do would be to admit their crimes and no arrest and no jail time and no retribution. That’s not law and order.
Yeah, enough of the slimy politicians’ “I assume full responsibility” while there are NO consequences.
ENOUGH. We had more than enough.
We can all hope, but I seriously doubt that even with Trump in office that Obama would ever be arrested. If he suffers anything beyond a slight smear to his reputation it will be a miracle. If the Democrats let Nixon off by simply resigning, and the Republicans let Bill Clinton off with a slap on the wrist, then Obama has nothing serious to worry about. The elite ruling class in Washington will see to it that nothing too severe is done. They would never allow that to happen to a president, let alone the first black president.
It all hinges on whether President Trump survives. If he does, we will see that Obama’s birth certificates were fake. JFK had a 119 IQ. Trump is far smarter. He won’t be riding through Dallas in a convertible.
President Trump would be best off flipping Obama to take out The Swamp, starting with Soros and the Clinton Foundation. Then the Globalist Donors, the Seditious Organizers, the Obama Cabinet and Czars, and finally the Big City Mayors on kickback programs.
The WH sent out an email, asking what our thoughts were.
I told them BUILD THAT WALL!!
We need some visible evidence that the things
we voted for are being done… the money was
allocated years ago.
Obama’s DOJ Funneled Money to Leftists Groups: Slush Fund.!
The Settlement Slush Fund scheme allowed for a 2 for 1 deal to the Banks involved.
All of the donations made and credit received were reported in a document published online Wednesday by the settlement’s independent monitor.
The more than 2-for-1 credit was a key part of the deal the Justice Department DOJ offered to get the bank to settle. For every $1 the bank has given the nonprofits, it has claimed at least $2 off the settlement, sometimes more.
The Obama administration included the provision to ensure that some of the settlement funds would go to friendly liberal groups, bypassing the normal congressional appropriations process.
When is Attorney General Jeff Sessions going to start Draining the Swamp at the Department of Justice DOJ.?
Fox News 04:45 Minute Video Mar-1-2017:
Here’s the List: More Than a Dozen Proven Victims of Obama’s Many Wiretaps
This is now being referred to as Obamagate!
It is not unfounded that former President Obama would wire tap President Trump during the election process. This is because he has done this before. Here is a list of individuals who were wire tapped by the Obama Administration.
Obama is no stranger to wire tapping. His administration tapped phones and computers of friends and foe alike.
WikiLeaks released the following list on February 23rd (see link here) of Obama Administration wire taps…
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/draft-heres-the-complete-list-of-victims-from-obamas-many-wiretaps/
This is from a week or two ago, but i always enjoy listening to Dr. Pieczenik and his deep state talks.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myyROy6uxbg
Don’t know how accurate he is, but certainly sounds convincing and has interesting points of view. Plus he trashes Kristol in this one ☺
Former DOJ Lawyer:
Lynch, Comey Could Have ‘Intimate Knowledge’ of Alleged Wiretapping
When is Attorney General Jeff Sessions going to start Draining the Swamp at the Department of Justice – the DOJ Swamp.?
Fox News 03:39 Minute Video Mar-5-2017:
How about the bloody cowardly GOPers passing a measure that the subsidiary administration members will be voted in an emergency session, *AS A BLOCK*?
I still believe that until the President literally (not physically) destroys one particular GOP cuck traitor, pour encourager les autres, the other bastards will not fall in line.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Read this one from Adams from last November. He explains what has happened to the civil rights division at the DOJ. Good read, points to remember.
Transition Tales: Draining the Swamp Won’t Be as Easy as You Think
https://pjmedia.com/jchristianadams/2016/11/13/transition-tales-draining-the-swamp-wont-be-as-easy-as-you-think/
I know of a young girl they accused of lying under oath, trumped up charges to hide their pedophile ring. Her name was Alisha Owen. She was a victim of pedophilia by US government officials going all the way to the top. They gave her 9-15 years in prison. She served 4 1/2 years. (Ref: Franklin Scandal and Pedophilia in High Places, all the way up to George HW Bush and others.)
This is just one example, there are millions.
So there it is again, the law, THE FAKE LAW really, is applied to the people and not the leaders. Clapper committed perjury and he is free? He should’ve been arrested and jailed, even more so since he is in a position of power.
Now look what Clapper is doing. Those who are good (if there are any such people left) really ought to have their heads examined by letting this deep state criminal to roam free, let alone serve our government in any capacity.
I might have dropped a clue at the end of 3/5 PT Daily, if anyone with free time can validate it.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/05/march-5th-2017-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-45/comment-page-6/#comment-3672498
Just repost it – thanks.
3 minute video link…very plausible
Heard this earlier, good info.
So… Hillary Knew About The Trump Wiretap – Tweeted About it One Week Prior to Election
http://eheadlines.com/so-hillary-knew-about-the-trump-wiretap-tweeted-about-it-one-week-prior-to-election/
Not just the “left,” but the GOPeliters too. This is beyond party lines and political ideologies of left-right paradigm. Criminals and traitors and globalists really don’t have any such left or right allegiances. I can think of plenty on “the right” as well. UNIPARTY.
Check out one of the comments to this story:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/hillary-tipped-off-trump-wiretap-tweeted-one-week-prior-election/
LikeLiked by 2 people
YYYYYEEEESSSSS!!!!
That’s great. But what is the PENALTY for a trial in public opinion?
Criminals do not get the luxury of “being tried in the court of public opinion.” Unless there is a punishment after that trial then all it is all a public show. More defending and more “see I told you so,” until the next crime and criminal.
These criminals need to be tried in a court of law, IF there are any that still exist for real justice anymore.
A society that tries criminals in a court of public opinion is a society that doesn’t have law and order anymore.
We are talking about very serious crimes, not some simple squabble or dispute. Are we so desperate that we will settle for a court of public opinion instead of a court of law? Or do we assume we no longer have a fair court of law in which to do so?
In all of the excitement, I’ve lost track of Lindsay and johnny. Have they weighed in yet with a bipartisan statement about the Russians or the spying at Trump tower?
Liberace of Mint Julep says it will be bad for Bam-Bam if he’s been bad, but it will be TERRIBLE for Donald Trump if it was a “legal order”. Translation: Lindy is a traitor and saboteur, hiding his future Democrat-supporting position and loyalty to Osatan in his FAKE PATRIOTISM.
Now that’s funny. Europe has no “far right”, even their Nazi skinheads are socialist mendicants who assume their entitlement to “free” everything courtesy of the remaining taxpayers.
Interesting theory by NorthCrane.com:
“By Tweeting about FISA wiretaps, Trump officially declassified them and FOIA requests will be given access”
Hope Judicial Watch is on it.
