More Important Than The Usual Sunday Talk – Stephen Mnuchin and Maria Bartiromo

This is a Sunday discussion that’s more important than the traditional Sunday “blather”. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartriomo to discuss President Trump economics.

Rejoice all ye econ and political geeks. Massive amounts of wholesome insight within the interview as Secretary Mnuchin discusses the budget, budgetary priorities, and yes, budgetary “goals” to include entitlement priority retention. Mnuchin also discusses regulatory reform, financial reform the federal reserve.

Just like General Kelly (DHS), General Mattis (DoD) and T-Rex (DoS), Steve Mnuchin at treasury is exactly the right guy for this intensely consequential moment in time. I shall frame the first $1 bill I discover with his signature.

