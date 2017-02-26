February 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #38

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

31 Responses to February 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #38

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:22 am

  3. woohoowee says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

    What is/is not important according to the Propaganda Arm of the UniParty:

    Google search for Donald Trump and Human Trafficking yields: About 649,000 results (0.55 seconds)

    Google search for Donald Trump and Correspondents Dinner yields: About 4,110,000 results (0.67 seconds)

    MudSlingingMedia (MSM) doesn’t care about trafficked people, they only care about themselves.

    • woohoowee says:
      February 26, 2017 at 12:30 am

      Same search using bing reveals the reverse:

      Donald Trump and Human Trafficking yields: 1,180,000 results

      Donald Trump and Correspondents Dinner yields: 986,000 results

  4. decisiontime16 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:25 am

    https://mobile.twitter.com/nigel_farage/status/835696895913775105

    10:44 PM · Feb 25, 2017 from Trump International Hotel

  5. Martin says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:27 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:29 am

    President Trump Blues Song…nice

  7. Martin says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Man, I hope this is not a signal for John Hinckley, Jr. (I believe he’s out of prison) to strike again:

  8. The Great White Shank says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:36 am

    I wonder how many tweets from Evan McMullin we can expect from Kimosaabe today?

  9. Trump's Aussie Mates says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:36 am

    According to Amy Harder (WSJ): “At the request of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, language critical of a global climate deal was struck from an executive order that Mr. Trump is planning to sign soon, according to multiple people familiar with the move.”

    I hope this is just fake news and not the start of pressure from Goldman Sachs and Exxon to walk back from the strong position on carbon dioxide induced climate catastrophe that PDJT maintained throughout the election campaign. The history of presidents since Bush41 has not been good in this area. Bush41 was pushed to Rio and UNFCCC by James Baker III, of Enron fame. Clinton was pushed by Al Gore, but he did not send the Kyoto Climate to the senate. Bush43 was pushed on climate by Andrew Card from Goldman Sachs. Obama did not need any push as he was a climate junkie. Wall St has its finger prints all over the issue.

    If the story is true, the optimist in me would like to believe that perhaps the alleged removal of critical language represents a mere softening of the political messaging rather than an about-face.

  10. Martin says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:51 am

  11. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:56 am

    It seems GP missed the significance of a photo in this article. It shows a nearly empty briefing room with the caption that CNN and others were barred from a briefing. This was extremely misleading fake news. It was a “gaggle” in Sean Spicers office, not a briefing in the briefing room. Furthermore, CNN was allowed in a gaggle earlier the same day. CNN is nothing but fake news and propaganda.
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/cnn-bashes-trump-neglects-to-report-on-historical-bull-market-and-then-complains-about-not-being-invited-to-white-house/

  12. sunnydaze says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Democrats doubling down.

    Usefull Tools climb aboard and Unite!

  13. deanbrh says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:03 am

    There has to be some logical reason so many folks object to Trump Tweeting. Is it just blanket-hate of Trump in general, or is there some logic behind it that I don’t get? For myself, I love his Tweets because I know the MSM hasn’t been able to twist them or make them into lies. Why doesn’t he do a Roosevelt and print a weekly Newsletter or have monthly Fireside Chats, and forget the MSM altogether? Let the MSM go back to producing the Soaps.

  14. Charlotte says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:05 am

    GOP isnt helping either. Exclusive—Regnery: Anti-Trump Democrats’ Best Allies Are Senate Republicans

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/25/exclusive-regnery-anti-trump-democrats-best-allies-are-senate-republicans/

