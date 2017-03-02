March 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #42

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I don’t want to insinuate vulgarity in the high deliberations of this most august body of illuminated treepers that we are…. but do you notice something wrong, like really wrong in this picture?
I don’t mean the protagonist alone, but why does she seem to curl her beauteous, bountifully botoxed lips ?
Judge for yourselves:
That is the face of the Democrat Party.
Right, Thelma and Louise would be an upgrade over Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren.
Joe….probably polident does nor feel so good!
That’s the same mouth contortion I’ve noticed in more than a few vampire movies, when their fangs are out and they’re trying to conceal them.
That would also explain her longevity.
It has gotten comical at this point.
Here is the actual exchange with Jeff Sessions. This is a nothing-burger. However, Flynn lost his job over a perfectly legitimate conversation with the Russian Ambassador.
One reporter tweeted that Flynn had enemies in the GOP and Sessions doesn’t have any. Hopefully that makes a difference in this latest witch-hunt.
Sessions does indeed have enemies in the GOP. It’s just that this is such a bald-faced Lie that it won’t fly.
Read the last page of March 1 Open Prez Politics Thread. More info there.
I’m exporting that stuff to here. It turned into March 2nd while we were having that conversation:
First. Nancy Pelosi calls for Sessions to resign because he “lied under oath:”
However he didn’t “lie under oath,” because he was questioned about whether he had communicated with the Russians >> ABOUT THE 2016 ELECTION, not simply communicating with the Russians in general as part of his job as a Senator. << KEY POINT.
His spokeswoman, explains:
This is corraborated by none other than the big mouthed screecher, Senator Fauxahontas:
QUOTE: “Have you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election?”
A Nothing Burger with a side order of Fake News Fries. and a moonbat libtard large drink happy meal.
Thanks again, Mike.
I’m fed up with this. The Democratic Party is the one with dubious ties to Russia. Joseph McCarthy proved that for sure in the 1950’s.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its not just them…sorry a word rhinos also
Rinos…McCain Graham. ..lots more probably
GW Bush’s lawyer said some really shady stuff about this. Looks like GW may be in on it.
It’s in a Hill article on last page of yesterday’s open thread.
Disgusting
Yes Mr Sessions time to get out the arrest warrants…that will shut them up…just cannot take this anymore.
No more playing nice. Time to open up a grand jury on the Hildabeast’s “charitable” foundation.
http://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/email-scandal-clinton-foundations-ties-to-terrorist-financers/
“Qatar has given between $1 million and $5 million to the Clinton Foundation and Saudi Arabia has donated upward of $25 million to the Foundation.”
So the Clinton Foundation knew that both Qatar and Saudi Arabia were financing terrorists, but took their money anyway. Just to be clear, this may also have had a major impact on U.S. policy while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.”
Much more.
I wonder if the pedos are gettng worried as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clinton transferred billions to a Quatar bank before election I heard
Sounds like it’s time to drop these long-awaited indictments on DC for pedophilia and violations of national security. But I refuse to get worked up against the Left for this Russian nonsense against Sessions. Sessions can fight back if he wants to.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree for it is time to tighten the noose and let them all hang for they think they cannot be touched…what arrogance!
And I thought he said he was staying in DC until his daughter finished school. Silly me.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4271412/Obama-confidante-Valerie-Jarrett-moves-Kaloroma-home.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Read the story. Obama is staying in DC. Jarrett is moving in with Obama to orchestrate a so-called ouster of President Trump from the White House.
No good will come of this “Protect the Legacy at Any Cost.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did read the story. It’s fairly obvious I was being sarcastic.
Jarrett is probably Michelle Obama’s girlfriend….while Barry was cavorting with his boyfriends and little boys
OMG, do you think he read that?
Eeeeeewwww!
“Barack Obama is turning his new home in the posh Kalorama neughborhood into the nerve center of the mounting insurgency against his successor, President Donald J. Trump with Valerie Jarrett by his side.”
Is Kalorama zoned for running an insurgency out of the house?
Interior Secretary Zinke could “PAY FOR” the ENTIRE Trump Agenda wherever Congressional funding is delayed or denied, and ultimately PAY DOWN the DEBT:
[reposted from Zinke thread]
FIRST sell the mineral rights on Federal Lands for Energy Extraction (Oil, Gas and Coal) and Mining.
