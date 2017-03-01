VIDEO: First They Ignore You, Then…

First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win. ~ Gandhi

Walking in a Winner Wonderland – WATCH:

…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning” !…

~ Donald J Trump

….”Complicated Business Folks, Complicated Business”…

119 Responses to VIDEO: First They Ignore You, Then…

  2. Pam says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Happening now: Luncheon with Congressional Leadership. #USA🇺🇸

    A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on

    Reply
  3. Mark Thimesch says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    THIS is what a REAL President does! Say his peace and speak the truth and then gets right back to work. He doesn’t take time off to go play golf because his eloquent speech made him look good.
    LOVE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP!

    Reply
  4. Sandra says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    The Dems and Dem MSM have figured out that the sore loser pouty tantrum-throwing toddler routine is losing votes for them. So now they’re trying cooperation. But I don’t trust. I think it’s all scripted and completely superficial and disingenuous. Notice how they all seem to be saying the same talking points.

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      I would like to add this: I am so proud of us for voting for Trump. Wow. I couldn’t be more pleased with his performance so far. He’s amazing.

      Reply
      • doit4atlas says:
        March 1, 2017 at 3:59 pm

        Same here! We had 17 candidates, most were nice, competent people. Most would NOT have beaten Hillary and if they did, not a single one would have done anything but nibble around the edges while the train headed toward the cliff.

        We chose the winner. I am still in awe of the American people..the citizens of other countries are secretly so very jealous that they can’t do what We, The American People, have done!

        Reply
        • The Defiant One says:
          March 1, 2017 at 4:29 pm

          I don’t think if anyone BUT Pres. Trump could have won.

          Due to the large amount of voter fraud, which Killary was banking on (it explains why they were buying champaign preparing for their victory ball hours before voting was over)– any Republican would have conceded an hour after the polls closed just like Mittens did.

          Also none of the 16 other Republican had the intestinal fortitude to fight. At best we would have a virtual re-enactment of “Kinder Gentler Conservationism”

          Basically we’d never know what winning was ever again for maybe a generation assuming we still had a country at that time!

          Reply
      • we300 says:
        March 1, 2017 at 4:16 pm

        He sure is. I am so happy right now, so filled with joy and optimism. These last eight years have been rough. And before that, as I gradually came to understand that we were living in an almost banana republic and that the Republicans were as bad as the Dems, that was beyond depressing.

        Seeing Obama win twice nearly sent me right over the edge. Really.I had started to make plans to expat to Chile in case The Hag won because I just did not have the heart to watch my beloved country and all she stands for be destroyed from within and without.

        But God was not done with us yet and we’ve been given another chance. We can now rebuild our shining city on the hill. We are back. America is back and I believe with all my heart that Pres. Trump’s infectious optimism and tenacity will raise everyone up.

        Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      I don’t think they had really had any choice. Forced with a PERFECT presentation, to say anything negative would dig their hole deeper.

      A picture is worth a 1,000 words. Seeing the Dems sit through and not clap for patriotic lines any sane person would agree with just showed them for who they are.

      Any Dem who continues to ‘resist’ does so at his own risk. The Dem party can’t save his seat. They by their own actions henceforth will or will not make themselves a target.

      The gig is up. That includes for the media too.

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      The more they listen to President Trump in the full, and not selected edited clips by the media, the more presidential he becomes. Slowly, or maybe like a bolt of lightning, they will start to understand why America elected him.

      Once they decide Trump was elected on his own merits, the whole Russia thing dissolves, and they will come to the realization that the democrats never had a plan entering into the presidential race.

      With Perez as the new head of the Democratic party, they come out of the gate with a horrible rebuttal to the Presidential Address. They are one bad decision after another.

      Reply
    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:54 pm

      As usual.

      Reply
    • repsort says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      When it comes crashing down to earth, where it should be I might add, will you be so anxious to let Trump take credit for it? My point is, it’s a dangerous game to take credit for a bull market that is lost touch with reality… Decades of reckless manipulation got us through the point where Trump was elected President… Exuberance has bumped it higher.

      I’m all for a health market, but this isn’t one. And when the bubble pops his enemies will be falling all over themselves to blame him. Be ready.

      Reply
      • NJ Transplant says:
        March 1, 2017 at 3:56 pm

        Repsort – You need to watch Charles Payne on FBN. He has analyzed the market and he says the rally is real. He bases this on the increase in manufacturing and the manufacturing index. I am also a financial professional. You don’t know what you are talking about and are undoubtedly a troll.

        Reply
        • JoAnn Leichliter says:
          March 1, 2017 at 4:07 pm

          I agree about the uptick. It is the underlying valuation I question. I would, of course, prefer to be wrong.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
            March 1, 2017 at 4:24 pm

            exactly. I hope I’m wrong… But to argue the day BEFORE Trump was elected that we were in a BIG FAT UGLY BUBBLE (as Trump himself argued) only to turn around and praise him for an amazing economy 40 days later is not intellectually honest.

            I’d love to see it go to the moon, I guess. But I want to see it there based on real value, not hot air that’s pumped in via any number of Fed manipulations.. Zero interest rates being the biggest one over the last few decades… That game is not over by the way.

            Reply
        • maga2016 says:
          March 1, 2017 at 4:11 pm

          good for people who got dow etfs before the election

          Reply
        • repsort says:
          March 1, 2017 at 4:17 pm

          I’ll check him out. I don’t know of him but another reader mentioned his name. No, not a troll. It’s sad that the moment anyone offers a contrary opinion that card gets whipped out.

          Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        March 1, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        I cringed the day Trump pointed to the stock market as evidence of something. Everyone can see it and no point jumping in to where you have to own the downside. Unnecessary political risk.

        Reply
        • repsort says:
          March 1, 2017 at 4:27 pm

          And that’s probably what’s behind this orchestrated praise coming out of the FAKE MEDIA… Trump took full ownership of the market’s performance last night. Watch for them to let him own it, 100%. They’d love nothing more than to throw it back in his face when the casino/ponzi comes crashing down.

          Reply
      • JoAnn Leichliter says:
        March 1, 2017 at 4:05 pm

        You are right about the stock market, repsort. Eight years of basically zero interest rates have left those who need to make their money work for them with nowhere to go but stocks. This has propped Wall Street up artificially, and as interest rates rise, money will find new homes in less risky investments (bonds, cds, etc.). These low interest rates, by the way, have really damaged a lot of retirees who looked to things like bonds or certificates, of deposit to give them a reasonable, safer return on investment dollars. So it is inevtible that we will see a correction. How big will it be? Maybe that will depend, in part at least, on how sound the underlying economy is at the time.

        Reply
  6. facebkwallflower says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Oh crap. I may be a concern troll right now. Yikes. Thank you in advance for all the concern for my concern.

    All, in a moment agreeing is fishy. Van Jones sealed it for me thinking this is an orchestrated enthusiasm. They all were too happy and giddy while saying the exact same as the next person self-identified for months as enemy of President Donald Trump. This is how they are going to deal with Trump calling them all fake news and his enemy.

    This was too perfectly choreographed and delivered. Excellent acting.

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      I was typing the same sentiments at the same time, see my post above. Very scripted.

      Reply
      • facebkwallflower says:
        March 1, 2017 at 3:27 pm

        thank you for your concern, Sandra. (just funning)

        Reply
      • facebkwallflower says:
        March 1, 2017 at 3:30 pm

        What is really, really, REALLY ironic is Sundance is selling this as a win. WTF optic is he up to? Of course he thought the exact same thing as we. Of course.

        Reply
        • Sandra says:
          March 1, 2017 at 3:31 pm

          Well, it’s a win to get legislation passed. But that’s about it. 🙂

          Reply
        • Sa_Bi says:
          March 1, 2017 at 3:43 pm

          You’re taking this thing way too seriously.

          It’s a fan video celebrating Trump and how well Trumpism sells by now.

