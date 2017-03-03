Awkward Pause – Nancy Pelosi Denies Meeting Sergey Kislyak, However Photo Reveals She Has…

There was an awkward pause during a Q&A session today, which led to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi replying she’d never met with the current Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. See Brief Video:
However, a photo from Pelosi’s 2010 meeting with Russian President Dmitriy Medvedev shows Sergey Kislyak at the table across from Pelosi.
Whoopsie daisy…
WINNING!!!!
Nancy Pelosi has had bacon, eggs, and toast every morning for the past 40 years and yet she can’t remember what she had for breakfast this morning.
Either that, or she was lying.
Senility!
You got a question, she’s got a lie.
I expect Trump to tweet about the hot mic moment between Obama and Medvedev any minute now.
nah … he’s gotta keep the powder dry on that one.. Trump seems to be a defend myself rather than first blood sort of guy
President Trump is definitely a counterpuncher.
Seeing that tweet, it made me smile and reaffirmed why that is the man I voted for, that political pugilist, the Troll-master-in-chief…
I did more than smile. I was laughing so hard the kids (homeschool family) were fussing at me for laughing too loud. It was hysterical. I LOVE our POTUS!!!!!! #MAGA
Take the both of them to the wood shed.
They are the tip of the iceberg.
Yesterday Sundance posted a picture of more Democrats chilling with the ambassador at President Trump’s speech Tuesday.
Leave them there, Bryan… take the woodshed with you. Much more useful.
she has mad cow disease
She is a MAD COW!
What you mean with like a Maddow????
Hilarious!
They should check on her regularly to ensure she’s not eating own feces for breakfast. open up the mental institutions again. Rehab/reeducation.
Why is it the POTUS job to do this, how many media outlets and congressmen/senators staff have this photo.
FFS he shouldn’t have to do everybody’s jobs for them. He has a country to run.
I hear you. I would imagine, though, that his staff (Bannon, Miller, Spicer, Scavino, etc.) are on top of the daily onslaught. They probably let him know the very latest and then he tweets about it. The tweets are MUCH more powerful, of course, coming from his account. Then there’s that workaholic thing…..he multi, multi, multi-tasks!
If you actually look below the picture, you will notice that it was posted by Politico first.
Please Refuge do some investigative research on why Pelosi and the Women’s Auxiliary of the KKK were allowed to attend President Trump’s address to both houses of congress. It should be very interesting since white is the color used to represent purity…false flag?
Please review this link:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/28/president-trump-believe-in-yourself-believe-in-america-speech-to-congress-transcript/
You know, I think she is a liar.
You know, I think you’re right.
indubitably so…..
Yep.
She is revolting.
Drudge Headlines, now, with pix of Botox Nan and Head Clown Schumer.
PHOTO CONTRADICTS PELOSI AMBASSADOR STATEMENT…
SMILING WITH MEDVEDEV…
History of Meeting and Exchanging Gifts…
RUSSIAN FM CALLS SESSIONS UPROAR A REPLAY OF MCCARTHYISM…
Basic Formula For Every ‘Shocking Revelation’…
Prosecutor Obama promoted would oversee probes…
COMEY IN THE MIDDLE…
FLASHBACK: Valerie Jarrett’s Daughter Hired At CNN To Cover Trump DOJ…
SCHUMER AND THE RUSSIANS
TRUMP MOCK
Drudge doing a good job today
Dang!!! Ah luv muh President!!!!!!
In the meantime, the great Mattis does this…Eliana Johnson reports that some White House officials are opposing the selection by James Mattis of Anne Patterson for the position of undersecretary of defense for policy. The opposition reportedly stems mainly from Patterson’s actions as U.S. ambassador to Egypt in the Obama administration. Eliana explains: Patterson worked closely with former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi and his Islamist government.
This is all we need……Why is Trump using people from Obama’s admin…This makes no sense
She won’t get the job… 😉
Atta boy Congrats to who ever dug up that photo of Nasty Nancy!
Smart of POTUS to toss out both of these tweets before the 5pm weekend news!
The Deep State War on Trump
Paul Joseph Watson
I love him but I don’t like when these “pundits” start outlining what POTUS should do.
what a difference a day makes! 🙂
Botox Pelosi is senile. She doesn’t even know who the President is…what more is there to say except she is a LIAR and a Witch!
I’d say wench but I would not want to insult a real wench.
wait… Wench as in scantily clad bar made? Or winch as in Nancy to winch herself on her own petard? Or wince, as that face she makes when reality bitch slaps her so hard it rejuvenates the botoxed muscles in her butt skin transplanted wrinkled face skin?
Pelosi either thinks Jeb won, or GW Bush is still President. Either scenario screams she is demented.
Oh, Nancy…what have we here?
By Eli Lake – The Washington Times – Tuesday, October 5, 2010
Four leading House Republicans, citing national security concerns, are urging Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner to block the sale of a Wyoming-based uranium mine to an arm of the Russian government’s main nuclear agency.
The lawmakers are raising alarm over the proposed sale of a Powder River Basin, Wyoming-based uranium processing facility operated by Uranium One USA, a Canadian-based company, to Atomredmetzoloto, a subsidiary of the Russian government agencyRosatom, according to a letter obtained Tuesday by The Washington Times.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2010/oct/5/4-gop-leaders-warn-of-uranium-mine-sale/
Next question for Pelosi ,did you have the same Botox Doctor as Lurch Kerry ?
Aaaawww..kward… and incriminating! Vile woman, that Botoxi…
She’s getting back just what she deserves for all of the lies she has spewed and is still spewing about Obamacare and their ridiculous witch hunt against POTUS and his cabinet. Pelosi, Schumer and the rest of their crew deserve a swift kick out the door.
Obama and the Russians:
Lol.
On the radio today someone pointed out the coffee run pics took place in NY and Head Clown negotiated Luke Oil (gas stations) contracts with Putin. Big here in NY (I actually go there, so I guess I’m a Russian sympathizer!)
Hmmm
REPORT: Obama Administration Set Up Meeting Between Jeff Sessions And Russian Ambassador
http://www.hannity.com/articles/election-493995/report-obama-administration-set-up-meeting-15613803/
