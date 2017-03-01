Good Golly – Vice President Mike Pence Was Everywhere Today…

Wow, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Veep hit as many news broadcasts, radio and TV, in a single day, as Vice President Mike Pence did today covering literally tens of millions of viewers and listeners.

Gee Wally, it’s as if the communications team knew President Trump was going to leave a jaw dropping speech impact that would necessitate much advance planning and scheduling for discussion. “As if”… {{snicker}}



Interview Number One – MSNBC Morning Joe:

Interview Number Two – Fox and Friends:

Interview Number Three – ABC Good Morning America

Interview Number Four – NBC Today Show

Interview Number Five – Laura Ingraham (Radio)

Interview Number Six – Rush Limbaugh (Radio)

Interview Number Seven – Michael Savage (Radio)

All Day Long, Legacy Media Be Like:

…What this? ..this winning you speak of…

