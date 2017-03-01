VIDEO: First They Ignore You, Then…

First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win. ~ Gandhi
Walking in a Winner Wonderland – WATCH:
…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning” !…
~ Donald J Trump
….”Complicated Business Folks, Complicated Business”…
And We won!
Do you think the Congressional leadership NOW get it? After last night?
Do you get it Mitch? Ryan, how about you? Are you folks going to continue to fight Our President’s agenda? The agenda of the people?
Balls in your court.
Do what he/we want or we get someone who will. That simple.
They’re doing it to save their own behinds. But it’s better than the constant negativity.
They will fight the Trump agenda because most all have sold their souls long ago to K Street and the Devil.
So this new cooperation is probably only temporary. Maybe to get through the 2018 elections.
If they don’t move on Obamacare repeal and the tax cuts it’s going to get real nasty.
Damn shame both Ryan and Mitch (and most of the rest of them) don’t have actual “balls”. I think they wear their little knitted hats in the privacy of their bedrooms or congressional offices.
McConnell and Ryan wouldn’t know what to do with balls. In their court or elsewhere. Just sayin’.
We have a culture that gelds many American men.
THIS is what a REAL President does! Say his peace and speak the truth and then gets right back to work. He doesn’t take time off to go play golf because his eloquent speech made him look good.
LOVE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP!
The Dems and Dem MSM have figured out that the sore loser pouty tantrum-throwing toddler routine is losing votes for them. So now they’re trying cooperation. But I don’t trust. I think it’s all scripted and completely superficial and disingenuous. Notice how they all seem to be saying the same talking points.
I would like to add this: I am so proud of us for voting for Trump. Wow. I couldn’t be more pleased with his performance so far. He’s amazing.
Same here! We had 17 candidates, most were nice, competent people. Most would NOT have beaten Hillary and if they did, not a single one would have done anything but nibble around the edges while the train headed toward the cliff.
We chose the winner. I am still in awe of the American people..the citizens of other countries are secretly so very jealous that they can’t do what We, The American People, have done!
I don’t think if anyone BUT Pres. Trump could have won.
Due to the large amount of voter fraud, which Killary was banking on (it explains why they were buying champaign preparing for their victory ball hours before voting was over)– any Republican would have conceded an hour after the polls closed just like Mittens did.
Also none of the 16 other Republican had the intestinal fortitude to fight. At best we would have a virtual re-enactment of “Kinder Gentler Conservationism”
Basically we’d never know what winning was ever again for maybe a generation assuming we still had a country at that time!
He sure is. I am so happy right now, so filled with joy and optimism. These last eight years have been rough. And before that, as I gradually came to understand that we were living in an almost banana republic and that the Republicans were as bad as the Dems, that was beyond depressing.
Seeing Obama win twice nearly sent me right over the edge. Really.I had started to make plans to expat to Chile in case The Hag won because I just did not have the heart to watch my beloved country and all she stands for be destroyed from within and without.
But God was not done with us yet and we’ve been given another chance. We can now rebuild our shining city on the hill. We are back. America is back and I believe with all my heart that Pres. Trump’s infectious optimism and tenacity will raise everyone up.
I don’t think they had really had any choice. Forced with a PERFECT presentation, to say anything negative would dig their hole deeper.
A picture is worth a 1,000 words. Seeing the Dems sit through and not clap for patriotic lines any sane person would agree with just showed them for who they are.
Any Dem who continues to ‘resist’ does so at his own risk. The Dem party can’t save his seat. They by their own actions henceforth will or will not make themselves a target.
The gig is up. That includes for the media too.
Sorry…my statment equally applies to the Dem women in white (I don’t have any in my area, but those dingbats aren’t exempt.)
I’ve heard lifelong democrats are upset about this and plan on voting for Trump in 2020
A lot of lifetime democrats voted for Trump in 2016.
Hello MaineCoon. Are you in congressional district 2?
The more they listen to President Trump in the full, and not selected edited clips by the media, the more presidential he becomes. Slowly, or maybe like a bolt of lightning, they will start to understand why America elected him.
Once they decide Trump was elected on his own merits, the whole Russia thing dissolves, and they will come to the realization that the democrats never had a plan entering into the presidential race.
With Perez as the new head of the Democratic party, they come out of the gate with a horrible rebuttal to the Presidential Address. They are one bad decision after another.
As usual.
Up 15% since Trump’s election.
http://ei.marketwatch.com//Multimedia/2017/03/01/Photos/ZH/MW-FG870_21k_tr_20170301090225_ZH.jpg?uuid=b2b019c4-fe87-11e6-b3f9-001cc448aede
When it comes crashing down to earth, where it should be I might add, will you be so anxious to let Trump take credit for it? My point is, it’s a dangerous game to take credit for a bull market that is lost touch with reality… Decades of reckless manipulation got us through the point where Trump was elected President… Exuberance has bumped it higher.
I’m all for a health market, but this isn’t one. And when the bubble pops his enemies will be falling all over themselves to blame him. Be ready.
Repsort – You need to watch Charles Payne on FBN. He has analyzed the market and he says the rally is real. He bases this on the increase in manufacturing and the manufacturing index. I am also a financial professional. You don’t know what you are talking about and are undoubtedly a troll.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree about the uptick. It is the underlying valuation I question. I would, of course, prefer to be wrong.
exactly. I hope I’m wrong… But to argue the day BEFORE Trump was elected that we were in a BIG FAT UGLY BUBBLE (as Trump himself argued) only to turn around and praise him for an amazing economy 40 days later is not intellectually honest.
I’d love to see it go to the moon, I guess. But I want to see it there based on real value, not hot air that’s pumped in via any number of Fed manipulations.. Zero interest rates being the biggest one over the last few decades… That game is not over by the way.
good for people who got dow etfs before the election
I’ll check him out. I don’t know of him but another reader mentioned his name. No, not a troll. It’s sad that the moment anyone offers a contrary opinion that card gets whipped out.
I cringed the day Trump pointed to the stock market as evidence of something. Everyone can see it and no point jumping in to where you have to own the downside. Unnecessary political risk.
And that’s probably what’s behind this orchestrated praise coming out of the FAKE MEDIA… Trump took full ownership of the market’s performance last night. Watch for them to let him own it, 100%. They’d love nothing more than to throw it back in his face when the casino/ponzi comes crashing down.
You are right about the stock market, repsort. Eight years of basically zero interest rates have left those who need to make their money work for them with nowhere to go but stocks. This has propped Wall Street up artificially, and as interest rates rise, money will find new homes in less risky investments (bonds, cds, etc.). These low interest rates, by the way, have really damaged a lot of retirees who looked to things like bonds or certificates, of deposit to give them a reasonable, safer return on investment dollars. So it is inevtible that we will see a correction. How big will it be? Maybe that will depend, in part at least, on how sound the underlying economy is at the time.
you should look into what companies are the dow jones index. these are very solid companies.
Oh crap. I may be a concern troll right now. Yikes. Thank you in advance for all the concern for my concern.
All, in a moment agreeing is fishy. Van Jones sealed it for me thinking this is an orchestrated enthusiasm. They all were too happy and giddy while saying the exact same as the next person self-identified for months as enemy of President Donald Trump. This is how they are going to deal with Trump calling them all fake news and his enemy.
This was too perfectly choreographed and delivered. Excellent acting.
I was typing the same sentiments at the same time, see my post above. Very scripted.
thank you for your concern, Sandra. (just funning)
What is really, really, REALLY ironic is Sundance is selling this as a win. WTF optic is he up to? Of course he thought the exact same thing as we. Of course.
Well, it’s a win to get legislation passed. But that’s about it. 🙂
You’re taking this thing way too seriously.
It’s a fan video celebrating Trump and how well Trumpism sells by now.
Of course, the true challenges are ahead of us and there is a looming threat that the amnesty crowd may woo Trump.
But you can neeither fight or live when you’re always negative.
Be prepared for the enemy, but enjoy the nice moments.
It is not a nice moment unless we choose to accept it as sincere and individually spontaneous responses of praise. It is not winning when it is orchestrated.
BTW, I am a fighter and am not always negative. I am prepared for the enemy which is exactly why I don’t enjoy this as a nice moment, a ruse against us and President Trump.
I do not think one can take it too seriously when a major Trump supporter influencer (Sundance) presents media and frames to us what it is saying, employing the very exact tactic the enemies of our country used all election cycle towards Trump’s words.
But, thank you for your concern for my concern and the character advice.
The MSM is always scripted now and has been for years.
Translation of the script : Globalism is no longer the flavor of the week , lets regroup to fight another day … and Trump will need to temper his enthusiasm on the stock rally , even if real , the average American sees it as a reckless gamble .
Plus, in the vidoes all the Democrats in white, sitting down was never showed. Never showed not clapping, either. The over-the-board giddyiness was to cover the shamefulness of the organized dems. This video needs to be redone (would if knew how) showing the shameful defiers.
A group of Democrats all dressed in white? KKK rally?
How idiotic they are. They are supposed to be representing women suffrage. I have news for them – more women vote than men. What’s with the klan outfit?
I always hate when women politician do these stupid ditzy things like wear pink or big hats or gaudy jewelry. Would male politicians plan to wear the same outfits? It’s embarrassing.
All we’re missing is Helen Reddy.
How 70’s of them……
Klan suits for clown suits? Weird.
Fox Business showed them sitting on their hands the whole time.
RSBN showed them in all their awfulness.
Yes, it was. Quite often on Fox Business network. Depended on the network/source you were watching.
If this is how they are going to deal with President Trump calling them fake news and the enemy of the American people (not his enemy), still seems like winning to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah I’m thinking the same. The media likely figures too many people saw this speech last night and were impressed with it to go on bashing the President right after it. In this they are acknowledging how phony they are and are afraid too much of the public would realize it if they had ripped on Trump after a legendary speech like that.
Too bad for the whores. They are obsessed with Trump’s tweets. He’s hurting them but good, and they want the bleeding to stop. Keep trying idiots! See following…
I’ve been thinking the exact same thing as you: Krauthammer, Van Jones, Wallace, others, all spouting the same: Tonight he became the President.
No doubt these all are plotting to twist the knife, in a less blatant manner than before.
Tactic #1 failed; moving on to tactic #2.
Oh yes, and let’s not forget about ratings! Hah.
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. out. out.
Nothing the media says one way or the other holds much meaning, although it was nice to hear the good reviews and certainly President Trump deserves to hear it.
If you listened to these insufferable hacks, you heard them once again, try to push President Trump to always be like this. They’re hoping that they can force him into what they consider a restrained, disciplined President.
Just like the immigration phony story, they won’t stop. President Trump is going to be Trump. There are different tones for different settings.
It makes no difference which way their MSM wind blows, Our President owns them.
Relax 🙂
You are sort of missing my point. Plus, by my sarky “oh crap” intro, I showed relaxed. Thinking and questioning is now out of the relaxed realm? To funny.
I didn’t miss your point at all. You can’t control this lyin’ fools so I find it takes too much energy to worry about what they say.
They all got delivered the same talking point sheet. This was not a battle they could win so they conceded for the day and will wait for some weakness to be exposed for a new attack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who believes those Dem reporters, though? Their script of the day called for “great speech” and “short political career” to take our eyes away from the appalling Dem behavior yesterday.
Last night, Trump vanquished the NeverTrump whiners, Democrat liars, GOPe metrosexuals, and leftist media whores in one fell swoop.
No, Van Jones. No, no, NO!
Mr. Trump became President Trump at noon on January 20th, after convincingly winning the election on November 8th. The difference now is that you can no longer deny it.
“Journalists” are never any good at Math. Nov. 8th, January 20th, February 28th.
Yep. You got it, R-C.
Same goes for Chris Wallace.
Not ONE “I” or a “me” in the entire speech! Amazing night for our president and our country! And as always, our First Lady, Melania, was stunning! MAGA
I want results. The cult of personality will have to do without me being a member of it.
And I don’t think President Trump would want to be judged any other way.
Is that you, Jonah Goldberg?
Maybe it’s Rich Lowry? Ben Shapiro?
Dow up 330 at 3:30pm. I don’t trust the MSM either but most likely they are now trying to cover their rear ends. They are in deep shit, bigly.
Those of us who have been following and listening to first candidate Trump and now President Trump were not surprised. This is why we supported him, this is why we continue to support him. We have listened to him we understand what he has been saying all along.
The fake news drive by media, the neverTrumpers and the rest built up a caricature of their worst demon and called him Donald Trump. They then proceeded to mock, insult, malign and dismiss the image they created. Last night many of them finally heard the Donald Trump we all know and they are shocked. Suddenly they discover he is “presidential” and he is not a demagogue, partisan hack.
I don’t expect this to last but I am happy that the people who get their news from the fake news drive by media got a 40 minute glimpse of President Donald J. Trump. Now we can hope that when the nattering nabobs of negativity revert to spewing bile those people will remember what they saw last night.
Check out the details of the CBS poll — especially the section on support for Trump’s plans on all the issues (64% to 78% support on every single plan).
https://www.scribd.com/mobile/document/340594301/CBS-poll-on-Donald-Trump-s-joint-address
39/33/23 Republican/Independent/Democrat sample in that poll.
Not sure what to take from it really.
CNN to host town hall with the Bad and the Ugly tonight at 9p.m.
Those two need a sanction at the very least. All McCain and Graham want is a war with Russia. Their actions overseas trying to instigate the Ukrainians to go to war with Russia.
President Trump is a NATURAL dealing with resistance –
The praise was definitely the meme issued from the usual Leftist think-tank for all MSM anchors to parrot. The question is: Why?
The President addressed “corrupt” and “corruption” last night.
One, was very subtle, yet, a solemn promise of its demise. (Did you notice the abrupt commotion in chambers?)
The other, was loudly condemning, collectively, promised justice would be served.
Just got off the 7 train at Grand Central to transfer to the 4 or 5 express to city hall for a meeting at the DOE headquarters. I was shocked and I mean shocked to see a group of activist talking negatively about Obama and Soros. They. Also had signs asking for the reinstatement of the Glass Seagel Act. I engaged in a conversation with a young millennial young lady. Was shocked at how pro trump and anti Obama she was. We spoke for about 5 minutes. She even got me to subscribe to their magazine and gave me a copy with the title being How Obama and George Soros put actual Nazis I power in Ukraine. I thought of our Treeper BD who has educated me about Russia and Ukraine.
What the hell is happening? This is occurring in the heart of NYC! Wow!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow.
PS Just make sure they didn’t give you The Way to Happiness booklet. That one’s from the Scientologists. Bad cult.
Flepore, I’m liking it!
Praying it’s a Godly “thing”.
😃
but did you actually purchase any of their Girl Scout Cookies, or a subscription to their magazines?
Thank you for your 1st hand account! Awesome!
Very interesting. My son, who has more experience with millenials than I (not difficult), constantly tells me that they are much more conservative than people think. Maybe he has a point.
Meanwhile, as the Fifth Column crumbles and the chunks fall into the dustbin of history, Rep. Maxine Waters is still every so outrageously outraged – even though no one is actually speaking to her.
What a horrid elected Representative she most certainly is….. but what a superior dingbat!
She has a cry-baby shaped mouth.
Who would want to touch that stupid, nasty, dirty woman’s hand anyway!
I will pass judgement on the organized response later on, but everyone can admit it was definitely a well delivered presidential speech. The media will never be friends with nationalist policies but at least a levelheaded working relationship would help the country heal. trump will win regardless but he will win more with a less divided country. Ultimately, results are what we want. This will help him get that!
Kind of surreal. I’ll explain. Firstly I am not holy roller Bible thumper self righteous Christian even though I am a Christian believer but as I see the media that have relentlessly attack President Trump and many months before the election as candidate Trump, I have to remember Mark Taylor’s prophecy he said he received about Donald Trump in 2011. That prophecy specifically mentioned that the media would start to agree with him after he became POTUS. Even after all the blatant personal attacks for over a year, now in a instant you see the media flipping their own script. Interesting to say the least as far as I am concerned.
Bottom line? The FakeNews media went so hard and heavy they beclowned themselves, esp CNN. Besides that, they damned well knew too many MILLIONS of people tuned in to watch Trump. To slam him for ‘lies’ or ‘bombast’ or whatever other BS they normally spew would be counting on a public, already highly distrustful of the MSM to deny what their own eyes/ears saw and heard and instead believe the low credibility MSM? They had NO CHOICE. As a bonus, they were caught again purveying fake news about immigration, not b/c Trump misled them, but because they equated Trump’s remarks that he thinks he can get bipartisan support for immigration reform as being Go8 amnesty. Thus, FakeNews MSM is either deceitful or stupid as hell. Likely both.
Now, the ground is set w/ 10’s of millions understanding WHERE Trump is coming from re policy positions…and all who object might as well state they hate US Citizens and put the interest of foreign nations and foreign nationals first. This goes for our RINO’s. When TPP, Go8 were being peddled, the MSM and UniParty all sang the same song about how these ‘deals’ were great for Americans. Americans w/ common sense knew they were being given a pile of manure, but the only faint voices were either faint ones from some on the Freedom Caucus who didn’t reach many people, or Cruz types who were crafty in their objections…while peddling more of the same, simply rebranded or w/ the TPP simply changed positions but not really. Trump is the ONLY one w/ a big enough megaphone to REACH all those people who KNEW they were being sold out… Now millions more who didn’t support Trump have had an opportunity to hear the truth unfiltered. No way can UniParty and FakeNews directly attack at this point.
The danger is they’ll get craftier… well, we’ll beat them again.
Yes, we will beat them again as we are all tuned in to their Kabuki theatre
From the Escalator to Statuary Hall……I love this ride!
#Winning.
His speech last night was wonderful! So heartfelt. I wept, to be honest. And, I cannot help but wonder if the media is working really hard now to redeem themselves for their pathetic treatment of him. I was listening to Rush today during lunch, and he made a point that it seems like all-of-a-sudden, the Democrats (and the MSM) are seeing and hearing Donald Trump for the FIRST TIME. They have spent so long bashing him, laughing at him, thinking he was a flash in the pan, etc….They never actually WATCHED one of his rallies, (heard about them), but never got one inkling of what the theme was behind him–(We The People!)
I about fell off my chair with Chris Matthew’s comment. I wonder what the majority of dems are thinking after listening to our President Trump last night and all of the msm and their pundits. Are they finally going to give him a chance? Or are they going to wait for another false media story to attack all over again? Whatever their choice, I think a few more dems will be jumping on the Trump Train.
I have said from the beginning that dems will be jumping their sinking ship and start supporting our president. Every day more and more will be leaving, and it will be one of their happiest days to date when it comes to politics.
We all know this has been our president from day one. We all know this is how he feels and all he has been working so hard on, it just feels good the opposing side is finally seeing or opening their eyes to what we have always known, seen and loved. This is our President. He is for All of us. It’s one of the many reasons why I love him so.
This is funny. From the same reporter that brought us Trumps dinner at the BLT.
Cruz flummoxed by that question. Ted gots zero sense of humor.
”Complicated Business Folks, Complicated Business”
That’s my absolutely favorite picture of him too. It always makes me smile and laugh….
THIS!
They couldn’t get away with ignoring his message this time.
They couldn’t get away with Lying about what he said!
That is why they made some positive-sounding remarks.
They were forced to.
But it won’t last.
We know this…it won’t last.
In fact, they are already declaring that the creation of his new VOICE Agency is…”genocide”.
Mark Dice talks about it in his new video:
Wheaties…..this will be a classic meme — like Bill Clinton’s freakout pic at the debate!
Ha! Great minds think alike, we were posting the same thing at the same time.
Trump has them in a corner and they know it.
Why is BreitbartNews shilling for a BAT Tax which the likes of Paul Ryan & all Rinos support? Under guise Bannon supports
So, it looks like Trump has the DhimmiRats softened up for confirmation of the Supreme Court nomination of Gorsuch and for his legislation push (budget, ObamaCare repeal and replace, and tax reform and 15%). The rest of the agenda is important for the next election cycle, namely school choice and family neighborhood security, plus inner city cleanup.
Trump is on it. He has seen that legislation will take his shoulder to move the mule and the trade effort has been handed off.
Trump is handing much of the mess to his cabinet of generals to give himself time to baby sit Turtle and Rat. Pence seems to be sitting on the bench at this point.
ISIS looks to be on the run. The key to beating ISIS was to stop massively supporting them.
I know we won’t see what Trump is doing to put a collar on the self funding rogue CIA, but tell tale signs will be the CIA owned media… CNN, etc.
So much is in motion. So, much. Overwhelming. What a huge mess is being cleaned up. Huge mess.
As I watched the Dems sit last night, refusing to clap or stand or smile or nod or approve of anything DJT said, even though I was in my living room, I swear I could feel the effect they were having on the rest of the “working class” across this country that have traditionally voted D, as well as Independents.
To sit there and silently denounce all the plans, hopes, and dreams DJT laid out for making America and Americans better off, means they do not care about average “working class” voters, and to me, that fact has never been more outrageously obvious. They care about their party, their own power and wealth, their big donors, the people of OTHER countries, illegals, criminals, and all the “victims” and snowflakes who represent their special interest groups and voting base.
The average hard-working, tax-paying American is of NO interest to Dems. We got you loud and clear last night, you repugnant bunch of anti-American power brokers. Good luck in 2018, 2020, and beyond.
The optics of for the democrats last night was terrible. From the white Klansman like outfits of the democrat women, to Pelosi not clapping on job creation, to the sick look on their faces when hearing who Donald Trump really is for the first time, to the booing the VOICE announcement. The fake news media knows this. A lot of people watching were red pilled last night. I think this was one of Pres. Trump’s best speeches to date. My elderly father even stayed up for the whole thing and was so happy to have seen it all. He loves the president but he’s almost 89 yrs old and even a good movie puts him to sleep. I think the democrats realized last night that they have another Reagan on their hands and that their ridiculous tactics aren’t working. So now their paid trolls including the new DNC chairman Perez are claiming Bannon was behind the speech. Liberals are just stuck on stupid.
All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.
– Arthur Schopenhauer
Fantastic video montage — thanks for posting it.
Love the theme music from “Chariots of Fire” — probably still my favorite movie, notwithstanding the fact that the actors didn’t look like world class sprinters, even of the 1920s. (And world class sprinters are unlikely to be great actors, alas).
Schumer was a floundering mess on the senate floor this morning. They are shell shocked.
