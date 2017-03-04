Saturday March 4th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

16 Responses to Saturday March 4th – Open Thread

  4. Lucille says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Please, cuddle the CAT and not just on Caturday….

    • Gil says:
      March 4, 2017 at 12:34 am

      Maybe really more like tds…

      • Lucille says:
        March 4, 2017 at 1:59 am

        Olivia de Havilland, the actress in the straight jacket, presently lives in Paris and is 100 years old. This looks to be a publicity shot from “The Snake Pit.”

        If you’ve never seen her in “The Heiress”, it’s highly recommended that you get a copy. Absolutely wonderful.

  6. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:37 am

    The good folks over at JUDICIAL WATCH are still seeking Hillary’s “erased” emails which turned up on Anthony Weiner & Huma Abedin’s seized laptop. Next step in the legal battle comes on Tuesday the 7th.

    http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/federal-court-hearing-tuesday-march-7-clinton-email-case-judicial-watch-seeking-answers-abedinweiner-laptop-emails/

  7. Minnie says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Thankful this long week is over. Grateful for Sundance keeping us in the know (do not watch much TV) and also thankful for all you Treepers 🙂 Friends and I headed to Patriot Rally at noon today, good times!
    Have a blessed, safe day everyone, MAGA!

  8. Gil says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Happy caturday!!! We had a lego vacation day. Not a lot of energy left for posting. Hope everyone has a remarkable day!

  9. nwtex says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:07 am

    um not sure this will show up. I’ll give it a go.

  10. JC says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Henri 7

    Henri 8

