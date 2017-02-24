Lou Dobbs CPAC Speech…

Posted on February 24, 2017 by

Mr. Lou Dobbs speaks to the ConPAC audience 2017

17 Responses to Lou Dobbs CPAC Speech…

  1. freepetta says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    We ❤Lou!!!!

  2. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    March MAGAness
    Be there!

  3. helmhood says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Lou Dobbs, Nigel Farage, Steve Bannon, the Vice-President and President himself…

    This cpac thing turned out to be a pretty good platform for communicating the Trump/America First agenda.

    • k says:
      February 24, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      unless you are a Milo fan like me

      • rashamon says:
        February 24, 2017 at 5:15 pm

        Milo will be back. As a huge supporter of President Trump, I don’t think he wanted to be a distraction until the animosity calms down as promises made by this administration start taking effect as policy. That is most gracious of him to step out of the spotlight for a while.

  4. Page Turner says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Lou Dobbs is on Fox Business at 7 PM. Best news cast on TV.

  5. Bob says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    A real AMERICAN

  6. fedback says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    An honor for Lou to speak just before the President
    Well deserved, Lou

  7. Walt says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    100% American! love it and no one has had a bigger smile than Lou!!!
    MAGA!!!

  8. ruralnc says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Mr. Lou Dobbs’ speech is so filled with his warm personality and his brilliance. He so loves America, President Trump, and us; he has called upon us to march, support, and remain steadfast in our personal efforts to MAGA. We have many BFF’s we’ve never met during our support journey for President Trump. “Mr. Lou Dobbs,” as Sundance called him, is one of our best.

  9. jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    If you don’t think Lou is a great American, then you are a Liberal….Here’s your sign…….

  10. Mickey Wasp says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    I can remember when Lou was on CNN and one of his peeves then was, as today, the illegal alien immigration issue and he received a lot of grief then by his co-workers and the same politicians and media pundits and called a ‘racist’ and against Hispanics / Mexicans. To the point of having his Hispanic wife come on camera … and soon afterwards was released by CNN.

    Lou, please keep your unrelenting exposure of Speaker Paul Ryan !!

    Folks, here is another fine speech that knocks it out of the park also.
    Wayne Lapierre FULL SPEECH- CPAC 2017

  11. JC says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    3 trillion – 3 trillion! – in market cap gained in equities market since President Trump elected. I was not up to speed on actual numbers. Astounding.

    Yeah… good luck with those protests, you deranged leftists and you sniveling alt-left press fretting over bathrooms. If he can accomplish this on the economic front, imagine what mountains will be moved on every level in the mess that is our government.

    Thank you, Mr. President.

  12. DK91 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Love Dobbs. He totally gets it. Not so sure that audience does.

  13. Remington says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Oh what a night – again….Lou Dobbs in a National Icon…

