Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 27th 2017 (Video)…

Posted on February 27, 2017 by

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House Press Briefing for Monday February 27th, 2017.  The briefing begins with an outline presentation by Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office and Management Budget (OMB), giving a high level review of an upcoming President Trump budget.

President Trump also announced today that a congressional ObamaCare repeal and replacement bill, MUST come before any tax reform plan is presented. Mulvaney outlined an anticipated massive cut to all non-military discretionary budgets around 10 to 12% per department. (more on that later)

spicer-presser

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Legislation, media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s