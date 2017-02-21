@00:51 …”Was”
{{{ping}}}
Pence: “Let me say it WAS my great privilege, to serve as Vice President, for the 45’th President of the United States.”
Listened many times, not hearing “was” before, after or at the 51 sec mark.
I also was not sure what he said, and there seems to be no unusual reaction by the audience.
All I heard Pence say, “Let me say this its my great privilege to serve as Vice President for 45th president of the United States.”
Why didn’t Pence say President Trump instead of referring to him as the 45th President of the United States? That’s what I found odd. Matter of fact, Pence didn’t mention President Trump’s name once during this clip!
Agree with you. He looks down and “it is” sounds run together like “it us.”
That’s what I’m hearing too!
IM humble O, this, too, and more shall pass. Put your faith and trust in our President’s unique and unprecedented ability to read people, judge character and his possession of powerful discernment when something doesn’t sit right.
If the VP simply misspoke or was sending out a dog whistle, the question now is out there and to be sure, he and President Trump will more than likely have a visit about it.
I have to admit that it’s always hard for me to figure out what Sundance means when he posts a video largely without comment (I’m just not a good guy to handle these things).
What is the ‘ping’ here? Freudian slip? I assume he just misspoke.
In these situations I always come up with bizarre ideas, in this case Pence believing that Trump will be impeached.
What is going on?
sounds like he was just speaking in the past tense about “going to Munich” and used the word “was” in that context ?
My problem isn’t really what he says (because if he said ‘was’ and it was the wrong word, he could just have made a mistake), I have trouble figuring out why Sundance gave us that video and wrote ‘ping’.
I understand that he wants his readers to use their own mind and get smart, but in today’s world people will feel trolled if something like this happens, in my opinion.
I just made the same comment below at the same time you posted. 🙂
That’s my take as well. His response was to a question about comments he made at the earlier meeting. I think he was just saying that he was proud and grateful to have been there, but I have learned to respect Sundance’s “spidey sense”. Time will tell.
I’ve tried to consider in what way “was” could have been used that is wouldn’t give cause for concern. Not able to do so. It gives me the impression that what once was his “great privilege” has now become a burden. Or, he could have had one of those “senior moments” probably a few have known.
Yeah, it is beginning to scare me how Pence has become 100% establishment in this trip, he’s not representing President Trump but sounding more like McCain?
I don’t know what’s going on in this video (as I wrote above), but I always feared the day Trump (or someone belonging to his administration) would meet Angela Merkel.
I have read too many stories about her supposedly uncanny ability to influence people in the way she likes. My hope regarding Trump is that he’s a better manipulator than she is, and that he just dislikes her too much.
Merkel is no master manipulator. She is remarkably unimpressive, and just carried by MSM and the utterly corrupt CDU wing of the German Uniparty (consisting of five parties, all enemies of Germany, Europe and Western Civilisation).
If someone appears influenced after meeting Merkel, it is only because that person serves the same globalist masters as Merkel, i.e. they get their orders from the same place.
“It was my great privilege?” Slip of the tongue or is Vice President Pence on his way out? There are rumors that Vice President Pence is loyal to the GOPe, if that is true I could see him soon being asked to resign.
I took the past tense, “was”, as referring to his attendance at the meeting in Germany over the weekend. I don’t believe there is anything nefarious about his statement.
All I can do is continue to point out the dots. There are many, and the frequency is increasing. You can, of course, reconcile them to your own comfort level.
You can come to your own conclusions, as I have mine.
I remember how you seemed convinced that Pence would not be VP, and your later silence on the matter (presumably in order not to contribute to “Trump-concern-trolling”?).
Did you post your on conclusions, or did I miss them?
Possibly, although the downcast head along with “was” does have me wondering still.
I must need my hearing checked, I don’t hear “was” at all.
I played it a number of times and there are three observations I have followed by a comment. First, I’ve never heard anything but “was.” Second, there is his downcast head movement. Third, as he looks up and speaks he has a brief, almost feigned smile. What does it mean?
I don’t know, not without a frame of reference of his usual mannerisms and speaking habits. It could be his loyalty to President Trump is severely being tested. It could be he’s looking at a bleak view of Europe without wanting to express as much. It could be he’s was having a bad day. Any number of possiblities.
Thanks for the explanation. I will try listening again (over 10 times already) but if so many can hear it, it’s time to get my hearing checked. 🙂
Try this vid @ 13:10. Maybe, the audio is slightly better. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Krx-x7uUKkg
It gets a bit slurry but I still don’t hear “was.” Thanks though!
Try putting earphones on and then it’s very clear. “Let me say, it WAS my great privilege to serve as VP to the 45th President….”
Tried it, although much clearer with headphones, I don’t hear “was” but it also sounded a little slurry too.
The words “was” and “is” require dramatically different movements of the lips and the nearest cheek muscles. Try it yourselves. You can literally feel the difference. Do it in front of a mirror and you’ll see the difference. I’m seeing the “was” movement.
Then yes, you do need to have your hearing checked.
