March 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #41

Posted on March 1, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

102 Responses to March 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #41

  1. Sentient says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Beshear/Pelosi 2020!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. fleporeblog says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Thank you Lord for this gift of a man that we call OUR President today and for the next 8 years! Our country has been saved!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. ALEX says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:23 am

    This is classic. Watch the face of Pelosi at end….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Posted this on the open thread yesterday. I think everyone should have a look if you’re interested in
    Nigel Farage…terrific interview(approximately 45 minutes )

    Like

    Reply
  7. Sa_Bi says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:24 am

    The EU and the French government want to prosecute Marine Le Pen because she, in 2015, exposed ISIS crimes after a ‘journalist’ compared her party to the group.

    Like

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      March 1, 2017 at 12:37 am

      Thank God we don’t have laws like that here. The uniparty would have taken Trump out if they could have. God help Marine Le Pen. The world needs more like her.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
      March 1, 2017 at 12:38 am

      The desperation of The Powers That Be is showing.

      Does anyone know how to say, “If you’re taking flak, you’re over the target” in French? Give ’em hell, Marine!

      Like

      Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. ZurichMike says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Did you notice the bit in the speech where Trump mentioned Governor Bevin of Kentucky noting that ObamaCare is failing in Kentucky? This was a DEFINITE smack at McConnell, who tried yesterday to start the conversation that ObamaCare cannot be repealed.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. jello333 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Over the past couple days, I’ve been watching videos of complete election night coverage of the various networks. (By the way, I HIGHLY recommend everyone do that! 😉 ) So in one of them, I heard something I never remember hearing before.

    Some reporter was at Hillary’s Javits Center “victory rally” talking about what a 180 shift of mood had taken place once it became obvious she might actually lose. Showing people standing around dead silent, in shock, some of them crying. Well, then she mentioned that Hillary very well might not be speaking tonight, and so we also wouldn’t be seeing the people she had planned to have on stage with her. This included “Mothers of the Movement”, foremost among them…. Sybrina Fulton! That’s right, had Hillary won, she would have had the mother of Trayvon Martin on that stage with her, showing her off to the whole world!

    Do you guys realize what a HUGE bullet we dodged when we helped Donald defeat Hillary?… for many, many reasons!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Albertus Magnus says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Would like for an honest answer to an honest question.

    People keep saying we cannot trust Ryan or McConnell to help Trump. What is the basis for this belief?

    Is it their past behavior? We overlook Trump’s former support of Dems and abortion, etc. because we recognize that he has changed. I think the case has been made that Trump’s victory was big enough to convert both of them, especially Ryan.

    Is it because they don’t seem to be moving fast enough for Trump’s supporters? With the exception of the cabinet nominees (slowed down by DEMS not the GOPe) they do not seem to be going at any slower pace legislatively than in past administrations. President Trump has NOT been critical of Ryan or McConnell. None of Trump’s advisers have either. Some people in the media are critical EVERYDAY but they have to talk about conflicts and contrasting agendas to drive viewership and page visits.

    I am not at all suggesting that we should forget all that the GOPe has done in the past. I am saying that since the election, it seems to me that the only Republicans who have been trying to thwart President Trump’s agenda are the Bushes, McCains and the Grahams. The rest of the party, ESPECIALLY RYAN have been repeatedly supportive of President Trump’s announced agenda.

    What I am specifically asking for are SPECIFIC EXAMPLES of Ryan and/or McConnell’s statements or actions since President Trump was inaugurated that could be interpreted as being against President Trump. Looking for evidence NOT vitrol or emotional attacks on the GOPe.

    Thanks.

    Like

    Reply
    • Lucille says:
      March 1, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Read everything here: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/category/paul-ryan/ and come to your own conclusions.

      Like

      Reply
      • Martin says:
        March 1, 2017 at 12:43 am

        Thank you

        Like

        Reply
      • Albertus Magnus says:
        March 1, 2017 at 1:14 am

        Thanks, Lucille. This is an insightful post by Sundance which built the case against Ryan on Sundance’s EXCEPTIONALLY KEEN observation skills and 1 radio snippet from Hannity’s radio show that I actually heard myself.

