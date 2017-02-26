February 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #38

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 18 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
What is/is not important according to the Propaganda Arm of the UniParty:
Google search for Donald Trump and Human Trafficking yields: About 649,000 results (0.55 seconds)
Google search for Donald Trump and Correspondents Dinner yields: About 4,110,000 results (0.67 seconds)
MudSlingingMedia (MSM) doesn’t care about trafficked people, they only care about themselves.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Same search using bing reveals the reverse:
Donald Trump and Human Trafficking yields: 1,180,000 results
Donald Trump and Correspondents Dinner yields: 986,000 results
LikeLiked by 7 people
https://mobile.twitter.com/nigel_farage/status/835696895913775105
10:44 PM · Feb 25, 2017 from Trump International Hotel
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nice to see my governor Rick Scott at the table.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
How Perez edged Ellison for DNC chair- by 1 vote
I’m sure there were backhand dealings
http://thehill.com/homenews/news/321210-how-perez-edged-ellison-for-dnc-chair
LikeLike
President Trump Blues Song…nice
LikeLiked by 2 people
Man, I hope this is not a signal for John Hinckley, Jr. (I believe he’s out of prison) to strike again:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bowe Bergdahl is the one to keep track of. He was groomed, in every sense, to be remote control patsy / assassin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Concur. Great comment.
LikeLike
I wonder how many tweets from Evan McMullin we can expect from Kimosaabe today?
LikeLike
According to Amy Harder (WSJ): “At the request of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, language critical of a global climate deal was struck from an executive order that Mr. Trump is planning to sign soon, according to multiple people familiar with the move.”
I hope this is just fake news and not the start of pressure from Goldman Sachs and Exxon to walk back from the strong position on carbon dioxide induced climate catastrophe that PDJT maintained throughout the election campaign. The history of presidents since Bush41 has not been good in this area. Bush41 was pushed to Rio and UNFCCC by James Baker III, of Enron fame. Clinton was pushed by Al Gore, but he did not send the Kyoto Climate to the senate. Bush43 was pushed on climate by Andrew Card from Goldman Sachs. Obama did not need any push as he was a climate junkie. Wall St has its finger prints all over the issue.
If the story is true, the optimist in me would like to believe that perhaps the alleged removal of critical language represents a mere softening of the political messaging rather than an about-face.
LikeLike
Okay, I admit it. I must be stupid but what is PDJT?
LikeLike
President Donald J. Trump
LikeLike
PDJT = President Donald J. Trump
LikeLike
President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLike
Remember the Super Bowl photo with Pence hanging out with James Baker? Then days later Baker who hates Potus Trump, has a meeting regarding carbon tax at the WH that included Ivanka and Jared.
I will only believe it when it comes from Potus himself. The pressure would be from that meeting with Baker facilitated by Pence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thx for the info Athena. This policy area has significant impact on all western democracies.
LikeLike
Key words…”according to multiple people familiar with the move.”
Ignore all such reporting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All these people are STUPID. To suck up CO2 PLANT TREES
The Photosynthesis equation:
6CO2 + 6H2O + light energy = C6H12O6 + 6O2.
More trees, more oxygen, less CO2.
Simple
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems GP missed the significance of a photo in this article. It shows a nearly empty briefing room with the caption that CNN and others were barred from a briefing. This was extremely misleading fake news. It was a “gaggle” in Sean Spicers office, not a briefing in the briefing room. Furthermore, CNN was allowed in a gaggle earlier the same day. CNN is nothing but fake news and propaganda.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/cnn-bashes-trump-neglects-to-report-on-historical-bull-market-and-then-complains-about-not-being-invited-to-white-house/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whats the diff tween a conference and a gaggle?
LikeLike
The former is in the briefing room and can hold more people, the latter is in a small office that holds fewer people and is less formal and not videoed.
LikeLike
Democrats doubling down.
Usefull Tools climb aboard and Unite!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I almost clicked on the video but I just can’t do it. I’ve reached my lifetime limit of Hillary Clinton.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There has to be some logical reason so many folks object to Trump Tweeting. Is it just blanket-hate of Trump in general, or is there some logic behind it that I don’t get? For myself, I love his Tweets because I know the MSM hasn’t been able to twist them or make them into lies. Why doesn’t he do a Roosevelt and print a weekly Newsletter or have monthly Fireside Chats, and forget the MSM altogether? Let the MSM go back to producing the Soaps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the left, it’s pure hate. For stodgy conservatives, it’s ignorance with a dash of hate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GOP isnt helping either. Exclusive—Regnery: Anti-Trump Democrats’ Best Allies Are Senate Republicans
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/25/exclusive-regnery-anti-trump-democrats-best-allies-are-senate-republicans/
LikeLike