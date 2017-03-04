DEPLORABLES UNITE – “A la volonté du peuple” – Marine Le Pen France Edition…

Buckets of awesome. In advance of the upcoming French election, Team Marine Le Pen presents their version of: Vive la peuple, vive la république, vive la France!
Deplorables of the World Unite !
It’s time for France to make itself great again! The people are rising around Europe to put end the cancer of corrupt globalism, and the recent victories in the UK, US, and Italy show that there are no signs of slowing down. Vive la peuple, vive la république, vive la France!
The original U.S. version is below:
Le Pen will prevail. As long as she wins the first round, they can’t stop her. Vive Le Pen!!!
Not true unfortunately…
She will have a tough time on the next round.
I do support her though, and I hope she wins.
I use to believe that but Macron is weaker than Hollande!
and he doesn’t seem to realize how badly he is running his campaign into the ground. if he had any sense of how to win, he would stay far away from immigration as possible. he should have cornered Le Pen on Frexit and made it a single issue election. i don’t think he or anyone on the globalist team really knows how to win anymore.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/01/02/macron-merkel-open-door-migrant-policy-saved-dignity/
Vive le Pen!!
This would take the shackles off Europe, and they too, can start acting in their own self interest. Get er done.
France will only survive if they leave the Doom of Globalism. I would be shocked if France gets another chance. It won’t be long before we find out if the French resistance to Globalism, the identity of France, and Freedom in France is suffocated by a pillow.
Wow…
Viva Les Deplorables!
Aren’t you Proud, Keln? I’m proud of you and all the Deplorables Of The World!! Yeah!!!
Vive Le Pen
Blown away is the term I would use.
Well, I hope the whole concept works for Le Pen. I know some folks have issues with the National Front being generally socialist, but what party isn’t in France? First things first…get out of the EU and stop Islamic immigration.
They can worry about economic policy later.
If Le Pen wins, President Trump and Sec Ross will help her win on their Economy.
Buckets of Deplorable Awesomeness (to paraphrase Sundance). I was SO hoping that some angel would deliver Keln’s masterpiece to Le Pen, but her version is just as inspirational.
Patriots of each nation state have this one last chance to save ourselves from the scourge of globalism. I pray to God the French are courageous and ‘woke’ enough to preserve the France we’ve known & loved.
I like MEGA – make Earth great again.
Vive la France!
Well…not the EU-loving globalist scum in France.
Viva Les Deplorables des France!
Only Pen can save France! Once she pulls the deplorables card, the election is over!
they playing very dirty – reported this week they wanting to charge Le Pen with tweeting out violent images (she tweeted a few images of murdered victims by ISIS to show what they do) so they took away her EU immunity in order to bring charges against her.
dirty dirty tricks.
les mains sales.
They have attack the buses of her staff. Spray painted them & put obstacles in the road so they couldn’t pass.
attacked the buses.
Give us another Charles “The Hammer” Martel or at least another Charles de Gaulle.
Send in the Marine (Le Pen)! 🙂
Love it!!!!
Makes me think of that scene in Casablanca when they sing the French national anthem at Rick’s Place and the Germans get so upset they want to close the place down.
Wolv-Mariiiiiinnnnnne!
Good one. Made me smile!
She (and Wilder) need all the positive we can send that is humanly possible.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In English or French this makes me weep. Days ago I realized that that song is still going through my head and I wondered why. Now I know – it still has work to do.
Go Marine and welcome people of France. YES ! We hear you sing.
I have been waiting and waiting for the daily thread so that I could share this. I wish I knew how to embed a link so that when you clicked on it you would be just as suprised and delighted as I was – but I don’t know how. I love every face on this picture.
The post on reddit The_Donald said “Just a Pede and his Larva” Here is the picture (I hope):
https://i.redditmedia.com/CJFiSdFZHYykEsysYplN4Igu2RhbsFI8lnaV4h2OW4s.jpg?w=1024&s=2935f2b72b5e96e5d79b255fafffc1ef
Someone commented “What an adorable little Russian hacker.”
Love it, Betty. Thank you!
The Deplorable Winter.
Vive le Keln!!
Sorry, couldnt help myself…you are brilliant Keln!
John has a long moustache…John has a long moustache…
The song is as powerful in French as it is in English. Viva Le Pen! Viva La France!
Is Marine Le Pen The French Donald Trump?
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-11-21/marine-le-pen-french-donald-trump
Yes, you have to name the enemy in order to defeat them, just as our brave President has said many times! How incredible would it be to have Marine Le Pen leading France?
Go Le Pen!
