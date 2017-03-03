President Trump Weekly Address – March 3rd 2017…

President Donald J Trump delivers his weekly address from the deck of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the newest aircraft carrier in the fleet.
Advertisements
President Donald J Trump delivers his weekly address from the deck of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the newest aircraft carrier in the fleet.
Obama decimated our US Military/ what a crime/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Peace through STRENGTH/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, what else would you expect from a man who believes in practicing deception, lying, guerrilla warfare, political sabotage and believes that he is some kind of “messiah” of the ages?
LikeLike
As did Clinton….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love President Trump’s weekly address. He communicates openness, true transparency, and stays connected to Americans. Personally, I feel so happy just to hear him speak freely and share his vision. Happy Friday everyone! President Trump is at the helm!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Weekend Outlook: Ignore ALL anti-administration media.
Trust in Trump – he’s got this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll just say it. I think he looks dashing in that jacket and hat.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Sumthin about a man in a uniform…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dang right.
LikeLiked by 4 people
this is how Bush fooled many
LikeLike
At least Bush served in the Texas Air National Guard.
LikeLike
Reminds me of a filling station attendant at Texaco…”you can trust your car, to the man who wears a star”….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahaha it does
LikeLike
Rather a passive aggressive inference isn’t it? Elaborate on your inference. I know you can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He wore that because of all the shadow Government underworld stuff happening now.
He is showing th military has our back.
LikeLike
It’s a mutual love and respect!
LikeLike
Oh yes of course. Our President loves the military, that’s why they have our back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile 2 swamp rats just surfaced. RINO congressmen Mark Sanford of S. Carolina and Walter Jones of N. Carolina just signed onto a Democrat congressional letter requesting the president’s tax returns from the past ten years. Voters in the Carolinas take note.
M A G A
LikeLiked by 9 people
Maybe “We The People” should petition that the rats who are calling for President Trumps taxes reveal their taxes and expenditures for the last ten years as well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I would like a list of all the D-Rats who don’t bother to pay their taxes. It’s probably most of them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And the ones that bounced checks…..no reason this can’t be fun ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hate to say it but I KNOW you are right. Just go back in time to when the “O” was “picking” his cabinet. Many of them hadn’t filed and paid their taxes in over 5 to 7 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about a petition demanding that Al Sharpton either pay his taxes or get arrested. We know that he owes at least 1.4 million in unpaid taxes.
LikeLike
Especially Sanford who waz caught visiting his paramour in Argentina while on the raxpayers dime
LikeLiked by 2 people
And subsequently left his wife – he’s a known sleazebag much like Biden’s living son.
LikeLike
BTW, there is no law that requires a tax return being disclosed for a private person running for President. I doubt there is one for a politician since most of the D-Rats don’t bother to pay theirs. Look at Rangle, Conyers and Lewis for example.
I’d say President Trump needs to tell them to shove it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I do not understand this fascination with his tax return I for one could not care less….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t think they think they’ll get it, I think they just like to ask and have him publicly say no.
LikeLiked by 1 person
hmmmmmm so then they can say ” He is hiding something from RUUUUUUUUSSSSSSSSSIA !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The IRS is taking their sweet time with the audit, so the left and GOPe can demand to see it, and use it against our President.
Trump has said many times, he will show it when the audit is complete.
LikeLiked by 1 person
precisely….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sanford showing as much loyalty to his own party’s POTUS as he did to his wife when he was “hiking in the Appalachians” — except his ‘Appalachians’ were the Andes. Common mistake for CongressCritters, ’cause they are both mountain ranges that start with an ‘A’…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Sanford_disappearance_and_extramarital_affair
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m telling ya, need to get on the offensive and real soon…so many bad people slinging stuff at the President and the administration that are demonstrably evil and corrupt, using stall tactics, every trick in the book… the swamp needs nuking, not draining.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is going to keep getting worse until he ends up like Nixon or finds away to dismantle the mendacious Left in government, media, and educationso brainwashers.
Its not his fault we wanted to keep freedom while surrendering those institutions but it is OUR problem.
Don’t hit the hornets nest until you are ready to kill it all at once!
LikeLike
RINOs sell cheap:
Who thinks they signed for more than a $100 contribution?
LikeLike
Dear Marky Mark Sanford, tax returns are NOT required only Form A which now POTUS Trump turned in way ahead of schedule. The Carolinas have a bad Uniparty infestation that needs to be smoked out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sanford is a scumbag, who cheated on his wife and ran away to South America with his lover while Governor of SC.
