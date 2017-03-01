Secretary Ryan Zinke Receives His Presidential Commission From Vice-President Pence…

Vice President Mike Pence delivers the oath of office to representative Ryan Zinke as Secretary of the Interior. As Secretary Zinke accepts his commission to head the Department of the Interior he takes charge of everything outside:
.
(Via AP) Ryan Zinke (ZIN’-kee) has been sworn in as interior secretary, giving him oversight of 400 million acres of public land, most of it in the West. Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office on Wednesday, hours after the Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nomination of Zinke by a vote of 68-31.
The 55-year-old Montana native and former Navy SEAL has also pledged to tackle the estimated $12 billion backlog in maintenance and repairs at national parks.
With Zinke’s approval, the Senate has confirmed 16 out of 22 of Trump’s Cabinet and Cabinet-level nominations. Senate confirmation votes are pending on Trump’s nominees to head the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture and Labor, along with the posts of U.S. trade representative and the director of national intelligence. (link)
I would highly suggest people watch this one. It was very moving to hear Zinke describe the ceremony at Dover when Ryan Owens’ body was returned to his loved ones. He really hit the nail on the head about what kind of person we have as a POTUS.
I agree. Heartily recommend. This guy seems like a gentleman and a real American man.
I think Secretary Zinke is going to serve us very, very well.
Video is well worth worthing.
It’s about time, I have several suggestions I will email him about.
Like sending a lot of For Sale and For Lease signs.
I’m a bit slow; but I get it: Federal lands.
Yes indeed!
I just flew from the Southwest to DC today. I usually don’t sit in window seats but today I decided to. I was struck by the vast emptiness of the Southwest and thought about all the untapped wealth we have right under our feet. $20 trillion in debt is a big, bad, and scary number. Thankfully we have a businessman in charge who knows there is a VERY LARGE asset side to our balance sheet as well.
The problem is the water. Albuquerque, for example, gets their water from under ground.
If Albuquerque had more access to water, it would be much more developed with corporations, like Intel.
Agreed. Perhaps we need some bigly thinking, such as this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_American_Water_and_Power_Alliance
Yes but, the water would be diverted to the Colorado River, which goes to California, and Mexico.
I know there is more to the story, but that is why we can’t develop the south west. California hogs the water, Texas gets some, Mexico gets much.
Texas, unlike California, builds dams and lakes so that we don’t have to depend on trans-state rivers as much.
Thanks. I didn’t see this till after I posted reply to muffy.
This water plan is stupid.
Let our natural resources alone, particularly with regard to water. This nations watersheds are the heart beat of the country. We need not expect the enth degree of development for every square foot of our nation. No good can come of it. Business is not the be all and end all of our national character. Rather it is a means to an end. If you want more access to water, move to where it is. But we must leave some part of this continent to the wild, and the wild in each of us.
There could be much more imaginative thinking about a national water delivery system from places that have too much to places that have too little. Colorado River is not the only source; in fact, it should be added too as well. We pipe oil; why not water. Why not refill the aquifers. A good engineering job for all those new STEM grads. There are ways to pump water over mountains, too.
The purpose of a “water plan” is not development, although one would have to protect from that for those beautiful open spaces. The purpose is that we should never have to suffer drought again. This surface of our globe is 70% water. And we have drought? California should have more desalinization plants. Water should be piped from the snow melts to the needy areas. We could manage those floods better, too.
In the infrastructure plan, perhaps a combo of Ryan Zinke, Scott Pruitt, and President Donald Trump together can put some Americans back to work to include building numerous surface water reservoirs to help cities like Albuquerque and our farmers too.
The underground ones work better. The arroyos we have in Albuquerque are mostly not covered in concret, just giant ditches, so the water can sink down into the earth, before it reaches the Rio Grande and thus Texas and Mexico.
It rains so hard here, in the summer, that above ground resivores would fill up quick, then the dam would break and flood the city.
It’s not as empty as you think it is!!! Many of us are down here plodding along, just making a living!
We just won the west back.
Best wishes to our new Secretary of Outside.
Good now give the land back to the States and folks the Government took it from.
Very fine words from Secretary Zinke about President Trump and Vice President Pence as well as his very supportive wife.
Navy SEAL! Another Bad Ass! And a man of faith!
Thanks for picking so many impressive, experienced, stout-hearted and godly men, President Trump!
I am always reluctant to mess around too much with Mother Nature. I understand floodplains and the need for dams but to try and assert too much control over the flows could easily go wrong, and if it does it could be catastrophic. I like that he’s from Montana. That means he’s grown up around BLM issues. Bureau of Land Management not those other people.
Zinke is kind of a hottie. He could be in a Men of Trump calendar. 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
NH, I was looking for your comment, you crack me up. He is kind oh hawt. Lol
*of
Man of Steel !
Trump:
Fixing up National Parks = good. Do that.
Refugee program = bad. Stop doing that.
I think Trump is going to go down the list, just like that. All the stuff that’s bad for us stop doing. All the stuff that helps us, do that. What I’m really talking about here is $$$. All the stuff that’s good for us can be paid for by stopping the spending on things that are bad for us. We don’t need experts to study it for years or explain it to us. It’s all really very simple.
Yet another great Cabinet pick. Mr. Zinke is a former U.S. Navy Seal who has stated he will open up our public lands to multiple uses once again. He’s going to give public lands back to we the people. As a resident of Oregon, I look forward to sustainable timber harvests in our national forests that will once again allow forest service roads to be unblocked (an Obama outrage) so they can be used by the public for recreation and more importantly for forest fire suppression during fire season.
I don’t know enough about new secretary Zinke; but has there been any conversation about undoing the massive land confiscation by what’s his name under the antiquities act of 1906?
Mike, love that you don’t mention the unmentionable!
Wow! Just wow! He gave me goosebumps talking about Trump, Dover, and the ‘Rocks’ of Gibraltar, Trump & Pence. I think he will make a great Sec. of the Interior & glad we have someone from out west, a native of Montana, who respects our land and our people.
I hope he seeks justice for LaVoy Finicum!
Well that was a terrific swearing in ceremony. What Secretary Zinke said about PDJT brought happy tears to my eyes. His wife is gorgeous, and a very young grandmother. I also thought his comments regarding VP Pence were a great lift.
