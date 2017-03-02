Sanity Prevails – U.S. District Judge Rules to Block California Magistrate From Releasing Noor Salman, Wife of Orlando Terrorist…

On Wednesday a California-based federal magistrate judge ordered Noor Salman’s release, saying it was “debatable” whether the government has enough evidence to convict her. On Thursday a federal circuit court judge ruled she should be kept in custody until details can be worked out.
(NBC) A judge has granted prosecutors’ request to keep the wife of the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooter in jail, at least for now.
U.S. District Judge Paul Byron in Orlando issued the order late Thursday.
The order states Noor Salman should stay in jail while the judge decides if she should remain in custody until her trial. She is charged with helping her husband scout out potential targets.
A day earlier, a federal magistrate judge in Oakland, California, ordered Salman’s release, saying it’s “debatable” whether the government has enough evidence to convict her. That judge ordered the release for as early as Friday. (read more)
In their motion, prosecutors said there is a presumption in the law for Salman to be held in jail since the crime involves terrorism, and that prosecutors need not show anything more than an indictment to back up their request.
“Here, the defendant proffered evidence of her husband’s alleged abuse, the affidavits of friends and family, and her lack of overall danger in support of an argument that she does not constitute a flight risk or danger to the community,” the prosecutors said. “Such proffered evidence falls far short of justifying a finding in favor of release, particularly in light of the nature of the charged offense.”
Thank God Sanity ! She would have been gone, gone, gone! If she had been released.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good!
She aided in the commission of a massacre…so she can rot in jail, as far as I’m concerned.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Absolutely! She’s right where she belongs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Where are the gay community riots on this Judge trying to release this woman ?? We need a wall across California from the rest of the country to protect us from these radical judges …. Thank God this judge from Orlando had some sanity to overrule for now …
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stay in confinement, good with me. You are responsible for your choices. I was told years ago, poor management on your part is not a emergency on my part.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dang. This really puts into perspective how important are those 100+ federal judges that DT will be appointing.
LikeLiked by 10 people
She lived about ten minutes from me. Her family still lives there. Her dad fixed her up with the terrorist. He owns several properties in that small town. Has he been investigated? Is her family being watched? How about their associates? I sure hope so, because this did not happen in a vacuum. I assume the jihadis have a stand down order for the time being, but that won’t last forever. I say investigate all known relatives and associates of all terrorists for any and all possible crimes. If they’ve done anything they can be prosecuted for, then go after them. Jail them or deport them if at all possible.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I might be a bit thick here, but why is a California magistrate ruling on an Orlando FLA federal case?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IIRC at one point nobody knew where she was. Or at least that’s the story .gov put out. So I’m guessing she went to CA, instead of missing, therefore a CA magistrate.
LikeLike
But of course. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, IIRC she’s from CA and went back home after the attack; claiming she was abused by her jihadi husband.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I forgot that part. Two heads are better than one 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
The judge who tried to grant bail needs to be removed. If a judge is reversed three times they should be subject to an immediate recall election.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I still think the father and ex-wife are Al Queda’ed up. They should be thrown in jail too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s a Caliph-ornia judge… Used to be named Charlie, now goes by the name of Sharia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That picture…this is what EVIL looks like…
LikeLike
Pick up the Boston marathon wife as well and throw her ass in jail………..At the very least it sends a message to other up and coming terrorists….
LikeLike
You cant read peoples minds……….
LikeLike