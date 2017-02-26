More Important Than The Usual Sunday Talk – Stephen Mnuchin and Maria Bartiromo

This is a Sunday discussion that’s more important than the traditional Sunday “blather”. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartriomo to discuss President Trump economics.
Rejoice all ye econ and political geeks. Massive amounts of wholesome insight within the interview as Secretary Mnuchin discusses the budget, budgetary priorities, and yes, budgetary “goals” to include entitlement priority retention. Mnuchin also discusses regulatory reform, financial reform the federal reserve.
.
Just like General Kelly (DHS), General Mattis (DoD) and T-Rex (DoS), Steve Mnuchin at treasury is exactly the right guy for this intensely consequential moment in time. I shall frame the first $1 bill I discover with his signature.
This is the second big interview with Mnuchin that Maria has done. In November, with Wilbur Ross, he was very focused, tightly focused on what he wants to get done. He is going to really be a great Secretary of the Treasury. He’s smart and looks like a tough in-fighter.
He’s the doctor with the cure.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Mnuchin has a sort of bedside manner in the way he speaks. Very confident and reassuring. The doctor is in.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This stuff is all well and good, but the real question is does he understand Turbo tax?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL ghost of Geitner!!!!
Mnuchin will soon have to deal with unraveling of Europe and the ball and chain bolted to the Federal Reserve ankle by Geitner and Obama. This is the problem with not auditing the Fed, ties to disaster are unreported and therefore not dealt with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The not at all “federal” nor “reserve” should be metaphorically hanged by the neck until dead.
Period. We were warned about the “central bank”, and the banksters made sure woodrow wilson let them in. It’s been incredibly downhill ever since.
#EndTheFed
#WAR
LikeLike
Ron Paul for head of the fed!
LikeLike
LOL! I have given up on Turbo Tax because it’s not good for American taxpayers living abroad — too much manual entry and finding of special forms. I now go to a tax preparation firm that specializes in US tax returns for those living abroad. Phew!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I sure hope you’re correct Bull!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the best Cabinets ever assembled. With Carson pending, may be the best ever. During his swearing in ceremony, Mnuchin said he was honored to follow in the footsteps of our first Treasury a Secretary Alexander Hamilton. Godspeed President Trump. Believe in the power of positive thinking.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I’d like to add Perry to that list as Secretary of Energy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God for Dr. Carson. HUD was about to start forced relocation of minorities into targeted republican neighborhoods.
LikeLike
I agree, Sundance.
We could not have a better, smarter person as Treasury Secretary.
I suspect his name will be remembered as very consequential in the history books of the future.
Well… that and nearly all of Trump’s department head picks (and of course Trump himself).
An amazing time it is to be alive.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Tax cuts for us suffering middle class.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I feel more comfortable with future tax cuts, but doubt would have been even less if he repeated 15%. Numbers are significant. I like numbers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear you MVW. I just can’t keep paying the enormous amount of taxes for my not so big monthly income.
LikeLike
I’m with you, right on the edge. In December I turned down 1500$ in overtime because it would have cost me 3600 in taxes. (It would have bumped me up to the next bracket). Tax cut = pay raise. Obamacare repeal too, but the company will probably pocket that one.
LikeLike
He’s only had two weeks to start digging through 30+ years of federal tax code bureaucracy, so I’m willing to cut him a little slack on those specifics for now.
But I definitely agree with you, MVW – I’ll feel most comfortable when the hard numbers are actually out there.
LikeLike
“It’s complicated”. Right Maria, that’s why we elected Trump and that’s why he nominated Mnuchin. The really complicated part is to try to get the feckless Congress to pry themselves loose from their sugar daddies and do what’s right for the Country.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Well said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have such a girl crush on Maria. Lol
She always does a great interview bc she actually understands what she’s asking, and she allows her guest to answer. No interruptions, no “wait but I’m smarter than you,” and no spinning in an effort to get someone to trip up.
Love his answer on “entitlements,” SS & Medicare are not the same as welfare benefits.
LikeLiked by 15 people
When I first started watching CNBC in 2000, I thought Maria was hot looking and hot sounding. She was always my favorite. Happy she moved to FBN after the Obama President debacles started.
She was always a great debate moderator during the election process too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Michelle Caruso
LikeLike
Money Honey, she is our Maria.
LikeLike
When Maria asks a question, she is actually expecting an answer, it is not a “gotcha” question. And, yes, she allows enough time for the speaker to finish what they are saying. I think she is really serious and probably one of the best. I have a lot of respect for her.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ditto
LikeLike
yes. she’s calm and not distracting. A very nice and informative interview – compare to the Dr. Who? in the half a blue dress and what everyone was able to take away from that interview. Um… errr… EPA? Ahhh?
This was great to be able to hear Mnuchin – getting to know each of these professionals who President Trump picked.
LikeLike
Maria is the ONLY interviewer I can watch that doesn’t make my hair catch on fire by spontaneous combustion. I agree she is a great interviewer.
LikeLike
NJF, I didn’t hear him say SS & Medicare are not the same as welfare benefits. He answered her question by saying they are not going to touch ‘those’ in this budget. Her question starts at 6:53.
LikeLike
I grow more and more excited every time Sundance posts an article like this. And because you mention it, I too will frame the first dollar bill with Mnuchin’s name on it that I come across. Fun future project.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I gave up watching the sunday talk shows and now i hang by bated breath waiting for sundance’s morning show review posts! I also will now be on the look out for a mnuchin’s $1 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is the first Secretary of the Treasury that I would want to have a dollar bill with his signature hanging in my home; other than Alexander Hamilton, of course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if there are bank notes with his signature on them. Hmm…
LikeLike
Whoo, sundance just gave me something else to be excited about!
LikeLike
Someday those framed dollar bills will be expensive collectors items!!!
LikeLike
Remember how Donald used to tell us he knew Wall Street “killers” that could straigten out our trade deals who no one had ever heard of?
Well, this guy is one of them!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Oh my goodness. As a follower of the Austrian School of Economics (think von Mises or Rothbard for example) I have rarely seen anyone who seemed to support laissez faire. This man seems like he at least knows that the more government intervenes in the economy, the more the regular man is hurt.
I think the radical libertarians of the right (Dr. Walter Block and Hans-Hermann Hoppe for example) will find encouraging messages in this interview. There is only so much we can get at one time from a government that has been economically interventionist for generations, and I think this team may be on the right path to get what we can. Laissez Faire built the industrial western world, and collectivist ideas have hurt civilization and the common man.
We libertarians may end up liking this guy! After all, everything is relative. We can not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. (did I quote that old saw right?)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mentioned the Trillions parked overseas that they want to lure back into play too. Liking what I’m hearing so far.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Our Constitutional framers were the first American School of free market economics. Our framers were exceptional men who brought a blinding light of hope to all mankind and that is still brightly shining. America is the only country that stands as a guardian of faith and liberty, and a dark ages of despair that will consume the earth. Not a world that I would want for my children or grandchildren.
LikeLike
Nice straight forward interview. Citizens keep more money in their pockets (less taxes). Regs get rolled back. Corporatations move back into US (with money and jobs). USA first. Rest of world you are on your own. No more wealth distribution.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well at least he mentioned getting consumer protection out of the Federal Reserve. How exactly do you represent the consumer independently verses a bank, when the bank is your shareholder?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THANK YOU
LikeLike
That crowd (CFPB) is running amok to say the least. I’m surprised Ron Wyden isn’t on their case like he was with NSA, as it related to the collection of data on US citizens. CFPB has an interesting database of credit card purchases. Want to find potential gun owners? Not a problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard that too. Thank you for confirming.
LikeLike
Mnuchin did a fine job addressing the questions in a rational manner and described the plans that the Trump administration has in mind very well. But I continue to wonder why people rave about Bartiromo as some sort of great interviewer. She came across to me as a frenetic and hysterical female with her arms waving and her voice quivering, putting one inane question to Mnuchin after another where he had to bring things back to some semblance of reality to recover the interview for her. I am truly getting to a point in my old age where I view the final downfall of western civilization can be laid at the feet of the influence of the female in our culture today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha. Cranky today, Dr. P?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maria asked great questions of Mnuchin, and never interrupted his replies. I don’t see that she was a frenetic, hysterical, waving arms woman. Good grief.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We just endured what looked like the end of gentility of the “fair” sex a month ago in D.C. Please have pity on us Fe. 😉
LikeLike
Were we watching the same interview? I think not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Geez…I just thought it was an interview….As a man, I’m much more worried about a schmuck like Chris Wallace and his influence….
LikeLiked by 3 people
You really need to check your misogyny at the door before thinking about posting. I find your comment to be frenetic and hysterical.
LikeLike
I don’t know, Dr. P, I thought she was terrific at the Al Smith dinner.
LikeLike
Kelly, Mattis, T-Rex, Mnuchin, McMaster, Bannon. I find myself waking up every morning grinning.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So much winning !
LikeLiked by 2 people
And don’t forget Sessions, who has been so very quiet over at Justice. No leaks there.
LikeLike
Not overly impressed, yet, with Kelly at DHS. Where are the employer raids, punishment for sanctuary cities, indictments for hiring illegals and obstructing immigration law?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Patience please!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You haven’t seen him all over the place? I have. He’s been overseeing the initial deportations, and has even been in the Mexican cartel tunnels. Also, he was in Guatemala delivering an atomic bomb of a message. The man is busy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!! Sec Kelly has been very impressive. The other things will happen at the right time. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
#BEST ELECTION EVER .
Ha ! Sd, I said the same thing about Mnuchin signing currency!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay Okeydoker, Gen. Kelly has been sworn in for a month. He’s off to a good start.
Patience Okeydoker, as I told you on another thread regarding A.G. Sessions!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Punishment for sanctuary cities has to come either through DOJ (filing charges against officials) or through Congress (withholding funding). Kelly has nothing to do with it.
Again, indictments come through DOJ, not Homeland Security.
None of this is Kelly’s responsibility and employer raids may have happened and we don’t know about it. Also, Kelly has been in his position less than a month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems to me Kelly is going for the most important things first: tighten up the border inc, hiring more people for the job and getting rid of the ‘bad hombres’ via interior enforcement, inc hiring more people. None of the things you mentioned is as important, even ‘punishment for sanctuary’ cities b/c POTUS/Kelly are allowing cities a bit of time to do the right thing. It’s already starting to happen, with the new Sheriff in Phoenix rolling off his hardline position.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Trump Administration has been in place just over a month, and cabinet secretaries are being ‘slow-walked’ through the detestable McConnell Senate. And you think everything should be finished by now.
So, I’m going to say that I find your lack of patience annoying, and possibly the tell-tale signature of a ‘never Trumper’.
I stand with Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You must have missed that President Trumps cabinet is not even in place yet.
John Kelley is doing a fine job so far he has given 2 press conferences detailing what is going on. President Trump admin has apprehended more human trafficking victims then the other 2 prior admins did their full terms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, snaggletooths, and THIS
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
My jaw is on the floor…I knew about this but to see it all summed up like this is an eye opener. And I suspect that this is only the tip of the iceberg
LikeLike
Probably coming after the infrastructure is in place. This government seems to be getting out of the OODA loop we’ve been in, which I love. It’s not reactionary (well it isn’t at the implementation level). It’s get your plans together, then act…..rather than the reverse, which is what we’ve seen for years.
But this thread isn’t about Kelly.
