DEPLORABLES UNITE – “A la volonté du peuple” – Marine Le Pen France Edition…

Buckets of awesome. In advance of the upcoming French election, Team Marine Le Pen presents their version of: Vive la peuple, vive la république, vive la France!

Deplorables of the World Unite !

It’s time for France to make itself great again! The people are rising around Europe to put end the cancer of corrupt globalism, and the recent victories in the UK, US, and Italy show that there are no signs of slowing down. Vive la peuple, vive la république, vive la France!

.

The original U.S. version is below:

