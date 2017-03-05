Sunday March 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Has any explanation been provided as yet for why Rubio traveled on Air Force One with the Trump family Friday?
I guess he hitched a ride to Florida when Trump visited a school in his district
A little history on Presidential wire-tapping orders from May 21, 1940…
http://todayinclh.com/?event=fdr-okays-continued-fbi-wiretapping
and ICYMI
You have a website!
Done with Drudge. They got to him. Bye bye Ap.
Could any former Marines who read this give prayer support for former Marine Martin Nogues (82 years old) in prison?
Commenter Pierre Matthews says:
March 3, 2017 at 6:44 PM
Semper Fidelis – Faithful Forever
To Martin Nogues,
Martin,
your life is a chain of Semper Fi commitments:
your marriage: 56 years Semper Fi;
your service to the Country: Marine Corps soldier and now veteran: Semper FI;
your allegiance to Jesus: when invited to join Him: Semper Fi.
More about this here (about half way through the post):
http://thesestonewalls.com/gordon-macrae/semper-fi-forty-days-of-lent-giving-up-giving-up/
