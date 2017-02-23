February 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #35

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Saw this on Lame Cherry tonight. With all this talk about Donald Trump not being of sound mind, between John McCain and the crap he is spewing, Maxine Waters and her stupid comments and Nancy Pelosi, I think there are others who need to be looked at first.
Something Hillary Clinton is wrong with Nancy Pelosi. I do not celebrate this, even if it is deserving in what Pelosi did to American is using Cindy Sheehan and discarding her or for the Obama dictatorship. But there is definitely something wrong with minority leader Pelosi.
Her rambling on, on Inauguration Day about a clock during the luncheon for President Trump, other missteps in conversation in public, and the performance today of calling Martin Luther King, Martin Luther Sing, which reveals verbal process problems, calling John Kasich the governor of Illinois, when he is of Ohio, reveals memory loss, and the bizarre lecture to the audience that they needed to clap when she ordered them too, reveals brain dysfunction.
Nancy Pelosi is old, her brain is not functioning properly which is normal in the aged, but this points to something more in three probabilities.
Altzheimers
Stroke
Medical dystrophy of the brain
Medical dystrophy of the brain would point to medications or procedures as botox, which Mrs. Pelosi has had numerous injections of, have taken a toll on her brain, as much as drug use or if she had been a boxer getting too many blows to the head.
https://lamecherry.blogspot.com/2017/02/something-hillary-clinton-is-wrong-with.html
Yes, Boxer got too many blows to the head. Pelosi hasn’t had enough.
All that Botox has fried her brain!
Good onservation, and might be worth passing it on via comments or probably better email to Dr. Ted Noel
http://www.vidzette.com
Dr. Noel, many will recall, did an excellent medical analysis of Hillary’s failing health (which has not improved, btw)
Yes, i think a list of politicians showing failing mental faculties would be very useful, and should include senile RINO’s
Pelosi
McCain
Thad Cochran
Curiously, one of Wikipedia’s “master editors” deleted the page listing senators by age.
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Special:Log/delete&page=List_of_current_United_States_Senators_by_age
Thankfully, alternatives to Fakopedia are available
http://www.wikiwand.com/en/List_of_current_United_States_senators_by_age
Better ones too!
See which geezers are ready for the rest home 😉
Botox absolutely will do it. The stuff is frickin’ CURARE!!!!
Ordering people to clap? Jeez, she’s worse than Jeb! At least he politely asked his audience to please clap!
If any normals were watching the CNN debate tonight they probably all went out and voted for Trump again.
BB has a very nice puff-piece on Katie Walsh.
I’m confused.
Maybe she leaked it to BB.
I saw that piece on BB.
Breitbart is part of the swamp now. Their European coverage is top notch, but their domestic US coverage has been crap since the election.
Yes, I feel like since bannon left, it’s been going downhill just a bit more everyday.
I don’t understand why Katie Walsh is anywhere near trump! It makes me nervous.
LikeLike
I agree totally. I used to set my alarm to get up early so I could listen to BB morning show. Once Bannon left, the show has tanked and its website is trying to sell you crap. Coverage and content are equally bad to awful. They suck.
LikeLike
Mom was just saying today she was disgusted with BB.
LikeLike
Maybe it’s a blessing Milo is free of them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LC put this piece out yesterday. Katie Walsh adding Never Trumper and Karl Rove protege Johnny DeStefano to head up WH Personnel. Good bet he will likely hire more Never Trumpers to fill the 4,000 slots. Includes links to his data mining efforts and screen capped tweets. He supports another Never Trumper Cory Gardner. A den of snakes all around:
http://lamecherry.blogspot.com/2017/02/the-butt-boy-staffing-white-house-for.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the US sent millions of Americans across the border into another country illegally and then fought that country’s efforts to send our citizens back, would it be said that we were invading and occupying that country?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, but only for the white people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
EVERYONE please, please give this man a listen! Lots more info on pedogate, this is a clip from the videos “more” info Robert David Steele, just talked to us about pedo-gate, Comet Ping Pong, the NSA, the FBI, the CIA, Zionism, the Rothchilds, Soros, 9/11, the electoral reform, the shadow government, and his thoughts on President Trump and what he needs to do to be the greatest President in modern history! He asks us to “light up the internet” urging President Trump to NOT choose a National Security Advisor, but instead meet with Robert David Steele to set an Electoral Reform : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TqyKJ0R_ytM
Too late. And Steele is obsessed.
