February 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #40

Here are some poll numbers from the Bay Area, which is the most liberal part of California, most of the rest of the state is more conservative. Anyway, here in the liberal Bay Area, a majority (across all demographics) is in favor of turning over criminal al illegals to ice. I’ll ask again, how is it possible that Hillary won Ca by such a large margin? Investigate Ca voter fraud now!
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/02/27/poll-shows-surprising-bay-area-support-for-trump-immigration-policies/
Because the illegal alien issue isn’t the only issue out there. They voted for her because Trump is a racist fascist, or some other damn fool (false) reason; immigrants are a minor irritant to them.
Same thing the stupid Swedes do. (A shame that smart Swedes have to share the same country, BTW).
The Stupid Swedes complain and are terrified of the uncontrolled invasion, but refuse to do anything about it/vote for the right people.
All the Press/Propaganda has to do is call the people who wish to fix the problem “racist” and their heads go back in the sand.
Pretty sure that by now that “sand” has turned into CEMENT.
The really Lefty cities in the US will do the same.
Thank God the US consists of more than really Lefty cities.
My sympathy for Sweden went down quite a bit when I found out groups were sending Swedish volunteers just before Nov. 8 to Florida and other must win states to go door to door imploring people not to vote for Trump.
I’m right here in the heart of it and I know a lot of Trump supporters, including blacks, Latinos and the one other white guy in the Bay Area (just kidding, there are plenty of white people here). By the way, I’ve noticed that “people of color” use the term “not diverse enough” when they really mean “too many white people”, as in “sure the schools are better in Danville, but it’s not diverse enough, can you show us more homes in Oakland instead”. You can lead a horse to water……
Wow….that is good news and yes, there needs to be a serious investigation into the CA voter fraud especially in those sanctuary cities.
I suspect it is huge and it does not only affect national elections or even exclusively Dem vs Repubs. The corrupt local pols depend on the illegals to keep them in office, that’s why they are so protective of them. The result is not only that we get stuck with Dems, but we get stuck with the most corrupt Dems and anybody that wants to stay in office has to okay along. The cycle just keeps going and getting worse all the time.
Play along
Drain the CA swamp…I want CA back. The Hollywood types can be ignored. But those illegals … get them out. I have no doubt whatsoever that CA will be restored, it’ll take some time. PDJT is not going to back down. Thank God for his tenaciousness….he may be our LION, but he’s got some honey badger and wolverine in there too. 😀
Live and serve in the Bay area as well. Part is the illegal voter issue but a large part is the indoctrination in the public schools, colleges, and universities. Then reinforce that with the propaganda media, and most have never heard of another point of view than liberal.
I don’t know how many people snickered and smirked because I supported Trump and predicted his win 2 weeks before he announced.
40 days and 40 nights. Sounds rather Biblical. I have a feeling that the opposition will be dropping their weapons and fleeing the battle. We shall be merciful.
Agree. This *will* be resolved. And more and more Americans will wake up.
Bill Nye vs TC
Cannot stand Bill Nye, what a loon.
I watch Tucker every night and am amazed how many fools he gets on the show who can’t handle his questions…Bill Nye included. I am still waiting for the “settled science” on climate change and the % of humans that affect it. Nye just filibustered because he had no answer. Sad.
I watched it in silence, pretty funny watching Tucker. I could tell what was going on by the facial expressions. Nye is one of many insufferable fools.
What a great, new look for Tucker. LOL
I wish he would have just asked him if he was a scientist and what his degree was in.
Nye also spoke about the ice age being “tens of thousands of years ago” but he said the climate had taken “millions of years” to change. Yes, he was talking about how warm the earth was during the age of the dinosaurs, but he should have applied the same logic to the period from the last ice age to now. He also failed to note that there were several ice ages with warming periods in between (we are in a warming period now). He is not a scientist, he is an idiot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A bunch of jibber jabber crap out of his jibber jabber mouth.
I guess he skipped over the ‘year without summer’ in 1816 (before the Industrial Revolution). Climate change yes, as weather changes, short term and long term. The sun drives climate. Bigly.
Beyond useless “conversation”.
Go and talk over each other somewhere else and stop wasting my time.