I liked Mnuchin’s interview. He owned it like a boss. And I liked that the interviewer let him answer the (expletive deleted) question!!!! Mnuchin acted like he could have gone into infentesimally greater detail on every single question asked. Competence!!!! Finally!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Concern troll. Do not feed.
LikeLike
Maria is fantastic. One of the few women talking heads with brains and beauty.
Elizabeth MacDonald is also good as is Melissa Francis and Harris Faulkner.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My goodness, a real interview where she asks questions that are relevant to the American people and give us information we need to know! She didn’t ask him what he thought about something someone told her they heard someone say to someone who then said something…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Although I missed this part of her program today, I caught the last half where she demolished this libtrad aparatchik who was trying to accuse Trump of racism because he wanted to deport illegal aliens. Her final point, for which he had no answer, was that by defending people who came here illegally, he was insulting all the legal immigrants who waited in line and achieved legal residency. Well said, Maria.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes…that was very good
LikeLike
I’m to the point that when the freaking out moonbats play that race card, I laugh in their general direction and say “So?”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HO. LY. CRAP. A Treasury Secretary that actually answers questions?!?!?! Mnuchin gets an A in my book simply for that. He’ll get the + after Obozocare is scrapped and the tax plan is released.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Also, Maria gets an A+ for how she conducted that interview. Fair, relevant, and intellectually honest. Don’t see that from many MSM journalists nowadays, outside of Tucker, Lou and maybe a couple others. Bravo, Maria 👏👏👏
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is the only show I bother with if I have time…Maria has interviewed some excellent republicans since the inauguration and Rep. McCaul was good discussing the border,border patrol morale and even how part of the Rio Grande strategy can be dual use as levy control for floods…
She made a fool of the democrat and his immigrant garbage. My hope is FBN eventually gets some better commentators,as I refuse to watch Wallace or 90% of regular FOX in general…
This was an excellent interview and when I watched it this morning it was concise and you could see the plan…People knock the Goldman people,and well deserved many times, but some like Mnuchin just love business….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am sick of hearing…”But it could start a trade war!”
We’ve already been in a trade war.
Where have these people been?
We’ve already *been* in a trade war…and we’ve been losing!
It’s time to start fighting back.
LikeLiked by 6 people
True. We buy their (China) goods made with our resources shipped to them. China ships the goods made (with stolen our intellectual knowledge, zero regs and slave labor) and sells to them to us cheaper than our American manufacturing companies (because we have regs and no slave labor). We put no tariffs on China, but they put tariffs on us. Why?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s the American Worker who is getting lost in the mix, how is responding to unfair taxes an attack on the “free market?” Why should the USA roll over and accept the status quo when our people are getting screwed? Bilateral Trade will reset the table so the USA gets some of the benefits like jobs, intellectual property protection, and most importantly, respect.
LikeLike
exactly..
“…But it could start a trade war!”
SO?!!!
LikeLike
So many super comments today. Thank you guys and gals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really hope they go ahead and abolish the penny.
Such a scam.
Costs 3 cents to manufacture 1 cent.
Pure fraud and waste to keep it going and only benefits a special interest group.
Think of the savings!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s not serious on the budget. The budget remains the same? He mentions health care costs but the next sentence no Medicare reform? This was on Trump’s platform for his republican candidacy but was not on transition web page and now Mnuchin reveals no changes?
LikeLike
Social Security and Medicare will be protected so President Trump wins a second term and possibly Pence, TRex, Mnuchin, Carson, etc… a third and fourth term. Seniors are the largest voting block for the next twenty years. The money will be there if we can grow at 4%.
LikeLike
Did you listen? It (budget) will be dealt with by August . Too much going on right now and not enough time to do everything. You a troll? If not, go back and listen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re right. It was a pleasant interview but Mnuchin didn’t reveal anything that we already know.
Trump is serious on the budget. During the month of January fed expenses was 12 billion less. He also put a freeze on fed employment for non-essential workers.
