Lou Dobbs CPAC Speech…

Mr. Lou Dobbs speaks to the ConPAC audience 2017
We ❤Lou!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
March MAGAness
Be there!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lou Dobbs, Nigel Farage, Steve Bannon, the Vice-President and President himself…
This cpac thing turned out to be a pretty good platform for communicating the Trump/America First agenda.
LikeLiked by 7 people
unless you are a Milo fan like me
LikeLike
Milo will be back. As a huge supporter of President Trump, I don’t think he wanted to be a distraction until the animosity calms down as promises made by this administration start taking effect as policy. That is most gracious of him to step out of the spotlight for a while.
Lou Dobbs is on Fox Business at 7 PM. Best news cast on TV.
Could one of you techies please post it for the non-cable viewers. Thanks!
A real AMERICAN
An honor for Lou to speak just before the President
Well deserved, Lou
LikeLiked by 5 people
100% American! love it and no one has had a bigger smile than Lou!!!
MAGA!!!
Mr. Lou Dobbs’ speech is so filled with his warm personality and his brilliance. He so loves America, President Trump, and us; he has called upon us to march, support, and remain steadfast in our personal efforts to MAGA. We have many BFF’s we’ve never met during our support journey for President Trump. “Mr. Lou Dobbs,” as Sundance called him, is one of our best.
If you don’t think Lou is a great American, then you are a Liberal….Here’s your sign…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can remember when Lou was on CNN and one of his peeves then was, as today, the illegal alien immigration issue and he received a lot of grief then by his co-workers and the same politicians and media pundits and called a ‘racist’ and against Hispanics / Mexicans. To the point of having his Hispanic wife come on camera … and soon afterwards was released by CNN.
Lou, please keep your unrelenting exposure of Speaker Paul Ryan !!
Folks, here is another fine speech that knocks it out of the park also.
Wayne Lapierre FULL SPEECH- CPAC 2017
3 trillion – 3 trillion! – in market cap gained in equities market since President Trump elected. I was not up to speed on actual numbers. Astounding.
Yeah… good luck with those protests, you deranged leftists and you sniveling alt-left press fretting over bathrooms. If he can accomplish this on the economic front, imagine what mountains will be moved on every level in the mess that is our government.
Thank you, Mr. President.
Love Dobbs. He totally gets it. Not so sure that audience does.
Oh what a night – again….Lou Dobbs in a National Icon…
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 37,477 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
We ❤Lou!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
March MAGAness
Be there!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lou Dobbs, Nigel Farage, Steve Bannon, the Vice-President and President himself…
This cpac thing turned out to be a pretty good platform for communicating the Trump/America First agenda.
LikeLiked by 7 people
unless you are a Milo fan like me
LikeLike
Milo will be back. As a huge supporter of President Trump, I don’t think he wanted to be a distraction until the animosity calms down as promises made by this administration start taking effect as policy. That is most gracious of him to step out of the spotlight for a while.
LikeLike
Lou Dobbs is on Fox Business at 7 PM. Best news cast on TV.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Could one of you techies please post it for the non-cable viewers. Thanks!
LikeLike
A real AMERICAN
LikeLiked by 4 people
An honor for Lou to speak just before the President
Well deserved, Lou
LikeLiked by 5 people
100% American! love it and no one has had a bigger smile than Lou!!!
MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr. Lou Dobbs’ speech is so filled with his warm personality and his brilliance. He so loves America, President Trump, and us; he has called upon us to march, support, and remain steadfast in our personal efforts to MAGA. We have many BFF’s we’ve never met during our support journey for President Trump. “Mr. Lou Dobbs,” as Sundance called him, is one of our best.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you don’t think Lou is a great American, then you are a Liberal….Here’s your sign…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can remember when Lou was on CNN and one of his peeves then was, as today, the illegal alien immigration issue and he received a lot of grief then by his co-workers and the same politicians and media pundits and called a ‘racist’ and against Hispanics / Mexicans. To the point of having his Hispanic wife come on camera … and soon afterwards was released by CNN.
Lou, please keep your unrelenting exposure of Speaker Paul Ryan !!
Folks, here is another fine speech that knocks it out of the park also.
Wayne Lapierre FULL SPEECH- CPAC 2017
LikeLiked by 2 people
3 trillion – 3 trillion! – in market cap gained in equities market since President Trump elected. I was not up to speed on actual numbers. Astounding.
Yeah… good luck with those protests, you deranged leftists and you sniveling alt-left press fretting over bathrooms. If he can accomplish this on the economic front, imagine what mountains will be moved on every level in the mess that is our government.
Thank you, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love Dobbs. He totally gets it. Not so sure that audience does.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh what a night – again….Lou Dobbs in a National Icon…
LikeLike