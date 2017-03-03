Friday March 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This truly makes me sick and I mean SICK. Rahm Emanuel is the worst kind of criminal.
This is the story of what happened in my life on January 24 1975. (yes me the Devilbat) I lived and worked in Manhattan as a young man. One Friday is burned forever into my memory.
On Friday, Jan. 24, 1975 at 1:29PM I had just walked past Fraunces Tavern on Broad Street. I felt an enormous shock wave that almost knocked me over.
A woman was lying on the opposite side of the street. I ran over to her but I thought she was dead so I turned my attention to helping a group of people who were staggering out of the famous landmark where George Washington bid farewell to his officers on December 04 1783.
There was smoke everywhere. Many of the people were severely injured. It was a nightmare. The emergency services arrived soon after and an ambulance crew took over the man who I was helping. He was in a bad way. 4 men died in the explosion.
A bomb (10LBS of dynamite) had ben left in the Tavern in a briefcase. It exploded as people were eating their lunches. It was left by members of the Puerto Rican FALN terrorist group.
Many of the group were later caught. they all received long prison sentences. This part of the story is bad enough but it got worse, much worse.
True to the America hating democrats, On August 11, 1999, Bill Clinton commuted the sentences of 16 members of the FALN. The terrorist group had set off 120 bombs in the United States, mostly in New York City and Chicago. Their convictions included conspiracy to commit robbery, bomb-making, and sedition. as well as firearms and explosives violations.
The 16 were convicted of conspiracy and sedition and sentenced with terms ranging from 35 to 105 years in prison. Congress, however, recognized that the FALN was responsible for six deaths and the permanent maiming of dozens of others, including law enforcement officials.
Clinton offered one of the ring leaders, a man by the name of López Rivera and 13 other convicted FALN members conditional clemency in 1999, but López Rivera rejected it. The usurper Obama being a true hater of America ordered the release of Oscar Lopez Rivera before he left office.
Now to top everything off, the City of Chicago has renamed a road after the unrepentant terrorist Rivera that had previously been named for Donald Trump. This is proof that the people controlling the democratic party are in reality a group of hard core communists. As I said, this makes me sick.
Please read this article:
http://constitution.com/chicago-reveals-evil-democrat-party-become/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Saw it the other day…made me sick then too
Emanuel is a snake, and much worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Despicable!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As if Baltimore didn’t have enough problems!
7 Baltimore police officers indicted on federal racketeering charges
Charges include fraudulent overtime claims, robbing victims
The indictment added that in other instances, drugs and guns were recovered from arrestees and in several instances, the officers did not file any police reports. The amounts stolen ranged from $200 to $200,000.
According to the indictment, the defendants stole money, property and drugs by detaining victims, entering their homes, conducting traffic stops and swearing out false search warrant affidavits.
http://www.wbaltv.com/article/seven-baltimore-police-officers-indicted-on-federal-racketeering-charges/9078446
LikeLike
citizen817 ~
I followed this story for a while and lost track of it — I’m really surprised these cases even made it into Court – several Courts today are just as corrupt and ‘bought’ as some of the law enforcement.
Maryland must also stop dragging its feet to reform the multi-law enforcement’s Civil Asset Forfeiture free-for-all nonsense and the excessive force/brutality associated with it.
LikeLike
Baltimore – where a jailer had a prisoner’s baby.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Walt isn’t rolling over in his grave on this.
He had subliminal messaging in a lot of characters he created…all sexual in nature.
LikeLike
March 2, 2017
The Enemies Within … By Trevor Loudon:
“The ‘Enemies Within’ profiles fourteen Senators and more than fifty Representatives – – –
Their ties to Communist Party USA, Democratic Socialists of America, Workers World Party, the Institute for Policy Studies, Council for a Livable World and other radical anti-America organizations.”
http://enemieswithinmovie.com/
March 2, 2017
Glazov Gang: The Anti-Trump Revolution, With Trevor Loudon:
‘Filmmaker Trevor Loudon unveils a nation under siege’.
LikeLike
Head’s up mods: I again got redirected to another site with the following message:
Dear browser user,
You are today’s lucky visitor for: March 2, 2017
Please complete this short survey and to say “Thank You” we’ll give you a chance to get a $1000 Visa Gift Card®!
I’m always deeply suspicious of these kinds of sudden shifts. I don’t think this is cause by anything on my computer because I work hard to keep it clean. Since this is the second time this has happened in the past few days I thought you should know about it.
LikeLike
This has happened to me too but not today so far.
LikeLike
Garrison Hall ~
Yeah, I got the same message a few times. I updated my Malware program, hope that fixes it.
Thanks for the ‘word-up’.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting read from Ann Barnhardt on overhearing a dinner conversation of a group of “elites” discussing EU, subverting the law and how to take down Trump.
Part 1:
http://www.barnhardt.biz/2017/03/01/so-i-went-out-to-eat-last-night-and-a-group-of-champagne-communists-sat-down-at-the-next-table/
Part 2:
http://www.barnhardt.biz/2017/03/02/champagne-commie-din-din-on-trump/
Part 3: Coming tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry Folks,, these past 36 Hours I’ve got very,, very,,,..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had this site recommended – does anyone know anything about its reliability ? http://www.shadowstats.com/
LikeLike