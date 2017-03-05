Sunday March 5th – Open Thread

Posted on March 5, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Sunday March 5th – Open Thread

  1. Disgusted says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Has any explanation been provided as yet for why Rubio traveled on Air Force One with the Trump family Friday?

    Like

    Reply
  2. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

    A little history on Presidential wire-tapping orders from May 21, 1940…

    http://todayinclh.com/?event=fdr-okays-continued-fbi-wiretapping

    and ICYMI

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. solomonpal says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Done with Drudge. They got to him. Bye bye Ap.

    Like

    Reply
  6. geneticallycatholic says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Could any former Marines who read this give prayer support for former Marine Martin Nogues (82 years old) in prison?

    Commenter Pierre Matthews says:
    March 3, 2017 at 6:44 PM
    Semper Fidelis – Faithful Forever
    To Martin Nogues,
    Martin,
    your life is a chain of Semper Fi commitments:
    your marriage: 56 years Semper Fi;
    your service to the Country: Marine Corps soldier and now veteran: Semper FI;
    your allegiance to Jesus: when invited to join Him: Semper Fi.

    More about this here (about half way through the post):
    http://thesestonewalls.com/gordon-macrae/semper-fi-forty-days-of-lent-giving-up-giving-up/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s