IMMEDIATELY use initial proceeds to fund a NATIONAL CITIZEN ID program to end Voter Fraud, end Government-Benefits Fraud, and end Employment of Illegal Aliens.
IMMEDIATELY use the $ Trillions in total proceeds to fund Tax Restructuring, Infrastructure Investment and Job Training to
• (1) restore America’s Manufacturing Sector
• (2) generate HUGE numbers of Jobs and
• (3) provide displaced and unemployed Americans with the skills to fill both new Jobs and Jobs that will open up as Illegals move back to their countries of origin
THEN use the growth in TAX RECEIPTS plus WELFARE REDUCTIONS from Manufacturing Expansions and newly-employed Workers to SUSTAIN our newly-restored Infrastructure and REINVEST in Interior solutions:
○ Water Restoration Projects like dams and aquifer-replenishment, whose costs will be recovered from usage fees charged to consuming States, Communities, Farmers and Businesses. These might be classified as Public-Private Infrastructure Projects for those States and Communities that do NOT have Sanctuary policies for Illegal Aliens.
○ Park Maintenance Projects, whose costs will be recovered from user fees.
○ [Note that deferring the above spending, until AFTER the Trump Agenda investments produce results, maintains mounting public pressure on Congress to accelerate the Agenda for Water and Park priorities that they cannot ignore.]
FINALLY, redeploy both the RECOVERED FUNDING for the Trump Agenda and the Interior Department SAVINGS from newly self-sustainable Interior Resources to PAY DOWN the NATIONAL DEBT.
… Now tell me you’re not glad to have
Pruitt in place at EPA to tag-team this effort
Ross at Commerce to structure Government-Private Deals
DeVos at Education to structure the Jobs Training
Mnuchin at Treasury to structure the Tax Reform and control the Funds Flows
Careful…the Don may have to hire you as a special advisor
😏
Mmmmmm. Now you’re talkin’!
DreamTeam!
And while your at it, if you’ve never heard “hole in the bucket, Dear Elijah”, check it
Now Obama is assembling his team to destroy The President come hell or high water…Sedition???
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4271412/Obama-confidante-Valerie-Jarrett-moves-Kaloroma-home.html
What the hell kind of freaky relationship is this between this threesome?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. It’s weirder than I can comprehend. The article speaks of VJ closeness with both BO and MO. Shopping and home decorating with MO. Plotting the overthrow of our government with BO. VJ freakin’ lives with them.
The start of a Three’s Company reality show?
Shes his mommy. His mother sent him away and this is the replacement. Evil evil people. They need to be taken down asap.
He doesn’t have a military and 500 million gun behind every blade of grass
Once awhile Tomi Larhen totally hits it home, especially for women, and girls her age….
This is VERY DISTURBING that Obama/Democrats are “determined” to force PTrump to resign or he will be impeached…this has to stop for Americans will not take it lying down!
http://nypost.com/2017/03/01/jeff-sessions-spoke-with-russian-ambassador-during-trumps-campaign/
http://nypost.com/2017/03/02/sessions-denies-meeting-with-russian-officials-to-discuss-campaign/
This is not a surprise. They have been open about their tactics. The democRATS WILL NOT STOP attempting to destroy Trump or those around him if they think it could hurt his presidency. Everyone must accept that fact NOW. No one should underestimate how LOW not only the democRATS but the Repugs will go to attempt to destory POTUS. Expect the worst for the next 7+ years. If you expect less you are what used to be called “a sucker”
LikeLiked by 6 people
So true. Trump is shining the light on the globalist cabal in DC and they don’t like it one bit.
Not just DC, the whole world. (Globalists, that is).
I basically agree with you, Spanglish.
Aside from the 7+ years thang. I’m hoping they’ll finally Smarten Up and Give Up after he wins a second time.
But then again, McCain, Graham, etc. have been at it for 2 + years now and show no signs of letting up, so………yeah, guess it could last forever. …….sigh….
They’re incapable of smartening up and too arrogant/angry to give up. They need to be destroyed, period.
You forgot to mention that we voted a street fighter into the WH. Sure, there will be constant attacks, but the WH and Trump supporters will not take it laying down.
Agreed. If the globalists think we’re all gonna roll over for them they got another thing coming.
