February 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #34

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
President Trump
Full Speech at
African American History Museum
He talks about black American contribution at @ 1:50.
That’s for you April Ryan, JIC you’re reading this thread.
Soros’ days are certainly numbered…
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-21/us-lawmakers-are-probing-soros-involvement-european-politics
Good, it’s about time.
We can only hope and pray. People with his kind of money and power are not easily taken down. He’s gotten away with this stuff from way back with Hitler to now. That’s a long time to have no one be able to stop you. My guess is that his age will eventually catch up with him and that’s what will stop him. The problem will then be his son and also the many like him that we never hear about but are working hard in secret with the same agenda.
The big problem is they will catch him overseas for using US taxpayer aid money to promote his other NGOs and that will be his downfall. The countries that ban him will get larger. He was laundering money through the Clinton Foundation.
Freeze his assets at once!
Yippee. Finally.
We have plenty to indict him here as well.
“One of these grants is outlined on the USAID website. Between 2012 and 2016, USAID gave almost $5 million in taxpayer cash to FOSM for “The Civil Society Project,” which “aims to empower Macedonian citizens to hold government accountable.” USAID’s website links to http://www.soros.org.mk, and says the project trained hundreds of young Macedonians “in youth activism and the use of new media instruments.”
I thought we had an oversight committee, not a hindsight committee. Maybe they will now find the missing $6B.
Sigh.
Tucker takes on Immigration Policy
Analyst
‘Refuse fascism’ organizer vs Tucker
Healthcare/Medical Service pricing is Rigged(former hospital president)
The thing is, that lunatic woman screaming about her idea of ‘fascism’ represents quite a few people, who will have to be dealt with, when eventually, their ‘push’ comes to ‘shove’.
She’s advocating overthrowing the nation to satisfy her senseless ideals.
aka…Totally friggin’ nuts & unhinged
Where are her parents?!
They are claiming non-association with her. To RC’s point, they will have to be sorted. They w I’ll never go away. It’s like being followed down the street by a ten year old; who’s constantly polling you with a stick. Tell him a zillion times to stop, but doesn’t. Eventually you turn around and smash him…It stops…
She has big teeth, on oversized unhinged rodent….that’s what she looks like.
“An” not “on”……
What does a person’s appearance that they cannot control have to do with anything and why would we lower ourselves to the left’s tactic of picking on how a person looks?
Oh good grief chill out. You seem uptight.
>She has big teeth, on oversized unhinged rodent….that’s what she looks like.
Fitting, since she is as crazy as a shithouse rat.
The best argument Tucker made was the first thing out of his mouth after she started her screed, “If he’s a fascist, then how are you on this show?”. That says it all. In a fascist country, open dissent is not allowed.
Refuse Fascism is a George Soros connected organization!
The guy from Cato was nothing but a spokes-hole for the globalist Koch brothers who will say anything to try to convince us we need open borders with no restrictions. Libertarian, my ass! The Koch brothers are globalists.
My favorite new word/ SPOKES-HOLE/Thanks JK/
That was an EYE-OPENING interview with Steven Weissman, former hospital President. about the “medical costs” and billing of procedures. He is absolutely correct about the prices being hidden because EVERYONE PAYS DIFFERENT COSTS. That is how the insurance companies gouge their clients and everyone else gets a piece of the action. Some doctors here is PA are charging a monthly nominal fee for clients and you can see him all you want about anything. If you need tests he will call and “negotiate” a price for you ahead of time and it is pretty decent!
I hope Tucker send this info onto President Trump.
