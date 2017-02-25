Saturday February 25th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. nimrodman says:
    Caturday !

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    Happy caterday, Treepers. The other night I was intent on making sense out of some new music and I happened to look down to find a tiny little furball nestled next to me. I was focused on the notes I didn’t notice that Tinkerbell had found a warm spot on the couch with me. Cats like music.

