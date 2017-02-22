February 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #34

Posted on February 22, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

67 Responses to February 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #34

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:21 am

    President Trump
    Full Speech at
    African American History Museum

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Fe says:
      February 22, 2017 at 12:41 am

      Good, it’s about time.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Ken Lawson says:
      February 22, 2017 at 12:49 am

      We can only hope and pray. People with his kind of money and power are not easily taken down. He’s gotten away with this stuff from way back with Hitler to now. That’s a long time to have no one be able to stop you. My guess is that his age will eventually catch up with him and that’s what will stop him. The problem will then be his son and also the many like him that we never hear about but are working hard in secret with the same agenda.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      February 22, 2017 at 1:09 am

      We have plenty to indict him here as well.

      “One of these grants is outlined on the USAID website. Between 2012 and 2016, USAID gave almost $5 million in taxpayer cash to FOSM for “The Civil Society Project,” which “aims to empower Macedonian citizens to hold government accountable.” USAID’s website links to http://www.soros.org.mk, and says the project trained hundreds of young Macedonians “in youth activism and the use of new media instruments.”

      I thought we had an oversight committee, not a hindsight committee. Maybe they will now find the missing $6B.

      Sigh.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Tucker takes on Immigration Policy
    Analyst

    ‘Refuse fascism’ organizer vs Tucker

    Healthcare/Medical Service pricing is Rigged(former hospital president)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • R-C says:
      February 22, 2017 at 12:35 am

      The thing is, that lunatic woman screaming about her idea of ‘fascism’ represents quite a few people, who will have to be dealt with, when eventually, their ‘push’ comes to ‘shove’.

      She’s advocating overthrowing the nation to satisfy her senseless ideals.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      February 22, 2017 at 12:40 am

      The guy from Cato was nothing but a spokes-hole for the globalist Koch brothers who will say anything to try to convince us we need open borders with no restrictions. Libertarian, my ass! The Koch brothers are globalists.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • psadie says:
      February 22, 2017 at 12:50 am

      That was an EYE-OPENING interview with Steven Weissman, former hospital President. about the “medical costs” and billing of procedures. He is absolutely correct about the prices being hidden because EVERYONE PAYS DIFFERENT COSTS. That is how the insurance companies gouge their clients and everyone else gets a piece of the action. Some doctors here is PA are charging a monthly nominal fee for clients and you can see him all you want about anything. If you need tests he will call and “negotiate” a price for you ahead of time and it is pretty decent!
      I hope Tucker send this info onto President Trump.

      Like

      Reply
      • J Miller says:
        February 22, 2017 at 12:59 am

        You’re right except that you seem to put all the blame on insurers. The fact is that insurers average only about 11% of the cost of healthcare premiums, which is what they put into the premiums to cover their costs for administration. The other 89% is the cost of healthcare itself, which is absolutely out of control. That’s a fraction of what it would cost the government to administer anything. Insurers have their faults and need to be reigned in, too, but hospitals, doctors, and other providers often gouge insurers and there’s little to nothing insurers can do about it. For example, an insurer gets a bill from a hospital for a hip replacement surgery. They submit to the insurance company all the paperwork with proper medical codes identifying what they’re charging for. The insurer has no way to know if that surgery even took place so if the paperwork is proper, they pay the bill, yet they may be paying for things not even done. The average hospital bill is only 85% correct. That’s a huge amount of “error” (or in many cases it’s not error, but fraud) that insurers end up paying for each year and that just gets passed on as their premiums rise. Add to that the fact that insurers can only charge what the government allows them to charge. Their rates must be approved each year by the government.

        The system is a mess, but it’s in more areas than just one.

        Like

        Reply
        • psadie says:
          February 22, 2017 at 1:11 am

          Agree but that is why patients MUST LOOK AT EVERY ITEM on their bill to be sure it is correct and that you did receive the meds, the surgery etc. If your bill is not itemized then call your hospital and REQUEST AN ITEMIZED BILL then your eyes may be opened.
          There is vast amounts of insurance fraud from Doctors, hospitals etc and they could be in the hundreds of millions of $$$.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Joe Knuckles says:
        February 22, 2017 at 1:04 am

        Yes, and it’s not like you can negotiate them, either. You don’t even know how much you are paying until after the fact.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Fe says:
        February 22, 2017 at 1:27 am

        My husband had out patient gall bladder surgery a week before Christmas, and the hospital wanted him to pay 6000.00 up front. I told him no way, not until you get a bill to see what the insurance will pay. The total ended up being 13,000.00 for out patient surgery! He has to pay 2000.00. The emergency room trip we made prior to the surgery was 6000.00, and he has to pay 2000.00 of that. It’s ridiculous for outpatient surgery. Back in the good old days, when we had our first child, I stayed in the hospital 2 days and my total bill was 900.00 which our insurance paid most of.