I personally think for good reason. The crazy people against Trump are getting to the point that they will blatantly take out Trump right in front of us and then tell us not to believe our lying eyes! This is coming to a point of no return- Trump is on his own with a very small group of people he can trust around him. But I guess I’m too nutty for this site… sorry to bother
In his inner circle I believe the only people President Trump can trust are Bannon, Miller, and his family. I also trust Tillerson, Mad Dog, and Kelly. I found your link above to be very interesting.
Jeff Sessions. Ben Carson.
Oh my gosh yes. I totally trust them.
Agree with you and wend – a lot of people have had a bad vibe from the beginning about preibus and Ryan- Robert Steele may be off on some points or opinions, I just would like for Trump to be allowed to hear him out and have that info and make his own decision about it.
Me too. I wonder what Robert Steele thinks of Vice President Pence.
Steele has stated that Flynn was fired because he had pedogate info on one of Pences best friends- I will try and dig up that interview.? Steele has been on every show that will have him trying to get Trumps attention, and possibly save his life! I do not agree with some of the looney lefties that Steele wants trump to speak with tho…
Loosely related, but I was viewing that channel’s other videos and they posted an interesting video on CNN. They stress that the information in the video is unconfirmed, but we’ll probably see some of that information confirmed or refuted by James O’Keefe’s revelations which are supposed to come out later today:
The refugee advocate on Tucker tonight was annoying as hell. He claimed that his organization only took care of refugees that the government had already decided to take in. If that’s the case, then why is he raising hell over the numbers being reduced. He is clearly lobbying and pressuring for more.
I have questions for him:
1) what is your salary?
2) is this your only source of income
3) why don’t you get a real job?
Tucker had a similar guy with the same arguments, the same false Christianity as this one, some time ago. This one today, was better prepared. Maybe he was sent to repair damage the previous guy did to the cause. I despise both, false “goodness” with other peoples money is revolting.
I was screaming at that “do gooder” keep going back to Sundance’s spread sheet on the Catholic and Baptist charities. But this guy was from the group that is shutting down 7 or so facilities because of P45’s EO. One of which is in Nashville. You wouldn’t believe what they give these “feugees” 😠😠
We need a great American smoke out…except it should last a month and be the great American I’m not paying Federal withholding tax for a month😠😠😠😠
When I was a prosecutor we were taught to always ask defense experts if they were getting paid and if they ever testified for the prosecution (never) or just the defense. Your questions are excellent.
https://libertywritersnews.com/2017/02/mccain-exposed-just-leaked-john-mccain-russia-trump-grinning-cheek-cheek/
This video looks so homemade it’s hard to believe. Counterspin?
This article has a pretty powerful vid made by a 16 y.o. girl in response to an article she read in “Teen Vogue” on how to cheer your friend up after she’s had an abortion.
I predict this young woman is going places:
http://www.chicksontheright.com/watch-this-teens-amazing-response-to-teen-vogues-ridiculous-what-to-get-your-bff-post-abortion-article/
Teen Vogue is disgusting.
What the hell is going on? Didn’t we just hear that Katie Walsh is the WH leaker and Breitbart puts this piece out tonight?
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/22/exclusive-meet-deputy-chief-staff-katie-walsh-helps-coordinate-white-house/
Everyone is on sale if price is right. Hillary’s principle.
Poor leaker/traitor Katie needed SPIN/
Jim Hoft took the GotNews (guaranteed 100%) story and ran with it.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/breaking-report-white-house-deputy-chief-staff-nevertrumper-kate-walsh-source-leaks/
Hoft needs to put up an article apologizing for and disavowing GotNews as a credible news source, if in fact Walsh is not the leaker. It’s the same irresponsible journalism we take the MSM to task for, and we should be consistent.
I’d suggest same on GP, but I’ve already been banned there once. Good stories, but fast and loose with fact-checking on occasion, which doesn’t help.
Don’t trust Breitbart, post-Andrew. Their direction changed, especially when Shapiro was there. We want simple truth, not agendas.
Still hope the leakers are found and prosscuted to the max.
Maybe leaking Walsh’s name was yet another sting?
MIlo leaving (on BB) 27,000 comments. Not too popular a young man.
We should pray he gets his new platform up and running soon, and does well sticking it to the Libs and NeverTrumpers.
He may not be the best role model of personal behavior, but Jesus took in some less than stellar folks into his life and times.
I want him to do well, be happy and get back in action.
I wonder if he’s going to keep up with this one? Not sure what he has to do with this one:
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net
He needs prayer for his soul more than anything.
I agree J- Milo admitted at the pressers that he was molested at a young age. That is what set him on the pathway to homosexuality. That is almost always the catalyst for all sexually- self destructive behaviors. So sad- and I know of what I speak before someone dares to argue the point!
LikeLike
I worked with many homosexuals in the film and TV industry. For many of the nicest persons among them, the story is quite the same. They go molested and their life went sideways as a teen. Often drugs and alcohol were engines of excess. Very sad. Some truly wonderful (some lost to AIDS) human beings.
We have to be careful how heavily we judge them. They have been damaged.
But many have a spirit, like I see in Milo. And it is a goodness.
(And then there are some truly miserable folks, but that’s common to all humanity regardless of sexual preference.)
The events of the past few days show that he has not healed from the traumatic abuse he was subjected to by adult men as a child. I pray he gets the strength to process the trauma and heal the damage it has left. He has a lot of potential and can do great things if he can rise above the abuse.
LikeLike
Yes/ Milo is a smart kid/
No doubt he will bounce back/
‘DANGEROUS’ will be published
this year/ BLOCKBUSTER/
I also want to see milo rise from these attacks, he was viciously attacked because they are terrified of him and his truths. For people who refuse to be a lifelong victim of abuse we “name it and claim it”, and tend to become very matter of fact about it. That can come across as condoning the conduct that we were affected by. I understood where milo was coming from when he made the “offensive” comment, and his words WERE twisted. What’s the most sickening thing is that the REAL satanic, pedos are the ones that set up the attack and will never answer for what they’ve done!
LikeLike
Throwing every enemy out and make a news is not a good politics. Everyone is on sale if price is right
I hope it’s ok for me to post this here. I was listening to Michael Savage today. He had a big weekend in Mar A Lago in which he met the president, posed for pictures, and spoke with him over dessert (ice cream with chocolate sauce). He described it as being the greatest moment of his life. It was so endearing. I was hoping that President Trump would acknowledge Michael Savage and he did, big league!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gang Tattoos …
LikeLiked by 1 person
PRICELESS/ should be part of
their punishment/ tat them faces up/
we want to know who OWNS THESE TRAITORS/
Kellyanne Conway on Hannity
LikeLike
Wrong one…this is full Kellyanne interview
Love me some KAC…..
Oh, I hope the Dems choose Keith Ellison as Democrat Chair for the DNC…
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/flashback-dnc-chair-hopeful-keith-ellison-thinks-germans-bombed-pearl-harbor-video/
I do feel President Trump is on the right track in cleaning up the ‘goverment’ and if he uses a certain presidential power to tamp down the anonymous leakers of fake news ‘info’ the Constitution can be restored as rule of law.
He must consider doing legally what the minions of the deep state are doing illegally …. declassify strategically.
Tparty
Nigel Farage on Varney
The left haz made a deal with the muzz. They pay Jizya. They have already surrendered.
Jizya, also spelled jizyah, Arabic jizyah , head or poll tax that early Islamic rulers demanded from their non-Muslim subjects.