          Of course, the true challenges are ahead of us and there is a looming threat that the amnesty crowd may woo Trump.

          But you can neeither fight or live when you’re always negative.

          Be prepared for the enemy, but enjoy the nice moments.

          Reply
          • facebkwallflower says:
            March 1, 2017 at 4:01 pm

            It is not a nice moment unless we choose to accept it as sincere and individually spontaneous responses of praise. It is not winning when it is orchestrated.

            BTW, I am a fighter and am not always negative. I am prepared for the enemy which is exactly why I don’t enjoy this as a nice moment, a ruse against us and President Trump.

            I do not think one can take it too seriously when a major Trump supporter influencer (Sundance) presents media and frames to us what it is saying, employing the very exact tactic the enemies of our country used all election cycle towards Trump’s words.

            But, thank you for your concern for my concern and the character advice.

            Reply
      • JoAnn Leichliter says:
        March 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

        The MSM is always scripted now and has been for years.

        Reply
        • Mariposa 323 says:
          March 1, 2017 at 4:27 pm

          Translation of the script : Globalism is no longer the flavor of the week , lets regroup to fight another day … and Trump will need to temper his enthusiasm on the stock rally , even if real , the average American sees it as a reckless gamble .

          Reply
    • facebkwallflower says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      Plus, in the vidoes all the Democrats in white, sitting down was never showed. Never showed not clapping, either. The over-the-board giddyiness was to cover the shamefulness of the organized dems. This video needs to be redone (would if knew how) showing the shameful defiers.

      Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      If this is how they are going to deal with President Trump calling them fake news and the enemy of the American people (not his enemy), still seems like winning to me.

      Reply
    • ZurichMike says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      The media whores are not after truth, they are after RATINGS. Once you understand that, you can understand their lagging enthusiasm for Trump.

      Reply
      • Keln says:
        March 1, 2017 at 3:43 pm

        Yeah I’m thinking the same. The media likely figures too many people saw this speech last night and were impressed with it to go on bashing the President right after it. In this they are acknowledging how phony they are and are afraid too much of the public would realize it if they had ripped on Trump after a legendary speech like that.

        Reply
      • The Boss says:
        March 1, 2017 at 4:18 pm

        Too bad for the whores. They are obsessed with Trump’s tweets. He’s hurting them but good, and they want the bleeding to stop. Keep trying idiots! See following…

        Reply
    • harrietht3 says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      I’ve been thinking the exact same thing as you: Krauthammer, Van Jones, Wallace, others, all spouting the same: Tonight he became the President.

      No doubt these all are plotting to twist the knife, in a less blatant manner than before.
      Tactic #1 failed; moving on to tactic #2.

      Oh yes, and let’s not forget about ratings! Hah.
      Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. out. out.

      Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        March 1, 2017 at 3:41 pm

        Nothing the media says one way or the other holds much meaning, although it was nice to hear the good reviews and certainly President Trump deserves to hear it.

        Reply
      • Athena the Warrior says:
        March 1, 2017 at 3:45 pm

        If you listened to these insufferable hacks, you heard them once again, try to push President Trump to always be like this. They’re hoping that they can force him into what they consider a restrained, disciplined President.

        Just like the immigration phony story, they won’t stop. President Trump is going to be Trump. There are different tones for different settings.

        Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      It makes no difference which way their MSM wind blows, Our President owns them.

      Relax 🙂

      Reply
      • facebkwallflower says:
        March 1, 2017 at 4:03 pm

        You are sort of missing my point. Plus, by my sarky “oh crap” intro, I showed relaxed. Thinking and questioning is now out of the relaxed realm? To funny.

        Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      March 1, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      They all got delivered the same talking point sheet. This was not a battle they could win so they conceded for the day and will wait for some weakness to be exposed for a new attack.

      Reply
  7. Supermarket Fool says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Just unbelievable, just awesome, so happy, no sad!

    Reply
  8. John Doe says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Oh dear God, I’m tearing up again. I don’t believe a one of ’em, but I love our President with all of my heart and I am just so damned proud of him! MAGA!