Nearly as bad as The View
That got real weird real quick at the end… Mr. Bill Nye the “Settled Science” Guy is a strange dude for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul Ryan is certainly going all out to get his face in the news. He’s supposedly plugging President Trump’s Joint Session speech, but he’s really keeping himself in the limelight and playing President-In-Waiting (he’ll be on with Matt Lauer tomorrow a.m.).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoops…THIS a.m., the 28th.
And I forgot the link, too, in case you want to read what the boy is up to…oh, well…LOL!
Three Things: Countdown to the #JointSession
http://www.speaker.gov/general/three-things-countdown-jointsession
We all have our little delusions. He first has to show some mettle and even if he does it will still be a delusion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he can’t get a repeal bill through, his political career is over.
I think the CoC is playing chicken with Trump. Trump is the wrong guy to play chicken with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump meets with Black College presidents.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
Libtards are out for KAC blood for disrepecting the oval LOL
I’ve shared so many obama feet & butt on the resolute images
tonight….. it’s like watching “one flew over the coo coo’s nest”
in slow mo..
I Love Kelly Anne!!
She is right at home in Our House!
Go Girl!!
This was making the rounds on 4chan and reddit this past weekend. re John McCain and what looks to be from screenshot I grabbed his connection to “the
McCain Institute”
If you go into the donors, there are some big donors listed.
Over the past 3 yrs one donation per yr in the amount of $500,000 goes to Arizona state University. Appears last donation was 1.5million…thats it.
The purpose of the foundation is “human trafficking”
This appears to be some kind of pay-to-play, like the Clintons, only on a smaller scale.
As head of armed services, countries like Saudi Arabia that gave a million, could have influence, maybe. Or just others that give…to a zero accomplishment low key Institute. No record of success. McCain himself never talks about this great place that bears his name.
The press (no more real journalists) never mentions it…like it doesn’t exist, but it does.
Interesting that Trump just gave a speech about this very topic.
Possibly Trump zeroing in on McCain for his malfeasance.
Last week he went to Syria to access ground forces, or something to the effect of…
And then to Saudi, talking weapons, I believe.
Unless Trump sent him(doubtful)…and he’s been Trump’s biggest critic , would he not get spanked somehow by Trump.
https://www.mccaininstitute.org
Anyone else noticing the constant ads for International Rescue Committee (refugees) and Planned Parenthood popping up here lately? I can’t help but chuckle every time I see them thinking of all their wasted money paying for ads that end up here at the CTH. I don’t think they’ll be getting much support in this beautiful corner of the Internet! 😀
I’d say their ads will have a success rate of zero point zero percent here.
Give or take zero percent.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Americas NEW Most Wanted List (PART I)
BETWEEN GEORGE SOROS AND JOHN MCCAIN, THE SWAMP IS REFUSING TO BE DRAINED
Excerpt:
Why is Trump’s cabinet being held up in a Senate that doesn’t need a single Democrat vote to confirm Trump appointees? The answer is found in the following list of Republicans, all of whom lead the opposition to everything Trump was elected to accomplish.
http://www.capitolhilloutsider.com/americas-new-wanted-list-part/
Citizen 817: I’ll give that a very big AMEN !
Very few of the approved Secretaries have any of their own deputies. Obama’s staff is still in charge, running the show.
Very poor operation master produced by Pence, Mitch and the RINO of NeverTrump land.
When will the spotlight go on Mike Pence for the fouled up approvals of Secretaries and their deputies?
This is his Transition.
Does anyone think Chris Christie would be silent if they tried this with him running the transition?
And little quiet boy Preibus has said nothing about the delays.
They outrage is not there with anyone. It should be topic #1 by several people in and outside the oval office.
After tomorrow night’s speech, there should be an all out campaign to get the Senate into full motion. They will use the excuse that all of March will be sensitive for the SC nomination hearings.
Waste another month?
They make the President look feeble.
From most reports I’m reading on the President’s Address to Congress a major issue will be his announcement he will honor his pledge to our military and start the rebuilding process. It seems ( from what I’m reading ) a lot of the alleged $54 Billion is going to go to “beans, bullets and parts to repair and refit military equipment from aircraft to ships to combat troop’s personal gear. I’m certain our President knows the military value of logistics, but do our elected representatives in charge of the purse strings have the same appreciation ?
