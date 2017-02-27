Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 27th 2017 (Video)…

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House Press Briefing for Monday February 27th, 2017. The briefing begins with an outline presentation by Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office and Management Budget (OMB), giving a high level review of an upcoming President Trump budget.

President Trump also announced today that a congressional ObamaCare repeal and replacement bill, MUST come before any tax reform plan is presented. Mulvaney outlined an anticipated massive cut to all non-military discretionary budgets around 10 to 12% per department. (more on that later)