You’re right except that you seem to put all the blame on insurers. The fact is that insurers average only about 11% of the cost of healthcare premiums, which is what they put into the premiums to cover their costs for administration. The other 89% is the cost of healthcare itself, which is absolutely out of control. That’s a fraction of what it would cost the government to administer anything. Insurers have their faults and need to be reigned in, too, but hospitals, doctors, and other providers often gouge insurers and there’s little to nothing insurers can do about it. For example, an insurer gets a bill from a hospital for a hip replacement surgery. They submit to the insurance company all the paperwork with proper medical codes identifying what they’re charging for. The insurer has no way to know if that surgery even took place so if the paperwork is proper, they pay the bill, yet they may be paying for things not even done. The average hospital bill is only 85% correct. That’s a huge amount of “error” (or in many cases it’s not error, but fraud) that insurers end up paying for each year and that just gets passed on as their premiums rise. Add to that the fact that insurers can only charge what the government allows them to charge. Their rates must be approved each year by the government.
The system is a mess, but it’s in more areas than just one.
Agree but that is why patients MUST LOOK AT EVERY ITEM on their bill to be sure it is correct and that you did receive the meds, the surgery etc. If your bill is not itemized then call your hospital and REQUEST AN ITEMIZED BILL then your eyes may be opened.
There is vast amounts of insurance fraud from Doctors, hospitals etc and they could be in the hundreds of millions of $$$.
Yes, and it’s not like you can negotiate them, either. You don’t even know how much you are paying until after the fact.
My husband had out patient gall bladder surgery a week before Christmas, and the hospital wanted him to pay 6000.00 up front. I told him no way, not until you get a bill to see what the insurance will pay. The total ended up being 13,000.00 for out patient surgery! He has to pay 2000.00. The emergency room trip we made prior to the surgery was 6000.00, and he has to pay 2000.00 of that. It’s ridiculous for outpatient surgery. Back in the good old days, when we had our first child, I stayed in the hospital 2 days and my total bill was 900.00 which our insurance paid most of.
LOL…I loved the Hitler “babe”. She is open-minded and full of zest. I kept wondering if she was deprived of oxygen during birth.
The Medical Pricing segment was interesting and I do wish there was more of a dialogue about this.
The first guy Tucker is talking to is a libertarian fanatic from Cato. I’ve argued with him on Twitter. He’s a typical idiot who has no real life experience. His autism triggers me.
The classic all book learning with zero street smarts.
PJ Watson
The Truth About Sweden
PJW is so great.
We are so lucky to have powerful speakers with a brain on the Right.
If that lady thinks she is the solution, I think I’ll stick with the President…Yikes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This makes my heart happy 😂😁❤
IKR? Is it just me or are these cartoons getting better?!
“I’ve seen firsthand the corruption and the sickness that has taken over our politics. You’ve seen it and I’ve seen it and we’re all watching together.
They knew they would throw every lie they could at me, and my family ,and my loved ones.
They knew they would stop at nothing to try to stop me.
But I never knew as bad as it would be, I never knew it would be this vile, that it would be this bad, that it would be this vicious. Nevertheless, I take all of these slings and arrows gladly for you — gladly.
I take them for our movement so that we can have our country back. Our great civilization here in America, and across the civilized world has come upon a moment of reckoning.”
Donald J Trump, 2016
You have our deepest gratitude, President Trump, for we knew it would be bad, but never knew just how so.
I love your President!!
That’s nice to hear, but it obviously points out to us in America that you’re not located here. Where are you from and do other people in your country feel the same way?
Canadian cousins!
Praise God for giving us this fearless man to be our President, his word is his bond.
Tons and tons of prayers from all over the world
protect President Trump every minute of everyday/
and NOT TO SPOIL THE END GAME/ WE WILL WIN/
He is an EXTRAORDINARY MAN/GOD BLESS TRUMP/
OMG – SEE – LOOK WHAT SADSACK JUST SAID/ TOLD YOU/
I hate to subject you fine folks to this vile maroon but this is over the top even for likes of this nasty creature. Since it was on the fake cable program msnbc I doubt very many people saw it. Maxine Waters calls Trump and his cabinet picks and former associates scumbags:
There has to be **something** Sessions can do about this one.
We just picked up more support with her rant.