    Reply
    • aqua says:
      March 1, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      Oh yes. It was simply spliendid. Winning is turning out to be far more fun than I could have ever imagined.

      Who believes those Dem reporters, though? Their script of the day called for “great speech” and “short political career” to take our eyes away from the appalling Dem behavior yesterday.

      Reply
  9. ZurichMike says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Last night, Trump vanquished the NeverTrump whiners, Democrat liars, GOPe metrosexuals, and leftist media whores in one fell swoop.

    Reply
  10. R-C says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    No, Van Jones. No, no, NO!

    Mr. Trump became President Trump at noon on January 20th, after convincingly winning the election on November 8th. The difference now is that you can no longer deny it.

    Reply
  12. Dennick says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Not ONE “I” or a “me” in the entire speech! Amazing night for our president and our country! And as always, our First Lady, Melania, was stunning! MAGA

    Reply
  13. SomebodyNobody says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    I want results. The cult of personality will have to do without me being a member of it.

    Reply
  14. Joan says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Dow up 330 at 3:30pm. I don’t trust the MSM either but most likely they are now trying to cover their rear ends. They are in deep shit, bigly.

    Reply
  15. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Those of us who have been following and listening to first candidate Trump and now President Trump were not surprised. This is why we supported him, this is why we continue to support him. We have listened to him we understand what he has been saying all along.

    The fake news drive by media, the neverTrumpers and the rest built up a caricature of their worst demon and called him Donald Trump. They then proceeded to mock, insult, malign and dismiss the image they created. Last night many of them finally heard the Donald Trump we all know and they are shocked. Suddenly they discover he is “presidential” and he is not a demagogue, partisan hack.

    I don’t expect this to last but I am happy that the people who get their news from the fake news drive by media got a 40 minute glimpse of President Donald J. Trump. Now we can hope that when the nattering nabobs of negativity revert to spewing bile those people will remember what they saw last night.

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Check out the details of the CBS poll — especially the section on support for Trump’s plans on all the issues (64% to 78% support on every single plan).

    https://www.scribd.com/mobile/document/340594301/CBS-poll-on-Donald-Trump-s-joint-address

    Reply
  17. sagatel says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    CNN to host town hall with the Bad and the Ugly tonight at 9p.m.

    Reply
    • NJ Transplant says:
      March 1, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      Those two need a sanction at the very least. All McCain and Graham want is a war with Russia. Their actions overseas trying to instigate the Ukrainians to go to war with Russia.

      Reply
  18. jcthewizard says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    President Trump is a NATURAL dealing with resistance –

    Reply
  19. majorstar says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    The praise was definitely the meme issued from the usual Leftist think-tank for all MSM anchors to parrot. The question is: Why?

    Reply
    • andi lee says:
      March 1, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      The President addressed “corrupt” and “corruption” last night.

      One, was very subtle, yet, a solemn promise of its demise. (Did you notice the abrupt commotion in chambers?)

      The other, was loudly condemning, collectively, promised justice would be served.

      Reply
  20. fleporeblog says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Just got off the 7 train at Grand Central to transfer to the 4 or 5 express to city hall for a meeting at the DOE headquarters. I was shocked and I mean shocked to see a group of activist talking negatively about Obama and Soros. They. Also had signs asking for the reinstatement of the Glass Seagel Act. I engaged in a conversation with a young millennial young lady. Was shocked at how pro trump and anti Obama she was. We spoke for about 5 minutes. She even got me to subscribe to their magazine and gave me a copy with the title being How Obama and George Soros put actual Nazis I power in Ukraine. I thought of our Treeper BD who has educated me about Russia and Ukraine.

    What the hell is happening? This is occurring in the heart of NYC! Wow!

    Reply
  21. Meatzilla says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Meanwhile, as the Fifth Column crumbles and the chunks fall into the dustbin of history, Rep. Maxine Waters is still every so outrageously outraged – even though no one is actually speaking to her.

    What a horrid elected Representative she most certainly is….. but what a superior dingbat!

