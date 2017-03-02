Governor Rick Perry Receives Presidential Commission as Energy Secretary (Video)…

Posted on March 2, 2017 by

Vice-President Mike Pence delivers the oath of office during the official swearing-in ceremony for Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

rick-perry-1rick-perry-2

Rick Perry Cowboy

19 Responses to Governor Rick Perry Receives Presidential Commission as Energy Secretary (Video)…

  1. Pam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    This was a very nice ceremony. Rick Perry gave a very eloquent speech about party unity, how POTUS tapped him for the position, and how he encouraged our VP to run for governor of Indiana.

  2. littleflower481 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    I didn’t realize he would be confirmed tonight. I thought it would be tomorrow morning. How do these guys end up with such lovely wives.

  3. Rob says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    An excellent pick IMO. He just might bring some common sense to the DOE and EPA.

    • R-C says:
      March 2, 2017 at 8:43 pm

      Agreed. The Dept of Energy is in dire need of COMMON SENSE. It is all too often placed into the hands of an academic who knows little outside the narrow field of study, and such academics generally have NO clue how to lead an organization as large as DoE.

      Perry is a proven chief executive whose state has a large stake in our nation’s energy production and distribution. He’ll get a handle on this bunch, the DoE, and bring them around.

      One note: EPA is a separate entity.

  4. NHVoter says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I really like Rick Perry. I’m happy that he’s part of Trump’s cabinet.

  5. Mark Thimesch says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Now THIS should be entertainment!

  6. Pigg says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Maybe now I want be forced to buy that high efficient appliance that cost twice as much, takes twice as long to do the job and breaks down in half the time.

    Good luck Rick, shut this down like you promised so many years ago.

  7. auscitizenmom says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    I have always liked Rick Perry. And, I think he is pretty good looking. And, I liked what he said.

  8. ystathosgmailcom says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    3.2.1…He spoke 2 the Russians!

  9. CharterOakie says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Very inspired and inspiring remarks by Perry. Good man.

  10. andi lee says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Hm. Sober. Great work, Mrs. Perry, you look exhausted.

    Congratulations, Governor and Anita Perry! Texas pride! Very nice speech, Governor. Teamwork! 👀

  11. wheatietoo says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Perry is a good man, an Eagle Scout as a boy.
    He will do a great job as Energy Secretary, I have no doubt.

    Maybe now we can get a couple of new Refineries!

    We need more refineries…and have needed them for decades.
    That is how we can keep the price of gasoline down.

  12. Disgusted says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Another happy and hopefully day in America. Thank you. So much to look forward to this Spring, Summer. And, also, Hilary ain’t in charge of anything!!!!!!!!!Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha! Whew.

  13. Mr. Morris says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Congratulations Gov. Perry, I know you will make us proud.

  14. Willy says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    One of his biggest problems is what to do with nuclear waste. As we saw at Fukishima, hundreds of tons of this incredibly dangerous stuff was stored next to the reactor, since for the last 50 years the environmentalists have prevented a storage plan. It’s time to fix this problem, before another disaster takes place. Sec. Perry, go for it!

