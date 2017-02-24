Friday February 24th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

13 Responses to Friday February 24th – Open Thread

  2. coveyouthband says:
    February 24, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Bannon was so reassuring….

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    February 24, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Marc Teicholz is a fine guitar player who is also, I’m told, a good attorney. I think he understood that his love of the guitar that he would share the fate of most musicians who, truth be told, never make much money. So, rather than put up with a “cornbread living” he went to law school.

  7. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    February 24, 2017 at 1:01 am

    For fellow dog lovers – a video of a clever dog using bread to catch a fish

    View post on imgur.com

  8. Lucille says:
    February 24, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Beautiful Lake Tahoe, California

  9. smiley says:
    February 24, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Spring Blooms

    oil/canvas

    Mia Bergeron (b.1980) ~ American ~ Contemporary Realism

    🙂