    Reply
  22. Doug says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    I will pass judgement on the organized response later on, but everyone can admit it was definitely a well delivered presidential speech. The media will never be friends with nationalist policies but at least a levelheaded working relationship would help the country heal. trump will win regardless but he will win more with a less divided country. Ultimately, results are what we want. This will help him get that!

    Reply
  23. Robert53 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Kind of surreal. I’ll explain. Firstly I am not holy roller Bible thumper self righteous Christian even though I am a Christian believer but as I see the media that have relentlessly attack President Trump and many months before the election as candidate Trump, I have to remember Mark Taylor’s prophecy he said he received about Donald Trump in 2011. That prophecy specifically mentioned that the media would start to agree with him after he became POTUS. Even after all the blatant personal attacks for over a year, now in a instant you see the media flipping their own script. Interesting to say the least as far as I am concerned.

    Reply
  24. SharonKinDC says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Bottom line? The FakeNews media went so hard and heavy they beclowned themselves, esp CNN. Besides that, they damned well knew too many MILLIONS of people tuned in to watch Trump. To slam him for ‘lies’ or ‘bombast’ or whatever other BS they normally spew would be counting on a public, already highly distrustful of the MSM to deny what their own eyes/ears saw and heard and instead believe the low credibility MSM? They had NO CHOICE. As a bonus, they were caught again purveying fake news about immigration, not b/c Trump misled them, but because they equated Trump’s remarks that he thinks he can get bipartisan support for immigration reform as being Go8 amnesty. Thus, FakeNews MSM is either deceitful or stupid as hell. Likely both.

    Now, the ground is set w/ 10’s of millions understanding WHERE Trump is coming from re policy positions…and all who object might as well state they hate US Citizens and put the interest of foreign nations and foreign nationals first. This goes for our RINO’s. When TPP, Go8 were being peddled, the MSM and UniParty all sang the same song about how these ‘deals’ were great for Americans. Americans w/ common sense knew they were being given a pile of manure, but the only faint voices were either faint ones from some on the Freedom Caucus who didn’t reach many people, or Cruz types who were crafty in their objections…while peddling more of the same, simply rebranded or w/ the TPP simply changed positions but not really. Trump is the ONLY one w/ a big enough megaphone to REACH all those people who KNEW they were being sold out… Now millions more who didn’t support Trump have had an opportunity to hear the truth unfiltered. No way can UniParty and FakeNews directly attack at this point.

    The danger is they’ll get craftier… well, we’ll beat them again.

    Reply
  25. webgirlpdx says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    From the Escalator to Statuary Hall……I love this ride!

    #Winning.

    Reply
  26. PatriotGalNC says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    His speech last night was wonderful! So heartfelt. I wept, to be honest. And, I cannot help but wonder if the media is working really hard now to redeem themselves for their pathetic treatment of him. I was listening to Rush today during lunch, and he made a point that it seems like all-of-a-sudden, the Democrats (and the MSM) are seeing and hearing Donald Trump for the FIRST TIME. They have spent so long bashing him, laughing at him, thinking he was a flash in the pan, etc….They never actually WATCHED one of his rallies, (heard about them), but never got one inkling of what the theme was behind him–(We The People!)

    Reply
  27. maiingankwe says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    I about fell off my chair with Chris Matthew’s comment. I wonder what the majority of dems are thinking after listening to our President Trump last night and all of the msm and their pundits. Are they finally going to give him a chance? Or are they going to wait for another false media story to attack all over again? Whatever their choice, I think a few more dems will be jumping on the Trump Train.

    I have said from the beginning that dems will be jumping their sinking ship and start supporting our president. Every day more and more will be leaving, and it will be one of their happiest days to date when it comes to politics.

    We all know this has been our president from day one. We all know this is how he feels and all he has been working so hard on, it just feels good the opposing side is finally seeing or opening their eyes to what we have always known, seen and loved. This is our President. He is for All of us. It’s one of the many reasons why I love him so.