Remember, the left always accuses us of what they are and what they do. Maxine, dahling, you scumbag, take a a fistful of Xanax and crawl back to your hole. Good grief.
Sessions will be keeping late hours just to stay on top of all of the corruption. I know he is one busy man right about now.
she sounds like your average CPAC beta male
Isn’t she the one that said the Russians marched onto the Korean Peninsula and caused it to capsize at about the same time that we were planting our flag on Mars? Or do I have her confused with other brilliant members of her caucus?
The Guam tipping was Hank Johnson, but the Russians in Korea was Maxine’s. She could have started an intentional incident there. I guess Hank could have, as well.
LOL.
Check this, we paying this foul-mouthed Senator; ha! talking about ‘private conversations’, not like ‘grabbing pussy’ private conversations, right, Senator McCain? What kind of statesman talks like that in public?
(BTW, Senator Cornyn, what good is your whip? #AlternateIdeas 🤔)
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what happens when the voters don’t hold politicians accountable and keep reelecting them instead of replacing them. He’s a disgusting human being who left many behind in Viet Nam and has worked against America’s interests for decades promoting war after war. The people of Arizona should be ashamed of themselves.
When did this happen?
This is the guy who was lambasting Trump a couple days ago for complaining about the Lying Press?
Saying Trump was anti- American because he was calling the Press out?
W. T. F. ????????????????!!
https://www.sott.net/article/343329-Assange-exposes-the-truth-about-corporate-media-You-are-reading-weaponized-text
Unbelievable!!: https://www.sott.net/article/343326-Kids-for-propaganda-NBC-enlists-a-group-of-school-children-to-make-a-video-trashing-Trump
Trump Picks CFR Member for New National Security Advisor
Excerpt:
McMaster’s long military career and successes are impressive and worthy of much recognition.
Excerpt:
McCain, in fact, did express hearty approval of Trump’s pick, saying, “I have had the honor of knowing [McMaster] for many years, and he is a man of genuine intellect, character, and ability.” McCain tweeted: “Lt Gen HR McMaster is outstanding choice for nat’l security advisor — man of genuine intellect, character & ability.”
Considering how critical of Trump’s performance McCain has been thus far, such approval should raise suspicions.
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/foreign-policy/item/25446-trump-picks-cfr-member-for-new-national-security-advisor
President Trump is the greatest President of my lifetime. Whereas most politicians running for President have 1 or 2 vague campaign promises, President Trump had almost a dozen SPECIFIC promises. In times past, after the election, whoever won the Presidency tended to “forget” their campaign promises. However, President Trump, as soon as he was declared the winner, started working on the promises that he could; then when he was sworn in and took the wheel of the ship of state, he started fulfilling campaign promise after campaign promise at an incredible pace. That is historic people!
Only in the fifth week of his administration, President Trump is already making his campaign promises a reality for We the People, just as he said. And this, with opposition from everywhere, including some of the incompetent Rs and a lot of evil people who have tried to destroy the United States of America.
I firmly believe there is only one person on this planet that can save the USA and stabilize the world, President Trump! Let’s make sure he knows we LOVE and Appreciate him! MAGA
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4247778/Army-veteran-25-charged-plotting-ISIS-attack.
Army veteran, 25, is charged with plotting ISIS attack on Kansas City that would have been ’10 times’ as deadly as the Boston marathon bombings
Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., 25, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri on Friday
Since this is the REAL Washington’s Birthday (and not the phony President’s Day) I found this in my files and had to share it. It’s old as I got it in 2014. But it is still funny.
I was eating lunch on the 20th of February with my 10-year-old grandson and
I asked him, “What day is tomorrow?”
He said “It’s President’s Day!”
He is a smart kid.
I asked “What does President’s Day mean?”
I was waiting for something about Washington or Lincoln … etc.
He replied, “President’s Day is when President Obama steps out of the White House, and if he sees his shadow we have one more year of unemployment.”
You know, it hurts when hot coffee spurts out your nose…
Make it a great day!
