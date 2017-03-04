Saturday March 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please, cuddle the CAT and not just on Caturday….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe really more like tds…
LikeLike
Olivia de Havilland, the actress in the straight jacket, presently lives in Paris and is 100 years old. This looks to be a publicity shot from “The Snake Pit.”
If you’ve never seen her in “The Heiress”, it’s highly recommended that you get a copy. Absolutely wonderful.
LikeLike
The good folks over at JUDICIAL WATCH are still seeking Hillary’s “erased” emails which turned up on Anthony Weiner & Huma Abedin’s seized laptop. Next step in the legal battle comes on Tuesday the 7th.
http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/federal-court-hearing-tuesday-march-7-clinton-email-case-judicial-watch-seeking-answers-abedinweiner-laptop-emails/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thankful this long week is over. Grateful for Sundance keeping us in the know (do not watch much TV) and also thankful for all you Treepers 🙂 Friends and I headed to Patriot Rally at noon today, good times!
Have a blessed, safe day everyone, MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy caturday!!! We had a lego vacation day. Not a lot of energy left for posting. Hope everyone has a remarkable day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
um not sure this will show up. I’ll give it a go.
LikeLike
Henri 7
Henri 8
LikeLike
Thanks, JC. This series is hilarious.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike