Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 23rd 2017

White House press secretary Sean Spicer delivers the daily press briefing for February 23rd, 2017:
Spicer should rename the daily press briefing The Spice is Right. 🙂
Activist: "The LGBTQ community felt….Spice: There's a difference between what people may or may not feel, the legal process, and THE LAW. pic.twitter.com/2aXiWAFLcY
— TrumpTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 23, 2017
Activist: "The LGBTQ community felt….Spice: There's a difference between what people may or may not feel, the legal process, and THE LAW. pic.twitter.com/2aXiWAFLcY
— TrumpTracker (@DaveNYviii) February 23, 2017
boom! mic drop!
My favorite highlight 😀
This really just happened.
Spicer: "You don't get to just yell out questions. We're going to raise our hands like big boys and girls." pic.twitter.com/OAuf4y7pNp
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 23, 2017
This really just happened.
Spicer: "You don't get to just yell out questions. We're going to raise our hands like big boys and girls." pic.twitter.com/OAuf4y7pNp
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 23, 2017
I saw the tweet before I had listened to any of the briefing but once I heard it, I couldn’t help but laugh. Spicer knows he’s dealing with snowflakes who are acting like children.
Initially, I though ought to have said ladies and gentlemen. But, on second thought, he got it right.
Spicer is my new hero after that one 🙂 That statement was pitch perfect when the rude questioner wouldn’t be quiet and wait his turn.
April Ryan seemed to be confused about President Trump’s position on this issue during the campaign. He has said from the beginning it should be left up to the states. Below is an article from 5/16. President Trump’s emphasis on law v. activism is confusing to many Dems! This issue was not handled according to the rules and laws during Obama’s administration (not surprisingly) and President Trump is reinstating the rule of law and is standing by his campaign statements.
Then April shuts down other reporters to ask a 2nd question. She is a real piece of work.
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/Trump-Sates-White-House-Transgender-Bathroom/2016/05/13/id/728668/
If by ‘piece of work’ you mean an entitled self-important woman of color with no moral compass or integrity, then yes, a piece of work.
The President is serious about the epidemic of human trafficking.
Very Thankful for the Skype Reporters, the on-site MSM dwell on such narrow topics each briefing.
Would love to have names of the ones repeatedly doing the left agenda questions… like the canary website.
I am just now watching this and while I knew the transgender bathroom issue was discussed in this press conference I am getting really tired of how much time these old media employees spent on this! So many other important issues and this is their focus?
It was tragic to watch.
All the ‘wizards of smart’, assembled in one place, meeting their destinies, fulfilling their reasons for living, and the only thing they could come up with was potty talk.
My granddaughter could have come up with better questions than they did…..and she’s five.
Spicer ought to consider setting a time limit, a strict one. The presser ought to have a definite start, stop time. If there’s a delay in getting started, in his end, indicate a time limit. When it’s reached, leave without hesitation even if one of them is in mid-sentence.
Another suggestion, Spicer ought to present a small list of topics. These and only these would he take questions concerning. The first time there’s an infraction remind them of the policy. The second time the individual is escorted from the room. The emphasis ought to be on what the people what to hear.
If Spicer thinks the day’s topics have been adequately covered, then he could move to other topics. Otherwise, he might indicate they could submit written questions which might be briefly addressed at the next presser.
One question, no follow up.
If they misbehave, credentials pulled for a year.
Skype gets six posts at least. Big country. Lots of intelligent people have questions. Doesn’t have to be just “press”.
I”m waiting for Alex Jones or Paul Joseph Watson to ask a question.
Why not Tammy Bruce?
These WH jerks have no standing. The country hates them.
Get them out. Keep their coats.
Mount a water gun on the podium. Let Sean soak them when they repeat a topic.
Good ideas. I’d pay to see the water gun used!
He’s great. You could see how comfortable and eloquent he is, he has command of the press and the issues.
This role is the perfect fit for him. He’s thoroughly happy. The best Press Secretary of all time !!
Watched the whole press briefing and came away with one thought. And these idiot ‘narrative engineers’ from the MSM swamp, show that they must have taken Al Gore’s course, while he was a ‘professor’ at the Columbia School for Journalism. They ignorantly show their collective narrative that will be broadcast on all their channels tonight. The swamp monster narrative engineers focused on two items – transgender bathrooms and Russia ….
Fortunately, the Trump Admin has brought in many outside the NYC / Wash DC media beltway real journalist and we got questions on Solicitor General appointments, Medical marijuana, Immigration policy, Russia cooperation, Nuclear weapons negotiations, etc. – to name a few.
While the federal prohibition of marijuana may be another overuse of the Commerce Clause, that battle was lost with Gonzales V Raich. If people want the federal prohibition of recreational marijuana lifted, they should lobby their congresspeople. Until then it’s the law. For the president to be consistent, he has to enforce federal laws on marijuana as much as he’s enforcing the existing immigration laws.
Sean continues to get better, but he still speaks too fast and stumbles a lot.
Maybe he should cut back on the coffee until AFTER he has done his presser.
He just wants to get the prepared statement over with so he can answer the stupid questions and get it over with.
I’m no expert but just watching this it would seem……..
These people appear to be 97% liberal Dems and they hate DJT, you, and me.
Oh, and they are LIARS
Just an observation.
Looks like April Ryan left early. Her seat is empty in the group shot toward the end. That seems a bit rude to do in a press conference.
48:21 shows her missing
Posting this on multiple threads here at CTH because I think we all need to see it. Hoo-rah!!
Bummer, such a positive person, a ray of sunshine…
I bet that room was way more fun with a pool in it.
If the lying Media took President Trump seriously, and not literally, we’d all have less of a headache.
But I know, I know…
Its now a game of ‘gotcha’ word choice edition.