I agree. My grandma went deaf and same thing has been happening to my mom starting around my age.
Last week I wrote a comment about how I can come to trust Priebus and Pence, based largely on Trump’s assurances. Now I am utterly shaken and frightened to the core! Pence’s “was” is very distinct! Also am wondering what happened to the Kate Walsh story; it disappeared without a trace within a day. I felt so good after the press conference and rally; now it’s back to confusion and anxiety! No longer trust Pence, that much is for sure!
The Hunt for Red October?
“Verify our range to target, one ping only.”
One ping was the method of communicating secretly by a defector.
The problem for me is that Pence could have answered in one phrase, “The President of the United States.”
Check out the haircut (beaver pelt?) on the person with the camera in the lower right of the screen when the clip starts.
Impressive. Thick, long. If you’re gonna do it, do it well.
Lol. Treepers, we need to get a grip.
He’s got this.
Also, to me was is the shortened form of the phrase “It was a [a privilelge to have been chosen] to serve . . . “
I don’t see a problem?
“It was my great honor to serve…..”
Referencing when he accepted, or started to serve.
I guess he could have been more specific, but……
.
Convenient use of cutting off phrase mid-sentence…
Perhaps he liked representing Trump during the first part of the trip (it was a privilege) but the second part in Brussels was more like a formality.
My take on this is that this is nothing more than an error in syntax on Pence’s part. Nothing in the video made me think that the use of the word “was” should be deeply analyzed. Bull. It was a gotcha question devised to trap Pence in order for the media to create a new narrative where ‘who can we (the European press) trust’ is a response to reverse the impact of Trump’s fake news attacks are having. This situation is worse than fake news because of its controlled deliberate slickness–it is the genesis of manufactured news.
The reporter threw Pence a curve ball that brushed him back in the box. A startled Pence tried to answer with a standard non-answer but he didn’t know how to best hit the pitch or how to best respond. He didn’t do poorly but his answer was not great. He will learn from this and do better next time he is up to bat.
Look at the schedule Pence is keeping. Throw in a quick overseas trip. It is entirely possible the man is short on sleep and tired. There is nothing to see here.
I agree. Also if chose the word ‘represent’ instead of ‘serve’ it becomes a clearer sentence.
Hopefully this doesn’t set off another day of Pence bashing.
He said it. My charitable interpretation is that he’s not happy anymore.
Agreed. However, I’d guess that “unhappiness” aspect is only about 15-20% of the issue.
VP Pence spends 24/7 with, around, or in direct association with, every politician who is anti-Trump. He is, by sheer condition of his responsibilities, never in the association of any entity who is pro-Trump. Ever. Eventually that has to create some longer term damage.
Spend enough time hanging out with one-legged men and you’re going to start limping.
Spend enough time listening to one-legged men, and you’re going to start thinking like you’re limping.
My .02
Free advice to Pence – don’t forget who brung ya to this dance.
Well, even more charitable…Trump, Pence and Christie had an interesting dynamic going during the campaign.
He did say “was”. His head was turned down and to the side, seeming to express displeasure.
It can mean many things – but we must keep our guard up. I wrote earlier that Trump picked Pence as a bridge to the Republican establishment in order to move it to his change track.
If President Trump is the change train engine and the establishment are the unmovable boxcars sitting on the tracks, Pence is the connecting platform to connect the two.
Because he is a connector, a bridge, he inherently has aspects of both the change engine and the establishment. In fact, he must have aspects of both. Is he too much boxcar and not enough engine – he might very well.
We must keep track of him (no pun intended) and no one has a sharper eye than Sundance.
We need a body language expert to assess Pence’s response.
I find this unsettling. Not sure what to make Of it.
As much as Treepers sometimes look down on Lame Cherry, she has marked Pence from the get go as not on President Trump’s side. And that is an understatement.
I hear “Was” but don’t think it’s nefarious as much as pattern of speech. I think his “was” is referring to his order in the past tense, not his position, previous or current. What’s that saying about dream interpretation? Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar?
As an aside, I don’t think LC is a “she” but has at least 1 man. The tell? I don’t know that a woman would go into as much depth describing a #7 Shad Rap and how to fish it; correctly.
If Pence has joined the dark side or has always been on the dark side then this is bad news for sure.
One more thing. Remember this, without a Trump there never would have been a Pence. It’s all about the Trump message. We would never have heard too much more about Mike Pence without Trump having chosen him as his establishment connector.
We hope Pence is an honorable person and that his loyalties are with the President.
Time will tell – one thing is certain, no one is more aware of Pence’s actions than the President.
NO problem. The pings are annoying.
If he was on the carpet, he would not be sent to Brussels.
Every twitch, is just click bait. Distracts from the message.
It’s an awfully big internet. Feel free to use it…
I do not need encouragement or your approval to use the internet. The same goes for your good self. We are both ‘anonymous’, but it is your site and I am a visitor.
If you are implying that ‘the spaces between words’ here is evidence of VP Pence on the way out, I refer you to your Tillerson post.
I do not believe that the VP is referencing his demise. Yet, we shall see.