Maybe this is why the House/Senate is so slow in doing anything with PTrump’s agenda…they are hoping some of this will stick and The President will throw his hands up in disgust and resign. There is NO REASON for them not to work on ACA, tax reform, and immigration. They will hand the country out to dry FIRST!
Not only will it not stop, they’re just getting warmed up. The globalists of the world are about to lose trillions if they don’t stop Trump. This is the fight of a lifetime. Trump’s hardly been attacked yet. Things are going to get a lot worse and that’s why we have to have his back and stay with him all the way. You are talking about fighting the most powerful people in the world.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said Rita. This is literally the beginning of the war between nationalists and globalists. The battles being fought now are not just here in the United States, and President Trump isn’t the only one the globalists want to destroy. They’re going all out to defeat Marie Le Pen in France and Geert Wilders in the Netherlands. The globalists want to keep the EU intact and they can’t have nationalists like Le Pen and Wilders stirring the pot. We have to remain vigilant and have President Trump’s back. This fight is no longer about Democrat vs Republican, nor conservative vs liberal. It’s about protecting our national sovereignty as a free and independent nation, or surrender to a globalist body and lose everything including our freedom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are getting much more desperate, esp since media in france is colluding to destroy le pen. The globalists have a whole lot of loose cannon factions and obama seems to be organizing those people. My concern is how far gone is our country that sedition is tolerated and encouraged? And how would we even stop this effort before it gets physically ugly bc the sop of yesteryear doesnt seem to be applicable?
Have you looked at TMO or an NMVO for data? If signal is a problem, Wilson make repeater amplifiers you can hook to a high gain antenna and point toward civilization.
When we are grid down, I linked to TMo 3G tower (HSDPA+) 40 miles away. Band 12 Extended Range LTE should go twice as far, since it is lower frequency.
If you are on top of a good hill, and have close to line of sight to any major highway, you can do 100 miles. Course, if you are in a valley, your only prayer will be sattelite.
It has been fun, Steve. I looked forward to your updates and enthusiasm throughout the campaign.
Hope you can get the data problem fixed!
And in case you cannot…
Good luck in all your future endeavors.
And I hope you can come back to the CTH at some point in the near future.
From, your fellow Treeper, Guyver1.
Debating Crazy Liberal
I watched Tucker with this moron and now their plan is to “filibuster” so the truth can’t come out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deceive & Deflect.
The party of Anti-Americans and Crazies.
I am including an email I just received. I shall post it to all Trump patriots.
“A Call to Action! Starting Now through March 14 – Let’s Flood the White House With Post Cards of Prayer!”
While we were in DC recently, we learned of such a hideous plot called the Ides of March that has a dedicated Facebook page.
Those currently involved in resisting the new administration have targeted March 15th as a day to send President Trump a postcard expressing their opposition to him. Their plan is to overwhelm him with pink postcards symbolic of the pink slip that a person is given when fired. They plan to overwhelm the postal service by sending cards that contain hate-filled messages. Such as, Sharpen your wit, unsheathe your writing implements, and see if your sincerest ill-wishes can pierce Donald’s famously thin skin.
I am asking you to begin sending in postcards to President Trump that simply say, “I am praying for you.”
President Trump said those were the most meaningful words that he heard while on the campaign trail. And with the current atmosphere of chaos and insanity in our nation, I want him to know that there is a worldwide army that is supporting him in prayer.
I ask that you share this opportunity with your friends, your family, at your workplace, and with your church.
Start NOW sending your cards of support, but also let us all send one on March 14th (the day before) to counter the Ides of March plot.
The address to send your post cards is:
President Donald J. Trump
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20500
Great idea…I will be buying a bunch of postcards tomorrow!
Pulling plug on hate speech
There’s a Red under my bed,
And there’s a little yellow man in my head….
PARANOIA, the DESTROYER…
Mike Rowe/TC
President Trump: Hire Mike Rowe as Assistant to the President for Job Training Outreach to “Make Work Cool Again”!
He’s got the vision for Vocational Education and Retraining.
He’s got the chops to get people’s attention.
He’s got the expertise to identify valuable jobs that go begging and where to find them
He’s got the experience to share what it takes and how to succeed.
He’s got the know-how to create interest and convert it to inspiration.
