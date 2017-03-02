Sanity Prevails – U.S. District Judge Rules to Block California Magistrate From Releasing Noor Salman, Wife of Orlando Terrorist…

Posted on March 2, 2017 by

On Wednesday a California-based federal magistrate judge ordered Noor Salman’s release, saying it was “debatable” whether the government has enough evidence to convict her.  On Thursday a federal circuit court judge ruled she should be kept in custody until details can be worked out.

orlando noor

(NBC) A judge has granted prosecutors’ request to keep the wife of the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooter in jail, at least for now.

U.S. District Judge Paul Byron in Orlando issued the order late Thursday.

The order states Noor Salman should stay in jail while the judge decides if she should remain in custody until her trial. She is charged with helping her husband scout out potential targets.

A day earlier, a federal magistrate judge in Oakland, California, ordered Salman’s release, saying it’s “debatable” whether the government has enough evidence to convict her. That judge ordered the release for as early as Friday.  (read more)

In their motion, prosecutors said there is a presumption in the law for Salman to be held in jail since the crime involves terrorism, and that prosecutors need not show anything more than an indictment to back up their request.

“Here, the defendant proffered evidence of her husband’s alleged abuse, the affidavits of friends and family, and her lack of overall danger in support of an argument that she does not constitute a flight risk or danger to the community,” the prosecutors said. “Such proffered evidence falls far short of justifying a finding in favor of release, particularly in light of the nature of the charged offense.”

orlando 21 noor-salman1

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Pulse Nightclub Terror Attack, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Sanity Prevails – U.S. District Judge Rules to Block California Magistrate From Releasing Noor Salman, Wife of Orlando Terrorist…

  1. aprilyn43 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Thank God Sanity ! She would have been gone, gone, gone! If she had been released.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. wheatietoo says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Good!
    She aided in the commission of a massacre…so she can rot in jail, as far as I’m concerned.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Pam says:
      March 2, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      Absolutely! She’s right where she belongs.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • tellthetruth2016 says:
      March 2, 2017 at 11:18 pm

      Where are the gay community riots on this Judge trying to release this woman ?? We need a wall across California from the rest of the country to protect us from these radical judges …. Thank God this judge from Orlando had some sanity to overrule for now …

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. litlbit2 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Stay in confinement, good with me. You are responsible for your choices. I was told years ago, poor management on your part is not a emergency on my part.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Dang. This really puts into perspective how important are those 100+ federal judges that DT will be appointing.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    She lived about ten minutes from me. Her family still lives there. Her dad fixed her up with the terrorist. He owns several properties in that small town. Has he been investigated? Is her family being watched? How about their associates? I sure hope so, because this did not happen in a vacuum. I assume the jihadis have a stand down order for the time being, but that won’t last forever. I say investigate all known relatives and associates of all terrorists for any and all possible crimes. If they’ve done anything they can be prosecuted for, then go after them. Jail them or deport them if at all possible.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  6. Wend says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    I might be a bit thick here, but why is a California magistrate ruling on an Orlando FLA federal case?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Obama's boyfriend says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    The judge who tried to grant bail needs to be removed. If a judge is reversed three times they should be subject to an immediate recall election.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. Tejas Rob says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    I still think the father and ex-wife are Al Queda’ed up. They should be thrown in jail too.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. got243kids says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    It’s a Caliph-ornia judge… Used to be named Charlie, now goes by the name of Sharia.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. elena19501deplorable says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    That picture…this is what EVIL looks like…

    Like

    Reply
  11. scottmc37 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Pick up the Boston marathon wife as well and throw her ass in jail………..At the very least it sends a message to other up and coming terrorists….

    Like

    Reply
  12. scottmc37 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    You cant read peoples minds……….

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s