DEPLORABLES UNITE – “A la volonté du peuple” – Marine Le Pen France Edition…

Posted on March 4, 2017 by

Buckets of awesome. In advance of the upcoming French election, Team Marine Le Pen presents their version of:  Vive la peuple, vive la république, vive la France!

Deplorables of the World Unite !

It’s time for France to make itself great again! The people are rising around Europe to put end the cancer of corrupt globalism, and the recent victories in the UK, US, and Italy show that there are no signs of slowing down. Vive la peuple, vive la république, vive la France!

.

The original U.S. version is below:

les-deplorablesles-deplorables-3

39 Responses to DEPLORABLES UNITE – “A la volonté du peuple” – Marine Le Pen France Edition…

  1. Finalage says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Le Pen will prevail. As long as she wins the first round, they can’t stop her. Vive Le Pen!!!

  2. Southern Son says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Vive le Pen!!

  3. starfcker says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    This would take the shackles off Europe, and they too, can start acting in their own self interest. Get er done.

  4. MVW says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:02 am

    France will only survive if they leave the Doom of Globalism. I would be shocked if France gets another chance. It won’t be long before we find out if the French resistance to Globalism, the identity of France, and Freedom in France is suffocated by a pillow.

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:15 am

      Viva Les Deplorables!

    • dutzie60 says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:29 am

      Aren’t you Proud, Keln? I’m proud of you and all the Deplorables Of The World!! Yeah!!!
      Vive Le Pen

      • Keln says:
        March 5, 2017 at 12:39 am

        Blown away is the term I would use.

        Well, I hope the whole concept works for Le Pen. I know some folks have issues with the National Front being generally socialist, but what party isn’t in France? First things first…get out of the EU and stop Islamic immigration.

        They can worry about economic policy later.

    • Alison says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:47 am

      Buckets of Deplorable Awesomeness (to paraphrase Sundance). I was SO hoping that some angel would deliver Keln’s masterpiece to Le Pen, but her version is just as inspirational.

      Patriots of each nation state have this one last chance to save ourselves from the scourge of globalism. I pray to God the French are courageous and ‘woke’ enough to preserve the France we’ve known & loved.

  6. paulinohio says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:05 am

  7. darththulhu says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Vive la France!

  8. bertdilbert says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Only Pen can save France! Once she pulls the deplorables card, the election is over!

  9. 4bleu says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:11 am

    they playing very dirty – reported this week they wanting to charge Le Pen with tweeting out violent images (she tweeted a few images of murdered victims by ISIS to show what they do) so they took away her EU immunity in order to bring charges against her.
    dirty dirty tricks.
    les mains sales.

  10. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Give us another Charles “The Hammer” Martel or at least another Charles de Gaulle.

  11. Diogenes says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Send in the Marine (Le Pen)! 🙂

  12. NJF says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Love it!!!!

    • canadacan says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:24 am

      Makes me think of that scene in Casablanca when they sing the French national anthem at Rick’s Place and the Germans get so upset they want to close the place down.

  13. Gil says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Wolv-Mariiiiiinnnnnne!

  14. jackphatz says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

    She (and Wilder) need all the positive we can send that is humanly possible.

  16. Betty says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:25 am

    In English or French this makes me weep. Days ago I realized that that song is still going through my head and I wondered why. Now I know – it still has work to do.

    Go Marine and welcome people of France. YES ! We hear you sing.

    I have been waiting and waiting for the daily thread so that I could share this. I wish I knew how to embed a link so that when you clicked on it you would be just as suprised and delighted as I was – but I don’t know how. I love every face on this picture.

    The post on reddit The_Donald said “Just a Pede and his Larva” Here is the picture (I hope):

    https://i.redditmedia.com/CJFiSdFZHYykEsysYplN4Igu2RhbsFI8lnaV4h2OW4s.jpg?w=1024&s=2935f2b72b5e96e5d79b255fafffc1ef

  17. Travis McGee says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:26 am

    The Deplorable Winter.

  19. Harry Lime says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:06 am

    John has a long moustache…John has a long moustache…

  20. redsequin4 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:21 am

    The song is as powerful in French as it is in English. Viva Le Pen! Viva La France!

    Is Marine Le Pen The French Donald Trump?
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-11-21/marine-le-pen-french-donald-trump

  21. redsequin4 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Yes, you have to name the enemy in order to defeat them, just as our brave President has said many times! How incredible would it be to have Marine Le Pen leading France?