        Sundance’s observations of Ryan’s speech patterns are illustrative and should give all of us pause although that isn’t evidence but rather is Sundance’s compelling opinion.

        Regarding the snippet from the Hannity show, Sean was making a big deal about Ryan’s statements regarding as to where in the process the Obamacare repeal was and the Freedom Caucus members on the show simply reacted like “Really?”, that they hadn’t seen it but I am curious as to rank and file members would EVER see the proposed legislation (especially something of this magnitude) BEFORE the scoring was finished. The leadership is NOT going to release a legislative proposal PRIOR to its scoring because they may have to make significant changes to it so that it SCORES well.

        Sean Hannity and I have the exact same heart but I am telling you he simply does not process what he is being told on a deep level and that includes what Ryan told him on his show.

        I see lots of reasonable people doubting Ryan. But haven’t seen concrete proof of any betrayal that has occurred in word or action. If you have other examples to share, I really am interested in hearing them. thanks.

        Like

        Reply
    • arete55 says:
      March 1, 2017 at 1:00 am

      In tonight’s speech, Ryan’s body language, revealing vague (often smug) enthusiasm (or less) for many of Trump’s signature policy outcomes, offered certain tells for me.

      The Speaker’s look, regarding Trump’s TTP comments, was especially cold in my recollection. Ryan has been hostile to Trump’s insurgency and remains unconvincing as to his commitment to much of the President’s policy goals, especially immigration.

      I must add that Trump’s laudatory remarks to the special gallery invitees, on behalf of us all, was as genuine and inspirational as any such moments ever offered.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • arete55 says:
        March 1, 2017 at 1:03 am

        were as genuine…

        Like

        Reply
      • Albertus Magnus says:
        March 1, 2017 at 1:05 am

        I absolutely disagree with this. He seemed very supportive and was easily on his feet as much as Pence, although they on several times got up first on varying topics. Ryan was VERY supportive of President Trump as I was watching him more than the President, tbh.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • bessie2003 says:
          March 1, 2017 at 1:10 am

          I thought I saw a shift in Ryan’s impression of the President; during the speech there seemed a moment, when I was looking at Ryan sitting behind the President, where it seemed Ryan kind of ‘got it’, that this might indeed be a man who could teach or show Ryan a thing or two about true leadership. It was a brief moment, could have been something else, but that was an impression I got.

          Perhaps it is how President Trump always looks for the positive, perhaps that is having an effect and Ryan is starting to see a positive in working with the President?

          Like

          Reply
          • Albertus Magnus says:
            March 1, 2017 at 1:19 am

            I believe this too except I think I first saw it right after the election when Trump and Ryan had a joint appearance on the capitol (balcony) or from the White House balcony. Ryan looked like a kid that day to me who had just work up on Christmas morning to a gift he wasn’t expecting and was all excited about the great new opportunities for fun he was being given.

            Ryan will always be a globalist GOPe guy to me. But I also think he is exceptionally smart and has been doing everything he can to get Trump’s agenda (the parts he supports) through and I think we are going to be pleasantly surprised. It is McConnell dropping the ball that I worry about but mostly because I think that McCain, Graham and Rubio will put the globalist agenda about the nation’s interests when push comes to shove.

            Like

            Reply
        • Trish in S.Illinois says:
          March 1, 2017 at 1:16 am

          My parents kept yelling at Pence and Ryno to “Stand up!”
          They felt like they were just sitting there for alot of the good things President TRUMP was saying…they were weak. Dimmicrats always stand up and down for their guy for the entire speech.
          My parents were Cruz people during the primary…it was fun to watch them cheering for PTrump and having fits over the white statues and they lazy repugs tonight.

          Like

          Reply
          • Albertus Magnus says:
            March 1, 2017 at 1:21 am

            Still disagree with this. Think someone should take the time to watch it again just to watch their behavior and then compare it to either Pelosi’s support for Obama’s speech or Hastert’s for Bush’s for comparison. I just don’t see any lack of support.