Jones is a legit gentleman Conservative. I don’t know what his angle is. He’s never been a hardcore GOP guy. He’s sort of a wildcard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I LOVE this president more every time I hear him speak. I thank God every day for this merciful answer to prayer for our country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like Trump may be having trouble with “Mad Dog” Mattis. Reports are that Mattis tried to appoint Anne Patterson as a Deputy Defense Secretary and the Trump White House has vetoed it. . Anne Patterson was Obama’s Ambassador to Eqypt and was a big supporter of Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood. The Egyptians hate her, along with McCain and Graham, for supporting terrorism.
LikeLiked by 4 people
White House blocks Mattis from appointing Obama’s ambassador to Egypt as Defense deputy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hotair is like the NYT of blogs. I don’t trust anything they say. They are always trying to create problems where there are none. If President Trump doesn’t say it, it isn’t real.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Andrew deGrandpreVerified account @adegrandpre
WH is thumbs down on Mattis pick for Pentagon’s No. 3, per @elianayjohnson. Anne Patterson was ambassador to Egypt
LikeLike
I stopped reading Hotair back in 2004 when it was clear that the clown who runs it, calls himself Allahpundit was a destructive force constantly pushing whatever negative thing the media put out about the conservatives while claiming to be one. It would not surprise me if Allahpundit was at the party for O hosted by George Will after the 2008 election to celebrate getting O elected. All the media is now trying to create division which is the tactic of divide and conquer. They have gotten away with this for years and it’s time we end it and end their reign. Personally, I trust President Trump and know that whatever is going on, he has it under control. The NYSlimes, The Washington Compost, Politburo, Hotair and the rest of the divisive, propaganda agents of the globalist are not to even be given any credibility and repeating their garbage does their divisive work for them. That’s how I view it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another LEAK?
Has the WH stated such or confirmed?
LikeLiked by 2 people
U.S. Ambassador to Egypt: “Muslim Brotherhood’s Lackey”
by Raymond Ibrahim
July 17, 2013 at 3:00 am
Why do millions of Egyptians, including politicians and activists, consider Anne Patterson, the U.S. ambassador to Egypt, a “stooge” for the Muslim Brotherhood — as she is so commonly referred to by many in Egypt, from the media down to the street?
Last week, for example, El Fagr reported that, during their most recent phone conversation, Patterson demanded that Egypt’s recently appointed Supreme Commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces, General Abdul Fatah al-Sisi, release all Muslim Brotherhood members currently being held for questioning: “And when Sisi rejected this order, the American ambassador began threatening him that Egypt will turn into another Syria and live through a civil war, to which Sisi responded violently: ‘Neither you nor your country can overcome Egypt and its people.'”
Earlier, Patterson was reported as “trying to communicate with General Sisi, demanding dialogue with the leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, and concessions to them,” to which Sisi reportedly retorted: “Stop meddling in our affairs… the Egyptian people are capable of looking after their own welfare.”
These are just the latest samplings from Egypt concerning the ambassador’s attempts to reinstate the Brotherhood to power. The day before the fundamentalist Salafi “Nour” party withdrew from negotiations with Egypt’s interim government, Al Nahar reported that Patterson had “incited them [the Salafi Nour Party] to tamper with the political scene and the road map and to threaten to withdraw from political participation if Dr. Muhammad Baradei becomes elected as Prime Minister…”
There is also widespread belief that Patterson’s “meddling” in Egypt’s affairs is not limited to General Sisi and the Egyptian media. Several of Egypt’s revolutionary forces, including Tamarod, which played a pivotal role in the June 2013 revolution, are preparing to stage a protest in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo “calling for the ejection of ambassador Anne Patterson.”
Even Muhammad Heikal — “the Arab world’s most respected political commentator” and for over 50 years an Egyptian political insider — said during a live interview that Patterson had assured the Muslim Brotherhood’s Hisham Qandil, who under Morsi was Egypt’s Prime Minister, that “there are many forms of pressure, and America holds the keys to the Gulf.”
Such blatantly pro-Muslim Brotherhood actions are what have led most Egyptians, including politicians and activists, to see Patterson as the Brotherhood’s lackey. In fact, one Egyptian politician, Mustafa Bakari, concluded that “in my opinion, she [Patterson] is a member of the sleeper cells of the Brotherhood, likely recruited by Essam al-Erian or Muhammad al-Baltagi.”
Then of course, it is widely known that in the days leading to the June 30 Revolution, Patterson called on Egyptians not to protest — including by meeting with the Coptic Pope and asking him specifically to urge the nation’s Christian minority not to oppose the Brotherhood, even though Christians were naturally the most to suffer under Morsi, especially in the context of accusations of “blasphemy,” and are the most to suffer now, in retaliation to the Brotherhood’s toppling.
These reasons and more demonstrate why Anne Patterson, the U.S. ambassador to Egypt, is a disliked figure in Egypt. More importantly, they also demonstrate the pro-Muslim Brotherhood policies of the current U.S. administration.
Raymond Ibrahim is author of the new book, Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is obviously who/what she is…but is it true that Mattis wanted her on his staff?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many reports say so and it is hard to believe they would make this up out of whole cloth. I suppose we will know for certain soon. Although no White House is going to want to play up such conflict between President and his own SecDef.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect! Thank you for sharing. These people appear and we are all left guessing at hat color. What you shared Shows a very clear pattern of someone We don’t want. Kudos to trump wh for catching it.
Oh Mr mattis. The deep state has blackmail on you? Good let’s destroy the deep state!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sir,I think that this source is a little bit skewed,”Politico”,
Politico doesn’t say why Mattis is willing to do battle with the White House over Patterson. My best guess is that they’ve worked together in the past, probably when Patterson in Egypt, and Mattis understandably might want people around him with whom he’s familiar. Patterson was ambassador from 2011 to 2013; Mattis became head of CENTCOM, whose “area of responsibility” includes Egypt, in 2010 and continued there until 2013. They overlapped, and Mattis may have come to appreciate her work for Obama — although why he feels that way, given how she went the extra yard to ingratiate herself to the Brotherhood, is unclear. Maybe he sees Patterson as having been a good soldier for her boss in a bad cause. It wasn’t Patterson setting Egypt policy, after all, it was O. Obama gave her a task and she did it zealously. Although, even if you buy that, why put her at Defense instead of at State, where Rex Tillerson also needs deputies and where Patterson would be a more natural fit?
Doesn’t make much sense. But then, it also doesn’t make much sense that our Putin-friendly commander-in-chief would choose as his top White House deputy on Russian affairs an expert who’s famously anti-Putin. And yet here we are.
LikeLike
“Reports are…” CTH hates “reports are…”
LikeLike
You might look at the link before you condemn.
LikeLike
Sorry feral, I wasn’t condemning anyone. I was commenting on the sourcing as to “reports are” vs. naming sources before making judgements.
LikeLike
No problem. More will likely come out later.
LikeLike
Like I’ve said before, there’s a reason Mattis got almost no criticism or opposition as a cabinet pick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McCain was for him which should have raised a giant flag right there.
LikeLike
No wonder obama and jarret are so smug and full of themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coup is going along as planned
LikeLike
Well you were right. Next time you get my benefit of the doubt!
LikeLike
Mattis trying to appoint such scum isnt the first time either
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great chat Mr Potus.
Love Trump’s Hat ! (and the other one!)
LikeLike
I love that he added “the country we love” at the very end.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is OBAMA’S Organization OFA In Violation Of The 18 U.S. Code 2385 – He Is Using This Organization To Overthrow President Trump!
http://investmentwatchblog.com/is-obamas-organization-ofa-in-violation-of-the-18-u-s-code-2385-he-is-using-this-organization-to-overthrow-president-trump/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our President has reconstructed the “Fireside Chat” to communicate with We the People. Nice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BOOM! POTUS Trump Uses Gateway Pundit’s Story to SLAM Chuckie Schumer
LikeLike
Fox – Trump live at FL parochial school
CNN – rerun of Pence email “scandal”
Geez.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One day there will be an aircraft carrier named the USS Donald J. Trump.
Take comfort in that, and have a nice weekend!
LikeLike
He really can deliver scripted speeches well. I smile and say to myself, ‘his heart is definitely in it’.
LikeLike
The first mission of the Gerald R. Ford should be to eliminate the OFA’s, DC HQ.
This puny wall will not help:
LikeLike
Being built by illegals no doubt.
LikeLike
Beat me to it, annieoakley!
LikeLike
I want to park a surveillance truck with the rooftop satellite dishes across the street from his house.
