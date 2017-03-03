Awkward Pause – Nancy Pelosi Denies Meeting Sergey Kislyak, However Photo Reveals She Has…

There was an awkward pause during a Q&A session today, which led to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi replying she’d never met with the current Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. See Brief Video:

However, a photo from Pelosi’s 2010 meeting with Russian President Dmitriy Medvedev shows Sergey Kislyak at the table across from Pelosi.

Whoopsie daisy…

I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

