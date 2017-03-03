Awkward Pause – Nancy Pelosi Denies Meeting Sergey Kislyak, However Photo Reveals She Has…

Posted on March 3, 2017 by

There was an awkward pause during a Q&A session today, which led to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi replying she’d never met with the current Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.   See Brief Video:

However, a photo from Pelosi’s 2010 meeting with Russian President Dmitriy Medvedev shows Sergey Kislyak at the table across from Pelosi.

pelosi-russians

Whoopsie daisy…

47 Responses to Awkward Pause – Nancy Pelosi Denies Meeting Sergey Kislyak, However Photo Reveals She Has…

  2. H.R. says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Nancy Pelosi has had bacon, eggs, and toast every morning for the past 40 years and yet she can’t remember what she had for breakfast this morning.

    Either that, or she was lying.

    Reply
  3. rsanchez1990 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I expect Trump to tweet about the hot mic moment between Obama and Medvedev any minute now.

    Reply
  4. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Seeing that tweet, it made me smile and reaffirmed why that is the man I voted for, that political pugilist, the Troll-master-in-chief…

    Reply
  5. Bryan Walk says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Take the both of them to the wood shed.

    Reply
  6. maga2016 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    she has mad cow disease

    Reply
  7. Paul Keller says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    They should check on her regularly to ensure she’s not eating own feces for breakfast. open up the mental institutions again. Rehab/reeducation.

    Reply
  8. wizzum says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Why is it the POTUS job to do this, how many media outlets and congressmen/senators staff have this photo.

    FFS he shouldn’t have to do everybody’s jobs for them. He has a country to run.

    Reply
    • Landslide says:
      March 3, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      I hear you. I would imagine, though, that his staff (Bannon, Miller, Spicer, Scavino, etc.) are on top of the daily onslaught. They probably let him know the very latest and then he tweets about it. The tweets are MUCH more powerful, of course, coming from his account. Then there’s that workaholic thing…..he multi, multi, multi-tasks!

      Reply
    • Summer says:
      March 3, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      If you actually look below the picture, you will notice that it was posted by Politico first.

      Reply
  9. Ammo says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Please Refuge do some investigative research on why Pelosi and the Women’s Auxiliary of the KKK were allowed to attend President Trump’s address to both houses of congress. It should be very interesting since white is the color used to represent purity…false flag?

    Reply
  10. coveyouthband says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    You know, I think she is a liar.

    Reply
  11. wyntre says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Reply
  12. wyntre says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Drudge Headlines, now, with pix of Botox Nan and Head Clown Schumer.

    PHOTO CONTRADICTS PELOSI AMBASSADOR STATEMENT…
    SMILING WITH MEDVEDEV…
    History of Meeting and Exchanging Gifts…
    RUSSIAN FM CALLS SESSIONS UPROAR A REPLAY OF MCCARTHYISM…
    Basic Formula For Every ‘Shocking Revelation’…
    Prosecutor Obama promoted would oversee probes…
    COMEY IN THE MIDDLE…
    FLASHBACK: Valerie Jarrett’s Daughter Hired At CNN To Cover Trump DOJ…

    SCHUMER AND THE RUSSIANS
    TRUMP MOCK

    Reply
  13. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Dang!!! Ah luv muh President!!!!!!

    Reply
  14. oldgrunt68 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    In the meantime, the great Mattis does this…Eliana Johnson reports that some White House officials are opposing the selection by James Mattis of Anne Patterson for the position of undersecretary of defense for policy. The opposition reportedly stems mainly from Patterson’s actions as U.S. ambassador to Egypt in the Obama administration. Eliana explains: Patterson worked closely with former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi and his Islamist government.

    This is all we need……Why is Trump using people from Obama’s admin…This makes no sense

    Reply
  15. StaleDale says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Atta boy Congrats to who ever dug up that photo of Nasty Nancy!
    Smart of POTUS to toss out both of these tweets before the 5pm weekend news!

    Reply
  16. Lucille says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    The Deep State War on Trump
    Paul Joseph Watson

    Reply
  17. gary says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    what a difference a day makes! 🙂

    Reply
  18. Sandy says:
    March 3, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Botox Pelosi is senile. She doesn’t even know who the President is…what more is there to say except she is a LIAR and a Witch!

    Reply
    • CountryclassVulgarian says:
      March 3, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      I’d say wench but I would not want to insult a real wench.

      Reply
      • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
        March 3, 2017 at 5:21 pm

        wait… Wench as in scantily clad bar made? Or winch as in Nancy to winch herself on her own petard? Or wince, as that face she makes when reality bitch slaps her so hard it rejuvenates the botoxed muscles in her butt skin transplanted wrinkled face skin?

        Reply
    • muffyroberts says:
      March 3, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      Pelosi either thinks Jeb won, or GW Bush is still President. Either scenario screams she is demented.

      Reply
  19. woohoowee says:
    March 3, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Oh, Nancy…what have we here?

    By Eli Lake – The Washington Times – Tuesday, October 5, 2010

    Four leading House Republicans, citing national security concerns, are urging Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner to block the sale of a Wyoming-based uranium mine to an arm of the Russian government’s main nuclear agency.

    The lawmakers are raising alarm over the proposed sale of a Powder River Basin, Wyoming-based uranium processing facility operated by Uranium One USA, a Canadian-based company, to Atomredmetzoloto, a subsidiary of the Russian government agencyRosatom, according to a letter obtained Tuesday by The Washington Times.

    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2010/oct/5/4-gop-leaders-warn-of-uranium-mine-sale/

    Reply
  20. beaujest says:
    March 3, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Next question for Pelosi ,did you have the same Botox Doctor as Lurch Kerry ?

    Reply
  21. MIKE says:
    March 3, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Aaaawww..kward… and incriminating! Vile woman, that Botoxi…

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    March 3, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    She’s getting back just what she deserves for all of the lies she has spewed and is still spewing about Obamacare and their ridiculous witch hunt against POTUS and his cabinet. Pelosi, Schumer and the rest of their crew deserve a swift kick out the door.

    Reply
  23. georgiafl says:
    March 3, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Obama and the Russians:

    Reply
  24. NJF says:
    March 3, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Lol.

    On the radio today someone pointed out the coffee run pics took place in NY and Head Clown negotiated Luke Oil (gas stations) contracts with Putin. Big here in NY (I actually go there, so I guess I’m a Russian sympathizer!)

    Reply
  25. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 3, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Hmmm

    REPORT: Obama Administration Set Up Meeting Between Jeff Sessions And Russian Ambassador

    http://www.hannity.com/articles/election-493995/report-obama-administration-set-up-meeting-15613803/

    Reply