            Like

            Reply
      • Albertus Magnus says:
        March 1, 2017 at 1:22 am

        But I agree Ryan was lukewarm over TPP, but that was only 2% of this speech.

        Like

        Reply
  12. NJF says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:36 am

    I’m feeling MAGA tonight!

    POTUS killed it, and was so respectful while doing It.

    I can’t believe all the positive comments from many of the pundits, Van Jones? Dana Perrino? Chris Wallace??

    But alas, the puppet writers will be up all night rewriting the narrative according to their masters.

    Waste Willaims said, “yea it was good, but the bar is so low.”

    That’s it, right? SMH

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. gamecock123 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:41 am

    “The Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom –- we will never forget him.” God Bless Trump. He is my voice.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. fleporeblog says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Our wonderful Treeper Pam posted this in another thread

    As I watched it live and cried like a baby, my cold anger reached a boiling point thinking about John McCain’s comments pertaining to the mission Mrs. Owen’s husband died in.

    As an Italian all I could think about was the beating that Santino received in the movie, The Godfather. I would be in prison tonight if I could get my hands on that POS Senator from AZ.

    Like

    Reply
  15. JustScott says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:41 am

    LG Electronics to build $250 million home appliance plant in U.S.
    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-lg-elec-usa-facility-idUSKBN1672JQ

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Martin says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Why?

    Like

    Reply
  17. Sayit2016 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Ok I did a really stupid thing…I was flipping channels to see the feedback on the SOTU…..( I know I know– no judging please) So was watching Chris Matthews and he had Kathy Griffin and Michael Moore…and I could not believe the crap they were spewing……I honestly think the reason the libs are so dang mad is because they KNOW no one gives a red rats a$$ what they think about Trump -I see their mouths moving and I think ahhhh shut up. Trump supporters will not be moved no matter what they say or do. I truly believe the country is coming around EXCEPT for that 25% that hate just to hate. No one in their right mind could watch that speech and think Trump is a ” liar and a fraud”. SMH.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Bull Durham says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Here’s how the Left is boycotting websites, Breitbart

    Like

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Judicial Watch interview with
    Sebastian Gorka

    Like

    Reply
  20. Nchadwick says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Not sure if I’m just giddy about Trump’s #Winning speech but found this too funny…

    Like

    Reply
  22. winky says:
    March 1, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Loved all the love that everyone gave our gorgeous First Lady Melania tonight. I know that it made her really feel good and she appreciated it so much and she stood proudly. I am sure it is difficult for her at times to hear the things she does but tonight she felt loved. So great.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Bill Brown says:
    March 1, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Great speech.
    But the biggest immediate threat to Donald’s implementation of policy is too many Never Trumpers and camouflaged Obama globalists and their surrogates in Departmental middle / upper levels. The EPA , State, Education ( a hive), Treasury even (shock) Defence.

    The real work starts with the PURGE.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Martin says:
    March 1, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Reality Wins says:
    March 1, 2017 at 1:28 am

    I know you all must be wondering, after that wonderful speech by OUR PRESIDENT TRUMP just what what was the response by the Democrats and NeverTrumpers? You are in luck, i smuggled out super secret video of their meeting directly after the speech. Here it is:

    Like

    Reply
  26. History Teaches says:
    March 1, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Put this speech in a time capsule and mark it as one of the great orations of political history. Trump is no Cicero or Churchill but in his own way he articulated a clear, concise message for his time and place in history.

    He just gets more and more well honed and razor sharp with his focus and vision. Not by reciting platitudes but by saying what he means and meaning what he says . No impossible schemes, but everything very doable with the goodwill of the public behind him.

    In one night he showed the stark contrast with the Democrats, who marginalized themselves to infinitesimal size with their pouty and petty childish behavior. Trump really hit a grand slam, elevating his rhetoric and stature while allowing the opposition to reveal exactly who they are.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s