#WAR #AssembleReady (ah, who am I kidding. By tommorow evening, Mr. Trump will have body-slammed them, then stomped all over them in 4D. Just like every other time.)
Lou Dobbs Commentary
The whole administration should not waver, should not flicker for a fraction of a second, in their support of and confidence in AG Jeff Sessions. No blood drops in the ocean.
When they go high, we go low, lower, lowest
The left are out of control, now they are going after Jeff Sessions. Republicans have both a house and senate majority and if they don’t start using that power to stop this nonsense by the left, they are no better.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4273676/Jeff-Sessions-spoke-twice-year-Russians.html
Can’t remember the last time I cried, forget about crying over something that has moved me that didn’t happen to me personally — thank you President Trump for making me human again…
“….another step in her journey of being stronger than she wants to be….”
The best defense is attack.
The Democrat cancer needs to be drowned in HUNDREDS of investigations at the same time – all justified, unlike their BS about Russia.
IRS, Fast and Furious, the Clinton Foundation, the emails, the tarmac meeting, the Obama records, the Obama pest encouraging illegals voting etc. etc. etc. etc. Even the “minor” bloody Solyndra fraud. (Bet you forgot that one. I didn’t.)
Hundreds of REAL issues which should be brought back to the fore quickly and at the same time.
They call our good Donald a Nazi anyway.
GIVE’EM A BLITZKRIEG!
Obama Administration Rushed to Preserve Intelligence of Russian Election Hacking
It’s time to begin an investigation into Jarret, Rhodes, Brennan, Clapper, Lynn, Yates and all of their underlings for dissemination of classified information and conspiracy to disseminate classified information.
It’s time to send a bright, young, loyal and eager young attorney from the Justice Department out to Arizona to meet with Arpaio and then on to Hawaii in order to begin an investigation into Obama for document fraud, identity theft, and criminal conspiracy.
It is time, finally, Mr. President to LOCK HER UP.
They want your head.
It’s time to show them who now owns the guillotine.
Let the indictments flow now to counteract all their Russian BS.
Another hit job against AG sessions. Unlike Flynn, AG position is critical for trump’s success.
Gop and WH should put unified voice in favor of sessions.
There is distinction between senate role and campaign role. This should be highlighted. MSM will go wild on this unfortunately.
This should be handled with care, not emotional flurry of words.
Please stand by while the News Media changes the subject as the Current subject was to uncomfortable to cover.
This transition phase is titled. “RUSSIANS!” as when ever it is time to shift the news cycle but no new topic is currently available please pull a random Russian’s are really in charge topic from the hat.
The News Media should have a new topic by Friday to discuss for the Sunday shows that is not Russian related unless the President torpedoes the topic before it starts then instead a new Russian topic will be selected.
A new cycle will then start instead on Monday.
It is misunderstanding Flynn to think his absence isn’t highly significant.
Trump has no control over foreign policy. It is is dictated to him. He has no way of knowing if the Intel briefings are true or lies. Flynn proved for months they were lies. Why would they suddenly be truthful now?
Trump may agree with some foreign policy. It doesn’t matter. Deep State and neocons are deciding.
Trump has not mentioned Russia in two weeks.
Sessions is crucial as is any AG to the internal power of the Presidency.
Thus, they have taken aim to take Sessions down.
I cautioned this weeks and months ago.
Allowing Obama to set up in DC is totally insane. He will destroy and disrupt everything.
The urgency to bring Christie inside the DOJ is more now than ever. He has to be a wingman to Sessions.
They need to go after all the Dems. And stifle all the RINOS.
Sessions needs to start investigations of all the Holder-Obama crimes.
If there was ever a time for the gloves to come off, now is the time. That’s the only thing the left understands. There’s plenty of corruption from their end so now is the time to start slinging it in their faces.
If the Republicans don’t get a backbone and fight these evil tactics of the left, they don’t deserve to win a majority of anything ever again.
Seems alot of Treepers watched Tucker. I focused on the Cornyn segment, not because I wanted too nor because of self hate. 😳 I HAD TOO…must keep on eye on Trumps most dangerous enemies…The RePUGblican leaders in Congress. My takeaways on the John Cornyn segment:
— Cornyn is a VILE, fake, lying swamp creature ( I know, not news)
— RePUGlicans continue to blame democRATS and the “process” for the slow pace of passing the legislation Turmp wants
— Tucker did a very good job of attempting to get Cornyn to agree its the Repugs slowing things down
— Cornyn insults / blames Trump for “being new to goverming.” Translation: He is not a swamp creature like us and we will make him play ball or destroy him.