I never said Pence was “referencing his demise”, that’s your phrase not mine.
However, who is the “his” in your sentence?
Whoa 😲
Good catch!
Such word parsing would have us believe Trump is out, or Pence is out? Nah.
I believe SD is implying Pence has foreknowledge that some misfortune will soon befall our 45th President.
Or, Pence merely misspoke. You decide.
~0:02 “…**we** look forward to working *across the channel*…
Who is the “we” he references here? ({{{ping}}}?)
The USA is not across the channel, unless the Atlantic is merely a channel now. Is he identifying as an EU operative deliberately or by a slip of the tongue?
Incidentally, while he says “we look forward to working across the channel” he shakes head “no.”
Also, reinforcing this particular head shake, at 0:19 he also shakes head “no” while saying “We respect the determination of the peoples of Great Britain.”
{{{ping}}}…
?????
^^^This note is addressed specifically to Sundance. It is a rhetorical ???? To which I expect no answer.
I have no plans to defend the statements referenced with times that he shook his head because truth of the statements is demonstrated in the video. Challenge the truth if you will. The video evidence defends it. Believe your eyes.
Each time I ask if it is a {{{ping}}} I represent myself as asking…not stating an opinion…by use of ? Or ??? Thus I need not defend a question. As to why I question, that is a natural thing to do when observing the headshake.
In other words, while you may wish to attack me, truth defends me.
I do not find it necessary to defend myself and will not respond to ad hominems.
(This time.)
Nothing there.
The question was trying to drive a wedge between VP Pence and President Trump, by claiming that President Trump is saying “very different things” from what VP Pence said at the conference.
“Who should European leaders listen to – you or President Trump, and can they be certain that … the assurances you give won’t be contradicted … in a tweet tomorrow?”
Rather than smack down the reporter as President Trump would have done, Pence responded in his usual “diplomatic” style.
Pence responds by first-off, stating: “Let me say it was my great privilege to serve as Vice President, for the 45 President of the United States.”
This is Pence’s way of smacking down the reporter. He’s doing two things here:
1. Making a general statement that he considers it a great privilege to be serving as Vice President, and serving FOR President Trump. He said “was” because he means it in the sense of having accepted the invitation to become President. Perhaps some of President Trump’s “shorthand” manner of speaking is rubbing off on Pence. The LONG way of expressing what Pence was expressing would be:
“Let me say it was my great privilege to accept the invitation, and to serve, as Vice President, for the 45 President of the United States.”
2. By saying “serve as Vice President FOR THE 45th PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES”, he’s reminding the reporter that like it or not, President Trump is the 45th President of the United States. He goes on to make clear that he’s there AT THE DIRECTION OF THE PRESIDENT, not as “his own man” (as, for example, treasonous McCain). He expresses Trump’s support for NATO “even as we challenge NATO” to meet their new responsibilities, etc. etc.
All in all, a deft, typically Pence handling of a smart-ass BS question.
That was absolutely my first impression.
I agree with you. He didn’t like the tone or the question, and he often become pensive prior to responding.
This is how I take it, too.
Agree, up till your last sentence, your conclusion.
Not a deft-handling of the question at all. Bad attempt at dodging the question, if that was Pence’s intention.
Time to call in the kids. Someone wrote a post saying just that a few days ago, iirc.
I don’t know the truth here, doubt anyone commenting on this site does, but I for one am willing to give Pence a break on a “word” choice. Heaven knows I’ve given Trump breaks on his “misspoken” “what I meant was” moments. Why on earth would I condemn a man for one word? The other words were great and completely supported Trumps position.
Good grief! One month in and we’re already trashing those who Trump chose to run and govern with him. This is a cancerous path and will matasize if we continue to mistrust every one in the inner circle.
.You never have to break down a door that’s wide open.
Lot of things in March ala Trump. Taxes, ACA, budget, implied DACA.
Pence moves to House, presumably to push things through.
Drudge is nudging with MSM stall speak.
I suppose sometime in April it will be GOPe test time for #2.
No, I didn’t forget McCain, Egghead, and Milo.
Having followed Pence closely on his European tour, watching his speeches live, my conclusion is that he has been very loyal to his President, delivering his President’s message in a very hostile globalist environment.
Anybody by chance on that side of the pond hear the remarks live?
Conway is a traitor, Preibus is a traitor, Walsh is a traitor, Pence is a traitor (who have I left out?). Talk about “Fake News” and paranoia – egads!
Yes, I heard “was.” The whole reply was a struggle, and no wonder. Europe, like the United States struggles for survival under the weight of a bloated, sinister, superannuated bureaucracy that will fight to the death to preserve itself. One interesting usage that could not have made EU fans happy was Pence’s phrase “the PEOPLES of Europe.” That jumped out at me immediately. If the use of “was” troubles me–and it does–the use of “peoples” will ring bells in Europe, because the EU wants to abolish not just borders but ethnic and cultural differences. We live in the most profoundly troubling times of my 73 years, because in a debased culture such as ours, the enemies within are emboldened and more worrisome than those without.
