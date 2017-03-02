Governor Rick Perry Receives Presidential Commission as Energy Secretary (Video)…

Vice-President Mike Pence delivers the oath of office during the official swearing-in ceremony for Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
This was a very nice ceremony. Rick Perry gave a very eloquent speech about party unity, how POTUS tapped him for the position, and how he encouraged our VP to run for governor of Indiana.
I didn’t realize he would be confirmed tonight. I thought it would be tomorrow morning. How do these guys end up with such lovely wives.
In the case of Rick and Anita Perry, they were high school sweethearts.
An excellent pick IMO. He just might bring some common sense to the DOE and EPA.
Agreed. The Dept of Energy is in dire need of COMMON SENSE. It is all too often placed into the hands of an academic who knows little outside the narrow field of study, and such academics generally have NO clue how to lead an organization as large as DoE.
Perry is a proven chief executive whose state has a large stake in our nation’s energy production and distribution. He’ll get a handle on this bunch, the DoE, and bring them around.
One note: EPA is a separate entity.
He needs to audit all plutonium pits in storage, get a tight reign on the money being wasted at Hanford.
I really like Rick Perry. I’m happy that he’s part of Trump’s cabinet.
Now THIS should be entertainment!
LOL!
Maybe now I want be forced to buy that high efficient appliance that cost twice as much, takes twice as long to do the job and breaks down in half the time.
Good luck Rick, shut this down like you promised so many years ago.
It would be nice to be able to have toilets that flush and washing machines that use water to clean clothes.
I have always liked Rick Perry. And, I think he is pretty good looking. And, I liked what he said.
3.2.1…He spoke 2 the Russians!
Very inspired and inspiring remarks by Perry. Good man.
Hm. Sober. Great work, Mrs. Perry, you look exhausted.
Congratulations, Governor and Anita Perry! Texas pride! Very nice speech, Governor. Teamwork! 👀
Perry is a good man, an Eagle Scout as a boy.
He will do a great job as Energy Secretary, I have no doubt.
Maybe now we can get a couple of new Refineries!
We need more refineries…and have needed them for decades.
That is how we can keep the price of gasoline down.
Another happy and hopefully day in America. Thank you. So much to look forward to this Spring, Summer. And, also, Hilary ain’t in charge of anything!!!!!!!!!Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha! Whew.
Congratulations Gov. Perry, I know you will make us proud.
One of his biggest problems is what to do with nuclear waste. As we saw at Fukishima, hundreds of tons of this incredibly dangerous stuff was stored next to the reactor, since for the last 50 years the environmentalists have prevented a storage plan. It’s time to fix this problem, before another disaster takes place. Sec. Perry, go for it!
