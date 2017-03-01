Forty Days Under Pressure? Oh, We Got This…

40 Days Under Pressure? Ha, this is team Trump. “Cold Anger – Steadfast Resolve”

Our president just delivered an incredible ‘no retreat’ – ‘America First’ speech to a joint session of congress. Trump didn’t drop the mic, he bludgeoned the swamp beasts with it.

40 Days Under pressure? The increasingly desperate media attacks bounce off like ping-pong balls hitting an MRAP.

This is team Trump. Team, President Trump. MRAP for our team is “Media Resistant and Ambush Protected”. We’ve already danced through a hotter furnace. United.

40 Days Under Pressure? Pffft. Is that all they’ve got?

Apparently those who oppose Team Trump in the past 40 Days were not paying attention to the past 20 months. No quit, all winning.