    Reply
  28. labrat says:
    March 1, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    This is funny. From the same reporter that brought us Trumps dinner at the BLT.

    Reply
  29. webgirlpdx says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    ”Complicated Business Folks, Complicated Business”
    That’s my absolutely favorite picture of him too. It always makes me smile and laugh….

    Reply
  30. andi lee says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    THIS!

    Reply
  31. wheatietoo says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    They couldn’t get away with ignoring his message this time.
    They couldn’t get away with Lying about what he said!

    That is why they made some positive-sounding remarks.
    They were forced to.

    But it won’t last.
    We know this…it won’t last.

    In fact, they are already declaring that the creation of his new VOICE Agency is…”genocide”.

    Mark Dice talks about it in his new video:

    Reply
  32. waltherppk says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Reply
  33. jefcool64 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Trump has them in a corner and they know it.

    Reply
  34. yohio says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Why is BreitbartNews shilling for a BAT Tax which the likes of Paul Ryan & all Rinos support? Under guise Bannon supports

    Reply
  35. MVW says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    So, it looks like Trump has the DhimmiRats softened up for confirmation of the Supreme Court nomination of Gorsuch and for his legislation push (budget, ObamaCare repeal and replace, and tax reform and 15%). The rest of the agenda is important for the next election cycle, namely school choice and family neighborhood security, plus inner city cleanup.

    Trump is on it. He has seen that legislation will take his shoulder to move the mule and the trade effort has been handed off.

    Trump is handing much of the mess to his cabinet of generals to give himself time to baby sit Turtle and Rat. Pence seems to be sitting on the bench at this point.

    ISIS looks to be on the run. The key to beating ISIS was to stop massively supporting them.

    I know we won’t see what Trump is doing to put a collar on the self funding rogue CIA, but tell tale signs will be the CIA owned media… CNN, etc.

    So much is in motion. So, much. Overwhelming. What a huge mess is being cleaned up. Huge mess.

    Reply
  36. janc1955 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    As I watched the Dems sit last night, refusing to clap or stand or smile or nod or approve of anything DJT said, even though I was in my living room, I swear I could feel the effect they were having on the rest of the “working class” across this country that have traditionally voted D, as well as Independents.

    To sit there and silently denounce all the plans, hopes, and dreams DJT laid out for making America and Americans better off, means they do not care about average “working class” voters, and to me, that fact has never been more outrageously obvious. They care about their party, their own power and wealth, their big donors, the people of OTHER countries, illegals, criminals, and all the “victims” and snowflakes who represent their special interest groups and voting base.

    The average hard-working, tax-paying American is of NO interest to Dems. We got you loud and clear last night, you repugnant bunch of anti-American power brokers. Good luck in 2018, 2020, and beyond.

    Reply
  37. indiana08 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    The optics of for the democrats last night was terrible. From the white Klansman like outfits of the democrat women, to Pelosi not clapping on job creation, to the sick look on their faces when hearing who Donald Trump really is for the first time, to the booing the VOICE announcement. The fake news media knows this. A lot of people watching were red pilled last night. I think this was one of Pres. Trump’s best speeches to date. My elderly father even stayed up for the whole thing and was so happy to have seen it all. He loves the president but he’s almost 89 yrs old and even a good movie puts him to sleep. I think the democrats realized last night that they have another Reagan on their hands and that their ridiculous tactics aren’t working. So now their paid trolls including the new DNC chairman Perez are claiming Bannon was behind the speech. Liberals are just stuck on stupid.

    Reply
  38. feralcatsblog says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.
    – Arthur Schopenhauer

    Reply
  39. CharterOakie says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Fantastic video montage — thanks for posting it.

    Love the theme music from “Chariots of Fire” — probably still my favorite movie, notwithstanding the fact that the actors didn’t look like world class sprinters, even of the 1920s. (And world class sprinters are unlikely to be great actors, alas).

    Reply
  40. TransitionTracker @DaveNYviii says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Schumer was a floundering mess on the senate floor this morning. They are shell shocked.

    Reply