— Tucker must have more RePUGlican guests on his show and continue to expose them for what they are
— As has been said before here at CTH…It’s the RePUGlicans Stupid! I don’t want to hear it’s the democRATS slowing things down and I’m tired of hearing from others here and elsewhere blaming democRATS. That’s not new and we know that. We must continue to expose the RePUGlicans relentlessly. The MSM will not do it because it’s not Obama or Hillary. We must use all tools at our disposal to expose the RePUGlican swamp creatures. Trump can’t risk doing it…we MUST! No one is going to help us, no one has except ourselves. This is a 7 year war (a a minimum). So buck up!
I watch Tucker every night and Cornyn is a snake just like Kevin McCarthy. Now it is Trump’s fault for not giving them sub nominees…I call BS on them. The Repubs have all the power they need to push forward PTrump’s agenda yet they are WAITING FOR SOMETHING! Something to happen to The President? I don’t like the feel of all these liars, snakes, and TRAITORS!!!
And another thing. 😬. We know the democRATS and RePUGlicans are colluding. Dems playing bad cop Repugs play good cop. The goal is to destroy Trump nothing less will do. WE KNOW IT HERE. BUT WE MUST CONTINUE TO WORK DILIGENTLY TO EXPOSE THE REPUGS using every means available.
Spanglish….I was just about to post this but I saw that you did. What a snake Cornyn is. People in Texas voted for Trump but he does not think they voted for a wall and left it up to “their” best judgement to secure the wall and not waste taxpayer money. He did not mind wasting taxpayer money on a bunch of illegals which could have paid for the wall already ….wish I could have punched out his lights through the TV.
Townhall w/McCain and Graham p1
Part 2
Townhall 2
Someone is going to have to summarize the McCain / Graham Trump hatefest. I can’t do it. I can only take so much. I despise these swamp creatures.
I didn’t watch it, but I can summarize it for you anyway. McCain surrendered to the enemy and gave them a propaganda victory. Miss Lindsay talked sassily about Russia, Russia, Russia!
Just for fun:
Palestinian woman dies after giving birth to her 69th child. She sure did her part for the Hijrah. How many others have been pumping out babies at this rate? How are they being raised? Are they being taught to hate and kill “infidels”? I’m afraid I already know the answers.
I forgot the link. I don’t want to hear any sniping about no description. See comment above.
http://www.khaleejtimes.com/offbeat/woman-dies-after-giving-birth-to-69-kids
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/01/president-trump-we-will-take-new-steps-on-improved-vetting-procedures/
Says sign on thursday
Future headlines – Tomorrow’s News….Today!
BARRON TRUMP ANNOUNCES PRESIDENTIAL RUN
June 16, 2043
Today decorated United States Army Colonel Barron Trump officially announced his bid for the Presidency of the United States. Colonel Trump is the son America’s 45th President, Donald J. Trump, who still holds the record for the highest approval rating of any President in history. Upon hearing the news, the leading Democrat challenger, Cyborg Pelosi, had to have her batteries changed. As our older readers may remember, Cyborg Pelosi, formerly known as “Nancy”, is notable for running for office despite being legally dead for more than two decades. She is composed primarily of a synthetic skin held onto a cheap plastic frame by carpenter’s glue and staples. Despite polling well among her base of Deceased-Americans (mostly in Chicago), Ms. Pelosi is highly unlikely to be able to stump the Trump.
Barron isn’t the only Trump making political headlines these days. Tiffany Trump, host of the number one rated prime-time show in the universe, “Galactic Apprentice”, is rumored to be eyeing a bid for governor of the American Lunar Colonies established by her father.
The 45th President, in excellent health and with remarkably high energy, celebrated his 97th birthday bigly two days ago by touring the Great Southern Border Wall he built over 25 years ago.
The Democrats/UniParty deserve this…fear driven rampage…
… and every bit of dream-driven night sweats, panic-attacks, heart palpitations, ear-ringing, psoriasis, ulcers and heart attacks.
Let them all experience these stress conditions behind bars.
