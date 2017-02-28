President Trump Speech to Joint Session of Congress – 9:00pm Live Stream…

Tonight at 9:00pm EST, in lieu of the traditional State of the Union address, President Donald Trump will deliver a national speech to a joint session of congress outlining his perspectives, policies and forward-viewing objectives.

The speech is being carried live by all broadcast networks beginning at 9:00pm Eastern Time, and we have some live stream option/links below:

RSBN Live Stream – Fox10 Live Stream – Alternate Live stream#3 – Alternate Live stream#4

