President Trump Weekly Address – March 3rd 2017…

Posted on March 3, 2017 by

President Donald J Trump delivers his weekly address from the deck of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the newest aircraft carrier in the fleet.

trump-military-3

85 Responses to President Trump Weekly Address – March 3rd 2017…

  1. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 3, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Obama decimated our US Military/ what a crime/

  2. Joyful Noise says:
    March 3, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    I love President Trump’s weekly address. He communicates openness, true transparency, and stays connected to Americans. Personally, I feel so happy just to hear him speak freely and share his vision. Happy Friday everyone! President Trump is at the helm!

  3. toriangirl says:
    March 3, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    I’ll just say it. I think he looks dashing in that jacket and hat.

  4. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 3, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Meanwhile 2 swamp rats just surfaced. RINO congressmen Mark Sanford of S. Carolina and Walter Jones of N. Carolina just signed onto a Democrat congressional letter requesting the president’s tax returns from the past ten years. Voters in the Carolinas take note.

    M A G A

  5. mollyonviola says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    I LOVE this president more every time I hear him speak. I thank God every day for this merciful answer to prayer for our country.

  6. feralcatsblog says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Looks like Trump may be having trouble with “Mad Dog” Mattis. Reports are that Mattis tried to appoint Anne Patterson as a Deputy Defense Secretary and the Trump White House has vetoed it. . Anne Patterson was Obama’s Ambassador to Eqypt and was a big supporter of Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood. The Egyptians hate her, along with McCain and Graham, for supporting terrorism.

      • FL_Guy says:
        March 3, 2017 at 3:22 pm

        Hotair is like the NYT of blogs. I don’t trust anything they say. They are always trying to create problems where there are none. If President Trump doesn’t say it, it isn’t real.

        • feralcatsblog says:
          March 3, 2017 at 3:26 pm

          Andrew deGrandpre‏Verified account @adegrandpre

          WH is thumbs down on Mattis pick for Pentagon’s No. 3, per @elianayjohnson. Anne Patterson was ambassador to Egypt

          • FL_Guy says:
            March 3, 2017 at 5:00 pm

            I stopped reading Hotair back in 2004 when it was clear that the clown who runs it, calls himself Allahpundit was a destructive force constantly pushing whatever negative thing the media put out about the conservatives while claiming to be one. It would not surprise me if Allahpundit was at the party for O hosted by George Will after the 2008 election to celebrate getting O elected. All the media is now trying to create division which is the tactic of divide and conquer. They have gotten away with this for years and it’s time we end it and end their reign. Personally, I trust President Trump and know that whatever is going on, he has it under control. The NYSlimes, The Washington Compost, Politburo, Hotair and the rest of the divisive, propaganda agents of the globalist are not to even be given any credibility and repeating their garbage does their divisive work for them. That’s how I view it.

      • georgiafl says:
        March 3, 2017 at 3:37 pm

        Another LEAK?

        Has the WH stated such or confirmed?

        • feralcatsblog says:
          March 3, 2017 at 4:02 pm

          U.S. Ambassador to Egypt: “Muslim Brotherhood’s Lackey”
          by Raymond Ibrahim
          July 17, 2013 at 3:00 am

          Why do millions of Egyptians, including politicians and activists, consider Anne Patterson, the U.S. ambassador to Egypt, a “stooge” for the Muslim Brotherhood — as she is so commonly referred to by many in Egypt, from the media down to the street?

          Last week, for example, El Fagr reported that, during their most recent phone conversation, Patterson demanded that Egypt’s recently appointed Supreme Commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces, General Abdul Fatah al-Sisi, release all Muslim Brotherhood members currently being held for questioning: “And when Sisi rejected this order, the American ambassador began threatening him that Egypt will turn into another Syria and live through a civil war, to which Sisi responded violently: ‘Neither you nor your country can overcome Egypt and its people.'”

          Earlier, Patterson was reported as “trying to communicate with General Sisi, demanding dialogue with the leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, and concessions to them,” to which Sisi reportedly retorted: “Stop meddling in our affairs… the Egyptian people are capable of looking after their own welfare.”

          These are just the latest samplings from Egypt concerning the ambassador’s attempts to reinstate the Brotherhood to power. The day before the fundamentalist Salafi “Nour” party withdrew from negotiations with Egypt’s interim government, Al Nahar reported that Patterson had “incited them [the Salafi Nour Party] to tamper with the political scene and the road map and to threaten to withdraw from political participation if Dr. Muhammad Baradei becomes elected as Prime Minister…”

          There is also widespread belief that Patterson’s “meddling” in Egypt’s affairs is not limited to General Sisi and the Egyptian media. Several of Egypt’s revolutionary forces, including Tamarod, which played a pivotal role in the June 2013 revolution, are preparing to stage a protest in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo “calling for the ejection of ambassador Anne Patterson.”

          Even Muhammad Heikal — “the Arab world’s most respected political commentator” and for over 50 years an Egyptian political insider — said during a live interview that Patterson had assured the Muslim Brotherhood’s Hisham Qandil, who under Morsi was Egypt’s Prime Minister, that “there are many forms of pressure, and America holds the keys to the Gulf.”

          Such blatantly pro-Muslim Brotherhood actions are what have led most Egyptians, including politicians and activists, to see Patterson as the Brotherhood’s lackey. In fact, one Egyptian politician, Mustafa Bakari, concluded that “in my opinion, she [Patterson] is a member of the sleeper cells of the Brotherhood, likely recruited by Essam al-Erian or Muhammad al-Baltagi.”

          Then of course, it is widely known that in the days leading to the June 30 Revolution, Patterson called on Egyptians not to protest — including by meeting with the Coptic Pope and asking him specifically to urge the nation’s Christian minority not to oppose the Brotherhood, even though Christians were naturally the most to suffer under Morsi, especially in the context of accusations of “blasphemy,” and are the most to suffer now, in retaliation to the Brotherhood’s toppling.

          These reasons and more demonstrate why Anne Patterson, the U.S. ambassador to Egypt, is a disliked figure in Egypt. More importantly, they also demonstrate the pro-Muslim Brotherhood policies of the current U.S. administration.

          Raymond Ibrahim is author of the new book, Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians

          • georgiafl says:
            March 3, 2017 at 4:04 pm

            That is obviously who/what she is…but is it true that Mattis wanted her on his staff?

            • feralcatsblog says:
              March 3, 2017 at 4:54 pm

              Many reports say so and it is hard to believe they would make this up out of whole cloth. I suppose we will know for certain soon. Although no White House is going to want to play up such conflict between President and his own SecDef.

          • Shiggz says:
            March 3, 2017 at 4:19 pm

            Perfect! Thank you for sharing. These people appear and we are all left guessing at hat color. What you shared Shows a very clear pattern of someone We don’t want. Kudos to trump wh for catching it.

            Oh Mr mattis. The deep state has blackmail on you? Good let’s destroy the deep state!

      • Dennis Leonard says:
        March 3, 2017 at 4:24 pm

        Sir,I think that this source is a little bit skewed,”Politico”,

        Politico doesn’t say why Mattis is willing to do battle with the White House over Patterson. My best guess is that they’ve worked together in the past, probably when Patterson in Egypt, and Mattis understandably might want people around him with whom he’s familiar. Patterson was ambassador from 2011 to 2013; Mattis became head of CENTCOM, whose “area of responsibility” includes Egypt, in 2010 and continued there until 2013. They overlapped, and Mattis may have come to appreciate her work for Obama — although why he feels that way, given how she went the extra yard to ingratiate herself to the Brotherhood, is unclear. Maybe he sees Patterson as having been a good soldier for her boss in a bad cause. It wasn’t Patterson setting Egypt policy, after all, it was O. Obama gave her a task and she did it zealously. Although, even if you buy that, why put her at Defense instead of at State, where Rex Tillerson also needs deputies and where Patterson would be a more natural fit?

        Doesn’t make much sense. But then, it also doesn’t make much sense that our Putin-friendly commander-in-chief would choose as his top White House deputy on Russian affairs an expert who’s famously anti-Putin. And yet here we are.

    • rashamon says:
      March 3, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      “Reports are…” CTH hates “reports are…”

    • Thorfinnr says:
      March 3, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      Like I’ve said before, there’s a reason Mattis got almost no criticism or opposition as a cabinet pick.

    • maga2016 says:
      March 3, 2017 at 3:43 pm

      Mattis trying to appoint such scum isnt the first time either

  7. Mike says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Great chat Mr Potus.

    Love Trump’s Hat ! (and the other one!)

  8. parteagirl says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    I love that he added “the country we love” at the very end.

  9. dakkie says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Is OBAMA’S Organization OFA In Violation Of The 18 U.S. Code 2385 – He Is Using This Organization To Overthrow President Trump!
    http://investmentwatchblog.com/is-obamas-organization-ofa-in-violation-of-the-18-u-s-code-2385-he-is-using-this-organization-to-overthrow-president-trump/

  10. rashamon says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Our President has reconstructed the “Fireside Chat” to communicate with We the People. Nice.

  12. fred5678 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Fox – Trump live at FL parochial school

    CNN – rerun of Pence email “scandal”

    Geez.

  13. helmhood says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    One day there will be an aircraft carrier named the USS Donald J. Trump.

    Take comfort in that, and have a nice weekend!

  14. MIKE says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    He really can deliver scripted speeches well. I smile and say to myself, ‘his heart is definitely in it’.

  15. fred5678 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    The first mission of the Gerald R. Ford should be to eliminate the OFA’s, DC HQ.

    This puny wall will not help:

  16. bleu says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Thinking he enjoyed doing this video message more than those in the White House – suits his action man nature more than a quiet, four walls box.

    He must be daily stunned learning the truth of the degradation of military readiness, surely he knew it was bad, but to get the actual numbers must be stomach-churning – and after that’s over, infuriating. Congress is as responsible as the Obama administration. Guess they have all lived so comfortable a life they are incapable of imagining any problems that would arise from lowering the nation’s guard. It takes centuries to build a successful society, one attack can destroy it all. After 300 years of the Roman Peace fell, it took over 1,000 years to drag out of perpetual warfare and squabbling. 1,000 years to recover! No person should ever forget it’s easier to lose their comfortable society than to build it.

    To add to the mess: US complains about shortage of pilots. Flying training is expensive and takes time – need thousands of flight hours to be hireable. So, what did the US gov’t do last year? Cut back on funding flight programs to veterans trying to get pilot licenses. There are plenty of capable veterans and private citizens wanting to be pilots, but the current system is crazy disorganized and places a huge financial burden on U.S. individuals.

    US flight students often drop out to work, get more money, then pick it up again until they can’t pay and go back to other work or just give up. Some flight schools don’t really care if their students actually achieve pilot licenses, they get paid for the hours they provide, and drag it out without closure, forcing students to withdraw to shop around to find other flight schools that have the focus to get the student through certifications. This disruption and delay can add months to years to pilot training.

    Like medicine, one would naively assume that any government would be keen on making sure that its society produces a steady stream of capable pilot graduates. It takes years to train a doctor, years to train a pilot. These are necessary professions that are straining under high costs. It might be easier to cut costs in medical universities, but pilot training requires planes, plane maintenance, parts, airport storage and parking, instructors, all sorts of fees. Meanwhile, US flight schools are still training foreign pilots with names like “Mohamed.” While US students, both veteran and non-veteran struggle to fund their training, it seems foreigners’ home country sponsors find the money to pay all the training costs, visas and living expenses for their citizens to take advantage of US training facilities. Flight schools are trying to stay afloat, what are they supposed to do?

    Foreigners walk in and write the check, US citizens are constantly on the phone or email fighting for promised payments that come in late, less than the bill and US veterans are threatened with being booted out if they exceed flying even one hour beyond gov’t-set reimbursement limits.
    Just grotesque how torqued and difficult it is – and all artificially restrained.

  17. Joe says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Nothing looks more genuine than Trump on the deck of a US aircraft carrier.

    Nothing looks more disgustingly fake than Hussein Obama in the same environment.

  18. toriangirl says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    PDJT is carpet bomb tweeting. Just TKO’d Pelosi. And, its beautiful!

  19. Shiggz says:
    March 3, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    We are fighting an evil cult, get serious or surrender.

    Deal with the deep state like you would deal with a hornets nest.

    Don’t smack it and wait to see what happens!

  20. yy4u says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Obama always looked out of place and uncomfortable in bomber jackets and ball caps, but POTUS looks comfortable and within his element. I still think it’s time to play hardball, to send a message to the media, other Democrats and shadow government by bringing back General Flynn in some capacity where the Senate doesn’t have to confirm him. Then sic him on the shadow government. He has sources.

  22. wyntre says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Donald the Master Troll is still at it.

  23. Pam says:
    March 3, 2017 at 6:01 pm

  24. Pam says:
    March 3, 2017 at 6:02 pm