Make them feel the heat.
LikeLike
Thinking he enjoyed doing this video message more than those in the White House – suits his action man nature more than a quiet, four walls box.
He must be daily stunned learning the truth of the degradation of military readiness, surely he knew it was bad, but to get the actual numbers must be stomach-churning – and after that’s over, infuriating. Congress is as responsible as the Obama administration. Guess they have all lived so comfortable a life they are incapable of imagining any problems that would arise from lowering the nation’s guard. It takes centuries to build a successful society, one attack can destroy it all. After 300 years of the Roman Peace fell, it took over 1,000 years to drag out of perpetual warfare and squabbling. 1,000 years to recover! No person should ever forget it’s easier to lose their comfortable society than to build it.
To add to the mess: US complains about shortage of pilots. Flying training is expensive and takes time – need thousands of flight hours to be hireable. So, what did the US gov’t do last year? Cut back on funding flight programs to veterans trying to get pilot licenses. There are plenty of capable veterans and private citizens wanting to be pilots, but the current system is crazy disorganized and places a huge financial burden on U.S. individuals.
US flight students often drop out to work, get more money, then pick it up again until they can’t pay and go back to other work or just give up. Some flight schools don’t really care if their students actually achieve pilot licenses, they get paid for the hours they provide, and drag it out without closure, forcing students to withdraw to shop around to find other flight schools that have the focus to get the student through certifications. This disruption and delay can add months to years to pilot training.
Like medicine, one would naively assume that any government would be keen on making sure that its society produces a steady stream of capable pilot graduates. It takes years to train a doctor, years to train a pilot. These are necessary professions that are straining under high costs. It might be easier to cut costs in medical universities, but pilot training requires planes, plane maintenance, parts, airport storage and parking, instructors, all sorts of fees. Meanwhile, US flight schools are still training foreign pilots with names like “Mohamed.” While US students, both veteran and non-veteran struggle to fund their training, it seems foreigners’ home country sponsors find the money to pay all the training costs, visas and living expenses for their citizens to take advantage of US training facilities. Flight schools are trying to stay afloat, what are they supposed to do?
Foreigners walk in and write the check, US citizens are constantly on the phone or email fighting for promised payments that come in late, less than the bill and US veterans are threatened with being booted out if they exceed flying even one hour beyond gov’t-set reimbursement limits.
Just grotesque how torqued and difficult it is – and all artificially restrained.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing looks more genuine than Trump on the deck of a US aircraft carrier.
Nothing looks more disgustingly fake than Hussein Obama in the same environment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT is carpet bomb tweeting. Just TKO’d Pelosi. And, its beautiful!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are fighting an evil cult, get serious or surrender.
Deal with the deep state like you would deal with a hornets nest.
Don’t smack it and wait to see what happens!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama always looked out of place and uncomfortable in bomber jackets and ball caps, but POTUS looks comfortable and within his element. I still think it’s time to play hardball, to send a message to the media, other Democrats and shadow government by bringing back General Flynn in some capacity where the Senate doesn’t have to confirm him. Then sic him on the shadow government. He has sources.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I so hope that Flynn will be back
LikeLiked by 1 person
I trust him a lot more than Mattis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By Paul M | Commentator | March 3, 2017 9:26AM
During the 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Donald J. Trump pledged to drain the swamp in Washington, D.C. and clean out much of the bureaucratic mess that has poisoned this country.
Unfortunately, some of the members of the president’s cabinet have ties to the Washington swamp, and are trying to put individuals in power with deep connections to the bureaucracy, but the president is fighting back.
General Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis was confirmed by the Senate 98-1 to lead the Pentagon, and has broad support from America’s military, but that hasn’t stopped the president and his White House from interjecting when members of our military stray from the president’s pledge to “drain the swamp.”
General Mattis is looking to tap Anne Patterson as his Undersecretary of Defense for Policy. Patterson is an Obama official who served as ambassador to Egypt from 2011-2013 and worked close with the country’s short-lived Islamic leader Mohamed Morsi and his government. Despite her lengthy resume, her ties to the Obama administration as well as other issues have raised some flags with President Trump and her potential hiring may come up short.
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“General Mattis is looking to tap Anne Patterson”. Maybe that is the real reason Mad Dog wanted to hire her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald the Master Troll is still at it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Employing Alyinsky Rule #5 – Ridicule !
Love it !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike