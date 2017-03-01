March 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #41

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Beshear/Pelosi 2020!
You guys are being extremely harsh on Mr Beshear. His last video was much more upbeat. https://youtu.be/qSsXumQJtCs
Eule Gibbons………..Anybady else remember him ????
wow! that was fast! lol!
Thank you Lord for this gift of a man that we call OUR President today and for the next 8 years! Our country has been saved!
Yes….Long time fleporeblog….I remember your daily early voting updates well during campaign. Good times and good to see you…
Amen fleporeblog. We shall have our President’s back every step of the way.
Hi Effe. O/T, but that is me at gab…
We’re going to have to show Europe how it’s done.
He looked so good tonight. I’m so proud of our President. So proud.
He doesn’t have to fake his love for this country. He means it.
My favorite part of the speech!
The facial expressions behind him say a lot.
This is classic. Watch the face of Pelosi at end….
GET BACK! That thing is either going to explode, or an alien slug about to erupt from its mouth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re way off.
That think IS the alien slug.
ugly product of mafia with no soul
Oh my God. I knew the Democrats were an aging party but wow is Pelosi showing the effects of too many facelifts. I wasn’t sure if that was her or one of the mummies I saw on display at the Natural History Museum in LA a few years ago.
Strange creature. Its face is melting.
OMG her ear is falling off.
She looks like she sucked a lemon. (Not Don, he’s gay anyway)
She needs to trade in her “pussy hat” for a sourpuss hat.
Winning is so FUN!
She looks so Pissed Off and Powerless
She also looks so plastic.
One too many facelifts. Just don’t let her go out in the sun or her face might melt.
That was the “duping delight”, as we learned right here after the John Brennan interview a while back. She knows it’s a disaster.
Posted this on the open thread yesterday. I think everyone should have a look if you’re interested in
Nigel Farage…terrific interview(approximately 45 minutes )
Piers got obnoxious pushing about trivialities but was otherwise okay.
Nige was on his game throughout and won the crowd.
He has had an amazing life. From being in a crashed plane to Brexit.
Always pushing forward. Farage and Trump have much in common.
The EU and the French government want to prosecute Marine Le Pen because she, in 2015, exposed ISIS crimes after a ‘journalist’ compared her party to the group.
Thank God we don’t have laws like that here. The uniparty would have taken Trump out if they could have. God help Marine Le Pen. The world needs more like her.
The desperation of The Powers That Be is showing.
Does anyone know how to say, “If you’re taking flak, you’re over the target” in French? Give ’em hell, Marine!
Where was Justice Thomas? I don’t think I saw him.
He almost never comes to these speeches. He is historically always absent. I don’t recall him coming to many of G.W, Clinton or Obama. I was too young to know if he came to the first Bush’s but My father said Justice Thomas never showed up to state of the Unions when I asked him about it 10 or 12 years ago.
I didn’t see the hag either?
Prolly sleeping off the afternoon wine.
Did you notice the bit in the speech where Trump mentioned Governor Bevin of Kentucky noting that ObamaCare is failing in Kentucky? This was a DEFINITE smack at McConnell, who tried yesterday to start the conversation that ObamaCare cannot be repealed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good catch, ZM.
This was NOT a slap at McConnell. It was a slap at BASHEAR who gave the DEM response to President Trump.
A two-fer!
Yep!
So far, President Trump has avoided ever the appearance of looking like he is attacking/criticizing Ryan or McConnell.
Trump spoke before the rebuttal, so not following your logic.
It was announced earlier in the day that Bashear was delivering the DEM response.
It was McConnell who said that repealing ObamaCare would be “difficult”. Bashear is a non-entity in all of this, and probably did not have a copy of the President’s speech.
No one said that McConnell didn’t say that. I am disputing that Trump was targeting McConnell’s statement (which is no different that what TRUMP has said about how it is hard but he says they HAVE TO repeal it). He was targeting Bashear by quoting Bevin who followed Bashear in the governor’s office. Trump has NEVER targeted McConnell since taking office. Ever.
I caught the turtle looking a bit perplexed or surprised more than once. He needs to tuck his head in his shell and go hibernate.
Also a slam on the rebuttal speaker.
Agreed
How? Rebuttal speaker spoke *after* Trump.
I think the ‘rebuttal speeches’ are recorded before the President’s speech.
3D Chess.
Over the past couple days, I’ve been watching videos of complete election night coverage of the various networks. (By the way, I HIGHLY recommend everyone do that! 😉 ) So in one of them, I heard something I never remember hearing before.
Some reporter was at Hillary’s Javits Center “victory rally” talking about what a 180 shift of mood had taken place once it became obvious she might actually lose. Showing people standing around dead silent, in shock, some of them crying. Well, then she mentioned that Hillary very well might not be speaking tonight, and so we also wouldn’t be seeing the people she had planned to have on stage with her. This included “Mothers of the Movement”, foremost among them…. Sybrina Fulton! That’s right, had Hillary won, she would have had the mother of Trayvon Martin on that stage with her, showing her off to the whole world!
Do you guys realize what a HUGE bullet we dodged when we helped Donald defeat Hillary?… for many, many reasons!
LikeLiked by 6 people
And Leslie McSpadden? Seriously?! (I just looked it up….)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
(It was, of course, a rhetorical question. 😉 )
Would like for an honest answer to an honest question.
People keep saying we cannot trust Ryan or McConnell to help Trump. What is the basis for this belief?
Is it their past behavior? We overlook Trump’s former support of Dems and abortion, etc. because we recognize that he has changed. I think the case has been made that Trump’s victory was big enough to convert both of them, especially Ryan.
Is it because they don’t seem to be moving fast enough for Trump’s supporters? With the exception of the cabinet nominees (slowed down by DEMS not the GOPe) they do not seem to be going at any slower pace legislatively than in past administrations. President Trump has NOT been critical of Ryan or McConnell. None of Trump’s advisers have either. Some people in the media are critical EVERYDAY but they have to talk about conflicts and contrasting agendas to drive viewership and page visits.
I am not at all suggesting that we should forget all that the GOPe has done in the past. I am saying that since the election, it seems to me that the only Republicans who have been trying to thwart President Trump’s agenda are the Bushes, McCains and the Grahams. The rest of the party, ESPECIALLY RYAN have been repeatedly supportive of President Trump’s announced agenda.
What I am specifically asking for are SPECIFIC EXAMPLES of Ryan and/or McConnell’s statements or actions since President Trump was inaugurated that could be interpreted as being against President Trump. Looking for evidence NOT vitrol or emotional attacks on the GOPe.
Thanks.
Read everything here: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/category/paul-ryan/ and come to your own conclusions.
Thank you
Thanks, Lucille. This is an insightful post by Sundance which built the case against Ryan on Sundance’s EXCEPTIONALLY KEEN observation skills and 1 radio snippet from Hannity’s radio show that I actually heard myself.
Sundance’s observations of Ryan’s speech patterns are illustrative and should give all of us pause although that isn’t evidence but rather is Sundance’s compelling opinion.
Regarding the snippet from the Hannity show, Sean was making a big deal about Ryan’s statements regarding as to where in the process the Obamacare repeal was and the Freedom Caucus members on the show simply reacted like “Really?”, that they hadn’t seen it but I am curious as to rank and file members would EVER see the proposed legislation (especially something of this magnitude) BEFORE the scoring was finished. The leadership is NOT going to release a legislative proposal PRIOR to its scoring because they may have to make significant changes to it so that it SCORES well.
Sean Hannity and I have the exact same heart but I am telling you he simply does not process what he is being told on a deep level and that includes what Ryan told him on his show.
I see lots of reasonable people doubting Ryan. But haven’t seen concrete proof of any betrayal that has occurred in word or action. If you have other examples to share, I really am interested in hearing them. thanks.
In tonight’s speech, Ryan’s body language, revealing vague (often smug) enthusiasm (or less) for many of Trump’s signature policy outcomes, offered certain tells for me.
The Speaker’s look, regarding Trump’s TTP comments, was especially cold in my recollection. Ryan has been hostile to Trump’s insurgency and remains unconvincing as to his commitment to much of the President’s policy goals, especially immigration.
I must add that Trump’s laudatory remarks to the special gallery invitees, on behalf of us all, was as genuine and inspirational as any such moments ever offered.
were as genuine…
I absolutely disagree with this. He seemed very supportive and was easily on his feet as much as Pence, although they on several times got up first on varying topics. Ryan was VERY supportive of President Trump as I was watching him more than the President, tbh.
I thought I saw a shift in Ryan’s impression of the President; during the speech there seemed a moment, when I was looking at Ryan sitting behind the President, where it seemed Ryan kind of ‘got it’, that this might indeed be a man who could teach or show Ryan a thing or two about true leadership. It was a brief moment, could have been something else, but that was an impression I got.
Perhaps it is how President Trump always looks for the positive, perhaps that is having an effect and Ryan is starting to see a positive in working with the President?
I believe this too except I think I first saw it right after the election when Trump and Ryan had a joint appearance on the capitol (balcony) or from the White House balcony. Ryan looked like a kid that day to me who had just work up on Christmas morning to a gift he wasn’t expecting and was all excited about the great new opportunities for fun he was being given.
Ryan will always be a globalist GOPe guy to me. But I also think he is exceptionally smart and has been doing everything he can to get Trump’s agenda (the parts he supports) through and I think we are going to be pleasantly surprised. It is McConnell dropping the ball that I worry about but mostly because I think that McCain, Graham and Rubio will put the globalist agenda about the nation’s interests when push comes to shove.
Here’s Sundance’s “dossier” on McConnell: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/category/mitch-mcconnell/
I clicked on that and the only thing that was listed here was McConnell responding to a question about whether a budget with deep cuts to the State Department would pass with a “Probably not”. While it isn’t optimistic at all, its not evidence to build a case on that McConnell wont support Trump’s cuts to State.
My parents kept yelling at Pence and Ryno to “Stand up!”
They felt like they were just sitting there for alot of the good things President TRUMP was saying…they were weak. Dimmicrats always stand up and down for their guy for the entire speech.
My parents were Cruz people during the primary…it was fun to watch them cheering for PTrump and having fits over the white statues and they lazy repugs tonight.
Still disagree with this. Think someone should take the time to watch it again just to watch their behavior and then compare it to either Pelosi’s support for Obama’s speech or Hastert’s for Bush’s for comparison. I just don’t see any lack of support.
But I agree Ryan was lukewarm over TPP, but that was only 2% of this speech.
I’m feeling MAGA tonight!
POTUS killed it, and was so respectful while doing It.
I can’t believe all the positive comments from many of the pundits, Van Jones? Dana Perrino? Chris Wallace??
But alas, the puppet writers will be up all night rewriting the narrative according to their masters.
Waste Willaims said, “yea it was good, but the bar is so low.”
That’s it, right? SMH
I agree. And Stiwalt and Krauthammer gave the most pickle-pussed supportive comments of the evening. CANNOT STAND that Chris Stiwalt Just a very stupid man.
He and Megyn Kelly are great friend…what could you expect?
The bar couldn’t be any lower for dbags like Juan to be in his chosen profession.
“The Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom –- we will never forget him.” God Bless Trump. He is my voice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our wonderful Treeper Pam posted this in another thread
As I watched it live and cried like a baby, my cold anger reached a boiling point thinking about John McCain’s comments pertaining to the mission Mrs. Owen’s husband died in.
As an Italian all I could think about was the beating that Santino received in the movie, The Godfather. I would be in prison tonight if I could get my hands on that POS Senator from AZ.
>As an Italian all I could think about was the beating that Santino received in the movie, The Godfather.
Santino didn’t receive, he gave a beating to Carlo.
“not a hero but a zero” John McCain committed political suicide by defaming dead Navy SEAL Ryan Owen who is a hero
Ryan Owens tombstone fell from the balcony and landed on John McCain’s head
LG Electronics to build $250 million home appliance plant in U.S.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-lg-elec-usa-facility-idUSKBN1672JQ
Why?
Martin, consider the source of that report – ass. press.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True. Got it from the website, redstatewatcher.
Ah, yes, the Ass Press.
Braying like donkeys, 24/7.
Ok I did a really stupid thing…I was flipping channels to see the feedback on the SOTU…..( I know I know– no judging please) So was watching Chris Matthews and he had Kathy Griffin and Michael Moore…and I could not believe the crap they were spewing……I honestly think the reason the libs are so dang mad is because they KNOW no one gives a red rats a$$ what they think about Trump -I see their mouths moving and I think ahhhh shut up. Trump supporters will not be moved no matter what they say or do. I truly believe the country is coming around EXCEPT for that 25% that hate just to hate. No one in their right mind could watch that speech and think Trump is a ” liar and a fraud”. SMH.
Here’s how the Left is boycotting websites, Breitbart
Here’s a link to a whole story laying out the attack on Breitbart by Sleeping Giants.
Note the sophistication and effect.
Lesson to be learned. They mean to kill the key social platforms of the Movement of the People.
Now you know why the editorial content is changing and why Drudge is changing.
http://www.vocativ.com/406377/breitbart-sleeping-giants/
By changing their content, they are defeating themselves. We’ll simply go to other sites that won’t allow themselves to be censored.
I might add that, if all they care about is their bottom line, screw ’em anyway. Free speech is more important.
Judicial Watch interview with
Sebastian Gorka
Not sure if I’m just giddy about Trump’s #Winning speech but found this too funny…
All seemed to get it except Simple Ted.
PTrump was right for Hillary does not give up…
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/ed-klein-hillary-getting-ready-run-prez-im-sure-video/
Loved all the love that everyone gave our gorgeous First Lady Melania tonight. I know that it made her really feel good and she appreciated it so much and she stood proudly. I am sure it is difficult for her at times to hear the things she does but tonight she felt loved. So great.
Great speech.
But the biggest immediate threat to Donald’s implementation of policy is too many Never Trumpers and camouflaged Obama globalists and their surrogates in Departmental middle / upper levels. The EPA , State, Education ( a hive), Treasury even (shock) Defence.
The real work starts with the PURGE.
I know you all must be wondering, after that wonderful speech by OUR PRESIDENT TRUMP just what what was the response by the Democrats and NeverTrumpers? You are in luck, i smuggled out super secret video of their meeting directly after the speech. Here it is:
Put this speech in a time capsule and mark it as one of the great orations of political history. Trump is no Cicero or Churchill but in his own way he articulated a clear, concise message for his time and place in history.
He just gets more and more well honed and razor sharp with his focus and vision. Not by reciting platitudes but by saying what he means and meaning what he says . No impossible schemes, but everything very doable with the goodwill of the public behind him.
In one night he showed the stark contrast with the Democrats, who marginalized themselves to infinitesimal size with their pouty and petty childish behavior. Trump really hit a grand slam, elevating his rhetoric and stature while allowing the opposition to reveal exactly who they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person