Wednesday March 1st – Open Thread

When is the president giving that speech to congress? Is that tomorrow?
So can we say March is coming in like a lion?
This needs Reporting because its just awful to our elderly !!!!!
CNN must be feeling the Fake News label because I would have never thought they would report on this Atrocity !!!!
http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/02/health/nursing-home-sex-abuse-investigation/?iid=ob_homepage_deskrecommended_pool
Attn: mods. I just got redirected to a spurious page offering me something if I participate in a survey. This happened just after I entered this forum. Of course, I never, ever, respond to such things but, while I might have picked up some malware somewhere, I don’t think it’s me since I perform regular and comprehensive scans.
Jorge Ramos is a Univision “journalist”, the guy that Trump tossed out of a news conference for trying to bully his way into questioning Trump. He’s also a strident Mexican nationalist who see’s our country as a rightful part of Mexico that was “stolen” by Anglos in the 1836 Texas revolution and the 1848 Mexico/US war. Mexican school children are taught that the southwestern US—Texas, Mew-Mexico, Arizona, and California—were “stolen” from Mexico and so it is only right and just for Mexicans to cross the border to live, work, and partake of the riches of the Unites States which—in their view—is an illegitimate country.
This historical lie has been perpetuated for decades and is used to justify Mexico’s demand for an open border (despite not having one itself) with the US and a defense for the millions of illegal immigrants now residing in the US. In their view—something we see in the California demonstrations where protesters wave Mexican flags—we are the interlopers on their soil. This is seldom openly admitted by spokesmen like Ramos who are in fact, very careful to not discuss Mexico’s historic claims. At least they do this when they are speaking to an English dominant audience. A few days ago, however, Ramos’s comments to a Spanish speaking audience were translated. This is what he really thinks. This is also what nationalist elements of the Mexican government thinks, too.
“There are many people who do not want us to be here, and who want to create a wall in order to separate us. But you know what? This is also our country. Let me repeat this: OUR country, not theirs. It is our country. And we are not going to leave. We are nearly 60 million Latinos in the United States. And thanks to US, the United States eats, grows and, as we’ve seen today, sings and dances. So when they attack us, we already know what we are going to do. We are not going to sit down. We will not shut up. And we will not leave.”
Breitbart had an article with it. As a multigenerational californian this clap trap lie angers me to no end. The mexicans who helped create californian independence would have gone to war with this guy. He knows nothing about being a citizen nor seems to have a shred of understanding of the sacrifices those mexicans made.
