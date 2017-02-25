February 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #37

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
What the Devil is this??
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/issa-trump-russia-probe-special-prosecutor-235387
Back-stabbing rat. They are all like that unfortunately, no loyalty but to themselves.
Wow. Or possibly blackmail? There’s a story here, for sure!
Protestor thugs were at his home today. [Indivisible protestors: Americans do not behave this way!!!]
So we get no special prosecutors from congress during irs, fast and furious, nsa, acorn, all things Soros, solyndra, Benghazi, emails, unfettered ingress of anyone and everyone, voter fraud, and so forth. We get the platitude that without the White House, they can’t really do anything, and if they do, the political air and focus could kill the chance of any GOP nominee, so just vote all GOP and they’ll fix everything.
Now, they won’t even act on repealing an act which they sent multiple bills to do for years. Instead, THIS is what is worthy of a special prosecutor?
Did they miss what happened November 8th? Is the echo chamber really that all-encompassing?
Real Fake Nooz.
UniParty multimillionaire useless Congressman who almost lost in San Diego.
We need to finish him in 2018. Get a military person from that area who has character and elect him.
Issa is a Judas rat.
All that would do is keep the fake news story alive longer and give it legitimacy. Exactly what the purveyors of fake news want.
THIS is Merkel’s Germany – and what Paris has become – and what President Trump is trying to keep out of our country:
It is settled science that CNN is fake news.
