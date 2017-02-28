President Trump Speech to Joint Session of Congress – 9:00pm Live Stream…

February 28, 2017

Tonight at 9:00pm EST, in lieu of the traditional State of the Union address, President Donald Trump will deliver a national speech to a joint session of congress outlining his perspectives, policies and forward-viewing objectives.

The speech is being carried live by all broadcast networks beginning at 9:00pm Eastern Time, and we have some live stream option/links below:

RSBN Live StreamFox10 Live StreamAlternate Live stream#3 Alternate Live stream#4

 

trump-address-to-congress

  1. wheatietoo says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Watching our President walk in….I can’t help it…this chokes me up.

    –*grabs tissue*–

  2. Landslide says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Hair looks good, too!😊

  3. teaforall says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Democrats are wearing white in mourning of the DEATH OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. love it and Love Winning

  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    OK who is the very pale lady next to Melania

  5. sundance says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

  6. Pam says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

  7. TheTorch says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Just watch Paul Ryan’s mannerism’s – he hates every minute being there.

    Fake smile, Fake everything. He is an utter fraud. Just observe him LOL 🙂

    The eyes tell it all. The Lion came in the room, and Ryan was reduced to rubble, you can see it in the eyes… Just Hilarious…

  8. ivanthenuc says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Boy, looking at some of the republicans coming in with him makes me realize how little he has to work with in the legislative branches. Talk about lack of honor and intelligence, not to mention integrity. We need to get him some real help in 2018! 🙂

  9. sundance says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

  10. barton2016 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Absolutely LOVE watching this man who hasn’t run for dog catcher in a room full of lifetime politicians watching them desperately trying to bend his ear and shake his hand!!

  11. Pam says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:07 pm

  12. maggiemoowho says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Who is the man that introduced President Trump.

  13. WSB says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    POTUS has his suit buttons closed tonight!

  14. entagor says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    lot of bald heads in Congress

  15. Watcher says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    As long as President Trump keeps the “but, but, but, but, and me, me, me, me out everything will be hoky doky.

  16. muffyroberts says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Everybody loves Trump. By summer, this nevertrump garbage will be over.

  17. AghastInFL says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Wow, I almost feel like a Joe Biden… this is a BFD!

  18. Pam says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

  19. kenmar1965 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Can we get a “Lock her up!” chant going?

  20. Alleycats says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    LoLoLoL… The women in white do kind of look like an aging choir.

  21. sundance says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 pm

  22. Newman says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Morning schmoe is there

  23. Paula says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    President Trump thanked everyone he shook hands w/. A very gracious man.

  24. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    He should tell the snake story

  25. sundance says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:10 pm

  26. woohoowee says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Our President opens with remarks re: Black History Month