        Like

        Reply
    • SoCal Patriot says:
      February 22, 2017 at 1:06 am

      LOL…I loved the Hitler “babe”. She is open-minded and full of zest. I kept wondering if she was deprived of oxygen during birth.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      February 22, 2017 at 1:13 am

      The Medical Pricing segment was interesting and I do wish there was more of a dialogue about this.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • highinformationvoter says:
      February 22, 2017 at 1:18 am

      The first guy Tucker is talking to is a libertarian fanatic from Cato. I’ve argued with him on Twitter. He’s a typical idiot who has no real life experience. His autism triggers me.

      The classic all book learning with zero street smarts.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Martin says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:39 am

    PJ Watson
    The Truth About Sweden

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. telerider says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:41 am

    If that lady thinks she is the solution, I think I’ll stick with the President…Yikes!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. WSB says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:42 am

    “I’ve seen firsthand the corruption and the sickness that has taken over our politics. You’ve seen it and I’ve seen it and we’re all watching together.

    They knew they would throw every lie they could at me, and my family ,and my loved ones.

    They knew they would stop at nothing to try to stop me.

    But I never knew as bad as it would be, I never knew it would be this vile, that it would be this bad, that it would be this vicious. Nevertheless, I take all of these slings and arrows gladly for you — gladly.

    I take them for our movement so that we can have our country back. Our great civilization here in America, and across the civilized world has come upon a moment of reckoning.”

    Donald J Trump, 2016

    You have our deepest gratitude, President Trump, for we knew it would be bad, but never knew just how so.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. Harry Lime says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:43 am

    I hate to subject you fine folks to this vile maroon but this is over the top even for likes of this nasty creature. Since it was on the fake cable program msnbc I doubt very many people saw it. Maxine Waters calls Trump and his cabinet picks and former associates scumbags:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. andi lee says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Check this, we paying this foul-mouthed Senator; ha! talking about ‘private conversations’, not like ‘grabbing pussy’ private conversations, right, Senator McCain? What kind of statesman talks like that in public?

    (BTW, Senator Cornyn, what good is your whip? #AlternateIdeas 🤔)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Trump Picks CFR Member for New National Security Advisor

    Excerpt:
    McMaster’s long military career and successes are impressive and worthy of much recognition. 

    Excerpt:
    McCain, in fact, did express hearty approval of Trump’s pick, saying, “I have had the honor of knowing [McMaster] for many years, and he is a man of genuine intellect, character, and ability.” McCain tweeted: “Lt Gen HR McMaster is outstanding choice for nat’l security advisor — man of genuine intellect, character & ability.”

    Considering how critical of Trump’s performance McCain has been thus far, such approval should raise suspicions. 

    https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/foreign-policy/item/25446-trump-picks-cfr-member-for-new-national-security-advisor

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. FL_Guy says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:08 am

    President Trump is the greatest President of my lifetime. Whereas most politicians running for President have 1 or 2 vague campaign promises, President Trump had almost a dozen SPECIFIC promises. In times past, after the election, whoever won the Presidency tended to “forget” their campaign promises. However, President Trump, as soon as he was declared the winner, started working on the promises that he could; then when he was sworn in and took the wheel of the ship of state, he started fulfilling campaign promise after campaign promise at an incredible pace. That is historic people!

    Only in the fifth week of his administration, President Trump is already making his campaign promises a reality for We the People, just as he said. And this, with opposition from everywhere, including some of the incompetent Rs and a lot of evil people who have tried to destroy the United States of America.

    I firmly believe there is only one person on this planet that can save the USA and stabilize the world, President Trump! Let’s make sure he knows we LOVE and Appreciate him! MAGA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. JustScott says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:19 am

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4247778/Army-veteran-25-charged-plotting-ISIS-attack.

    Army veteran, 25, is charged with plotting ISIS attack on Kansas City that would have been ’10 times’ as deadly as the Boston marathon bombings

    Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., 25, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri on Friday

    Like

    Reply
  19. Wiggyky says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Since this is the REAL Washington’s Birthday (and not the phony President’s Day) I found this in my files and had to share it. It’s old as I got it in 2014. But it is still funny.

    I was eating lunch on the 20th of February with my 10-year-old grandson and
    I asked him, “What day is tomorrow?”

    He said “It’s President’s Day!”

    He is a smart kid.

    I asked “What does President’s Day mean?”
    I was waiting for something about Washington or Lincoln … etc.

    He replied, “President’s Day is when President Obama steps out of the White House, and if he sees his shadow we have one more year of unemployment.”

    You know, it hurts when hot coffee spurts out your nose…

    Make it a great day!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Martin says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s