Islamic law made a distinction between two categories of non-Muslim subjects—pagans and dhimmis (“protected peoples,” or “peoples of the book”; i.e., those peoples who based their religious beliefs on sacred texts, such as Christians, Jews, and Zoroastrians). The Muslim rulers tolerated the dhimmis and allowed them to practice their religion. In return for protection and as a mark of their submission, the dhimmis were required to pay a special poll tax known as the jizya. The rate of taxation and methods of collection varied greatly from province to province and were greatly influenced by local pre-Islamic customs. In theory the tax money was to be used for charitable purposes and the payment of salaries and pensions. In practice, however, the revenues derived from the jizya were deposited in the private treasuries of the rulers. The Ottomans usually used the proceeds of the jizya to pay their military expenses.
https://www.britannica.com/topic/jizya
Crazy that this looney tune has any say in government! She just blatantly tells her constituents that she doesn’t intend to do anything for them for the next few years: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7986RzoDkAw&time_continue=68&ebc=ANyPxKpaVJul9BEUcOOq4piBnMEBXDcDOp3916_CrU_QfUHHkS-lqie8Ri_xmNjY5yfy71r-cIcu7J_l7aRkn6qHqGU8WjX3fQ
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jizya.
As reported by DDD….weeks ago….The uniparty impeachment plot is on schedule. Another piece falls in to place.
Keith Ellison Calls For Impeachment Investigations Of Trump [VIDEO]
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/22/keith-ellison-calls-for-impeachment-investigations-of-trump-video/
Neil Howe On Steve Bannon, Trump And The Possibility Of Civil War In America/
Guest Post by Jonathan Roth/
In a revealing interview, Neil Howe—the co-author of The Fourth Turning: What the Cycles of History Tell Us About America’s Next Rendezvous with Destiny—candidly discusses his perspective on Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist and former head of the online news site Breitbart.
Bannon is a proponent of the theory that history generally moves in 80-year cycles, with each cycle ending in a crisis that destroys the old order and ushers in something new. It’s an idea proposed by Howe in The Fourth Turning.
In widely reported remarks, Bannon believes the United States has had three “turnings”—the American Revolution, the Civil War, the Great Depression/World War II—and is now in the midst of another emanating from the 2008 Financial Crisis.
In an exclusive interview with RiskHedge’s Jonathan Roth, Howe confirms he knows Bannon and they have worked together on documentary film projects in the past. “I didn’t find anything sort of out of the ordinary about him politically,” relates Howe. “Like most other Americans, I didn’t know what alt-right was until I read about it in the media.”
Howe portrays an interesting portrait of the man now advising President Trump.
“I think the main thing people should understand about him, which I think maybe has not been portrayed in the media, is that he’s not so much a policy person or a person with fervent policy or political beliefs; he’s fundamentally a culture person. He has ascetic sensibilities. He’s really interested in sort of how socially and culturally Trump’s coalition hangs together,” says Howe. “I do think that Steve Bannon, along with a few other people on sort of the conservative side of the spectrum, took an interesting lesson from The Fourth Turning and that is our prediction that this era would see the successful merging of economic populism and cultural and social conservatism.”
In the wide-ranging interview, Howe also details his own views about the possibility of civil war in America by discussing the mood in the United States just prior to the Civil War in 1859–1860: “Right up to the end, no one really realistically thought that actual war would happen. It just seemed incredible.”
Listen to the full, informative interview with Mr. Howe above. (black bar below picture)
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2017/02/22/neil-howe-on-steve-bannon-trump-and-the-possibility-of-civil-war-in-america/
Kellyanne is back!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole Tax Cut thing should be done by June 15th.
The are making changes to simplify. Why is that hard?
They have dedicated committees and sub-committees and staffs of hundreds.
You’d think this was the moon project.
Trump should go over to Congress and look over everyone’s shoulder, walk into the offices where the accountants and lawyers are paid to get this done and see if anything is moving.
Tour the bureaucracy. Whip them asses!
Scott Pruitt full speech to EPA
LikeLike
In a couple hours Mika of the Pajama Boy Joe Show will claim she did not say what she said as she loads her Starbucks with fake cream.