LikeLike
The Federal government works on a fiscal year, vs. a calendar year. Oct. to Oct.
LikeLike
So, in essence, they are working on an CR that was signed by Obie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is true, but Trump will need to implement two budgets. One by April, and one by October. Our last fiscal fiasco left us with a CR (continuing resolution) until April 20-something. I don’t expect major changes for the first one; it will be the second one that matters.
The last sentence is my IMHO. Just because his cabinet is not in place yet, so it’d be difficult to implement a drastically changed budget without ground truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s hard to have a budget, until your OMB Director is in place, which happened what the 15th or 16th of this month? Literally a week ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish I had a like button, because that is a very important point.
LikeLike
Your concern is:
[X] Noted
[ ] Not Noted.
Follow up action:
[X] Disregarded
[ ] Under consideration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with the above opinions that it is refreshing to have a knowledgeable interviewer who asks open-ended questions. Well done.
Secretary Mnuchin answers were focused, laser-like and clear. We have a ‘safe pair of hands’ here.
It is remarkable how rational policy and actions to achieve those policies become when politics are left outside the door.
LikeLike
Sundance, I understand motivation and staff, but what is all the excitement about this interview? The guy basically said nothing. If Trump comes out with nothing during next year or two, it will not contradict a single word of this interview.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is neither here nor there, but Mnuchin has a wonderful Clark Kent look going on with those black framed glasses. And it turns out, there is a superman behind those glasses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like it 😊
LikeLike
This is a Goldman Sachs alumni that Bernie Sanders the Fraud is railing against. Who does he prefer runs Treasury? A Starbucks barista transvestite from Seattle? What a damn fool Sanders is, and I wish someone would call out this craven sell-out. He gets the benefits of exclusive club perks and pretends he is the common man. What an ass Bernie has become.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie is an avowed socialist. Who also btw, never earned a paycheck of any sort until the age of 40.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But I’ve always given Bernie, just a tiny bit of cred. just for openly stating those facts. Where most are at a minimum, Socialists, but try to hide the fact at all costs.
LikeLike
Hubby and I chuckled and shook our heads in disbelief yesterday. Took grandchildren to see the Batman Lego movie and while watching the credits roll, Mnuchin on the screen. To be living in these times with this President and the diverse, successful, unique team of winners he has assembled is still sinking in. Pinch me.
LikeLike
oldschool, best I can do on a moment’s notice. {giggle}
LikeLike
Baby steps Bob. One foot at a time, one in front of the other.
You have to demolish the existing structure down to the foundation before you can rebuild it to be better and stronger and longer lasting.
LikeLike
Regardless of who it is from msm, they just can not stop using, the dnc soundbite, “entitlement”!
Some day I am hopeful we get a person with a brain asking questions?
Makeup, hairdo’s, fancy clothes?
LikeLike
“Entitlements” matter. Social Security is considered an entitlement, and unless you feel like eating dog food in your waning years, you should care.
A June 2015 Government Accountability Office analysis found that that average Americans between the ages of 55 and 64 have accrued about $104,000 in retirement savings. Sound like a lot? Not when you realize that sum would translate into a $310 monthly payment if your money were invested in a lifetime annuity.
http://www.investopedia.com/articles/personal-finance/011216/average-retirement-savings-age-2016.asp#ixzz4Zq6HaQdC
LikeLike
Since his nomination Ive noticed his name all over big Hollywood films as producer (Lego Batman was the last one I saw) – the guy has a nose for successful ventures and I find that refreshing.
LikeLike
Sunday Morning Futures is the only Sunday talk show I watch because it actually discusses topics substantively especially related to business, jobs, finance and the economy. Having said that, Maria did absolutely pole f*** that idiot Congressman from Rhode Island this morning.
LikeLike
OMG, some posters above just seem to be Debbie Downers. To have the ability to be patient is of value.
LikeLike