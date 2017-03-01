Forty Days Under Pressure? Oh, We Got This…

40 Days Under Pressure? Ha, this is team Trump. “Cold Anger – Steadfast Resolve”
Our president just delivered an incredible ‘no retreat’ – ‘America First’ speech to a joint session of congress. Trump didn’t drop the mic, he bludgeoned the swamp beasts with it.
40 Days Under pressure? The increasingly desperate media attacks bounce off like ping-pong balls hitting an MRAP.
This is team Trump. Team, President Trump. MRAP for our team is “Media Resistant and Ambush Protected”. We’ve already danced through a hotter furnace. United.
40 Days Under Pressure? Pffft. Is that all they’ve got?
Apparently those who oppose Team Trump in the past 40 Days were not paying attention to the past 20 months. No quit, all winning.
God bless us all!
Yes in doodle-y! Sorry bout double post…
Buckets of awesomeness!
Just when I think the Trump videos can’t get any better … Outstanding !!
That video is so effing good!
What a Wonderful Day!
President Trump addressed the Houses of Congress and hit 98 Million followers today.
Trump is so like Secretariat – one of a kind – with a big, BIG heart.
Came from behind, a victory beyond all expectations.
I believe it is due to all the prayers, especially those of Franklin Graham who went to every single State and prayed thousands and thousands of people and prayed with 780,000 people the night before the election!
What an election!
What a President!
What a blessing!
Thank you Lord Jesus!
Gotta play this one too!
Sing, Les Deplorables!
Secretariat.. A legend. I remember that day.. Ain’t nothin’ like the real thing.. This is what winning looked like when America was great.. Winning bigly..
I think so too. Hundreds of thousands of Christians prayed that God would have mercy on us and give us another chance after 8 long years of Democrat depravity. The uniparty is still against us so we have to keep on praying that God will guide President Trump and his administration to successfully implementing God’s will.
Did you know he used Secretariat as an example in a video he was criticized for? Funny, he sees himself as Secretariat so you are right.
And on Franklin Graham, you know he was a big part of this when that female Muslim activist infiltrator (the one who said she only lasted 8 days in the Trump admn after being in the Obama admin) spoke out specifically against Franklin Graham. And that is saying a lot bc she took so much time spewing other falsehoods and hatred she had to really work to get something in specifically on him too.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/02/rumana-ahmed-trump/517521/
A brilliant video, well done. I liked the whole thing, all of it, and there were some real special parts like Barron playing peek-a-boo. Priceless.
Thank you for sharing. I hope this one travels like wildfire, so many others can enjoy too.
This is team Trump. Team, President Trump. MRAP for our team is “Media Resistant and Ambush Protected”.
Now the real battle begins with the Congressional Swamp Critters.
Forward March!
Tonight’s address was the best yet. Perfect tone and content. Fitting gallery of guests, and Melania exquisite. This is going to be a tough one to beat. Knocked everyone for six. I’m so blessed to be American. We can finally hold our heads high again. “Dream Big”, yes indeed we will Mr. President.
Also, the 1st Lady wore all black in stark contrast to the liberal females white. Much like she wore the dress with the pussy bow after the media picked up on an old accidental live comment by her husband. She either has great advisors or is so intelligent that she can troll levels beyond the liberals. It’s like she is fishing at sea world.
I think the Trumps are utter masters of trolling, every single one of them. Melanie must have great advisors on her glam squad. That’s the equivalent of a fashion leak.
This is my favorite post of the night Sundance!!! I just read it out loud to my husband. Bravo!!!! #SuperMassiveWinning!
In his “America First” speech before Congress tonight, The President turned the whole world upside down. Nothing will ever be the same as it was.
If you can get Van Jones to say, “He became President of the United States in that moment, period,” then arguably something is very different today.
DJT the man, The President never ceases to amaze me. In one speech he has shut down the MSM. From what I’ve seen, they have changed in the blink of an eye.
What the “heck” was served for lunch today?
Visual content great. Audio? Sorry, cannot take rap in any doses. I must be a bigot against blond men, because I can’t stand Eminem either.
What a contrast to Obama’s phony self-righteousness, preening, pandering and virtue signaling. This was a real “mic drop” moment, unlike the punk Obama parroting a line that was written by some idiot left wing comedian.
You hit the nail on the head. Obama was a product, Trump is the real deal.
Amen. 40 is a Biblical number.
President Trump was phenomenal in addressing Congress! Absolutely awesome and the First Lady looked beautiful as always.
