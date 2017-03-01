Good Golly – Vice President Mike Pence Was Everywhere Today…

Wow, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Veep hit as many news broadcasts, radio and TV, in a single day, as Vice President Mike Pence did today covering literally tens of millions of viewers and listeners.
Gee Wally, it’s as if the communications team knew President Trump was going to leave a jaw dropping speech impact that would necessitate much advance planning and scheduling for discussion. “As if”… {{snicker}}
Interview Number One – MSNBC Morning Joe:
Interview Number Two – Fox and Friends:
Interview Number Three – ABC Good Morning America
Interview Number Four – NBC Today Show
Interview Number Five – Laura Ingraham (Radio)
Interview Number Six – Rush Limbaugh (Radio)
Interview Number Seven – Michael Savage (Radio)
All Day Long, Legacy Media Be Like:
…What this? ..this winning you speak of…
Spreading the message far and wide because Democrats are too thick or too stupid to get it!
He has more scheduled today but none on CNN
Incredible. Thank you for sharing this – love how much I learn here, even when the day is all tied up, and I can only pop in here and there. The Trump admin had a rock solid plan for not just the speech, but the “before” and now as we see, the after.
The Dems acting like idiots yesterday was just extra sauce.
I barely could take Mika what a shrew…! Sorry but I have no better way to cast her. She acts so Pollyanna about “Fake News” when she is the one wanting to “control the message what we hear.”
Kellyanne should be taking notes.
I heard VP Pence with Michael Savage and they had a very nice conversation. VP keeps pretty much to a theme tha gets his point accross.
MAGA! Trump knocked that one way out of the park last night.
That was really a “bigly” speech, if there was ever one.
I’m still in the glow from listening to it.
I listened to it twice last night and once this morning.
Don’t forget the Sean Hannity radio show.
I think most of us are still reeling from how incredibly magnificent the whole evening was last nite. The speech by our President was historic. He drew the American people to his feet, captivated them and intrigued them with rhetoric abt the great things America will be again. Something they haven’t heard for a long time and for younger Americans, had never heard.
Mrs. Trump has assumed her position with incredible ease and grace. Her smile warms our hearts. Her style, modesty and femininity is badly needed at this point in our culture. It’s like she was born for this job. Maybe she was.
The feeling we’ve enjoyed today was what we felt waking up on Nov 9—-it was like being a kid and waking up Christmas morning to find a real live pony under the tree.
President Trump was flawless last night. I KNEW he would be a great President and
VP Pence is perfect for his VP!!!
Everything they throw at Trump boomerangs. He’s like a cross between David and Godzilla.
Don’t even try to defeat him, Democrats! You only destroy yourselves faster!
PDJT had just given himself a C on messaging. Although I have always believed his messaging to be A+ I seek out his messages and am attuned to him. I’m sure his vision of unity far exceeds just his bases’ high regard. He going for maximum messaging. Send Pence.
The President gave himself a C on messaging, but when Fox and Friends asked him how he would change that, he replied, “perhaps with my speech tonight”.
Pence is a tremendous asset to The Trump Administration.
We need to start saying it. Pence ’24.
Hoping, no politics by then, Wolfman. Just business. Strictly business. 100% transparent accountability.
Pence proves himself every day as one of the few people of Trump’s ability. I’m sure this is one more reason he got picked. And Trump keeps challenging Pence. Pence will be 100% ready to go in ’24. None of this “wake up Biden” cr&p. Pence will be ready from day -6 years.
Seriously – I was hoping that Trump would use the VP like a business leader does, instead of like most Presidents have done, letting their VPs be 5th wheels. And Trump exceeded that wish beyond my wildest expectations. He doesn’t just USE Pence – he is making Pence ready to be President at any time, and a GREAT President in 8 years. He’s training Pence to be another TRUMP! Spreading the Trump magic.
OMG TOO MUCH WINNING MUST SIT DOWN I CAN’T TAKE IT
That works, but I’m pretty partial to: ” Ivanka Trump for President 2024″.
Let’s just get Daddy reelected in 2020 and take it from there–I’ll be either too old or too dead to bring the fight in 2024—I’m leaving that to all you dear and good people!
If the rumors that Ivanka helped write this speech are true, SHE may be getting some training as well. 😉
I’ll stop calling him Brutus for a while. 😉
LMAO!
As an old-school scientist, all I can say to extreme skepticism is APPROVE.
Pass the butter. We’re on a roll!! MAGA
I like ke butter on my popcorn.🍚
Take out the ke.
Awesome amount of #TooMuchWinning today. Not just massively amazing Trump speech and Dems soiling themselves in response to it, but this: Soros going back on the ropes for Macedonia, plenty of pressure to identify the leaker (even if still uncertain), and Dems collapsing on issue after issue across Twitterverse.
Trump punch. 💋💥
Right in the kisser!
Pence counterpunch. 💫 😴
Goodnight, Irene!
This is good. Pence being put to high value use.
Hm. Almost looks like arm wrestling. Interesting body posturing going on. Equals.
Art of the deal. Everybody wins, and Trump wins even more because of it.
Greta needs some good stuff, Pence provides. Trump fixes everything! 😉
Speaking of everywhere, VP is now going to swear in Ryan Zinke.
Good Golly
Miss Molly
VP Pence is a lot different than Biden was; the Democrats hardly ever let Biden be seen. The Republicans have Pence going everywhere.
I turned Rush’s show on right in the middle of VP Pence talking. I knew the second I heard his voice who it was LOL. Good to see VP Pence supporting the POTUS today. Last night was a great night for the Trump administration and the country.
