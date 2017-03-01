Good Golly – Vice President Mike Pence Was Everywhere Today…

Wow, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Veep hit as many news broadcasts, radio and TV, in a single day, as Vice President Mike Pence did today covering literally tens of millions of viewers and listeners.

Gee Wally, it’s as if the communications team knew President Trump was going to leave a jaw dropping speech impact that would necessitate much advance planning and scheduling for discussion. “As if”…  {{snicker}}

Interview Number One – MSNBC Morning Joe:

Interview Number Two – Fox and Friends:

Interview Number Three – ABC Good Morning America

Interview Number Four – NBC Today Show

Interview Number Five – Laura Ingraham (Radio)

Interview Number Six – Rush Limbaugh (Radio)

Interview Number Seven – Michael Savage (Radio)

All Day Long, Legacy Media Be Like:

…What this? ..this winning you speak of…

2001 SPACE ODYSEYtrump-pence-8trump-complicated-business

37 Responses to Good Golly – Vice President Mike Pence Was Everywhere Today…

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Spreading the message far and wide because Democrats are too thick or too stupid to get it!

  2. Nettles18 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    He has more scheduled today but none on CNN

    • aqua says:
      March 1, 2017 at 6:16 pm

      Incredible. Thank you for sharing this – love how much I learn here, even when the day is all tied up, and I can only pop in here and there. The Trump admin had a rock solid plan for not just the speech, but the “before” and now as we see, the after.

      The Dems acting like idiots yesterday was just extra sauce.

      • singingsoul says:
        March 1, 2017 at 6:27 pm

        I barely could take Mika what a shrew…! Sorry but I have no better way to cast her. She acts so Pollyanna about “Fake News” when she is the one wanting to “control the message what we hear.”

  3. rsanchez1990 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Kellyanne should be taking notes.

  4. 804hokie says:
    March 1, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    MAGA! Trump knocked that one way out of the park last night.

  5. farmhand1927 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Don’t forget the Sean Hannity radio show.
    I think most of us are still reeling from how incredibly magnificent the whole evening was last nite. The speech by our President was historic. He drew the American people to his feet, captivated them and intrigued them with rhetoric abt the great things America will be again. Something they haven’t heard for a long time and for younger Americans, had never heard.

    Mrs. Trump has assumed her position with incredible ease and grace. Her smile warms our hearts. Her style, modesty and femininity is badly needed at this point in our culture. It’s like she was born for this job. Maybe she was.

    The feeling we’ve enjoyed today was what we felt waking up on Nov 9—-it was like being a kid and waking up Christmas morning to find a real live pony under the tree.

  6. Sandy says:
    March 1, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    President Trump was flawless last night. I KNEW he would be a great President and
    VP Pence is perfect for his VP!!!

  7. quintrillion says:
    March 1, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    PDJT had just given himself a C on messaging. Although I have always believed his messaging to be A+ I seek out his messages and am attuned to him. I’m sure his vision of unity far exceeds just his bases’ high regard. He going for maximum messaging. Send Pence.

  8. WeMakeOurStandHere says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Pence is a tremendous asset to The Trump Administration.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 1, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      We need to start saying it. Pence ’24.

      • andi lee says:
        March 1, 2017 at 6:12 pm

        Hoping, no politics by then, Wolfman. Just business. Strictly business. 100% transparent accountability.

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          March 1, 2017 at 6:22 pm

          Pence proves himself every day as one of the few people of Trump’s ability. I’m sure this is one more reason he got picked. And Trump keeps challenging Pence. Pence will be 100% ready to go in ’24. None of this “wake up Biden” cr&p. Pence will be ready from day -6 years.

          Seriously – I was hoping that Trump would use the VP like a business leader does, instead of like most Presidents have done, letting their VPs be 5th wheels. And Trump exceeded that wish beyond my wildest expectations. He doesn’t just USE Pence – he is making Pence ready to be President at any time, and a GREAT President in 8 years. He’s training Pence to be another TRUMP! Spreading the Trump magic.

          OMG TOO MUCH WINNING MUST SIT DOWN I CAN’T TAKE IT

      • farmhand1927 says:
        March 1, 2017 at 6:29 pm

        That works, but I’m pretty partial to: ” Ivanka Trump for President 2024″.

        Let’s just get Daddy reelected in 2020 and take it from there–I’ll be either too old or too dead to bring the fight in 2024—I’m leaving that to all you dear and good people!

    • Sentient says:
      March 1, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      I’ll stop calling him Brutus for a while. 😉

  9. Suite D says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Pass the butter. We’re on a roll!! MAGA

  10. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Awesome amount of #TooMuchWinning today. Not just massively amazing Trump speech and Dems soiling themselves in response to it, but this: Soros going back on the ropes for Macedonia, plenty of pressure to identify the leaker (even if still uncertain), and Dems collapsing on issue after issue across Twitterverse.

  11. andi lee says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Trump punch. 💋💥
    Right in the kisser!

    Pence counterpunch. 💫 😴
    Goodnight, Irene!

  12. highinformationvoter says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    This is good. Pence being put to high value use.

  13. Pam says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:12 pm

  14. Pam says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Speaking of everywhere, VP is now going to swear in Ryan Zinke.

  15. feralcatsblog says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Good Golly
    Miss Molly

  16. Pam says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:23 pm

  17. muffyroberts says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    VP Pence is a lot different than Biden was; the Democrats hardly ever let Biden be seen. The Republicans have Pence going everywhere.

  18. indiana08 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    I turned Rush’s show on right in the middle of VP Pence talking. I knew the second I heard his voice who it was LOL. Good to see VP Pence supporting the POTUS today. Last night was a great night for the Trump administration and the country.

  19. feralcatsblog says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Comin’ to ya on a dusty road
    Good Presidentin’, he’s got a plane load
    And when you get it you got something
    So don’t worry America, ’cause Trump’s coming

    He’s Trump man
    He’s Trump man

    He got what he got the American way
    And now he’ll make America better each and every day
    So Americans don’t you fret
    ‘Cause you ain’t seen nothing yet

    He’s Trump man
    He’s Trump man
    Play it Mike!
    He’s Trump man
    He’s Trump man

    Listen
    He was brought up building things on many a street
    He learned how to make great deals almost before he could eat
    He was educated from good stock
    When he starts making things great, he just can’t stop

    He’s Trump man
    He’s Trump man
    He’s Trump man
    He’s Trump man

    Well grab the rope and he’ll pull you in
    Give you hope and be your best President
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

    He’s Trump man
    He’s Trump man
    You’re a Trump man
    He’s Trump man
    He’s Trump man

